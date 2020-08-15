NJPW Strong Results 8/14/20

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Clark Connors & Jordan Clearwater vs. Barrett Brown & Logan Riegel

Connors and Brown will start things off. Chain grappling exchange. Quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Connor s applies a side headlock. Brown whips Connors across the ring. Connors drops Brown with a shoulder tackle. Brown drops down on the canvas. Connors is running the ropes. Brown with a one legged dropkick. Brown brings Connors to the corner. Brown tags in Riegel. Riegel with clubbing shoulder blockcks. Reigel runs into Connors. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Riegel. Connors with a misdirection shoulder tackle. Connors punches Riegel in the back. Connors with a knife edge chop. Connors tags in Clearwater.

Clearwater stomps on Riegel’s chest. Double Hip Toss. Connors knocks Brown off the ring apron. Clearwater hooks the outside leg for a one count. Clearwater with clubbing blows to Riegel. Riegel with forearm shivers. Riegel ducks under two clotheslines from Clearwater. Riegel with a Tilt-A-Whirl HeadScissors TakeOver. Riegel with a Running European Uppercut. Brown tags himself in. Brown with an Apron Enzuigiri. Brown delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Brown kicks Clearwater in the back for a one count. Clearwater with heavy bodyshots. Brown punches Clearwater in the back. Brown with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the blue turnbuckle pad. Brown tags in Riegel. Riegel with a SlingShot Senton for a two count. Riegel applies a front face lock.

Clearwater gets back to a vertical base. Riegel with a diving clothesline for a two count. Riegel drives Clearwater back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Riegel with clubbing shoulder blocks. Clearwater answers with two back elbow smashes. Clearwater creates distance with a Running PowerSlam. Connors and Brown are tagged in. Connors ducks a clothesline from Brown. Connors with Two Big Biel Throws. Connors with a running elbow smash. Machine Gun Chops. Connors repeatedly stomps on Brown’s chest. Connors with a running forearm smash to Riegel. Following a snap mare takeover, Connors delivers a back chop for a one count. Brown is pissed. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Connors uppercuts Brown. Brown answers with a spinning back elbow smash. Connors Spears Brown for a two count. Brown negates The Boston Crab. Connors tags in Clearwater. Clearwater blasts Riegel off the ring apron. Brown delivers his combination offense. Clearwater drops Brown with The Big Boot. Clearwater goes for The Samoan Drop, but Brown counters with a schoolboy rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Barrett Brown & Logan Riegel via Pinfall

Second Match: TJ Perkins, ACH, and Alex Zayne vs. PJ Black, Misterioso, and Blake Christian In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Team Black immediately attacks Team Perkins after the bell rings. Misterioso repeatedly stomps on ACH’s chest. Christian with a running forearm smash to Zayne. Misterioso with a running shoulder block. Christian follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Misterioso with a SlingShot Senton for a two count. Misterioso tags in Black. Zayne with a desperation head kick. Zayne kicks Black in the gut. Zayne goes for a SomerSault Senton, but Black ducks out of the way. Zayne dodges The Running Boot. Zayne ducks a clothesline from Black. Both men are knocked down after a Double Crossbody Block. ACH and Misterioso are tagged in. ACH blocks a boot from Misterioso. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Misterioso kicks ACH in the gut. ACH leapfrogs over Misterioso. ACH drops down on the canvas. Misterioso showcases his athleticism. ACH dropkicks Misterioso. Christian kicks ACH in the gut. Christian sends ACH to the corner. ACH dives over Christian. ACH sweeps out the legs of Christian. ACH with a basement dropkick. ACH pops back on his feet. ACH slams Misterioso’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. ACH tags in Perkins.

Perkins kicks Misterioso in the gut. Perkins dumps Misterioso back first on the canvas. Perkins with a SlingShot Senton. Perkins uppercuts Misterioso. Perkins with the irish whip. Misterioso dives over Perkins. Misterioso with a Roll Through Dropkick. Misterioso tags in Christian. Christian repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Perkins. Christian applies a standing knee bar. Perkins with a headscissors takedown. Christian ducks under two clotheslines from Perkins. Christian lunges over Perkins. Christian tells Perkins to bring it. Christian leapfrogs over Perkins. Christian drops down on the canvas. HeadScissors TakeOver Exchange. Christian drops Perkins with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Christian hits The PK. Christian follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Christian applies an arm-bar. Christian tags in Black. Black with a series of flying elbow strikes. Black with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Black applies an arm-bar. Black transitions into the abdominal stretch. Black works on his joint manipulation game. Rollup Exchange. Perkins kicks Black in the face. Perkins dives over Black. Perkins creates distance with The Swinging DDT. Perkins tags in ACH.

