NJPW Strong Results 7/30/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Bateman vs. Kevin Knight

Feeling out process. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Knight with a wrist lock takedown. Bateman with a waist lock go-behind. Knight drop steps into a side headlock. Bateman whips Knight across the ring. Knight runs into Bateman. Shoulder Block Exchange. Knight drives his knee into the midsection of Bateman. Knight drops Bateman with a shoulder tackle. Knight repeatedly kicks Bateman in the chest. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Knight goes for a Bodyslam, but Bateman blocks it. Knight with clubbing blows to Bateman’s back. Knight goes for a Bodyslam, but Bateman lands back on his feet. Bateman with a knee lift across the back of Knight’s neck. Bateman drops Knight with The Rolling Elbow. Bateman rocks Knight with a forearm smash. Knight with heavy bodyshots. Bateman drives his knee into the midsection of Knight. Bateman uses the top rope as a weapon. Bateman with a basement dropkick for a two count. Bateman applies a rear chin lock.

Knight puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Knight with rapid fire uppercuts. Knight punches Bateman in the back. Bateman nails Knight with a throat thrust. Bateman repeatedly stomps on Knight’s chest. Bateman is choking Knight with his boot. Bateman with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Knight with another round of uppercut. Bateman with forearm shivers. Knight dropkicks Bateman. Knight with a toe kick/uppercut combination. Knight repeatedly stomps on Bateman’s chest. Bateman with a forearm smash. Knight denies The Tombstone PileDriver. Knight bodyslams Bateman for a two count. Bateman denies The Boston Crab. Knight punches Bateman in the back. Bateman with two forearm smashes. Knight with The Stinger Splash. Following a snap mare takeover, Knight with a Diving Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Knight goes for The Standing Frog Splash, but Bateman gets his knees up in the air. Bateman with an inside cradle for a two count. Bateman drops Knight with The Rolling Elbow. Bateman connects with The This Is A Kill to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bateman via Pinfall

Second Match: Fred Rosser, Karl Fredericks, and Adrian Quest vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew & Misterioso In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Adrian Quest and Misterioso will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Misterioso shoves Quest into the canvas. Strong lockup. Misterioso backs Quest into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Test Of Strength. Quest with a gut punch. Quest hammers down on the right shoulder of Misterioso. Quest with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Misterioso decks Quest with a back elbow smash. Quest ducks a clothesline from Misterioso. Quest drops Misterioso with The Tornillo for a two count. Quest repeatedly stomps on Misterioso’s chest. Quest applies a front face lock. Rosser tags himself in. Rosser with a shoulder block. Rosser punches Misterioso. Rosser with a hip smash. Rosser with a fireman’s carry takeover. Misterioso rolls under a clothesline from Rosser. Misterioso thrust kicks the left knee of Rosser. Rosser denies The SuperKick. Rosser repeatedly kicks the right hamstring of Misterioso. Rosser hammers down on the right knee of Misterioso. Misterioso ducks a clothesline from Rosser. Misterioso with a HandSpring Back Elbow Smash. Misterioso tags in Isaacs.

Isaacs pie faces Rosser. Rosser with a running haymaker. Rosser bodyslams Isaacs. Rosser with Two Leg Drops for a two count. Rosser applies a bodyscissors hold. Rosser tags in Quest. Quest stomps on Isaacs chest. Forearm Exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Quest goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Isaacs holds onto the ropes. Isaacs with an Inside Out Lariat. Isaacs tags in Misterioso. West Coast Wrecking Crew clears the ring. Isaacs with a corner clothesline, Misterioso sends Quest chest first into the canvas. Nelson with a Sliding Boot. Misterioso hooks the inside leg for a two count. Misterioso hooks the outside leg for a two count. Misterioso with clubbing shoulder blocks for a two count. Misterioso slams Quest head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Misterioso tags in Nelson. Nelson kicks Quest in the gut. Second Forearm Exchange. Nelson repeatedly stomps on Quest chest. Nelson tags in Isaacs. Quest with forearm shivers. Isaacs Powerslams Quest for a two count. Isaacs starts brawling with Rosser. Isaacs punches Quest. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Following a snap mare takeover, Nelson transitions into a ground and pound attack. Nelson with clubbing crossfaces. Nelson Powerslams Quest for a two count.

