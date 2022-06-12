NJPW Strong Results 6/11/22

2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

First Match: Killer Kross vs. Yuya Uemura

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Uemura grapples around Kross. Following a snap mare takeover, Uemura applies a rear chin lock. Uemura grabs a side headlock. Kross with a drop toe hold. Kross applies The Rear Naked Choke. Uemura puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura is playing from the mat. Uemura with a drop toe hold. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Kross gets Uemura in a mount position. Kross nearly punches Uemura. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uemura backs Kross into the ropes. Uemura slaps Kross in the face. Kross ducks a clothesline from Uemura. Kross with a Release German Suplex. Kross kicks Uemura in the face. Kross with a corner clothesline. Kross with a back elbow smash. Kross follows that with The Rolling Elbow. Uemura reverses out of the irish whip from Kross. Uemura dropkicks Kross.

Uemura with forearm shivers. Kross reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura with a running forearm smash. Uemura with a Diving Crossbody Block. Kross denies The Saito Suplex. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura with a double handed chop. Uemura follows that with The Saito Suplex for a two count. Uemura applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Kross transitions into a ground and pound attack. Uemura with an arm-ringer. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Kross. Uemura with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Kross goes for The Chokeslam, but Uemura counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Uemura transitions into a Triangle Choke. Kross PowerBombs Uemura. Kross with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Kross PowerBombs Uemura. Kross connects with The Doomsday Saito Suplex. Kross delivers Time’s Up. Kross is raining down forearms across the back of Uemura’s neck which forces the referee to call off the match.

Winner: Killer Kross via Referee Stoppage

Second Match: Karl Fredericks vs. QT Marshall w/The Factory

Fredericks starts things off with The Shotgun Dropkick. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Marshall avoids The Shibata Dropkick. Marshall regroups on the outside. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Fredericks punches Solow. Fredericks tees off on Marshall. Fredericks rolls Marshall back into the ring. Marshall thrust kicks the midsection of Fredericks. Fredericks drops down on the canvas. Fredericks leapfrogs over Marshall. Fredericks with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Fredericks drops Marshall with The Kitchen Sink. Fredericks clotheslines Marshall over the top rope. Fredericks lands Two Suicide Dives. Fredericks with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Comoroto clotheslines Fredericks behind the referee’s back. The referee has ejected The Factory from the ringside area. Marshall rolls Fredericks back into the ring. Marshall stomps on Fredericks face. Marshall whips Fredericks across the ring. Marshall scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Fredericks with heavy bodyshots. Marshall drives his knee into the midsection of Fredericks. Fredericks reverses out of the irish whip from Marshall. Marshall with a Handspring Enzuigiri for a two count.

Marshall transitions into a ground and pound attack. Fredericks with a blistering chop. Marshall kicks Fredericks in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Fredericks. Fredericks with a Snap BackBreaker. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Palm Strike Exchange. Fredericks clotheslines Marshall. Fredericks scores the elbow knockdown. Fredericks whips Marshall across the ring. Fredericks with a Back Body Drop. Fredericks with The Stinger Splash. Fredericks is raining down forearms in the corner. Fredericks with clubbing boot scrapes. Fredericks delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Fredericks with a Hip Toss. Fredericks with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. Marshall denies The MD. Fredericks fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Fredericks hits The SpineBuster. Fredericks applies The STF. Marshall grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Misfired Suplex’s. Marshall with a shoulder block. Marshall slips over Fredericks back. Fredericks leapfrogs over Marshall. Fredericks goes for a Crossbody Block, but Marshall counters with The Uranage BackBreaker/Flatliner Combination for a two count.

