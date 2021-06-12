NJPW Strong Results 6/11/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Hikuleo vs. Alex Coughlin

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hikuleo shoves Coughlin. Coughlin with a waist lock go-behind. Hikuleo applies a wrist lock. Coughlin transitions into a hammerlock. Hikuleo applies a front face lock. Coughlin goes back to the hammerlock. Hikuleo bodyslams Coughlin. Hikuleo sends Coughlin shoulder first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo is choking Coughlin with his boot. Hikuleo with a corner clothesline. Hikuleo with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Coughlin with heavy bodyshots. Hikuleo punches Coughlin in the back. Hikuleo whips Coughlin across the ring. Hikuleo scores the elbow knockdown. Hikuleo with The Leg Drop for a two count. Hikuleo applies a rear chin lock. Hikuleo toys around with Coughlin. Hikuleo drives his knee into the midsection of Coughlin. Hikuleo hammers down on the back of Coughlin’s neck. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business.

Hikuleo goes for The Running Powerslam, but Coughlin lands back on his feet. Coughlin ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Coughlin runs into Hikuleo. Coughlin slaps Hikuleo in the face. Coughlin with a running shoulder block. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Coughlin kicks Hikuleo in the gut. Coughlin uppercuts Hikuleo. Hikuleo drops Coughlin with The Big Boot. Coughlin with a diving shoulder tackle. Coughlin with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Coughlin is fired up. Coughlin applies the single leg crab. Hikuleo grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Coughlin applies a waist lock. Hikuleo with two sharp elbow strikes. Coughlin with a double hand chop. Hikuleo Powerslams Coughlin for a two count. Coughlin denies The Samoan Drop. Coughlin unloads three knife edge chops. Hikuleo clotheslines Coughlin. Hikuleo connects with The Tongan Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hikuleo via Pinfall

Second Match: Lio Rush & Rocky Romero vs. Clark Connors & The DKC

Lio Rush and The DKC will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rush applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Side Headlock Exchange. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Rush whips DKC across the ring. Rush drops down on the canvas. Rush cartwheels over DKC. Rush rolls under the DKC Chop. Rush with The Scissors Kick for a two count. Rush unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Rush tags in Romero. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Romero stomps on DKC’s back and chest. Romero applies a wrist lock. DKC stomps on the left foot of Romero. DKC uppercuts Romero. DKC slams Romero’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. DKC tags in Connors. Connors with a blistering chop. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a one count. Connors punches Romero in the back. Connors with two uppercuts. Romero repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Connors. Romero kicks Connors in the gut. Romero tags in Rush.

Romero whips Connors across the ring. Rush with a running clothesline. Romero with a knee drop. Rush hooks the outside leg for a one count. Rush with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Rush applies a wrist lock. Connors reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush dives over Connors. Connors decks Rush with a back elbow smash. Rush with a knee lift. Connors reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Connors Spears the lower back of Rush. Connors with a knife edge chop. Connors uppercuts Rush. Connors tags in DKC. Double Hip Toss. Connors knocks Romero off the ring apron. DKC hooks the outside leg for a two count. DKC applies a rear chin lock. Rush kicks DKC in the face. DKC with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. DKC tags in Connors. Connors punches Rush in the back. Connors with a flying double axe handle strike for a two count. Connors with a Side Walk Slam for a two count. Connors slams Rush head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Connors tags in DKC. DKC stomps on Rush’s back. DKC with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. DKC tags in Connors.

Connors with a forearm smash. Connors goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Rush counters with The Spinning DDT. Rush tags in Romero. Romero with a Running Hurricanrana. Romero kicks DKC in the gut. DKC reverses out of the irish whip from Romero. Romero with a Running Hurricanrana. Forever Clotheslines. Romero hits The Shiranui for a two count. DKC pulls Rush out of the ring. DKC rocks Rush with a forearm smash. Romero kicks DKC in the gut. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors delivers The Pounce. Connors tags in DKC. DKC with forearm shivers. DKC with a knee lift. DKC whips Romero across the ring. DKC with a single leg dropkick for a two count. DKC goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Romero blocks it. DKC with forearm shivers. Romero clotheslines DKC. Romero tags in Rush. DKC with the fireman’s carry takeover. DKC with clubbing karate chops. DKC follows that with a fist drop. DKC with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. DKC ties Rush up in a knot. Romero breaks up the submission hold. DKC with a Spinning Back Fist. Connors dumps Romero out of the ring. Doomsday Leg Lariat for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Romero and Connors are brawling on the outside. Rush thrust kicks the left knee of DKC. Rush with The Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Rush connects with The Come Up to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lio Rush & Rocky Romero via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Misterioso & Jordan Clearwater vs. Wheeler Yuta & Fred Yehi

