NJPW Strong Results 6/18/22

2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Team Filthy (JR Kratos & The West Coast Wrecking Crew) vs. Alex Coughlin, Kevin Knight and The DKC In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

A lot of pushing and shoving from both groups before the bell rings. Jorel Nelson and Kevin Knight will start things off. Kratos immediately pulls Coughlin off the ring apron. WCWC gangs up on Knight. Kratos whips Coughlin into the steel barricade. Nelson drives Knight back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Knight with forearm shivers. Nelson applies a side headlock. Knight whips Nelson across the ring. Knight drops down on the canvas. Knight leapfrogs over Nelson. Nelson brings Knight down to the mat. Nelson with a flying forearm smash. Knight fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Knight sends Nelson into the ropes. Knight with a deep arm-drag. Knight bodyslams Nelson. Knight with The Standing Frog Splash for a one count. Knight uppercuts Nelson. Knight tags in DKC. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Hip Toss to Isaacs. DKC stomps on Nelson’s chest. DKC tags in Knight. Knight with a forearm smash. Young Lions dropkicks Kratos off the apron. Assisted Hurricanrana. Coughlin uses Knight’s legs as a weapon. Assisted Frog Splash. Young Lions poses for the crowd.

That leads us to a pier six brawl. Kratos stomps on Knight’s back. Stereo Suplex’s. Team Filthy poses for the crowd. Nelson applies a side headlock. Nelson tags in Kratos. Kratos kicks Knight in the gut. Kratos with a forearm smash. Kratos with a Big Biel Throw. Kratos tags in Nelson. Nelson hooks the outside leg for a two count. Knight with forearm shivers. Nelson scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Nelson applies The Heel Hook. Nelson tags in Isaacs. Isaacs is putting the boots to Knight. Isaacs with a forearm smash. Isaacs sends Knight to the corner. Knight decks Isaacs with a back elbow smash. Knight crawls under Isaacs. Knight tags in Coughlin. Coughlin with two clotheslines. Coughlin with Two GutWrench Suplex’s. Coughlin follows that with a Double Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Simultaneous tag to DKC.

Knight with The Stinger Splash. DKC with a Running Hip Attack. Knight dropkicks Isaacs off Coughlin’s shoulders. DKC hooks the outside leg for a two count. The referee is losing control of this match. Nelson repeatedly stomps on Coughlin’s chest. Nelson shoves Knight off the apron. Double SpineBuster. Kratos with The Deadlift Wheelbarrow German Suplex. Isaacs goes into the cover for a two count. Coughlin has a brief standoff with Kratos. Forearm Exchange. Kratos punches Coughlin. Kratos drops Coughlin with a Lariat. Coughlin catches Kratos in mid-air. Coughlin with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Coughlin with The Slingshot Pescado. DKC delivers The DK Fire. Second Forearm Exchange. Nelson with a Jumping Knee Strike. Knight nails Isaacs with The Pump Kick. Short-Arm Reversal by Nelson. Assisted German Suplex. WCWC connects with their Running Boot/BrainBuster Combination to pickup the victory. After the match, Coughlin gets into a pull apart brawl with Kratos.

Winner: Team Filthy via Pinfall

Second Match: Ariya Daivari vs. Delirious

Daivari side steps multiple double leg dives from Delirious. Chain grappling exchange. Delirious with a waist lock takedown for a one count. Daivari applies a hammerlock. Delirious with the headscissors escape. Daivari regroups on the outside. Daivari slowly gets back in the ring. Daivari talks smack to Delirious. Daivari kicks Delirious in the gut. Daivari slams Delirious head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Delirious with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Delirious with a knife edge chop. Delirious applies a wrist lock. Daivari reverses out of the irish whip from Delirious. Delirious with a Running Crossbody Block for a one count. Delirious with a Leg Lariat. Delirious kicks out the legs of Daivari. Delirious applies the single leg crab. Daivari grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Daivari slams Delirious head on the top rope. Delirious with another Inverted Atomic Drop.

Delirious with a blistering chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Daivari. Daivari pulls Delirious down to the mat. Daivari with a Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Daivari with a knife edge chop. Delirious reverses out of the irish whip from Daivari. Daivari with a shoulder block. Daivari drops Delirious with a NeckBreaker on the middle rope. Daivari poses for the crowd. Daivari applies the cravate. Daivari transitions into a rear chin lock. Delirious starts biting Daivari’s fingers. Delirious with a JawBreaker. Delirious ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Daivari denies the backslide cover. Daivari with The DDT for a two count. Daivari goes back to the cravate. Daivari grabs a rear chin lock. Daivari punches Delirious in the back. Forearm Exchange. Daivari slaps Delirious in the back. Daivari calls Delirious a piece of garbage. Delirious delivers his combination offense.

