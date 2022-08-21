NJPW Strong Results 8/20/22

Grady Cole Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov)

First Match: JR Kratos vs. Drew Adler

Adler is playing mind games with Kratos. Adler shrugs off a Lariat from Kratos. Adler with heavy bodyshots. Adler decks Kratos with a back elbow smash. Adler chops Kratos. Kratos is pissed. Adler shakes Kratos hand. Kratos answers with a back elbow smash. Kratos with a blistering chop. Adler ducks a clothesline from Kratos. Adler with The Pump Kick. Kratos dropkicks Adler to the floor. Adler slams Kratos head on the middle rope. Adler with a Slingshot Corkscrew Splash for a one count. Adler with The Helluva Kick. Adler can’t pick Kratos up. Kratos drops Adler with The Big Boot. Kratos with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Kratos sends Adler to the corner. Adler denies The Belly to Belly Suplex. Adler applies a courting hold. Kratos rocks Adler with a forearm smash. Kratos with a Release Vertical Suplex. Adler kicks Kratos in the face. Adler goes back to the courting hold. Adler is lighting up Kratos chest. Kratos stomps on the left foot of Adler. Adler fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Adler with a Spinning Back Kick. Adler Powerslams Kratos for a two count. Adler goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Kratos ducks out of the way. Kratos connects with The Pop Up Uranage Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: JR Kratos via Pinfall

– Anthony Henry and JD Drake will be making their NJPW Strong debut soon against the team of Kushida & Ren Narita.

Second Match: Dax Harwood vs. Rocky Romero

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Harwood backs Romero into a turnbuckle pad. Romero turns Harwood over. The referee calls for a clean break. Romero taunts Harwood. Strong lockup. Harwood with a deep arm-drag. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Side Headlock Exchange. Harwood whips Romero across the ring. Romero drops Harwood with a shoulder tackle. Harwood drops down on the canvas. Harwood with a Hip Toss. Harwood with a deep arm-drag. Harwood applies an arm-bar. Romero grabs the left ear of Harwood. Chop Exchange. Eye Poke Exchange. Harwood sends Romero into the ropes. Romero ducks a clothesline from Harwood. Romero with a Running Hurricanrana. Harwood regroups on the outside. Second Chop Exchange. Harwood sends Romero to the corner. Romero side steps Harwood into a turnbuckle pad. Romero drops Harwood with The Divorce Court. Romero drops his knee on the left shoulder of Harwood.

Chop/Shoulder Kick Exchange. Romero applies a wrist lock. Romero with a Flying Knee Drop onto the left shoulder of Harwood. Romero continues to work on the left shoulder of Harwood. Harwood with forearm shivers. Harwood with a knife edge chop. Romero sends Harwood to the ring apron. Second Chop/Shoulder Kick Exchange. Romero kicks Harwood in the chest. Romero with a SpringBoard Dropkick for a two count. Romero applies a top wrist lock. Romero transitions into a double wrist lock. Harwood with clubbing blows to Romero’s back. Harwood unloads a flurry of left jabs. Harwood with two haymakers. Romero reverses out of the irish whip from Harwood. Harwood with an inside cradle for a two count. Romero ducks a clothesline from Harwood. Romero delivers The Rewind Kick for a two count.

Romero goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Harwood blocks it. Harwood with a double leg takedown. Harwood applies The Sharpshooter. Romero grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Romero kicks Harwood in the face. Romero uppercuts Harwood. Romero hits The Tornado DDT for a two count. Harwood has Romero perched on the top turnbuckle. Harwood with The SuperPlex. Harwood goes for The Sharpshooter, but Romero counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Harwood goes for a Bodyslam, but Romero lands back on his feet. Romero with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Romero denies The Fake Out DDT. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Romero uppercuts Harwood. Romero connects with The Shiranui for a two count. Romero applies The Diablo Arm-Bar. Harwood PowerBombs Romero. Harwood makes Romero tap out to The Sharpshooter. After the match, Harwood shakes hands with Romero.