Misterioso and Fred Yehi will start things off. Test Of Strength. Wrist Lock Exchange. Misterioso with a single leg takedown. Misterioso applies a leg lock. Misterioso rolls Yehi over for a one count. Yehi applies a side headlock. Yehi with a side headlock takeover. Yehi applies a front face lock. Yuta tags himself in. Yuta with a waist lock takedown. Yuta applies a front face lock. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Yuta with a drop toe hold. Misterioso grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Misterioso drives his knee into the midsection of Yuta. Misterioso applies a side headlock. Yuta whips Misterioso across the ring. Yuta drops down on the canvas. Yuta avoids The Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Leg Sweep Exchange. Yuta leapfrogs over Misteriso. Yuta crawls under Misterioso. Yuta dropkicks Misterioso. Misterioso regroups in the corner. Misterioso tags in Clearwater.

Yuta with a waist lock go-behind. Following a snap mare takeover, Yuta applies a front face lock. Yuta tags in Yehi. Yehi with a double sledge. Third Wrist Lock Exchange. Clearwater applies a hammerlock. Yehi with a single leg takedown. Yehi applies a toe and ankle hold. Yehi grapevines the legs of Clearwater. Yehi tags in Yuta. Yuta repeatedly stomps n Clearwater’s chest. Yuta repeatedly drops her weight on the left leg of Clearwater. Yuta cranks on the left ankle of Clearwater. Yuta tags in Yehi. Yehi continues to work on the legs of Clearwater. Yehi with unique pinning combinations. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Yehi applies a rear chin lock. Clearwater with a wrist lock escape. Clearwater with a chop/forearm combination. Yehi applies a side headlock. Clearwater drops Yehi with a shoulder tackle. Second Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Yehi with a Spinning Back Fist. Yehi with a Release German Suplex. Yehi slams Clearwater’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Yehi with a knife edge chop. Yehi tags in Yuta.

Clearwater repeatedly stomps on Yuta’s chest. Yuta with a double leg takedown. Yuta applies The Boston Crab. Yuta tags in Yehi. Yehi stomps on Clearwater’s back. Yehi puts his knee across Clearwater’s chest. Yehi slams the left shoulder of Clearwater against the canvas. Forearm Exchange. Clearwater with a Vertical Suplex. Yehi tags in Yuta. Yuta stops Clearwater in his tracks. Clearwater creates separation with a Vertical Suplex. Clearwater tags in Misterioso. Misterioso with a shoulder tackle. Misterioso bodyslams Yuta. Yuta reverses out of the irish whip from Misterioso. Standing Switch Exchange. Misterioso kicks Yehi in the face. Misterioso decks Yuta with a back elbow smash. Misterioso with two clotheslines. Misterioso applies a front face lock. Misterioso with clubbing shoulder blocks. Misterioso with a corner clothesline. Misterioso knocks Yehi off the ring apron. Misterioso with The ShotGun Meteora. Misterioso with The Slingshot Senton for a two count.

Misterioso tags in Clearwater. Double Irish Whip. Double Flapjack for a two count. Yuta with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yuta with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yuta follows that with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Clearwater rocks Yuta with a back elbow smash. Clearwater with a running forearm smash to Yehi. Clearwater clotheslines Yuta for a two count. Clearwater transitions into a ground and pound attack. Clearwater tags in Misterioso. Misterioso kicks Yuta in the gut. Yuta fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Yuta leapfrogs over Misterioso. Misterioso Powerslams Yuta. Misterioso with The Double MoonSault for a two count. Clearwater gets Yehi out of the ring. Misterioso drags Yuta to the corner. Clearwater tags himself in. Clearwater stomps on Yuta’s chest. Standing Switch Exchange. Yuta tags in Yehi. Yuta with a deep arm-drag. Yuta denies The Midas Touch. Yehi stomps on the right foot of Clearwater. Yuta with a Senton Splash. Misterioso SuperKicks Yehi. Misterioso launches Yuta over the top rope. Yuta lands The Suicide Dive. Yehi negates The Running Bulldog. Yehi with a side headlock takeover. Yehi makes Clearwater tap out to The Koji Clutch.

Winner: Wheeler Yuta & Fred Yehi via Submission

