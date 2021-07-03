NJPW Strong Results 7/2/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Lio Rush vs. Adrian Quest

Quick shoving contest after the bell rings. Rush applies a side headlock. Quest sends Rush to the corner. Rush ducks a clothesline from Quest. Quest with an arm-bar takedown. Rush answers with the headscissors escape. Rush with a waist lock go-behind. Rush applies a wrist lock. Quest reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush leapfrogs over Quest. Quest drops down on the canvas. Quest dropkicks Rush to the floor. Quest lands The Suicide Dive. Quest with a straight right hand. Quest with The Bionic Elbow. Quest rocks Rush with a forearm smash. Rush around Quest. Rush kicks Quest in the face. Rush crawls under Quest. Rush with an up kick. Rush sends Quest to the ring apron. Rush sweeps out the legs of Quest. Rush nails Quest with The Pump Kick. Rush with The RoundHouse Kick. Rush with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Rush rolls Quest back into the ring. Rush with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Chop/Mid-Kick Exchange. Rush with two haymakers. Rush blasts Quest with a knife edge chop. Quest with forearm shivers. Quest hammers down on the back of Rush’s neck. Quest blocks a boot from Rush. Tip Up by Quest. Rush decks Quest with a back elbow smash. Quest drops Rush with The Flapjack. Quest whips Rush across the ring. Quest with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Quest works on his joint manipulation game. Quest repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Rush. Quest with a knife edge chop. Quest with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Quest applies a rear chin lock. Rush with heavy bodyshots. Rush with a blistering chop. Quest reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Quest with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Quest applies a rear chin lock. Rush backs Quest into the turnbuckle pad.

Following a snap mare takeover, Rush with two clotheslines. Short-Arm Reversal by Quest. Quest rocks Rush with a forearm smash. Quest side steps Rush into the ropes. Quest with two clotheslines. Short-Arm Reversal by Rush. Both men are knocked down after a Double Big Boot. Forearm Exchange. Rush delivers his combination offense. Quest avoids The Come Up. Quest SuperKicks Rush. Quest hits The Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Rush denies The Butterfly Suplex. Rush thrust kicks the left knee of Quest. Quest avoids The Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Quest with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Rush crawls under Quest. Quest connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Quest stomps on the midsection of Rush. Quest puts Rush on the top turnbuckle. Quest with a forearm smash. Rush negates The Avalanche Tiger Bomb. Rush HeadButts Quest. Rush kicks Quest in the face. Rush plants Quest with The Come Up to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lio Rush via Pinfall

Second Match: Hikuleo vs. Jordan Clearwater

Clearwater kicks Hikuleo in the gut. Clearwater with forearm shivers. Hikuleo answers with a toe kick. Hikuleo with clubbing blows to Clearwater’s back. Hikuleo stomps on Clearwater’s back. Hikuleo with forearm shivers. Hikuleo pie faces Clearwater. Hikuleo with a knife edge chop. Clearwater kicks Hikuleo in the gut. Hikuleo answers with a forearm smash. Hikuleo whips Clearwater across the ring. Clearwater ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Clearwater with two running forearm smashes. Hikuleo drops Clearwater with a shoulder tackle. Hikuleo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hikuleo starts choking Clearwater. Hikuleo sends Clearwater shoulder first into the turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo is choking Clearwater with his boot. Hikuleo puts his knee on the back of Clearwater’s neck. The referee admonishes Hikuleo. Hikuleo with a gut punch. Hikuleo with two corner clotheslines. Hikuleo follows that with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hikuleo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Hikuleo applies a wrist lock. Clearwater is throwing haymakers at Hikuleo. Hikuleo with another shoulder tackle.