Marshall removes his elbow pads. Fredericks denies The Diamond Cutter. Fredericks with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Marshall blocks The PK. Fredericks with a forearm smash. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Marshall with a Pop Up Forearm Smash. Marshall with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Fredericks delivers his combination offense. Fredericks with a Spinning Back Kick. Fredericks with Two Running Boots. Marshall answers with a Pump Kick. Marshall SuperKicks Fredericks. Fredericks with a Step Up Enzuigiri, but Marshall falls on top of him for a two count. Fredericks negates The Diamond Cutter. Fredericks goes for The MD, but Marshall counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Fredericks rolls Marshall over for a two count. Fredericks with the backslide cover for a two count. Marshall goes for The Sunset Flip, but Fredericks counters with The PK for a two count. Fredericks connects with The MD to pickup the victory. After the match, Marshall asks Fredericks to give him a fist bump. The Factory gangs up on Fredericks. Christopher Daniels storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Karl Fredericks via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Bullet Club (Jay White, The Good Brothers, Juice Robinson and Hikuleo) vs. CHAOS (Tomohiro Ishii, Rocky Romero, Chuck Taylor, Mascara Dorada and Ren Narita) In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Karl Anderson and Mascara Dorada will start things off. Anderson kicks Dorada in the gut. Anderson with two forearm smashes. Anderson uppercuts Dorada. Anderson rakes the eyes of Dorada. Anderson sends Dorada to the corner. Dorada dives over Anderson. Dorada ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Dorada handsprings over Anderson. Anderson thrust kicks the midsection of Dorada. Anderson sends Dorada to the corner. Dorada kicks Anderson in the face. Dorada drops Anderson with The Reverse SlingBlade. Dorada scales the ropes. Dorada with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Dorada applies a wrist lock. Anderson taunts Ishii. Ishii and Gallows are tagged in. Gallows towers over Ishii. Ishii with forearm shivers. Ishii runs into Gallows. Shoulder Block Exchange. Gallows with a throat thrust. Gallows sends Ishii to the corner. Ishii side steps Gallows into the turnbuckle pad. Ishii kicks Gallows in the gut. Gallows denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. Gallows with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Gallows tags in Robinson. Robinson with a chop/jab combination. Ishii answers with a chop/forearm combination.

Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii tags in Narita. Narita repeatedly stomps on Robinson’s chest. Narita rocks White with a forearm smash. Narita ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Narita delivers his combination offense. Narita sends Robinson to the corner. Narita with a leaping back elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Narita kicks Robinson in the back for a one count. Robinson is pissed. Robinson with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. Robinson drives his knee into the midsection of Narita. Narita kicks Robinson in the face. Narita clears the ring. Robinson scores the elbow knockdown. Robinson with a Senton Splash for a two count. Robinson transitions into a corner mount. Robinson tags in White. Bullet Club knocks CHAOS off the ring apron. Two Sweet Chops. White with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. White tags in Hikuleo. Hikuleo with a blistering chop. Hikuleo throws Narita into the blue turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo tags in Gallows.

Gallows with a running elbow drop. Gallows launches Narita to the corner. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows with a throat thrust. Gallows tags in Robinson. Narita with forearm shivers. Robinson with the greco roman eye poke. Robinson goes for The BrainBuster, but Narita counters with The Sleeper Hold. Robinson backs Narita into the blue turnbuckle pad. Narita is displaying his fighting spirit. Robinson scores the elbow knockdown. Robinson goes for a Senton Splash, but Narita gets his knees up in the air. Taylor and White are tagged in. Taylor ducks a clothesline from White. Taylor with a corner clothesline to Robinson. Taylor kicks White in the face. Robinson side steps Taylor into the blue turnbuckle pad. Taylor with a Rising Knee Strike. Taylor hits The Sole Food. Taylor lands The SomerSault Plancha. Taylor punches White. Romero ducks a clothesline from White. Romero with an Apron Enzuigiri. Taylor tags in Romero. Corner Clothesline Party. Romero uppercuts White. Romero drops White with The Running Shiranui for a two count. White denies The Slice Bread #2. White with a knife edge chop. White tags in Hikuleo. White sends Romero to the corner. Hikuleo levels Romero with The Body Avalanche. White with a corner clothesline. Romero side steps Hikuleo into the turnbuckle pad.

Romero with Two Hurricanrana’s. Anderson kicks Romero in the gut. Anderson whips Romero across the ring. Romero with another Hurricanrana. Forever Clotheslines. Hikuleo with The Big Boot. Bullet Club clears the ring. Anderson sends Romero to the corner. White with a knife edge chop. Anderson with a Hiyah Kick. Robinson follows that with The Running Cannonball Strike. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination. Hikuleo with The Big Splash for a two count. Narita applies The Sleeper Hold. Narita transitions into The Cobra Twist. White nails Narita with The Half & Half Suplex. Taylor with The Uranage Slam. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Anderson tees off on Ishii. Ishii denies The Magic Killer. Ishii hits The Vertical Drop BrainBuster on Gallows. Hikuleo responds with The Big Boot. Dorada with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Dorada with a Cannonball Senton to the outside. Romero delivers his combination offense. Hikuleo denies The Slice Bread #2. Hikuleo goes for The Gunslinger, but Romero counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Hikuleo Powerslams Romero. Hikuleo connects with The Chokeslam to pickup the victory. After the match, White plants Ishii with The Blade Runner.

Winner: Bullet Club via Pinfall

