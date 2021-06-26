NJPW Strong Results 6/25/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC

Fred Yehi and The DKC will start things off. Yehi with a waist lock go-behind. Yehi drop steps into a side wrist lock. Yehi with a wrist lock takedown. Yehi hyperextends the left wrist of DKC. Yehi applies an arm-bar. DKC with a waist lock takedown. DKC tags in Knight. DKC with rapid fire bodyshots. Double Hip Toss. Knight knocks Yuta off the ring apron. Knight stomps on Yehi’s chest for a one count. Knight applies a rear chin lock. Knight punches Yehi in the back. Knight uppercuts Yehi. Knight with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Knight repeatedly stomps on Yehi’s chest. Knight tags in DKC. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a one count. DKC applies a waist lock. DKC rolls Yehi over for a two count. DKC keeps control of the left shoulder of Yehi. Yehi applies a side headlock. DKC whips Yehi across the ring. DKC drops down on the canvas. Yehi applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Yehi with The Exploder Suplex. DKC tags in Knight. Knight stops Yehi in his tracks. Yehi slings Knight across the ring. Yehi with a knife edge chop. Yehi tags in Yuta.

Yuta blocks a boot from Knight. Yehi stomps on the right foot of Knight. Yehi sweeps out the legs of Knight. Yuta with a Senton Splash. Yehi drops DKC with a shoulder tackle. Yuta repeatedly stomps on Knight’s chest. Yuta with the lateral press for a two count. Yuta applies a deep hammerlock. Yuta with another lateral press for a one count. Yuta grapevines the legs of Knight. Yuta applies the bow and arrow stretch. Knight falls on top of Yuta for a one count. Yuta kicks Knight in the gut. Yuta sends Knight to the corner. Yuta tags in Yehi. Yehi unloads two knife edge chops. Yehi repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Knight. Yehi applies a front face lock. Yuta tags himself in. Yuta punches Knight in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Yuta with a knee drop for a two count. Yuta with the lateral press for a two count. Yuta applies a rear chin lock. Knight with heavy bodyshots. Yuta drives his knee into the midsection of Knight. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Yuta. Knight dropkicks Yuta.

DKC and Yehi are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Yehi with a side headlock takeover. DKC answers with the headscissors escape. DKC with a deep arm-drag. DKC with clubbing palm strikes. DKC kicks Yehi in the back. DKC with the karate chop for a two count. Yehi denies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Yehi with an inside cradle for a two count. DKC connects with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. DKC applies a Modified Rings Of Saturn. DKC knocks Yuta off the ring apron. DKC tags in Knight. Double Irish Whip. Knight with The Stinger Splash. DKC with a Flying Karate Kick. Knight follows that with a sliding shoulder tackle. DKC with another karate chop. Knight with The Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Yuta connects with The Olympic Slam. Yehi tags in Yuta. Second Forearm Exchange. Yuta reverses out of the irish whip from Knight. Rollup Exchange. Knight bodyslams Yuta. Knight goes for The Standing Frog Splash, but Knight ducks out of the way. Yuta plants Knight with The Rolling Crucifix to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta via Pinfall

Second Match: Rocky Romero vs. Clark Connors

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Romero with a back heel trip. Romero applies a front face lock. Connors with a waist lock takedown. Connors applies a front face lock. Romero backs Connors into the ropes. Connors turns Romero over. The referee calls for a clean break. Romero repeatedly kicks the right hamstring of Connors. Romero applies a side headlock. Connors whips Romero across the ring. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors leapfrogs over Romero. Romero holds onto the ropes. Connors tells Romero to bring it. Romero repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Connors. Romero with forearm shivers. Connors unloads three knife edge chops. Romero with two forearm smashes. Romero kicks Connors in the gut. Romero with a knife edge chop. Romero whips Connors across the ring. Romero goes for a Dropkick, but Connors holds onto the ropes. Connors with a running shoulder tackle. Connors with a blistering chop. Connors uppercuts Romero. Connors with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Connors applies a rear chin lock. Connors with an elbow smash. Connors whips Romero into the red turnbuckle pad for a two count. Connors punches Romero in the back. Connors with a flying double axe handle strike. Romero with forearm shivers. Romero kicks the left hamstring of Connors. Connors dodges The Rewind Kick. Connors scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Connors goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Romero blocks it. Romero with a Spinning Back Kick. Romero drives his knee into the midsection of Connors. Romero drops down on the canvas. Romero avoids The Pounce. Romero clotheslines Connors. Romero with a chop/forearm combination. Romero with the irish whip. Connors decks Romero with a back elbow smash. Romero answers with a knee lift. Romero gets Connors tied up in the ropes. Romero kicks Connors in the chest. Romero with The Flying Dropkick for a two count.