Hikuleo toys around with Clearwater. Clearwater unloads two knife edge chops. Clearwater with forearm shivers. Hikuleo HeadButts Clearwater. Hikuleo goes into the lateral press for a two count. Hikuleo bodyslams Clearwater. Hikuleo with The Big Splash for a two count. Hikuleo is displaying his frustration. Hikuleo applies a rear chin lock. Clearwater decks Hikuleo with Two JawBreakers. Clearwater with a corner clothesline. Clearwater transitions into the corner mount. Clearwater dropkicks the left knee of Hikuleo. Clearwater with forearm shives. Clearwater denies The Chokeslam. Clearwater with two short-arm clotheslines. Clearwater fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Clearwater with The Spin Out Elbow Drop for a two count. Hikuleo denies The Midas Touch. Clearwater with a forearm smash. Clearwater ducks a clothesline from Hikuelo. Hikuleo Powerslams Clearwater. Clearwater negates The Tongan Driver. Clearwater goes for The Running Bulldog, but Hikuleo counters with The Belly to Back Suplex. Hikuleo connects with The Tongan Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hikuleo via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Fred Rosser vs. Bateman

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bateman backs Rosser into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Bateman applies a front face lock. Rosser backs Bateman into the blue turnbuckle pad. The referee is trying to calm down Rosser. Strong lockup. Rosser with a Hip Toss. Rosser drops his elbow on the left shoulder of Bateman. Rosser gets Bateman tied up in the ropes. Bateman with a wrist lock takedown. Bateman works on his joint manipulation game. Rosser applies a side headlock. Bateman whips Rosser across the ring. Rosser drops Bateman with a shoulder tackle. Rosser tells Bateman to bring it. Rosser ducks a clothesline from Bateman. Rosser regroups on the outside. Rosser removes his elbow pads and wrist tape. Bateman repeatedly stomps on Rosser’s chest. Bateman is throwing haymakers at Rosser. Rosser HeadButts Bateman. Rosser kicks Bateman in the gut. Rosser with two haymakers. Rosser slams Bateman’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Rosser with a chop/corner clothesline combination.

Rosser applies a wrist lock. Bateman reverses out of the irish whip from Rosser. Rosser clotheslines Bateman. Rosser bodyslams Bateman. Rosser with a Leg Drop. Bateman scores the ankle pick. Bateman applies a leg lock. Rosser with two haymakers. Bateman blocks a boot from Rosser. Bateman hammers down on the left knee of Rosser. Bateman with a running gut punch. Haymaker/Forearm Exchange. Bateman stomps on the left ankle of Rosser. Bateman with a knife edge chop. Bateman starts choking Rosser in the corner. The referee admonishes Bateman. Bateman kicks Rosser in the gut. Bateman drops his weight on the left leg of Rosser. Bateman applies the toe and ankle hold. Bateman rocks Rosser with a forearm smash. Bateman hyperextends the left leg of Rosser. Bateman with a knee drop. Bateman starts unlacing the left boot of Rosser. Bateman applies the single leg crab. Rosser grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bateman stomps on the left knee of Rosser. Rosser with a desperation shoulder block. Bateman kicks Rosser in the chest. Bateman with the elbow drop for a two count.

Bateman slaps Rosser in the chest. Bateman with a blistering chop. Bateman kicks Rosser in the face. Bateman with an open hand palm strike. Rosser rakes the eyes of Bateman. Rosser starts biting Bateman’s forehead. Bateman tumbles to the floor. Rosser kicks Bateman in the face. Rosser with clubbing blows to Bateman’s back. Forearm Exchange. Bateman kicks Rosser in the face. Bateman fish hooks Rosser. Bateman with a vicious forearm smash. Rosser denies The Side Walk Slam. Rosser HeadButts Bateman. Bateman with a forearm smash. Rosser ducks a clothesline from Bateman. Rosser with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Rosser hooks both legs for a two count. Rosser with a Running Knee Strike for a two count.

Rosser starts biting the right hand of Bateman. Rosser HeadButts Bateman. Rosser and Bateman are trading back and forth shots. Rosser with two knee strikes. Bateman is rocked. Rosser hits The DDT for a two count. Rosser tells Bateman to get up. Rosser HeadButts Bateman. Bateman denies The Gut Check. Bateman kicks Rosser in the face. Rosser with a straight right hand. Rosser goes for The Gut Check, but Bateman counters with The Roaring Elbow. Bateman connects with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Bateman stand on the left ankle of Rosser. Bateman with forearm shivers. Bateman talks smack to Rosser. Bateman goes into the lateral press for a two count. Rosser with clubbing blows to Bateman’s back. Rosser with two gut punches. Rosser plants Bateman with The Emerald Flowsion to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fred Rosser via Pinfall

