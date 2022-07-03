NJPW Strong Results 7/2/22

2300 Arena

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Matthew Rehwoldt)

First Match: The United Empire (The Great O-Khan, Aaron Henare and Aussie Open) vs. TMDK (JONAH, Mikey Nicholls, Shane Haste and Bad Dude Tito) In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

TMDK attacks United Empire before the bell rings. Henare with forearm shivers. Haste reverses out of the irish whip from Henare. Henare with a back elbow smash. Henare with a SpringBoard Enzuigiri. Henare with clubbing mid-kicks. Henare kicks Haste in the chest. Henare HeadButts Haste. Henare slams Haste’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Henare tags in Khan. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan tags in Davis. Khan clears the ring. Khan with a Mongolian Chop to Jonah. Chop Exchange. Davis tags in Fletcher. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Fletcher with The PK. Davis with a Running Senton Splash. Fletcher hooks the outside leg for a two count. Fletcher with Two Bodyslams. Fletcher maintains wrist control. Fletcher gets distracted by Nicholls. Fletcher with a forearm smash. Fletcher knocks Nicholls off the ring apron. Fletcher uppercuts Haste. Haste reverses out of the irish whip from Fletcher. Nicholls trips Fletcher from the outside.

Haste with a basement dropkick. Nicholls slams Fletcher’s head on the ring apron. Jonah whips Fletcher into the steel barricade. Jonah rolls Fletcher back into the ring. Haste tags in Nicholls. Nicholls with a knife edge chop. Nicholls punches Fletcher in the back. Nicholls tugs on Fletcher’s hair. Nicholls with a Belly to Back Suplex. Nicholls fish hooks Fletcher. Nicholls with a Knee Drop. Nicholls slams Fletcher’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Nicholls tags in Jonah. Jonah with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jonah taunts United Empire. Fletcher with heavy bodyshots. Fletcher goes for a Sunset Flip, but Jonah counters with a Seated Senton. Jonah bodyslams Fletcher. Jonah tags in Tito. Tito with The Slingshot Senton. Tito gets Fletcher tied up in the tree of woe. Tito with a nether regions attack. Tito repeatedly stomps on Fletcher’s chest. Tito tags in Haste. Haste with clubbing back and chest kicks. Fletcher with forearm shivers. Haste dropkicks Fletcher. Haste tags in Nicholls. Double Wrist Lock. Double Chop. Nicholls knocks Davis off the apron. Nicholls toys around with Fletcher. Forearm Exchange. Second Chop Exchange.

Fletcher SuperKicks Nicholls. Nicholls stops Fletcher in his tracks. Nicholls sends Fletcher to the corner. Fletcher with two back elbow smashes. Fletcher dives over Nicholls. Fletcher tags in Davis. Davis with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Double Toe Kick to Davis. Davis with a handstand escape. Davis clotheslines Tito. Davis with a double clothesline to Haste and Nicholls. Jonah blocks a lariat from Davis. Davis drops Jonah with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Henare and Tito are tagged in. Tito with a running sledge. Tito knocks Khan off the apron. Second Forearm Exchange. Tito with The Rolling Elbow. Khan drives Tito back first into the turnbuckle pad. Khan takes a ride on The United Empire Express. Henare with a SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. TMDK clears the ring. TMDK delivers their combination offense. TMDK hits The Tank Buster. Tito lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Third Forearm Exchange. Fletcher dropkicks Haste and Nicholls off the apron. Aussie Open clotheslines Jonah over the top rope. Stereo Suicide Dives. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Tito kicks Khan in the face. Tito drops Khan with The BlockBuster. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Henare with a gut punch. Henare SuperKicks Tito. Henare HeadButts Tito. Henare connects with The Streets Of Rage to pickup the victory.

Winner: The United Empire via Pinfall

Second Match: Jeff Cobb vs. Willie Mack

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mack backs Cobb into the blue turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Cobb taunts Mack. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Mack applies a side headlock. Cobb whips Mack across the ring. Cobb drops down on the canvas. Cobb leapfrogs over Mack. Mack lunges over Cobb. Cobb sends Mack into the ropes. Mack with a deep arm-drag. Mack ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Mack with a Running Hurricanrana. Mack with a knife edge chop. Mack applies the nipple twister. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Mack. Mack with two diving shoulder tackles. Mack bodyslams Cobb. Mack with a Running Leg Drop. Mack slaps Cobb in the face. Mack lands The SomerSault Plancha.

The lights go out in the building. Mack resets the referee’s twenty count. Mack is lighting up Cobb’s chest. Cobb sends Mack back first into the steel barricade. Mack gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Cobb slaps Mack in the face. Cobb with a chop/haymaker combination. Cobb punches Mack in the back. Cobb with clubbing blows to Mack’s chest. Cobb stomps on Mack’s back. Surf’s Up. Mack with heavy bodyshots. Mack uppercuts Cobb. Cobb HeadButts Mack. Cobb slaps Mack in the chest. Mack ducks under two clotheslines from Cobb. Mack with a Leaping Leg Lariat. Mack with a running forearm smash. Mack follows that with a Running Pump Kick.

