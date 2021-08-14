NJPW Strong Results 8/13/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Barrett Brown w/Bateman & Misterioso vs. Wheeler Yuta

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Yuta drops his knee on the left shoulder of Brown. Yuta has leverage advantage. Yuta applies a top wrist lock. Brown breaks the grip. Brown talks strategy with Bateman. Yuta grapples around Brown. Brown applies a front face lock. Yuta grapevines the legs of Brown. Yuta applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Brown falls on top of Yuta for a two count. Brown heads to the ring apron to create separation. Standing Switch Exchange. Yuta applies a side headlock. Brown whips Yuta across the ring. Yuta drops Brown with a shoulder tackle. Brown drops down on the canvas. Yuta goes for a Bodyslam, but Brown lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange.

Yuta leapfrogs over Brown. Yuta crawls under Brown. Yuta dropkicks Brown for a one count. Yuta applies a wrist lock. Brown clings onto the top rope. Brown with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Brown kicks the middle rope into Yuta’s face. Brown nails Yuta with a throat thrust. Brown kicks Yuta in the chest. Brown transitions into a ground and pound attack. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Brown with a double sledge. Brown applies a rear chin lock. Brown tugs on Yuta’s beard. Brown kicks Yuta in the face. Brown is choking Yuta with his boot. Forearm Exchange. Brown with a blistering chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Brown with a basement dropkick for a two count.

Yuta bodyslams Brown. Yuta goes for a Senton Splash, but Brown ducks out of the way. Brown starts choking Yuta. The referee admonishes Brown. Brown applies an arm-bar. Yuta with a deep arm-drag. Yuta drops down on the canvas. Yuta hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Yuta blocks a boot from Brown. Brown with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Brown with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckle pad for a two count. Brown tells Yuta to get up. Brown connects with The Running Boot for a two count. Brown goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Yuta ducks out of the way. Yuta rolls Brown over for a two count. Yuta with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yuta with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yuta follows that with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Yuta applies The STF. The referee gets distracted by Bateman. Misterioso connects with The Backstabber. Brown goes into the cover and picks up the victory.

Winner: Barrett Brown via Pinfall

Second Match: Hikuleo vs. Fred Yehi

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hikuleo throws Yehi into the canvas. Yehi grabs Hikuleo by his throat. Yehi unloads two knife edge chops. Hikuleo is not impressed. Yehi tells Hikuleo to bring it. Hikuleo kicks Yehi in the gut. Hikuleo with clubbing blows to Yehi’s back. Hikuleo is choking Yehi with his boot. Hikuleo goes for a Bodyslam, but Yehi lands back on his feet. Yehi applies a waist lock. Hikuleo with three sharp elbow strikes. Hikuleo bodyslams Yehi. Hikuleo goes for a Big Splash, but Yehi ducks out of the way. Yehi applies The Koji Clutch. Yehi repeatedly stomps on Hikuleo’s back. Yehi is lighting up Hikuleo’s chest. Hikuleo clotheslines Yehi. Hikuleo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hikuleo delivers a gut punch.

Hikuleo with a knife edge chop. Hikuleo is choking Yehi with his knee. The referee admonishes Hikuleo. Hikuleo denies the drop toe hold. Hikuleo repeatedly stomps on Yehi’s chest. Hikuleo drives Yehi back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Yehi regroups in the corner. Hikuleo with a corner clothesline. Hikuleo with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hikuleo goes back to choking Yehi with his knee. Hikuleo sends Yehi shoulder first into the turnbuckle pad. Following a snap mare takeover, Hikuleo applies a rear chin lock. Hikuleo rocks Yehi with a forearm smash. Hikuleo kicks Yehi in the gut. Hikuleo punches Yehi in the back. Hikuleo toys around with Yehi.

Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Hikuleo with the irish whip. Yehi continues to dish out knife edge chops. Hikuleo goes for a Bodyslam, but Yehi lands back on his feet. Yehi with a chop/forearm combination. Yehi delivers his combination offense. Yehi with a series of bicycle kicks to Hikuleo’s chest. Yehi blocks a boot from Hikuleo. Yehi stomps on the right foot of Hikuleo. Yehi is having a hard time getting Hikuleo off his feet. Yehi dropkicks Hikuleo. Yehi with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Yehi goes back to The Koji Clutch. Yehi transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Yehi is raining down elbow smashes. Yehi with forearm shivers. Hikuleo Powerslams Yehi for a two count. Hikuleo drops Yehi with The Big Boot. Hikuleo HeadButts Yehi. Hikuleo connects with The Tongan Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hikuleo via Pinfall

Hey! Hikuleo has thrown out a challenge, and JUICE ROBINSON is here to answer! Watch NOW: https://t.co/G2ix4nGfk1#njpwSTRONG #njsst pic.twitter.com/mkznhD6tNd — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) August 14, 2021

