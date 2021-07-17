NJPW Strong Results 7/16/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: The Good Brothers vs. TJ Perkins & Clark Connors In A First Round Match In The Inaugural Tag Team Turbulence Tournament

Karl Anderson and Clark Connors will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Connors backs Anderson into the ropes. Connors grabs the left leg of Anderson. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Side Headlock Exchange. Anderson whips Connors across the ring. Connors drops Anderson with a shoulder tackle. Connors brings Anderson to the corner. Perkins tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Connors with the elbow drop. Perkins with a basement dropkick for a two count. Perkins applies an arm-bar. Anderson tugs on Perkins hair. Anderson backs Perkins into the blue turnbuckle pad. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows kicks Perkins in the gut. Gallows whips Perkins across the ring. Perkins dropkicks the left knee of Gallows. Perkins tags in Connors. Connors ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Connors unloads six knife edge chops. Gallows launches Connors to the corner. Connors avoids the corner clothesline. Connors slaps Gallows in the chest. Connors kicks Gallows in the gut. Connors uppercuts Gallows. Connors transitions into a ground and pound attack. Gallows shoves Connors. Gallows drops Connors with The Big Boot.

Gallows talks smack to Perkins. Gallows with The RoundHouse Kick. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows uppercuts Connors. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson repeatedly stomps on Connors chest. Anderson is choking Connors with his boot. Connors buries his elbow into the midsection of Anderson. Anderson drives Connors back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Anderson with a straight right hand. Anderson uppercuts Connors. Anderson rakes the eyes of Connors. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows kicks Connors in the gut. Gallows HeadButts Connors. Gallows with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Gallows with a running elbow drop for a two count. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Connors with heavy bodyshots. Gallows punches Connors in the back. Gallows bodyslams Connors. Connors avoids the running elbow drop. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson stops Connors in his tracks. Connors uses his feet to create separation. Connors tags in Perkins. Perkins with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Anderson reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Perkins dropkicks Gallows off the ring apron. Perkins uppercuts Anderson. Perkins with a Spinning Back Kick. Anderson thrust kicks the midsection of Perkins.

Perkins denies The GunStun. Perkins goes for The Detonation Kick, but Anderson lands back on his feet. Anderson sends Perkins to the corner. Perkins with another Spinning Back Kick. Perkins rams his boot across Anderson’s face. Perkins tags in Connors. Perkins with The Face Wash. Connors sends Gallows tumbling to the floor. Double Irish Whip. Assisted Up Kick. Connors drops Anderson with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Gallows uppercuts Perkins. Gallows dumps Perkins out of the ring. Gallows whips Connors into the turnbuckle pad. Anderson with The Hiyah Kick. Gallows levels Connors with The Body Avalanche. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Good Brothers whips Perkins into Connors. Connors Spears Anderson. Perkins dropkicks Gallows. Connors tags in Perkins. There was a slight bit of miscommunication as Perkins was preparing for The Mamba Splash. Anderson hits The SpineBuster. Gallows wipes out Connors with The Big Boot. Good Brothers connects with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Good Brothers via Pinfall

Second Match: Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita vs. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta In A First Round Match In The Inaugural Tag Team Turbulence Tournament

