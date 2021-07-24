NJPW Strong Results 7/23/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Violence Unlimited vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew In A Semi-Final Round Match In The Inaugural NJPW Tag Team Turbulence Tournament

Chris Dickinson and Royce Isaacs will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Isaacs with a waist lock go-behind. Dickinson backs Isaacs into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Isaacs avoids the ankle pick. Wrist Lock Exchange. Isaacs kicks Dickinson in the chest. Isaacs drops down on the canvas. Dickinson lunges over Isaacs. Dickinson kicks Isaacs in the gut. Isaacs reverses out of the irish whip from Dickinson. Isaacs scores the elbow knockdown. Isaacs drives Dickinson back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Isaacs wraps the left leg of Dickinson around the middle rope. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Nelson attacks the left knee of Dickinson. Isaacs with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Nelson with The Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Nelson stomps on Dickinson’s chest. Nelson uppercuts Dickinson. Nelson with a running elbow smash. Dickinson kicks Nelson in the face. Nelson goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Dickinson lands back on his feet. Dickinson tags in King.

Nelson ducks a clothesline from King. Nelson with forearm shivers. Nelson uppercuts King. Nelson with a knife edge chop. King launches Nelson to the corner. Nelson side steps King into the turnbuckle pad. Nelson with forearm shivers. King side steps Nelson into the turnbuckle pad. Nelson decks King with a back elbow smash. King with a shoulder tackle in mid-air. King blasts Nelson with a knife edge chop. King bodyslams Nelson. King with The Running Senton Splash for a two count. King punches Nelson in the back. King with a blistering chop. Forearm Exchange. King tags in Dickinson. Dickinson thrust kicks the chest of Nelson. Dickinson stomps on Nelson’s chest. Dickinson with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dickinson applies the single leg crab. Nelson grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Dickinson kicks the left hamstring of Nelson. Dickinson stomps on the left knee of Nelson. Dickinson sends Nelson shoulder first into the red turnbuckle pad. Dickinson tags in King.

King stomps on Nelson’s chest. King with a forearm smash. King tags in Dickinson. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown for a two count. Dickinson applies a front face lock. Dickinson with a knife edge chop. Dickinson tags in King. Double Irish Whip. Dropkick/SpineBuster Combination. Dickinson knocks Isaacs off the ring apron. King applies The Boston Crab. Dickins with a running elbow drop. King refuses to let go of the hold. Isaacs tees off on King. The referee is trying to get Isaacs out of the ring. King with a knife edge chop. King puts Nelson the top turnbuckle. King and Nelson are trading back and forth shots. Nelson denies The SuperPlex. Nelson HeadButts King. Nelson creates distance with The Flying Shoulder Tackle.

Dickinson and Isaacs are tagged in. Isaacs drives his knee into the midsection of Dickinson. Second Forearm Exchange. Isaacs with rapid fire haymakers. Dickinson reverses out of the irish whip from Isaacs. Isaacs ducks a clothesline from Dickinson. Isaacs with a flying clothesline. Isaacs hits The Jack Hammer for a two count. Diving NeckBreaker/PowerBomb Combination for a two count. King dumps Nelson out of the ring. King drops Isaacs with The Big Boot. Assisted Cazadora Splash for a two count. Dickinson tags in King. Isaacs denies The Gonzo Bomb. Standing Switch Exchange. Isaacs runs King into the blue turnbuckle pad. Nelson tags himself in. Isaacs applies The Full Nelson Lock. Isaacs with a Pop Up German Suplex. Dickinson knocks Nelson off the top turnbuckle. Dickinson sends Isaacs tumbling to the floor. King hits The Black Hole Slam. King connects with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Violence Unlimited via Pinfall

Second Match: The Good Brothers vs. Yuji Nagata & Ren Narita In A Semi-Final Round Match In The Inaugural NJPW Tag Team Turbulence Tournament

Karl Anderson and Ren Narita will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Narita with a waist lock go-behind. Anderson with a side headlock takeover. Narita answers with the headscissors escape. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Narita backs Anderson into the ropes. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Narita applies a wrist lock. Nagata tags himself in. Nagata kicks Anderson in the gut. Nagata applies a wrist lock. Nagata with the arm-ringer. Nagata kicks Gallows off the ring apron. Nagata continues to work on the left wrist of Anderson. Nagata tags in Narita. Narita with a flying double axe handle strike. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Narita stomps on Anderson’s back. Narita applies a double wrist lock. Anderson backs Narita into the blue turnbuckle pad. Gallows tags himself in. Gallows kicks Narita in the gut. Narita denies The Chokeslam. Narita repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Gallows. Gallows SuperKicks Narita. Gallows uppercuts Nagata. Gallows HeadButts Narita. Gallows with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Narita is displaying his fighting spirit. Gallows with a straight right hand. Gallows stands on Narita’s chest. Gallows tags in Anderson.