ACH knocks Christian and Misterioso off the ring apron. ACH launches Black over the top rope. ACH with a SlingShot Pescado. ACH lands The Suicide Dive. ACH rolls Black back into the ring. ACH tags in Zayne. Black kicks ACH in the face. Zayn responds with an Assisted FrankenSteiner for a two count. Christian has Zayne perched on the top turnbuckle. Perkins with a Running Crossbody Block over the top rope. Zayne kicks Black in the face. Zayn lands The Shooting Star/Meteora Combination for a two count. Misterioso SuperKicks Zayne. Perkins with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Misterioso reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins goes for a SpringBoard Forearm, but Christian gets in the way. Christian with a waist lock go-behind. Perkins decks Christian with a back elbow smash. Perkins breaks through the double clothesline. ACH with a Cutter/FlatLiner Combination. Black blasts ACH with a knife edge chop. Black connects with The Bad Habit. Perkins with a Leg Trapped Suplex. Misterioso slips over Perkins back. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Misterioso. Perkins with a Spinning Heel Kick. Christian drills Perkins with a Running Knee Strike. Zayne kicks Christian in the face. Zayne goes for another Shooting Star/Meteora Combination, but Christian ducks out of the way. Christian kicks Zayne in the face. Christian with a forearm smash. Christian turns Zayne inside out. Christian hits The Fosbury Flop. Black plants Zayne with The Placebo Effect to pickup the victory.

Winner: PJ Black, Misterioso, and Blake Christian via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfection intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Tama Tonga vs. David Finlay In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2020 New Japan Cup USA

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Finlay applies a side headlock. Finlay with a side headlock takeover. Tonga answer with the headscissors escape. Finlay grabs another side headlock. Tonga punches Finlay in the ribs. Tonga sends Finlay to the corner. Finlay dives over Tonga. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Finlay with a Jumping Back Elbow Strike. Finlay with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tonga kicks Finlay in the face. Finlay kicks Tonga in the gut. Tonga drops down on the canvas. Tonga leapfrogs over Finlay. Tonga leapfrogs over Finlay. Tonga dropkicks Finlay. Tonga with clubbing blows to Finlay’s chest. Tonga DDT’s the right knee of Finlay. Gut Punch Exchange. Tonga with Two HeadButts. Tonga is choking Finlay with his boot. Tonga with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tonga delivers a gut punch.

Tonga puts his leg on the back of Finlay’s neck. Finlay HeadButts Tonga. Finlay with a straight right hand. Finlay uppercuts Tonga. Tonga HeadButts Finlay. Finlay scores the elbow knockdown. Finlay follows that with a Senton Splash. Finlay with an uppercut/forearm combination. Finlay with the irish whip. Tonga launches Finlay over the top rope. Finlay with a forearm smash. Finlay buries his shoulder into the midsection of Tonga. Finlay with a SlingShot Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Tonga negates The Uranage NeckBreaker. Finlay goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Tonga counters with The Tongan Twist for a two count. Tonga hits The FlapJack for a two count. Finlay negates The GunStun. Finlay rolls Tonga over for a two count. Finlay connects with The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Finlay goes for The Prima Notca, but Tonga blocks it. Finlay avoids The Stinger Splash. Finlay with The Stunner. Finlay plants Tonga with The Prima Notca to pickup the victory.

Winner: David Finlay via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Jeff Cobb vs. KENTA In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2020 New Japan Cup USA

Kenta is playing mind games with Cobb. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cobb has the obvious strength advantage. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Cobb shoves Kenta to the corner. Kenta kicks Cobb in the gut. Kenta applies a side headlock. Cobb whips Kenta across the ring. Kenta runs into Cobb. Cobb tells Kenta to bring it. Kenta kicks Cobb in the face. Cobb goes for a Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Cobb drops down on the canvas. Cobb leapfrogs over Kenta. Cobb dropkicks Kenta. Cobb drops Kenta with a forearm smash. Kenta with heavy bodyshots. Cobb HeadButts Kenta. Cobb with a knife edge chop. Cobb whips Kenta across the ring. Cobb scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Cobb goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Kenta gets his knees up in the air. Kenta kicks Cobb in the back. Kenta is putting the boots to Cobb. Kenta drops Cobb with a NeckBreaker for a two count.

Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Cobb with shots to the midsection of Kenta. Kenta answers with a running knee lift. Kenta kicks Cobb in the back. Kenta with two haymakers. Kenta whips Cobb across the ring. Kenta with a running knee lift. Kenta continues to kick Cobb in the back for a two count. Kenta applies a Figure Four Headlock. Cobb puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta hammers down on the back of Cobb’s neck. Kenta with The Low Angle DDT for a two count. Kenta with a knee drop. Kenta follows that with a back heel kick. Kenta poses for the crowd. Kenta toys around with Cobb. Kenta with clubbing mid-kicks. Cobb slaps Kenta in the chest. Cobb with a chop/forearm combination. The referee admonishes Cobb. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle for a two count. Kenta holds onto the ropes. Cobb with a knife edge chop. Cobb HeadButts Kenta. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Kenta PowerSlams Cobb.

Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Kenta. Kenta kicks Cobb in the face. Kenta with a Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta kicks the left shoulder of Cobb. Kenta hits The Green Killer. Kenta with a Running Boot. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Cobb negates The GTS. Cobb with a Running PowerSlam for a two count. Cobb connects with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Cobb prepares for Tour Of The Islands. Kenta pulls the referee down to the mat. Kenta shoves Cobb into the referee. Kenta with a Spinning Back Kick. Cobb responds with a Bridging GutWrench Suplex. Cobb is trying to wake up the referee. Cobb denies the low blow. Kenta slaps Cobb in the face. Cobb responds with a forearm smash. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Kenta delivers the low blow. Kenta plants Cobb with the inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: KENTA via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 218 of The Hoots Podcast