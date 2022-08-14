NJPW Strong Results 8/13/22

Grady Cole Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Shane Haste vs. Jorel Nelson

Haste drop steps into a side headlock. Nelson with a top wrist lock takedown for a one count. Nelson with a side headlock takeover. Haste answers with the headscissors neck lock. Nelson goes for The Cloverleaf, but Haste counters with an inside cradle for a one count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Haste dropkicks Nelson to the floor. Nelson avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Haste blocks a boot from Nelson. Haste uppercuts Nelson. Haste with a forearm smash. Chop Exchange. Nelson uppercuts Haste. Haste kicks Nelson in the gut. Nelson with a reverse hammer throw into the steel barricade. Haste kicks Nelson in the face. Nelson with a Back Body Drop onto the ring apron. Nelson rolls Haste back into the ring. Nelson hooks the outside leg for a two count. Nelson stomps on the left knee of Haste. Nelson DDT’s the left knee of Haste for a two count.

Haste decks Nelson with a back elbow smash. Nelson blocks a boot from Haste. Nelson hammers down on the left knee of Haste. Nelson drops Haste with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Nelson pops back on his feet and poses for the crowd. Nelson drops his weight on the left leg of Haste. Nelson slams the left leg of Haste on the apron. Nelson with a knife edge chop. Haste with a knife edge chop. Nelson answers with another Back Body Drop for a two count. Haste with heavy bodyshots. Haste uppercuts Nelson. Nelson reverses out of the irish whip from Haste. Nelson with a Leaping Meteora. Haste kicks Nelson in the gut. Nelson applies The Cloverleaf.

Haste escapes the hold. Haste with two back elbow smashes. Nelson goes for a Back Body Drop, but Haste counters with a DDT. Haste sends Nelson tumbling to the floor. Haste with a Slingshot Spear to the outside. Haste rolls Nelson back into the ring. Haste with a Diving Leg Lariat. Haste with a Running Cannonball Strike. Haste follows that with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Haste unloads a flurry of kicks. Nelson with two knife edge chops. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Haste with a Back Drop Driver. Nelson kicks Haste in the face. Nelson SuperKicks Haste. Nelson drops Haste with a Running Boot for a two count. Nelson ascends to the top turnbuckle. Haste with a Standing Dropkick. Haste delivers The SuperPlex. Nelson fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Nelson scores a chop block. Nelson rolls Haste over with a handful of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jorel Nelson via Pinfall

– Rocky Romero challenges Dax Harwood to a singles match. Romero is looking to right the wrong that took place at Forbidden Door.

Second Match: Hikuleo vs. Big Damo

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hikuleo kicks Damo in the gut. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Hikuleo sends Damo to the corner. Damo runs into Hikuleo. Shoulder Block Exchange. Hikuleo drops Damo with a shoulder tackle. Damo rises back on his feet. Damo clotheslines Hikuleo over the top rope. Damo with a knife edge chop. Damo uppercuts Hikuleo. Hikuleo chops Damo. Damo thrust kicks the midsection of Hikuleo. Damo punches Hikuleo in the back. Damo slams Hikuleo’s head on the ring apron. Damo with a gut punch. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Hikuleo resets the referee’s twenty count. Hikuleo sends Damo shoulder first into the steel ring post. Hikuleo drives Damo back first into the steel barricade. Hikuleo is lighting up Damo’s chest. Damo with heavy bodyshots. Hikuleo rocks Damo with a forearm smash.

Hikuleo whips Damo across the ring. Hikuleo clotheslines Damo for a two count. Hikuleo goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Damo blocks it. Damo thrust kicks the midsection of Hikuleo. Hikuleo with another forearm. Hikuleo whips Damo across the ring. Hikuleo goes for a Powerslam, but Damo holds onto the ropes. Damo drops Hikuleo with a Running Crossbody Block. Damo attacks the midsection of Hikuleo. Damo uppercuts Hikuleo. Damo levels Hikuleo with Two Body Avalanches. Damo with the irish whip. Damo blasts Hikuleo with a Shotgun Dropkick. Damo with a Running Cannonball Strike for a two count. Hikuleo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Damo denies The Chokeslam. Damo hits The Wasteland. Damo with a Running Senton Splash. Damo goes for The Vader Bomb, but Hikuleo ducks out of the way. Damo blocks The Chokeslam. Damo with a Pump Kick. Hikuleo Powerslams Damo. Hikuleo Chokeslams Damo to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hikuleo via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Aussie Open vs. Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura For The Vacated NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship

Kyle Fletcher and Christopher Daniels will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fletcher with a side headlock takeover. Daniels rolls Fletcher over for a one count. Wrist Lock Exchange. Side Headlock Exchange. Uemura made the blind tag. Fletcher whips Daniels across the ring. Daniels ducks a clothesline from Fletcher. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Fletcher. Uemura uppercuts Fletcher. Uemura with a double handed chop. Uemura punches Fletcher in the back. Uemura hammers down on the back of Fletcher’s neck. Uemura bodyslams Fletcher. Uemura tags in Daniels. Daniels with a Slingshot Senton for a one count. Daniels applies a front face lock. Daniels tags in Uemura. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Uemura with a running elbow drop. Daniels with a basement dropkick. Uemura follows that with a leaping elbow drop. Daniels with an Inverted Atomic Drop to Davis. Uemura drops Davis with a shoulder tackle. Uemura stomps on Fletcher’s back. Uemura applies a wrist lock. Uemura tags in Daniels.

Double Vertical Suplex. Daniels knocks Davis off the ring apron. Assisted Flapjack for a two count. Daniels stands on the right hand of Fletcher. Daniels whips Fletcher across the ring. Daniels with a single leg dropkick for a two count. Daniels HeadButts Fletcher. Fletcher reverses out of the irish whip from Daniels. Davis trips Daniels from the outside. Daniels stomps on Davis fingers. Daniels launches Fletcher over the top rope. Aussie Open avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Davis catches Uemura in mid-air. Daniels and Uemura gets sandwiched on the outside. Fletcher rolls Daniels back into the ring. Fletcher tags in Davis. Double Irish Whip. Double Chop. Fletcher with The PK. Davis with a Running Senton Splash for a one count. Fletcher tags himself in. Fletcher with a Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Fletcher slams Daniels head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Fletcher with a knife edge chop. Fletcher tags in Davis. Daniels goes for an inside cradle, but the referee was distracted by Fletcher. Davis eventually kicks out a two. Davis bodyslams Daniels. Davis tags in Fletcher.

Fletcher knocks Uemura off the apron. Daniels kicks Fletcher in the face. Daniels with a Flying Hurricanrana. Fletcher tags in Davis. Davis goes for a Running Senton, but Daniels ducks out of the way. Daniels side steps Davis into the turnbuckles. Daniels tags in Uemura. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Davis. Uemura blasts Fletcher off the apron. Uemura with a back elbow smash. Uemura with a running forearm. Uemura follows that with a Running Crossbody Block into the turnbuckle pad. Uemura with a Running Bulldog for a two count. Davis grabs a side headlock. Davis hammers down on the back of Uemura’s neck. Davis goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Uemura lands back on his feet. Uemura with a Back Drop Driver for a two count. Uemura applies a wrist lock. Davis HeadButts Uemura. Davis drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Davis tags in Fletcher. Uemura shoves Davis into Fletcher. Uemura sends Davis tumbling to the floor. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Fletcher. Uemura with The Overhook Suplex.

Uemura ascends to the top turnbuckle. Fletcher with a leaping uppercut. Daniels puts Fletcher on his shoulders. Uemura hits The Doomsday Bulldog for a two count. Daniels unloads a flurry of right jabs. Davis with a Hip Toss over the top rope. Assisted Enzuigiri. Assisted Diving Cutter for a two count. Fletcher tags in Davis. Aussie Open goes for The Corealis, but Daniels gets in the way. Uemura rolls Davis over for a two count. Uemura rocks Davis with a forearm smash. Fletcher SuperKicks Uemura. Daniels drops Fletcher with The STO. Davis sends Daniels to the corner. Daniels kicks Davis in the face. Davis PowerBombs Daniels in mid-air. Uemura with another quick rollup for a two count. Uemura blocks The Assisted Kamagiri. Uemura uses the right leg of Fletcher as a weapon. Uemura dropkicks Fletcher to the floor. Uemura connects with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura avoids the double forearm. Enzuigiri Exchange. Fletcher with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Fletcher sweeps out the legs of Uemura. Davis with a Sliding Forearm. Aussie Open plants Uemura with The Corealis to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions, Aussie Open via Pinfall