Anderson punches Narita in the ribs. Anderson kicks Narita in the ribs. Anderson repeatedly stomps on Narita’s chest. Anderson mocks Nagata. Anderson is throwing haymakers at Narita. Anderson uppercuts Narita. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows punches Narita. Gallows with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Gallows with a Leg Drop. Gallows knocks Nagata off the apron. Gallows starts choking Narita. Gallows repeatedly stomps on Narita’s chest. Gallows with The RoundHouse Kick. Gallows with a running elbow smash. Gallows tags in Anderson. Following a snap mare takeover, Anderson applies a rear chin lock. Narita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows with a knee lift. Gallows with the elbow drop for a two count. Gallows follows that with clubbing elbow smashes. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Narita with heavy bodyshots. Gallows punches Narita in the back. Gallows bodyslams Narita. Gallows goes for The Running Elbow Drop, but Narita ducks out of the way. Narita tags in Nagata.

Nagata kicks Anderson off the apron. Nagata ducks a clothesline from Gallows. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Gallows. Gallows reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Gallows. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Gallows. Nagata continues to kick Anderson off the apron. Gallows punches Nagata in the back. Nagata with forearm shivers. Gallows drops Nagata with The Big Boot. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson talks smack to Nagata. Nagata denies The GunStun. Nagata with The Big Boot. Nagata with The Exploder Suplex to Gallows. Nagata tags in Narita. Narita with a leaping back elbow smash. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Narita follows that with a Spinning Wheel Kick for a two count. Gallows and Nagata are brawling on the outside. Anderson rakes the eyes of Narita. Anderson sends Narita to the corner. Anderson with The Hiyah Kick. Gallows levels Narita with The Stinger Splash. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Gallows kicks Nagata out of the ring. Forearm Exchange. Anderson connects with The GunStun for a two count. The Good Brothers plants Narita with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Good Brothers via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (c) w/JR Kratos vs. Satoshi Kojima For The NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

Lawlor ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Lawlor pulls down his right elbow pad. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kojima applies a waist lock. Kojima rolls Lawlor over for a one count. Hand fighting display. Strong lockup. Lawlor with a drop toe hold. Lawlor grapevines the legs of Kojima. Kojima grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kojima applies a front face lock. Lawlor with a waist lock go-behind. Lawlor backs Kojima into the ropes. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Kojima applies a side headlock. Lawlor whips Kojima across the ring. Kojima drops Lawlor with a shoulder tackle. Lawlor kicks Kojima in the gut. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor drops his weight on the left knee of Kojima. Lawlor punches Kojima in the back. Lawlor applies a wrist lock. Lawlor starts bending Kojima’s fingers. Lawlor applies a deep hammerlock. Lawlor pulls back the right shoulder of Kojima for added pressure. Kojima bites Lawlor’s fingers. Lawlor stomps on Kojima’s back. Lawlor hammers down on the back of Kojima’s neck. Lawlor with a chop/forearm combination. Lawlor applies The Head & Arm Choke. Kojima with two sharp elbow strikes. Lawlor drives his knee into the midsection of Kojima. Lawlor bodyslams Kojima.

Lawlor goes for a running elbow drop, but Kojima ducks out of the way. Lawlor avoids The Slingshot Elbow Drop. Lawlor pulls Kojima out of the ring. Lawlor with another chop/forearm combination. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of Kojima. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor wraps the left shoulder of Kojima around the steel ring post. Kojima gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Lawlor stomps on Kojima’s chest. Lawlor applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Kojima grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Machine Gun Chops to Kojima. Lawlor talks smack to Kojima. Lawlor with forearm smash. Kojima answers with Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Lawlor denies The Flying Elbow Drop. Lawlor repeatedly drives his knees into Kojima’s ribs. Lawlor applies The Rear Naked Choke. Kojima with three sharp elbow strikes.

Lawlor and Kojima are trading back and forth shots. Kojima hits The DDT on the ring apron. Kojima rolls Lawlor back into the ring. Kojima with another DDT. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Lawlor grabs the left leg of Kojima. Lawlor delivers his combination offense. Lawlor relying heavy on his chop/forearm combinations. Kojima blocks a boot from Lawlor. Kojima hammers down on the right knee of Lawlor. Kojima with Three Mongolian Chops. Kojima with The TTD for a two count. Kojima applies The Anaconda Vice. Lawlor puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kojima with forearm shivers. Lawlor dodges The Rolling Elbow. Lawlor goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Kojima counters with The Koji Cutter. Lawlor avoids The Lariat. Lawlor applies The Rear Naked Choke. Kojima throws Lawlor into the canvas. Lawlor ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Lawlor with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Lawlor applies a front face lock. Kojima drills Lawlor with The BrainBuster for a two count. Kratos trips Kojima from the outside. Lawlor blasts Kojima with The PK. Lawlor makes Kojima pass out to The Rear Naked Choke.

Winner: Still NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Referee Stoppage

Checkout Episode 267of The Hoots Podcast