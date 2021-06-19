NJPW Strong Results 6/18/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Josh Alexander vs. Alex Coughlin

Chain grappling exchange. Alexander with a fireman’s carry takeover. Alexander applies a front face lock. Alexander transitions into a wrist lock. Alexander grabs a standing arm-bar. Coughlin with a wrist lock takedown. Alexander answers with the headscissors escape. Coughlin grapevines the legs of Alexander. Alexander with forearm shivers. Coughlin applies a side headlock. Alexander backs Coughlin into the ropes. Alexander headbutts the midsection of Coughlin. Coughlin runs through a chop and clothesline from Alexander. Coughlin drops Alexander with a running shoulder tackle. Coughlin drives Alexander into the edge of the ring frame. Alexander kicks Coughlin in the chest. Alexander with a Diving Crossbody Block through the ropes. Alexander with a chop/forearm combination. Alexander rolls Coughlin back into the ring. Alexander hooks the outside leg for a two count. Alexander drives his knee into Coughlin’s back.

Alexander punches Coughlin in the back. Alexander is putting the boots to Coughlin. Alexander with a knee drop. Alexander whips Coughlin across the ring. Alexander scores the elbow knockdown. Alexander stomps on Coughlin’s face. Alexander backs Coughlin into the red turnbuckle pad. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Coughlin sends Alexander across the ring. Alexander decks Coughlin with a back elbow smash. Coughlin with The Release German Suplex. Forearm Exchange. Alexander drives his knee into the midsection of Coughlin. Coughlin with a flying shoulder tackle. Coughlin with Two Gut Wrench Suplex’s. Alexander goes back to The Ankle Lock. Coughlin with a drop toe hold. Coughlin applies the single leg crab. Alexander grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Coughlin applies a waist lock. Alexander with two sharp elbow strikes. Alexander denies the irish whip. Coughlin kicks Alexander in the gut. Coughlin with a knife edge chop. Coughlin uppercuts Alexander. Coughlin stomps on Alexander’s chest. Alexander rocks Coughlin with a forearm smash. Alexander side steps Coughlin into the turnbuckle pad. Alexander with The Roll Through Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Alexander with clubbing blows to Coughlin’s back. Alexander follows that with another forearm smash. Coughlin with a double hand chop. Coughlin with The Bridging Fallaway Slam for a two count. Coughlin goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Alexander holds onto the ropes. Coughlin maintains waist control. Alexander with a back elbow smash. Alexander sweeps out the legs of Coughlin. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Coughlin refuses to quit. Alexander denies The Deadlift German Suplex. Alexander goes back to The Ankle Lock. Coughlin repeatedly kicks Alexander in the face. Alexander blasts Coughlin with The PK. Rollup Exchange. Alexander connects with The Divine Intervention to pickup the victory.

Winner: Josh Alexander via Pinfall

Second Match: Fred Rosser & Adrian Quest vs. Bateman & Barrett Brown

Adrian Quest and Barrett Brown will start things off. Brown tags out to Bateman. Quest drop steps into a side headlock. Bateman whips Quest across the ring. Bateman drops Quest with a shoulder tackle. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Bateman whips Quest across the ring. Quest ducks a clothesline from Bateman. Quest with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Bateman launches Quest over the top rope. Quest punches Bateman. Quest with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Quest applies a front face lock. Rosser tags himself in. Rosser with a flying double axe handle strike. Rosser with clubbing headbutts. Rosser follows that with a knife edge chop. Bateman nails Rosser with a throat thrust. Bateman rakes the eyes of Rosser. Bateman tags in Brown. Bateman with a gut punch. Brown with a knife edge chop. Brown applies a rear chin lock. Brown reverses out of the irish whip from Rosser. Rosser with a shoulder tackle. Brown drops down on the canvas. Brown leapfrogs over Rosser. Rosser Powerslams Brown in mid-air. Rosser with a Leg Drop. Rosser bodyslams Brown. Rosser with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count.