Daivari reverses out of the irish whip from Delirious. Delirious runs around Daivari. Delirious with a leaping clothesline. Delirious plays to the crowd. Delirious bodyslams Daivari. Forever Leg Drops. Daivari exits the ring. Daivari walks up the ramp way. Delirious with a back chop. Delirious rolls Daivari back into the ring. Delirious blocks a boot from Daivari. Delirious with a single leg takedown. Delirious applies a front face lock. Daivari repeatedly stomps on the left foot of Delirious. Delirious with a fireman’s carry takeover. Delirious hits The Northern Lights Driver for a two count. Daivari with an arm-drag escape. Delirious ducks a clothesline from Daivari. Delirious kicks Daivari in the chest. Daivari drops Delirious with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Delirious avoids The Hammerlock Lariat. Delirious rakes the back of Daivari. Delirious with The Cobra Clutch Slam. Daivari rolls Delirious over for a two count. Daivari SuperKicks Delirious for a two count. Daivari connects with The Hammerlock Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ariya Daivari via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Brody King vs. Jake Something

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Something applies a side headlock. King whips Something across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. King drops Something with a shoulder tackle. Something drops down on the canvas. King ducks a clothesline from Something. Something with a Leaping Body Block. Something poses for the crowd. Chop Exchange. King applies a waist lock. Something with three sharp elbow strikes. King sends Something to the corner. Something kicks King in the face. King levels Something with The Body Avalanche. King with a corner clothesline. King with a Running Cannonball Strike. Something denies The Gonzo Bomb. Something a forearm/sledge combination. King denies The SitOut PowerBomb. King slaps the ribs of Something. King nails Something with The PileDriver for a two count.

Something fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Lariat Exchange. King with The Rolling Elbow. Something clotheslines King. Something goes for a PowerBomb, but King counters with a Back Body Drop. King ducks a clothesline from Something. King with a Release German Suplex. Something rises back on his feet. Both men are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. Forearm Exchange. King with a chop/forearm combination. Something reverses out of the irish whip from King. Something Spears King into a turnbuckle pad. Something hits The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Something whips King across the ring. Something clotheslines King over the top rope. Something lands The Stage Dive. Something rolls King back into the ring. Something goes for The Black Hole Slam, but King lands back on his feet. King punches Something in the back. King drops Something with a Lariat for a two count. King connects with The Gonzo Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Brody King via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Chris Dickinson

Tanahashi applies a front face lock. Dickinson with a waist lock go-behind. Dickinson grapples around Tanahashi. Tanahashi applies a waist lock. Dickinson backs Tanahashi into a turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dickinson walks Tanahashi into the ropes. Tanahashi turns Dickinson over. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Stalemate in the corner. Dickinson kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Dickinson sends Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi decks Dickinson with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi with a side headlock takeover. Dickinson reverses the hold. Tanahashi whips Dickinson across the ring. Dickinson drops Tanahashi with a shoulder tackle. Tanahashi drops down on the canvas. Tanahashi with a Hip Toss. Tanahashi with a deep arm-drag. Tanahashi applies an arm-bar. Dickinson blocks a boot from Tanahashi. Dickinson with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dickinson mocks Tanahashi.

Dickinson repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Tanahashi. Dickinson DDT’s the right leg of Tanahashi. Dickinson wraps the right leg of Tanahashi around the steel ring post. Dickinson is mauling Tanahashi in the corner. Dickinson talks smack to Tanahashi. Dickinson stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Dickinson with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dickinson continues to stomp on the right hamstring of Tanahashi. Dickinson tugs on Tanahashi’s hair. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Dickinson kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Dickinson whips Tanahashi across the ring. Dickinson with a back heel trip. Dickinson applies the single leg crab. Dickinson grapevines the legs of Tanahashi. Dickinson applies The Muta Lock. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Dickinson relentlessly targets the right leg of Tanahashi.

Dickinson unloads three knife edge chops. Dickinson with the irish whip. Tanahashi kicks Dickinson in the face. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi bodyslams Dickinson. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Dickinson. Tanahashi drops Dickinson with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi ducks under two clotheslines from Dickinson. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Tanahashi goes for The Aces High, but Dickinson counters with The Figure Four Leg Lock. Tanahashi reverses the pressure. Dickinson grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Forearm Exchange. Dickinson with three overhand chops. Tanahashi slaps Dickinson in the face. Dickinson scores the ankle pick. Dickinson with The Bridging Deadlift German Suplex for a two count. Dickinson applies The STF. Tanahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Dickinson goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tanahashi counters with Two Twist and Shouts. Tanahashi with another SlingBlade for a two count. Tanahashi connects with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 314 of The Hoots Podcast