Nelson toys around with Quest. Third Forearm Exchange. Nelson puts Quest on the top turnbuckle. Quest with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Fredericks and Isaacs are tagged in. Fredericks with a forearm smash. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Isaacs. Fredericks unloads three knife edge chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Isaacs. Isaacs kicks Fredericks in the gut. Fredericks hits The SpineBuster. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Nelson. Fredericks uppercuts Nelson. Fredericks with a Snap BackBreaker. Fredericks with Two Stinger Splashes. Fredericks follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Fredericks with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Fredericks with clubbing blows to Isaacs back. Isaacs kicks Fredericks in the face. Isaacs with The Stunner. Nelson with a Diving Crossbody Block. Isaacs hooks the cover for a two count. Rosser starts brawling with Nelson. Rosser clotheslines Nelson to the floor. Rosser punches Isaacs. Haymaker Exchange. Isaacs runs Rosser into the steel ring post. Isaacs tags in Misterioso. Assisted DDT. Quest drops Misterio with The Roundhouse Kick. Quest lands The Asai MoonSault. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Misterioso ducks a clothesline from Fredericks. Misterioso SuperKick Fredericks. Misterioso with The Rolling Elbow. Fredericks avoids The MoonSault. Fredericks with a spinning back kick. Fredericks applies The Sleeper Hold. Fredericks connects with The MD to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fred Rosser, Karl Fredericks, and Adrian Quest via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: The Good Brothers vs. Violence Unlimited In The Finals Of The NJPW Tag Team Turbulence Tournament

Karl Anderson and Chris Dickinson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dickinson backs Anderson into the turnbuckle pad. Dickinson pats Anderson on the chest. Strong lockup. Wrist Lock Exchange. Dickinson with three arm-ringers. Dickinson applies a side headlock. Anderson whips Dickinson across the ring. Dickinson drops Anderson with a shoulder tackle. Dickinson with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Dickinson applies the single leg crab. Anderson grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Gallows and King are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gallows applies a side headlock. King whips Gallows across the ring. Gallows runs into King. Shoulder Block Exchange. Haymaker/Forearm Exchange. King ducks a clothesline from Gallows. King with a Running Crossbody Block for a one count. King rocks Gallows with a forearm smash. King tags in Dickinson. Dickinson kicks Gallows in the gut. Dickinson repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Gallows. Dickinson with two chops. Gallows launches Dickinson to the corner. Dickinson kicks Gallows in the face. Dickinson gets distracted by Anderson.

Gallows delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Gallows stomps on Dickinson’s chest. Gallows with heavy bodyshots. Gallows is choking Dickinson with his boot. Gallows tags in Anderson. Anderson rakes the eyes of Dickinson. Dickinson is displaying fighting spirit. Anderson slams Dickinson’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Anderson uppercuts Dickinson. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Anderson is choking Dickinson with his boot. Anderson applies a wrist lock. Anderson tags in Gallows. Gallows kicks the left shoulder of Dickinson. Gallows kicks King off the ring apron. Gallows with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Gallows with a running elbow drop for a two count. Gallows drives his elbow into Dickinson’s chest.. Gallows applies a rear chin lock. Dickinson with heavy bodyshots. Gallows uppercuts Dickinson. Gallows with the irish whip. Dickinson side steps Gallows into the turnbuckle pad. Dickinson with a Running Dropkick. King and Anderson are tagged in.

King clotheslines Anderson. King rocks Gallows with a forearm smash. King scores the elbow knockdown. King with a forearm smash. King kicks Anderson in the gut. King with a SpringBoard Double Japanese Arm-Drag. King with a Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. King rolls Anderson back into the ring. King levels Anderson with The Body Avalanche. Dickinson with a corner clothesline. King hits The Black Hole Slam for a two count. King tags in Dickinson. Double Irish Whip. Gallows trips Dickinson from the outside. Anderson rakes the eyes of King. Gallows drops King with The Big Boot. Double Irish Whip. Anderson with The Hiyah Kick. Gallows levels Dickinson with The Body Avalanche. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Anderson connects with The GunStun for a two count. King with forearm shivers. Gallows uppercuts King. Anderson delivers another GunStun. Dickinson denies The Magic Killer. Dickinson kicks Gallows in the face. Dickinson hits The Tornado DDT. Dickinson negates The GunStun. Dickinson rolls Anderson over for a two count. Dickinson ducks a clothesline from Anderson. Dickinson with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Gallows SuperKicks Dickinson. The Good Brothers plants Dickinson with The Magic Killer to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Good Brothers via Pinfall