Rosser brings Brown to the corner. Rosser with a Big Biel Throw. Rosser stomps on Brown’s chest. Short-Arm Reversal by Brown. Brown with a Spinning Back Elbow Smash. Rosser kicks Brown in the face. Rosser knocks Bateman off the ring apron. Rosser goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Bateman gets in the way. Rosser repeatedly kicks Bateman in the face. Brown with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Brown tags in Bateman. Bateman stomps on Rosser’s chest. Rosser is throwing haymakers at Bateman. Bateman slams Rosser’s head on the top rope. Bateman grabs the nose of Rosser. Bateman with vicious knee strike. Bateman tags in Brown. Haymaker Exchange. Rosser HeadButts Brown. Brown stops Rosser in his tracks. Brown is choking Rosser with his boot. Brown kicks Rosser in the back. Brown applies an illegal choke hold. Bateman tags himself in. Bateman punches Rosser in the back. Bateman clips the side of Rosser’s neck. Bateman is choking Rosser with his boot. Bateman applies a front face lock.

Rosser is displaying his fighting spirit. Bateman applies a waist lock. Rosser with three sharp elbow strikes. Rosser hammers down on the back of Bateman’s neck. Rosser with a Belly to Back Suplex. Quest and Brown are tagged in. Quest scores two forearm knockdowns. Quest ducks a clothesline from Brown. Quest drives Brown back first into the turnbuckle pad. Quest is throwing haymakers at Brown. Following a snap mare takeover, Quest with a basement dropkick for a two count. Quest transitions into a ground and pound attack. Forearm Exchange. Rosser with a Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Quest hits The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Bateman starts brawling with Rosser. Quest with forearm shivers. Bateman sends Quest face first into the canvas. Rosser with a running haymaker. Brown SuperKicks Rosser. Quest with forearm shivers. Quest dodges Th Spinning Back Fist. Brown applies a waist lock. Quest dodges a back elbow strike. Bateman made the blind tag. Quest with The Tornado DDT. Bateman pulls Quest off the top turnbuckle. Bateman connects with This Is A Kill to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bateman & Barrett Brown via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Satoshi Kojima vs. JR Kratos

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kratos shoves Kojima into the canvas. Strong lockup. Kratos with an arm-drag takeover. Kojima regroups in the corner. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Kojima applies a side headlock. Kratos whips Kojima across the ring. Kojima runs into Kratos. Shoulder Block Exchange. Kojima kicks Kratos in the gut. Kojima hammers down on the back of Kratos neck. Kratos drops down on the canvas. Kratos with a diving shoulder tackle. Kojima regroups on the outside. Kratos is putting the boots to Kojima. Kratos punches Kojima. Kratos rolls Kojima back into the ring. Kratos with two elbow drops for a two count. Kratos with forearm shivers. Kratos sends Kojima to the corner. Kratos with a flying forearm smash. Kratos with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count.

Kratos tells Kojima to get up. Kratos with a straight right hand. Kratos with a Release Vertical Suplex. Kojima kicks Kratos in the gut. Machine Gun Chop Exchange. Kratos with a chop/forearm combination. Kratos sends Kojima to the corner. Kojima side steps Kratos into the turnbuckle pad. Kojima with a chop/forearm combination of his own. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kratos runs interference. Kratos goes for a German Suplex off the ring apron, but Kojima blocks it. Kojima drops Kratos with The DDT on the apron. Kojima rolls Kratos back into the ring. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count.

Kojima with forearm shivers. Kratos denies The Rolling Elbow. Kratos with The SitOut SpineBuster for a two count. Kratos with The Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kratos applies a waist lock. Kojima with rapid fire elbow smashes. Kojima with Three DDT’s. Kratos refuses to stay down. Kratos drops Kojima with a Running Lariat. Kojima kicks Kratos in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kratos negates The BrainBuster. Kojima with forearm shivers. Kojima with The Rolling Elbow. Kojima drills Kratos with The BrainBuster for a two count. Kratos with a Jumping Knee Strike. Kojima reverses out of the irish whip from Kratos. Kratos ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Kojima connects with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 262 of The Hoots Podcast