Winner: Dax Harwood via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Desperado vs. Blake Christian In A Triple Threat Match

The fans in Charlotte lure the referee Jeremy Marcus to take part of this match as well. Double Toe Kick to Desperado. Takahashi unloads two knife edge chops. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Christian avoids the basement dropkick. Misfired Clotheslines. Christian shoves Takahashi towards Desperado. Misfired Boots. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Takahashi kicks Christian in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Christian side steps Desperado into a turnbuckle pad. Desperado kicks Takahashi in the face. Desperado launches Christian over the top rope. Christian with a straight right hand. Christian hits The SpringBoard Forearm. Desperado drops Christian with a shoulder tackle. Christian blocks a stomp from Desperado. Christian with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Christian is playing mind games with Desperado. Takahashi attacks Christian from behind. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi whips Christian across the ring. Christian with a BackBreaker. Christian sweeps out the legs of Takahashi. Christian with a Running Crossbody Block into Takahashi’s back.

Desperado pulls Christian out of the ring. Desperado uppercuts Christian. Desperado kicks Takahashi in the gut. Desperado whips Takahashi into the steel barricade. Desperado rolls Christian back into the ring. Desperado stomps on Christian’s back. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Desperado stomps on the midsection of Christian. Christian with heavy bodyshots. Christian with forearm shivers. Desperado rakes the eyes of Christian. Desperado bodyslams Christian. Desperado applies the single leg crab. Takahashi dropkicks Desperado. Takahashi is lighting up Christian’s chest. Takahashi sends Christian to the corner. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Takahashi applies The Boston Crab. Desperado rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Christian. Takahashi with a gut punch. Double Irish Whip. Christian holds onto the ropes. Desperado blocks a boot from Christian. Christian with a Step Up Enzuigiri to Takahashi. Chrisitan thrust kicks the midsection of Desperado. Christian dropkicks Takahashi. Desperado denies The Half & Half Suplex. Chrisian uses Desperado to clothesline Takahashi. Christian with a Half & Half Suplex.

Christian with a SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Christian follows that with a knife edge chop. Christian with a Belly to Back Suplex. Desperado pulls Christian off the apron. Desperado with The Frog Splash for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Desperado rakes the eyes of Christian. Christian with a running uppercut. Desperado with a running elbow smash. Christian denies The SpineBuster. Desperado goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Christian lands back on his feet. Christian shoves Desperado into Takahashi. Assisted Hurricanrana to Takahashi. Desperado rocks Christian with a forearm smash. Desperado goes for a Suicide Dive, but Christian counters with an Apron Enzuigiri. Takahashi sweeps out the legs of Christian. Takahashi with a Senton Bomb to the outside. Christian turns a Fosbury Flop into a Double Reverse DDT on the rampway. Christian rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Takahashi avoids The 450 Splash. Christian goes for The Roll Through Frog Splash, but Takahashi gets his knees up in the air. Takahashi with an inside cradle for a two count. Christian denies The Falcon Arrow. Third Forearm Exchange. Takahashi with a running elbow smash.

Christian goes for a Handspring Back Elbow, but Takahashi counters with a Release German Suplex. Christian fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Desperado scores the elbow knockdown. Christian with The Pump Kick. Takahashi SuperKicks Christian. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Christian with The Standing Spanish Fly. Takahashi blasts Christian with a Shotgun Dropkick. Takahashi with a Running Death Valley Driver into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi goes for The Time Bomb, but Christian lands back on his feet. Christian with a Pump Knee Strike. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Christian fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Christian with a Spinning Heel Kick. Takahashi answers with a forearm smash. Christian clotheslines Takahashi. Christian with a Spinning Death Valley Driver. Christian delivers The Curb Stomp for a two count. Christian with combo forearms. Desperado avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Desperado scores Loco Mono. Christian denies Pinche Loco. Christian with a Roundhouse Kick. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Christian. Desperado with the backslide cover for a two count. Desperado connects with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Desperado via Pinfall