Connors denies The Shiranui. Romero with a back elbow smash. Romero hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Romero applies a wrist lock. Romero with a Flying Knee Drop across the left shoulder of Connors. Romero repeatedly kicks the back of Connors. Romero with an arm-ringer/shoulder kick combination. Connors with a forearm smash. Connors whips Romero across the ring. Connors goes for The Powerslam, but Romero holds onto the ropes. Romero with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Romero with a Flying Knee Strike off the ring apron. Romero drops Connors with The Running Shiranui for a two count. Romero applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Connors puts his foot on the bottom rope which force the break. Connors goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Romero counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Romero with the backslide cover for a two count. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Connors delivers his combination offense. Romero repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Connors. Connors negates The Shiranui. Connors connects with The Spear. Connors whips Romero across the ring. Connors Powerslams Romero. Connors plants Romero with The Trophy Kill to pickup the victory.

Winner: Clark Connors via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (c) w/JR Kratos vs. Karl Fredericks For The NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Fredericks backs Lawlor into the red turnbuckle pad. Hand fighting display. Fredericks with a single leg takedown. Fredericks applies a front face lock. Lawlor with the single leg pick. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of Fredericks. Strong lockup. Fredericks applies a waist lock. Lawlor with a back heel trip. Lawlor applies a leg lock. Fredericks uses his feet to escape the hold. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fredericks backs Lawlor into the turnbuckle pad. Fredericks with a bottom wrist lock takedown. Lawlor grabs the left leg of Fredericks. Fredericks grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Wrist Lock Exchange. Fredericks backs Lawlor into the ropes. Lawlor regroups on the outside. Fredericks stomps on Lawlor’s back. Lawlor is trying to pull Fredericks out of the ring. Fredericks stands on Lawlor’s hands. Lawlor becomes flustered.

Lawlor drives his knee into the midsection of Fredericks. Lawlor hammers down on the back of Fredericks neck. Lawlor with a chop/forearm combination. Fredericks drops Lawlor with a shoulder tackle. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Fredericks whips Lawlor across the ring. Fredericks leapfrogs over Lawlor. Fredericks with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Lawlor launches Fredericks over the top rope. Lawlor is choking Fredericks with his boot. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor with a knife edge chop. Lawlor sends Fredericks chest first into the steel barricade. Lawlor resets the referee’s twenty count. Lawlor clotheslines Fredericks over the barricade. Fredericks gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen. Lawlor repeatedly stomps on Fredericks back.

Forearm Exchange. Lawlor with a blistering chop. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of Fredericks. Fredericks unloads three knife edge chops. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor drives his knee into the midsection of Fredericks. Lawlor applies the cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Lawlor brings Fredericks down to the mat. Lawlor goes into the cover for a two count. Lawlor toys around with Fredericks. Lawlor repeatedly kicks Fredericks in the back. Lawlor talks smack to Fredericks. Fredericks denies The PK. Fredericks hammers down on the right knee of Lawlor. Fredericks with a forearm smash. Fredericks uppercuts Lawlor. Lawlor kicks Fredericks in the face. Fredericks goes for The SpineBuster, but Lawlor counters with The Guillotine Choke. Fredericks falls into the ropes which forces the break. Lawlor applies The Head & Arm Triangle Choke. Lawlor with a high angle waist lock takedown. Lawlor repeatedly stomps on Fredericks chest. Lawlor with a chop/forearm combination.

Fredericks refuses to stay down. Fredericks with rapid fire forearms. Lawlor drops Fredericks with a corkscrew elbow strike for a two count. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of Fredericks. Lawlor applies The Ankle Lock. Lawlor grabs a waist lock. Fredericks with three sharp elbow strikes. Fredericks with The Pele Kick. Fredericks with The Stinger Splash. Fredericks is raining down forearms in the corner. Fredericks delivers The Shibata Dropkick for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Fredericks with a Spinning Back Kick. Fredericks hits The SpineBuster. Fredericks with clubbing blows to Lawlor’s back. Fredericks applies The STF. Lawlor transitions into The CrossFace. Fredericks rolls Lawlor over for a two count. Lawlor still has grasp of The CrossFace.

Lawlor tugs on Fredericks hair. Fredericks connects with The MD for a two count. Lawlor had his foot on the bottom rope. Fredericks applies a hanging front chancery. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Lawlor drives Fredericks back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Lawlor puts Fredericks on the top turnbuckle. Lawlor with two knife edge chops. Fredericks denies The SuperPlex. Lawlor with another chop/forearm combination. Lawlor drops Fredericks with The DDT. Lawlor plants Fredericks with The PK to pickup the victory. After the match, Lawlor wants Fredericks to shake his hand. Fredericks obliges. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of Fredericks. Kratos clotheslines Fredericks. Lawlor starts choking Fredericks. Satoshi Kojima storms into the ring to make the save. Lawlor avoids The Lariat. Kojima declares himself the next challenger for the Strong Openweight Championship and promises to kick Lawlor’s ass.

Winner: Still NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Pinfall