Ren Narita and Wheeler Yuta will start things off. Narita kicks the left hamstring of Yuta. Chain grappling exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Yuta with a drop toe hold. Yuta grapevines the legs of Narita. Yuta goes for the bow and arrow stretch, but Narita counters with a Crossbody Block for a one count. Strong lockup. Narita with an arm-drag takedown. Narita applies a side wrist lock. Narita with a wrist lock takedown. Narita wraps the left shoulder of Yuta around the middle rope. Yuta tags in Yehi. Hand fighting display. Yehi with a waist lock go-behind. Narita applies a hammerlock. Yehi with a single leg takedown. Yehi pushes Narita to the corner. Narita tags in Nagata. Nagata applies The Full Nelson Lock. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Yehi with another single leg takedown for a one count. Yehi kicks Nagata in the chest. Nagata kicks the right hamstring of Yehi. Test Of Strength. Yehi brings Nagata down to the mat. Yehi applies a deep hammerlock. Narita and Yuta are tagged in.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Narita applies a side headlock. Yuta whips Narita across the ring. Narita drops Yuta with a shoulder tackle. Narita knocks Yehi off the ring apron. Narita punches Yuta in the back. Narita kicks Yuta in the gut. Narita repeatedly stomps on Yuta’s chest. Narita with The Hip Toss for a one count. Narita stomps on Yuta’s back. Narita tags in Nagata. Narita kicks Yuta in the chest. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Nagata kicks Yehi in the face. Nagata with the arm-ringer. Nagata with two arm-ringers. Nagata hammers down on the left shoulder of Yuta. Nagata tags in Narita. Narita with a flying double axe handle strike. Narita with The Mid-Kick. Yuta slaps Narita in the chest. Narita tees off on Yuta. Narita bodyslams Yuta for a one count. Narita kicks Yuta in the face. Forearm Exchange. Narita repeatedly stomps on Yuta’s chest. Narita uppercuts Yuta. Narita kicks Yuta in the gut. Narita tags in Nagata. Nagata hammers down on the back of Yuta’s neck. Nagata unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Yuta dropkicks Nagata. Yuta tags in Yehi. Yehi with a shoulder tackle. Yehi knocks Narita off the apron. Yehi kicks Nagata in the gut. Yehi unloads two knife edge chops. Yehi with clubbing shoulder blocks. Yehi whips Nagata into the turnbuckle pad. Yehi with a flying forearm smash. Nagata denies The Vertical Suplex. Yehi with a blistering chop.

Second Forearm Exchange. Yehi with Two Spinning Back Fists. Yehi drops Nagata with The Flatliner for a two count. Yehi applies The Koji Clutch. Yehi kicks Narita in the gut. Yehi dumps Narita out of the ring. Yehi kicks Nagata in the gut. Yehi whips Nagata across the ring. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Yehi. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Yehi. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Nagata tags in Narita. Yehi with a knife edge chop. Yehi tags in Yuta. Yuta blocks a boot from Narita. Yehi stomps on the right foot of Narita. Yehi sweeps out the legs of Narita. Yuta with a Senton Splash for a two count. Yuta with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Narita applies The Sleeper Hold. Narita transitions into The Cobra Twist. Narita goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Yehi attacks Narita from behind. Yuta with an inside cradle for a two count. Yuta with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yuta follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Narita responds with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Narita with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex. Narita with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Nagata dumps Yehi out of the ring. Narita whips Yuta across the ring. Narita connects with The Narita Special #4 to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: The West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC In A First Round Match In The Inaugural Tag Team Turbulence Tournament

Jorel Nelson and Kevin Knight will start things off. Knight grabs the left leg of Nelson. Nelson with a combo palm strike. Knight shoves Nelson. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nelson with a forearm smash. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. Knight ducks a clothesline from Nelson. Knight drops Nelson with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Knight punches Nelson in the back. Knight with a knife edge chop. Knight tags in DKC. DKC with an overhand chop. Double Hip Toss. Knight knocks Isaacs off the ring apron. DKC with a fist drop. DKC applies a rear chin lock. Nelson decks DKC with a JawBreaker. Nelson tags in Isaacs. Isaacs drives DKC back first into the turnbuckle pad. DKC side steps Isaacs into the turnbuckle pad. DKC with a deep arm-drag. DKC with the fireman’s carry takeover. DKC follows that with clubbing karate chops across the chest of Isaacs. DKC delivers The DKC Chop for a two count.

DKC applies The Puma Blanca. Isaacs dumps DKC face first on the top rope. Nelson kicks DKC in the face. Isaacs blasts Knight off the apron. The referee admonishes Nelson. Isaacs with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Isaacs rocks DKC with a forearm smash. Isaacs slams DKC’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Nelson repeatedly stomps on DKC’s chest. Nelson rams his forearm across DKC’s face. Nelson transitions into a ground and pound attack. DKC rolls Nelson over for a two count. Nelson scores the elbow knockdown. Nelson tags in Isaacs. Side Walk Slam/Flying Leg Drop Combination for a one count. The referee is trying to get Knight out of the ring. DKC kicks the left hamstring of Isaacs. DKC with a chop/forearm combination. DKC with a Spinning Back Fist. Isaacs sends DKC face first into the turnbuckle pad. DKC decks Isaacs with a back elbow smash. DKC with The Flying Side Kick. Nelson and Knight are tagged in.

