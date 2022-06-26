NJPW Strong Results 6/25/22

2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Matthew Rehwoldt)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: David Finlay vs. Danny Limelight

Limelight is playing mind games with Finlay. Finlay runs after Limelight. Limelight stomps on Finlay’s back. Limelight with clubbing blows to Finlay’s back. Finlay attacks the midsection of Limelight. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay with a knife edge chop. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Finlay with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Limelight drops down on the canvas. Limelight leapfrogs over Finlay. Finlay sends Limelight into the ropes. Finlay dropkicks Limelight. Finlay with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Finlay works on his joint manipulation game. Finlay stomps on the left elbow of Limelight. Finlay with two uppercuts. Finlay sends Limelight to the corner. Limelight side steps Finlay into the turnbuckle pad. Limelight blocks a boot from Finlay.

Limelight wraps the left leg of Finlay around the middle rope. Limelight dropkicks the left knee of Finlay. Limelight with a Fisherman’s Suplex for a one count. Finlay drives his elbow into the midsection of Limelight. Finlay with forearm shivers. Limelight kicks Finlay in the gut. Limelight kicks the left hamstring of Finlay. Limelight with two forearm smashes. Finlay goes for The Uranage BackBreaker, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Limelight delivers the chop block. Limelight slams the left knee of Finlay on the canvas. Limelight with The Slingshot Senton for a one count. Limelight toys around with Finlay.

Finlay with a knife edge chop. Limelight with a Spinning Back Kick. Limelight starts dancing. Finlay with a Back Body Drop. Finlay scores two forearm knockdowns. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Finlay. Finlay with a Corkscrew Uppercut. Finlay with a Running Uppercut. Finlay goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Finlay. Finlay hits The Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Finlay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Limelight counters with a high knee strike. Limelight applies The Heel Hook. Finlay with a back bridge cover for a one count. Limelight with clubbing hamstring kicks. Finlay responds with a Uranage BackBreaker. Finlay with an Inside Out Lariat. Finlay connects with The Trash Panda to pickup the victory. After the match, Finlay asks Limelight to shake his hand. Limelight spits at Finlay. Finlay nails Limelight with The Shillelagh.

Winner: David Finlay via Pinfall

Second Match: Minoru Suzuki vs. Tony Deppen

Deppen score an ankle pick. Chain grappling exchange. Suzuki applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Deppen with a quick cover for a two count. Deppen is trying to keep Suzuki grounded. Suzuki applies a standing leg lock. Deppen grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Suzuki applies the single leg crab. Deppen shoves Suzuki. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Deppen with a forearm smash. Deppen with two uppercuts. Deppen follows that with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Deppen with The Pump Kick. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Deppen. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki pulls Deppen out of the ring. Suzuki whips Deppen into the steel barricade. Deppen tells Suzuki to bring it. Suzuki with two overhand chops. Suzuki slams Deppen’s head on the ring apron. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki blasts Deppen with The PK. Suzuki kicks Deppen in the back. Suzuki applies a rear chin lock. Suzuki transitions into a hammerlock.

Suzuki works on his joint manipulation game. Suzuki applies The Kimura Lock. Suzuki stomps on the left elbow of Deppen. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Deppen counters with a forearm smash. Deppen with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Deppen with three uppercuts. Suzuki fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Deppen side steps Suzuki into the red turnbuckle pad. Deppen with a back elbow smash. Deppen with a flying forearm smash. Deppen sweeps out the legs of Suzuki. Deppen hits The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Suzuki reverses out of the irish whip from Deppen. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with another PK for a two count. Suzuki toys around with Deppen. Forearm Exchange. Deppen with a Pump Knee Strike. Deppen with The Spicolli Driver for a two count. Deppen sneezes at Suzuki. Deppen with a Sliding Forearm for a one count. Suzuki is pissed. Deppen slaps Suzuki in the chest. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Deppen. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki rocks Deppen with a forearm smash. Suzuki connects with The Delayed Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Fred Rosser For The NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. If Fred Rosser Loses, He’ll Leave NJPW Strong

