NJPW Strong Results 8/27/22

Grady Cole Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Kevin Knight & The DKC vs. The Heat Seekers

Kevin Knight and Matt Sigmon will start things off. Sigmon is playing mind games with Knight. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Knight backs Sigmon into a turnbuckle pad. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sigmon with a headscissors escape. Strong lockup. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Knight drives his knee into the left shoulder of Sigmon. Knight applies a top wrist lock. Sigmon wraps his legs around Knight’s neck. Knight grapevines the legs of Sigmon. Knight applies a side headlock. Sigmon buries his shoulder into the midsection of Knight. Sigmon grabs a side headlock. Knight whips Sigmon across the ring. Sigmon drops Knight with a shoulder tackle. Knight drops down on the canvas. Knight with a deep arm-drag. Knight applies an arm-bar. Sigmon backs Knight into the ropes. Sigmon slaps Knight in the chest. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from Sigmon. Knight leapfrogs over Sigmon. Knight bodyslams Sigmon. Knight with a Leaping Frog Splash for a two count. Knight applies a front face lock. Knight grabs a side wrist lock. DKC tags himself in. DKC with a flying karate chop. Double Hip Toss for a one count. DKC applies wrist lock. Sigmon kicks DKC in the gut. Sigmon punches DKC in the back. Sigmon tags in Russell.

Russell goes for a flying double axe handle strike, but DKC ducks out of the way. DKC delivers his combination offense. DKC tags in Knight. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Knight with a sliding shoulder tackle. DKC with a falling karate chop. Knight kicks Sigmon in the gut. Knight throws Sigmon into Russell. Knight with The Slingshot Pescado. Knight rolls Russell back into the ring. Sigmon knocks Knight off the top turnbuckle. Russell with a running forearm smash. Russell sends Knight to the corner. Russell drops Knight with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Russell tags in Sigmon. Heat Seeker sends Knight back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Sigmon repeatedly stomps on Knight’s chest. Sigmon is choking Knight with his boot. Knight with heavy bodyshots. Sigmon punches Knight in the back. Sigmon whips Knight across the ring. Sigmon dropkicks Knight for a two count. Sigmon knocks DKC off the apron. Wish Bone Attack. Sigmon applies a front face lock. Sigmon tags in Russell. Russell with a flying double axe handle strike. Russell and Knight are trading back and forth shots. Knight with forearm shivers. Knight uppercuts Russell. Russell drops Knight with The Big Boot.

Russell transitions into a ground and pound attack for a two count. Russell slams Knight’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Sigmon tags himself in. Big Boot/German Suplex Combination for a two count. Sigmon argues with the referee. Sigmon bodyslams Knight. Knight with a Desperation Up Kick. Sigmon tags in Russell. Knight avoids the elbow drop. Knight side steps Sigmon into a turnbuckle pad. Russell goes for a Bodyslam, but Knight lands back on his feet. Knight dropkicks Russell. Knight tags in DKC. DKC unloads a flurry of chops. Russell reverses out of the irish whip from DKC. DKC dives over Russell. DKC with a Corner Hip Attack. DKC with a Flying Karate Kick for a one count. DKC delivers The DK Fire. Sigmon attacks DKC from behind. DKC dumps Sigmon out of the ring. Russell with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Russell tags in Sigmon. Russell with The Oklahoma Stampede. Sigmon lands The Diving HeadButt for a two count as Knight puts DKC’s leg on the bottom rope. Sigmon is putting the boots to DKC. Sigmon knocks Knight off the apron. Sigmon goes for a Vertical Suplex, but DKC counters with an inside cradle for a two count. The referee is trying to get Russell out of the ring. Knight helps DKC reverse the pinning position to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kevin Knight & The DKC via Pinfall

Second Match: QT Marshall vs. Parker Lee

Marshall kicks Lee in the gut. Marshall with a side headlock takeover. Lee whips Marshall across the ring. Marshall drops Lee with a shoulder tackle. Lee drops down on the canvas. Lee leapfrogs over Marshall. Marshall blocks The Hip Toss. Lee ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Lee dropkicks Marshall. Marshall swats away a second dropkick from Lee. Marshall with an Inside Out Lariat. Marshall bodyslams Lee. Marshal with two elbow drops. Marshall stands on Lee’s face.