Forearm Exchange. Nelson drives his knee into the midsection of Knight. Knight dropkicks Nelson. Knight whips Nelson across the ring. Knight with a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam. Knight drops Nelson with The Sliding Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Double Irish Whip. DKC sweeps out the legs of Nelson. Knight knocks Isaacs off the apron. DKC with a Running Bulldog. Knight hits The Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Knight gets distracted by Isaacs. Nelson with a Jumping Knee Strike. Nelson tags in Isaacs. Short-Arm Reversal by Knight. Isaacs avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Isaacs with The PumpHandle Powerslam for a two count. SitOut PowerBomb/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Nelson dumps DKC out of the ring. Isaacs goes for The BrainBuster, but Knight counters with an inside cradle for a two count. DKC with forearm shivers. Nelson drives his knee into the midsection of DKC. Nelson with The SpineBuster. Knight with heavy bodyshots. Knight uppercuts Isaacs. Isaacs with The Rolling Elbow. WCWC connects with Movie In The Room to pickup the victory.

Winner: The West Coast Wrecking Crew via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Violence Unlimited (Brody King & Chris Dickinson) vs. Team Filthy (JR Kratos & Danny Limelight) In A First Round Match In The Inaugural NJPW Tag Team Turbulence Tournament

Brody King and JR Kratos will start things off. Lariat Exchange. Forearm Exchange. King ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Second Lariat Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Kratos kicks King in the gut. King with a Back Body Drop. Dickinson and Limelight are tagged in. Dickinson runs after Limelight. Limelight stomps on Dickinson’s back. Limelight with clubbing blows to Dickinson’s back. Limelight with a knee lift. Dickinson reverses out of the irish whip from Limelight. Limelight side steps Dickinson into the ropes. Kratos with a Jumping Knee Strike from the ring apron. Limelight hooks the outside leg for a two count. Limelight applies a rear chin lock. Limelight stomps on Dickinson’s back. Limelight tags in Kratos. Kratos stomps on Dickinson’s chest. Kratos with a forearm smash. Kratos repeatedly stomps on Dickinson’s chest. Kratos whips Dickinson into the turnbuckle pad. Kratos applies a front face lock. Kratos tags in Limelight. Limelight drives his knee into the midsection of Dickinson. Limelight drives his knee into the right shoulder of Dickinson. Limelight taunts King. Limelight is mauling Dickinson in the corner. Limelight with an arm-bar takedown. Dickinson puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Limelight applies a front face lock. Limelight tags in Kratos. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight with a Jumping Knee Strike. The referee is trying to get King out of the ring. Team Filthy gangs up on Dickinson. Kratos slams Dickinson’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Kratos with a Release Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kratos with a straight right hand. Kratos tags in Limelight. Limelight unloads three mid-kicks. Limelight is choking Dickinson with his boot. The referee admonishes Limelight. Limelight continues to taunt King. Limelight applies a front face lock. Limelight drives Dickinson back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Limelight with a knife edge chop. Limelight with a knee lift. Limelight tags in Kratos. Chop Exchange. Kratos punches Dickinson. Dickinson is displaying his fighting spirit. Dickinson with two short-arm lariats. Dickinson ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Step Up Enzuigiri Exchange. Dickinson kicks Kratos in the face. Dickinson hits The Tornado DDT.

King and Limelight are tagged in. King with two clotheslines. King with a blistering chop. King whips Limelight across the ring. Limelight ducks a clothesline from King. King goes for a Bodyslam, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Limelight nails King with The Pump Kick. Limelight scales the ropes. Limelight goes for The SpringBoard Meteora, but King counters with The PowerBomb for a two count. Dickinson drops Kratos with The Windmill Kick. King tags in Dickinson. King levels Limelight with The Body Avalanche. Dickinson with a corner clothesline. Dickinson tees off on Limelight. Kratos runs interference. Kratos dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Kratos with a Deadlift German Suplex. King responds with The Running Body Block. King lands The Suicide Dive. Dickinson denies the low blow. Limelight gives Dickinson the middle finger. Dickinson with an Inside Out Lariat. Dickinson with a Deadlift German Suplex. Dickinson connects with The Running Death Valley Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Violence Unlimited via Pinfall