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

NJPW Resurgence Match Card

– Karl Fredericks vs. Alex Coughlin

– Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, and Wheeler Yuta vs. TJ Perkins, Clark Connors, and Ren Narita In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

– Jon Moxley & TBD vs. The Good Brothers

– Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo

– Lio Rush, Brody King, Chris Dickinson, Fred Yehi, and Yuya Uemura vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, and The West Coast Wrecking Crew) In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

– Tomohiro Ishii vs. Moose

– Lance Archer (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi For The IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship

– Jay White (c) vs. David Finlay w/Juice Robinson For The NEVER Openweight Championship

Third Match: Lio Rush & Karl Fredericks vs. Team Filthy (“Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Danny Limelight)

Fredericks attacks Team Filthy before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Lawlor ducks a clothesline from Fredericks. Lawlor with a Snap German Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Lawlor shoves Fredericks. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Lawlor. Fredericks uppercuts Lawlor. Fredericks with a BackBreaker. Fredericks levels Lawlor with The Body Avalanche. Fredericks dumps Limelight out of the ring. Rush SuperKicks Limelight. Rush with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block to the outside. Fredericks attacks the midsection of Lawlor. Second Forearm Exchange. Lawlor denies The MD. Lawlor applies The Guillotine Choke. Fredericks hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Fredericks slams Lawlor’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Fredericks tags in Rush. Double Irish Whip. Double Toe Kick. Fredericks kicks Lawlor in the chest. Rush sweeps out the legs of Lawlor. Fredericks with a leaping elbow drop. Rush with The Standing Frog Splash for a two count.

Lawlor rocks Rush with a forearm smash. Lawlor goes for The Rear Naked Choke, but Rush lands back on his feet. Rush drops Lawlor with The Windmill Kick. Rush tags in Fredericks. Fredericks uppercuts Lawlor. Lawlor reverses out of the irish whip from Fredericks. Limelight kicks Fredericks in the back. Fredericks tries to kick Limelight. Lawlor punches Fredericks in the back. Team Filthy gets Fredericks right leg tied up in the ropes. Limelight attacks Fredericks behind the referee’s back. Lawlor applies a standing leg lock. Lawlor DDT’s the right knee of Fredericks. Lawlor applies The Heel Hook. Fredericks grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor tags in Limelight. Limelight wraps the right legs of Fredericks around the middle rope. Limelight with a foot stomp for a one count. Limelight with a knee drop. Limelight kicks the right knee of Fredericks. Limelight works on the right knee of Fredericks. Limelight tags in Lawlor.

Lawlor with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Lawlor stomps on Fredericks chest. Lawlor kicks Fredericks in the back. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Fredericks with heavy bodyshots. Third Forearm Exchange. Lawlor applies the cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Lawlor applies the single leg crab. Lawlor grapevines the legs of Fredericks. Fredericks with clubbing palm strikes. Lawlor applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Lawlor tags in Limelight. Limelight stomps on the midsection of Fredericks. Limelight stomps on the right knee of Fredericks. Limelight takes a swipe at Rush. Limelight with a knee lift. Limelight kicks Fredericks in the ribs. Limelight tags in Lawlor. Limelight with a Rising Knee Strike. Running Bulldog/Low Soccer Kick Combination for a two count. Lawlor applies a front face lock. Lawlor delivers his combination offense. Fredericks with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Rush and Limelight are tagged in.

Rush with two clotheslines. Rush ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush with his lighting quick offense. Limelight reverses out of the irish whip from Rush. Rush with a Handspring Kick to Lawlor. Rush drops Limelight with a Handspring Back Elbow Smash. Rush lands The Suicide Dive. Corner Clothesline Party. Rush with a diving clothesline for a two count. Lawlor kicks Fredericks in the gut. Lawlor dumps Fredericks out of the ring. Lawlor tees off on Rush. Rush goes for The Spinning DDT, but Lawlor counters with The Uranage Slam. Fredericks pulls Lawlor out of the ring. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Lawlor whips Fredericks into the steel barricade. Lawlor runs interference. Rush is throwing haymakers at Lawlor. Rush goes for The Final Hour, but Limelight ducks out of the way. Limelight hits The Power Breaker for a two count. SuperKick/German Suplex Combination for a two count. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Fredericks uppercuts Lawlor. Fredericks with a Spinning Back Kick. Fredericks clotheslines Lawlor to the floor. Sixth Forearm Exchange. Limelight unloads four knife edge chops. Rush fires back with forearm shivers. Limelight kicks the left hamstring of Rush. Rush dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Rush HeadButts the midsection of Limelight. Rush with The Scissors Kick. Limelight denies The Rush Hour. Standing Switch Exchange. Rush connects with The Rush Hour to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lio Rush & Karl Fredericks via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 270 of The Hoots Podcast