Mack with The Reverse Senton Splash for a two count. Mack goes for a Bodyslam, but Cobb lands back on his feet. Cobb with two clotheslines. Mack avoids The Standing MoonSault. Mack hits The Samoan Drop. Mack pops back on his feet. Mack with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb blocks The Bodyslam. Cobb whips Mack across the ring. Mack with a Release German Suplex. Mack with The T-Bone Suplex for a two count. Cobb punches Mack in the back. Cobb puts Mack on the top turnbuckle. Cobb HeadButts Mack. Cobb with The SuperPlex for a two count. Mack connects with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Cobb blocks The Stunner. Mack blocks The SuperKick. Mack with The Spinning Heel Kick. Mack goes for a Bodyslam, but Cobb lands back on his feet. Cobb rolls Mack over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Will Ospreay w/Aussie Open vs. Homicide

Eddie Kingston joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ospreay backs Homicide into the blue turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Homicide turns Ospreay over. Homicide talks smack to Ospreay. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ospreay breaks the grip. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Ospreay applies a side headlock. Homicide whips Ospreay across the ring. Ospreay runs into Homicide. Ospreay taunts Homicide. Homicide slaps Ospreay in the face. Homicide drops Ospreay with a shoulder tackle. Haymaker Exchange. Homicide uppercuts Ospreay. Homicide sends Ospreay to the corner. Homicide goes for The Monkey Flip, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay with a Flying Crossbody Block. Ospreay with a double wrist lock takedown. Homicide reverses out of the irish whip from Ospreay. Homicide with a drop toe hold. Homicide applies The STF. Ospreay grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Homicide goes for a Bodyslam, but Ospreay lands back on his feet. Ospreay goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Homicide holds onto the ropes. Homicide launches Ospreay over the top rope. Homicide with a shoulder block that sends Ospreay face first into the ring apron. Ospreay scores the elbow knockdown. Ospreay with The Slingshot Pescado. Ospreay sends Homicide back first into the steel barricade. Ospreay with a knife edge chop. Second Haymaker Exchange. Ospreay rakes the eyes of Homicide. Ospreay HeadButts Homicide. Ospreay taunts Kingston. Homicide kicks the left knee of Ospreay. Homicide with a Vertical Suplex on the ramp way. Homicide with a knife edge chop. Homicide follows that with a Spinning NeckBreaker. Homicide starts biting Ospreay’s fingers. Homicide wraps the right shoulder of Ospreay around the barricade. Homicide rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Ospreay side steps Homicide into the blue turnbuckle pad. Homicide decks Ospreay with a back elbow smash. Homicide ascends to the top turnbuckle. Ospreay chops Homicide to the floor.

Homicide slams Ospreay’s head on the top rope. Homicide grabs a fork. Ospreay starts biting the right wrist of Homicide. Ospreay with a Diving Dropkick. Ospreay tosses Homicide back into the ring. Ospreay goes into the cover for a one count. Ospreay hammers down on the back of Homicide’s neck. Ospreay with a chop/haymaker combination. Ospreay with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Homicide gives Ospreay the middle finger. Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. HeadButt Exchange. Ospreay rakes the eyes of Homicide. Ospreay repeatedly stomps on Homicide’s chest. Ospreay is choking Homicide with his boot. Ospreay applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Ospreay with clubbing elbow smashes. Ospreay punches Homicide. Ospreay bodyslams Homicide for a two count. Ospreay stands on the back of Homicide’s neck. Ospreay barks at Kingston. Homicide blocks a boot from Ospreay. Ospreay with a forearm smash. Homicide bends the left ankle of Ospreay. Homicide with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Homicide rolls Ospreay back into the ring. Short-Arm Reversal by Ospreay. Homicide with The Exploder Suplex for a one count. Homicide goes for The Tiger Driver, but Ospreay counters with a Hurricanrana. Ospreay with a Running Boot. Ospreay puts Homicide on the top turnbuckle.

Homicide denies The FrankenSteiner. Homicide drops Ospreay with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Ospreay denies The Cop Killer. Ospreay with a Handspring Enzuigiri. Ospreay hits Pip Pip Cheerio for a two count. Ospreay with Kawada Kicks. Ospreay goes for a PowerBomb, but Homicide lands back on his feet. Homicide uppercuts Ospreay. Tiger Wall Flip Kick. Ospreay with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Homicide with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex into the blue turnbuckle pad. Standing Switch Exchange. Homicide denies The OsCutter. Ospreay with The SitOut Liger Bomb for a two count. Ospreay hits The OsCutter for a two count. Ospreay toys around with Homicide. Homicide leans into forearms from Ospreay. Homicide starts biting the left ear of Ospreay. Ospreay nails Homicide with The Hook Kick. Homicide avoids The Hidden Blade. Standing Switch Exchange. Homicide drops Ospreay with a Cutter for a two count. Ospreay denies The Cop Killer. Ospreay goes for The StormBreaker, but Homicide lands back on his feet. Homicide connects with The Cop Killer for a two count. Kingston gives Homicide the fork. Following a snap mare takeover, The referee snatches the fork out of Homicide’s hands. Ospreay with a Roundhouse Kick. Ospreay delivers The Hidden Blade for a two count. Ospreay plants Homicide with The StormBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Will Ospreay via Pinfall