Tiger Hattori joins the commentary team for this match. Forearm Exchange. Lawlor fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold. Rosser transitions into The Chicken Wing. Second Forearm Exchange. Lawlor shoves Rosser. Lawlor with a drop toe hold. Lawlor applies a side headlock. Rosser with two forearm smashes. Lawlor answers with a Guillotine Choke. Rosser with three double handed chops. Rosser sends Lawlor to the corner. Lawlor kicks Rosser in the face. Rosser with another double handed chop. Lawlor drops Rosser with a Spin Kick. Lawlor with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Lawlor poses for the crowd. Lawlor stomps on Rosser’s face. Lawlor whips Rosser into the steel barricade. Rosser with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Lawlor gets back in the count of eight. Rosser with two clotheslines. Rosser dumps Lawlor out of the ring. Rosser with a Running Lariat on the floor. Rosser transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rosser drives Lawlor shoulder first into the steel ring post. Rosser applies The Chicken Wing around the ring post.

Rosser rakes the back of Lawlor. Lawlor denies The Belly to Back Suplex. Lawlor with an Apron Enzuigiri. Rosser denies The PowerBomb. Lawlor applies The Ankle Lock. Lawlor goes for a PowerBomb, but Rosser counters with a Leg Drop. Rosser with a Flying Leg Drop off the apron. Rosser rolls Lawlor back into the ring. Rosser with boxing elbows. Rosser unloads two knife edge chops. Rosser with two corner clotheslines. Rosser repeatedly stomps on Lawlor’s chest. Rosser with clubbing hip smashes. Rosser with a Running Hip Attack for a two count. Rosser goes into the lateral press for a two count. Rosser with another hip smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Lawlor. Lawlor with a Judo Throw. Lawlor whips Rosser out of the ring. Lawlor jumps on Rosser’s back. Lawlor drags Rosser towards the backstage area. The referee is losing control of the match. Lawlor is trying to get a count-out victory. Rosser is busted open. Team Filthy is blocking Rosser from his path. Rocky Romero, David Finlay and Alex Coughlin evens the odds for Rosser. Rosser gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Rosser is receiving medical attention in the corner. Rosser still wants to fight. Lawlor with a Flying Knee Strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Lawlor repeatedly kicks Rosser in the back. Rosser blocks The PK. Rosser drops Lawlor with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Rosser is raining down forearms. Rosser applies an arm-bar. Lawlor denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Lawlor blocks a boot from Rosser. Rosser repeatedly kicks Lawlor in the face. Rosser grabs another arm-bar. Lawlor reaches the ropes to create separation. Third Forearm Exchange. Lawlor with clubbing hamstring kicks. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lariat Exchange. Lawlor applies the cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Lawlor applies The Guillotine Choke. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Rosser with a Running Death Valley Driver for a two count. Lawlor with Two Exploder Suplex’s. Rosser refuses to stay down. Lawlor with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lawlor with a Pumphandle Exploder Suplex for a two count. Rosser clotheslines Lawlor in mid-air. Rosser with a forearm smash. Rosser hits The Gut Check.

Rosser goes for a Running Knee Strike, but Lawlor brings him down to the mat. Rosser escapes the submission predicament. Rosser with a Running Boot for a two count. HeadButt Exchange. Rosser with another Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Lawlor applies The Rear Naked Choke. Rosser nails Lawlor with The Tombstone PileDriver on the floor. Rosser rolls Lawlor back into the ring. Rosser with a Short-Arm Lariat. Rosser with The Emerald Flowsion for a two count. Double Forearm. Lawlor goes back to The Sleper Rear Naked Choke. Lawlor transitions into a front face lock. Lawlor with The TTD for a two count. Lawlor applies a straight jacket hold. Lawlor drives his knee into Rosser’s back. Lawlor with a Leg Capture Suplex for a two count. Lawlor connects with The Straight Jacket Kamigoye for a two count. Lawlor kisses Rosser’s open wound. Lawlor applies The Rear Naked Choke. Rosser climbs up to the middle turnbuckle. Rosser refuses to quit. Rosser drives Lawlor back first into the canvas. Rear Naked Choke Exchange. Rosser applies The Chicken Wing. Rosser hammers down on the back of Lawlor’s neck. Rosser makes Lawlor tap out to The Chicken Wing STF.

Winner: New NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, Fred Rosser via Submission

Checkout Episode 315 of The Hoots Podcast