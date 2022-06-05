Yuya Uemura and Kevin Blackwood will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Blackwood with a waist lock go-behind. Uemura grapples around Blackwood. Following a snap mare takeover, Uemura applies an arm-bar. Uemura grabs a side headlock. Blackwood whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura drops Blackwood with a shoulder tackle. Blackwood drops down on the canvas. Blackwood leapfrogs over Uemura. Uemura avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Uemura with a deep arm-drag. Blackwood answers with the headscissors escape. Uemura scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Blackwood with a Hip Toss for a one count. Blackwood kicks Uemura in the back. Blackwood with a forearm smash. Blackwood tags in Riley. Riley punches Uemura in the ribs. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Uemura tags in Keita.

Keita with a gut punch. Following a snap mare takeover, Keita kicks Riley in the back. Riley drops down on the canvas. Riley leapfrogs over Keita. Keita ducks a clothesline from Riley. Keita drives his knee into the midsection of Riley. Keita goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Riley lands back on his feet. Keita goes for a Hip Toss, but Riley lands back on his feet. Keita ducks a clothesline from Riley. Keita with The Uranage BackBreaker. Keita with a knife edge chop. Riley reverses out of the irish whip from Keita. Keita ducks a clothesline from Riley. Keita goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Blackwood counters with a running dropkick. Riley goes into the cover for a two count. Riley tags in Blackwood. Blackwood punches Keita in the ribs. Following a snap mare takeover, Blackwood kicks Keita in the back for a two count. Blackwood with a knife edge chop. Blackwood tags in Riley.

Riley with a straight right hand. Riley with a knife edge chop. Riley sends Keita to the corner. Riley dodges the backhand from Keita. Riley with a flying mare takeover. Riley dropkicks the back of Keita’s head for a two count. Riley applies a front face lock. Riley tags in Blackwood. Riley punches Keita in the back. Blackwood kicks Keita in the ribs. Forearm Exchange. Keita ducks a clothesline from Blackwood. Blackwood stops Keita in his tracks. Blackwood with a forearm smash. Blackwood with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Blackwood applies a front face lock. Blackwood with a blistering chop. Blackwood tags in Riley. Riley knocks Uemura off the ring apron. Keita kicks Riley in the face. Keita decks Blackwood with a back elbow smash. Keita ducks a clothesline from Riley. Keita with a SitOut JawBreaker. Keita drops Riley with The Money Clip. Uemura and Blackwood are tagged in. Second Forearm Exchange. Blackwood reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Uemura bodyslams Blackwood. Uemura with a running shoulder tackle to Riley. Uemura is fired up. Blackwood hammers down on the back of Uemura’s neck. Uemura uppercuts Blackwood. Uemura with a double handed chop. Uemura with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

The referee tells Riley to get out of the ring. Blackwood with The Roundhouse Kick. Blackwood tags in Riley. Blackwood knocks Keita off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Double Hip Toss. Assisted Senton Splash for a two count. Keita with forearm shivers. Blackwood drops Keita with The Mid Kick. Blackwood and Riley goes for another Assisted Senton Splash, but Keita gets his knees up in the air. Keita tosses Blackwood out of the ring. Keita with a Corner Spear. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Keita SuperKicks Riley. Uemura hits The Double Overhook Suplex for a two count. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Blackwood delivers his combination offense. Keita SuperKicks Blackwood. Keita with an Inside Out Slam. Keita with a Leaping Flatliner. Riley answers with a Pump Knee Strike. Riley with a Release German Suplex. Riley connects with The Shining Wizard. Riley ducks a clothesline from Uemura. Riley with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Uemura plants Riley with The FrankenSteiner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yuya Uemura & Keita via Pinfall

Second Match: El Phantasmo & Chris Bey vs. Christopher Daniels & Alex Zayne

Chris Bey and Alex Zayne will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bey applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bey tugs on Zayne’s hair. Bey grabs a side headlock. Zayne whips Bey across the ring. Bey runs into Zayne. Zayne drops down on the canvas. Bey taunts Zayne. Bey goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Zayne lands back on his feet. Zayne ducks under two clotheslines from Bey. Zayne avoids the low enzuigiri. Bey crawls under Zayne. Bey sends Zayne into the ropes. Zayne with a SpringBoard Double Knee Drop. Zayne with a Corkscrew Senton Splash for a two count. Zayne tags in Daniels. Daniels with a gut punch. Daniels with a straight right hand. Daniels whips Bey across the ring. Daniels dropkicks Bey for a two count. Daniels applies a front face lock. Bey drives Daniels back first into the turnbuckle pad. Bey with two haymakers. Bey tags in Phantasmo. Double Irish Whip. Daniels shoves Phantasmo into Bey. Daniels up kicks Bey. Daniels with a Double Headlock Takeover. Daniels with a deep arm-drag. Daniels applies an arm-bar. Daniels tags in Zayne.

Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a one count. Zayne with a forearm smash. Zayne tags in Daniels. Double Vertical Suplex. Daniels goes into the lateral press for a two count. Daniels slams Phantasmo’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Daniels with a knife edge chop. Daniels HeadButts Phantasmo. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Daniels. Bey drives his knee into Daniels back. Daniels knocks Bey off the ring apron. Daniels with a forearm smash. Daniels unloads a flurry of right jabs. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Daniels. Phantasmo blasts Zayne off the apron. Bey trips Daniels from the outside. Phantasmo dropkicks Daniels to the floor. Bey with a Superman Forearm. Bey rolls Daniels back into the ring. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Phantasmo tags in Bey. Bey with a leaping uppercut. Bey gets Daniels tied up in the tree of woe. Nether Regions Attack. The referee is trying to calm down Zayne. Bey is choking Daniels with his boot. Bey tags in Phantasmo. Bey applies a front face lock. Back Rake Party. Bey stomps on Daniels back. Bey tags in Phantasmo. Daniels is displaying his fighting spirit. Bey thrust kicks the midsection of Daniels. Phantasmo kicks Daniels in the chest. Bey dropkicks the left knee of Daniels. Bey with a Senton Splash. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Phantasmo tags in Bey.

Daniels drives his knee into the midsection of Phantasmo. Bullet Club are mauling Daniels in the corner. Bey applies a side headlock. Daniels with elbows into the midsection of Bey. Daniels kicks Bey in the chest. Daniels drops Bey with The STO. Bey tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Daniels lands back on his feet. Daniels rolls under a clothesline from Phantasmo. Daniels tags in Zayne. Zayne with two haymakers. Zayne with The Discus Lariat. Zayne delivers his combination offense. Zayne sweeps out the legs of Phantasmo. Zayne with The SomerSault Leg Drop for a two count. Zayne with a knife edge chop. Zayne puts Phantasmo on the top turnbuckle. Zayne side steps Bey into Phantasmo. Zayne with a Leaping FrankenSteiner for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Bey drives his knee into the midsection of Daniels. Bey kicks Daniels in the chest. Daniels dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Daniels uppercuts Bey. Daniels clotheslines Bey to the floor. Phantasmo rolls Zayne over for a two count. Zayne with a Pop Up Knee Strike. Zayne with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Bey runs interference. Zayne kicks Bey in the face. Phantasmo avoids The Crunchwrap Supreme. Phantasmo connects with The CR II for a two count. Phantasmo plants Zayne with The Sudden Death to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo & Chris Bey via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. Big Damo

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Damo shoves Ishii into the canvas. Strong lockup. Damo backs Ishii into the red turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Damo with a gut punch. Damo tells Ishii to bring it. Ishii with forearm shivers. Ishii runs into Damo. Shoulder Block Exchange. Ishii fires off another round of forearms. Damo drops Ishii with a shoulder tackle. Forearm Exchange. Damo scores the elbow knockdown. Damo repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s back and chest. Damo with a forearm smash. Chop Exchange. Damo drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. Damo stomps on Ishii’s chest. Damo is choking Ishii with his boot. Damo poses for the crowd. Damo whips Ishii into the turnbuckle pad. Damo with an elbow smash. Damo stands on Ishii’s chest. Damo with a Senton Splash for a two count. Damo stands over Ishii. Damo with a long range haymaker. Damo with a forearm smash. Damo stomps on the left hand of Ishii. Damo toys around with Ishii.

Damo with forearm shivers. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from Damo. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Damo reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii runs into Damo. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Damo. Ishii applies a waist lock. Ishii avoids the back elbow smash. Ishii with a forearm. Damo blocks The Vertical Suplex. Damo thrust kicks the midsection of Ishii. Damo drops Ishii with a Running Crossbody Block for a two count. Damo sends Ishii to the corner. Ishii kicks Damo in the face. Damo shrugs off a lariat from Ishii. Second Forearm Exchange. Damo nails Ishii with The Pump Kick. Damo applies a front face lock. Damo puts Ishii on the top turnbuckle. Damo with two knife edge chops. Damo with The Avalanche Fisherman’s Suplex. Ishii rises back on his feet. Ishii dodges The Pump Kick. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii follows that with two short-arm lariats.

Damo with a Pop Up SpineBuster. Damo with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. Ishii with a forearm smash. Ishii HeadButts Damo. Damo responds with a Shotgun Dropkick. Damo with The Uranage Slam. Damo with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Ishii fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Damo decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Ishii blocks a lariat from Damo. Ishii with boxing elbows. Damo answers with another Pump Kick. Damo with The Wasteland. Damo with a Senton Splash. Damo goes for The Vader Bomb, but Ishii ducks out of the way. Ishii side steps Damo into the turnbuckle pad. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Damo blocks two lariats from Ishii. Damo with two forearm smashes. Ishii HeadButts Damo. Ishii with Two Running Lariats for a two count. Ishii denies The Vertical Suplex. Damo hammers down on the back of Ishii’s neck. Ishii blocks a lariat from Damo. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii hits The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii connects with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