Marshall goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Lee counters with a high knee strike. Lee with an inside cradle for a two count. Lee with the backslide cover for a two count. Lee follows that with a chop/haymaker combination. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Lee. Lee with an Elevated Dropkick. Marshall launches Lee over the top rope. Lee with an Apron Enzuigiri. Marshall rocks Lee with a forearm smash in mid-air. Marshall connects with The Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: QT Marshall via Pinfall

Third Match: TJ Perkins vs. Mascara Dorada

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Perkins applies a wrist lock. Dorada with a deep arm-drag. Strong lockup. Perkins with a side headlock takeover. Perkins applies a hammerlock. Dorada with two sharp elbow strikes. Dorada follows that with a flying mare takeover. Perkins ducks a clothesline from Dorada. Dorada chops Perkins. Perkins reverses out of the irish whip from Dorada. Perkins drop down on the canvas. Dorada showcases his speed and athleticism. Perkins with a SpringBoard Forearm Smash. Perkins slams Dorada’s head on a turnbuckle pad. Perkins with a knife edge chop. Perkins sends Dorada to the corner. Dorada dives over Perkins. Dorada ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Dorada with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Perkins side steps Dorada into a turnbuckle pad. Dorada SuperKicks Perkins. Dorada drops Perkins with The Reverse SlingBlade. Dorada scales the ropes. Dorada with a SpringBoard Shotgun Dropkick for a two count. Perkins fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Perkins rakes the eyes of Dorada. Dorada reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Dorada dropkicks Perkins to the floor.

Perkins pulls Dorada off the ring apron. Perkins drives Dorada back first into the steel barricade. Perkins rolls Dorada back into the ring. Perkins with a knee drop for a two count. Perkins sweeps out the legs of Dorada. Perkins with clubbing boot scrapes. Perkins nails Dorada with The Face Wash for a two count. Perkins drives his knee into Dorada’s back. Perkins rams his boot across Dorada’s face. Perkins is trying to remove Dorada’s mask. The referee admonishes Perkins. Perkins applies a rear chin lock. Dorada with elbows into the midsection of Perkins. Dorada goes for a SpringBoard Back Elbow, but Perkins counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Dorada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Perkins stomps on Dorada’s chest. Perkins grapevines the legs of Dorada. Perkins applies The Muta Lock. Dorada refuses to quit. Perkins rakes the eyes of Dorada. Perkins with a Pendulum BackBreaker.

Perkins goes for The Slingshot Senton, but Dorada ducks out of the way. Dorada denies The Detonation Kick. Perkins thrust kicks the midsection of Dorada. Dorada drops Perkins with a Running Bulldog. Dorada lands The Suicide Dive. Dorada with The SpringBoard Swanton Bomb for a two count. Perkins denies The Dorada Driver. Counter Fest. Perkins with a DDT. Dorada rolls Perkins over for a two count. SuperKick Exchange. Perkins fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Dorada punches Perkins in the back. Perkins dumps Dorada ribs first on the top rope. Perkins lands The Draping Mamba Splash. Perkins rolls Dorada back into the ring. Perkins hooks the outside leg for a two count. Perkins goes for The Mamba Splash, but Dorada ducks out of the way. Dorada connects with The Dorada Driver for a two count. Perkins denies The MoonSault. Dorada applies The Indian Death Lock. Perkins removes Dorada’s mask. Perkins plants Dorada with The Mamba Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kushida & Ren Narita vs. Anthony Henry & JD Drake

Ren Narita and Anthony Henry will start things off. Hand fighting display. Standing Switch Exchange. Chain grappling exchange. Henry wants a piece of Kushida. Narita tags out to Kushida. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Henry with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Henry escapes the lateral press. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Henry tags in Drake. Drake talks smack to Kushida. Kushida goes for a Bodyslam, but Drake blocks it. Kushida with forearm shivers. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Drake punches Kushida in the back. Drake whips Kushida across the ring. Kushida kicks Drake in the chest. Drake clotheslines Kushida. Drake tags in Henry. Drake sends Kushida chest first into the canvas. Henry with a basement dropkick. Drake with a Running Senton Splash. Henry knocks Narita off the ring apron. Henry goes into the lateral press for a two count. Henry applies a front face lock. Henry tags in Drake. Drake punches Kushida in the ribs. Drake with a knife edge chop. Drake with two forearm smashes. Drake tags in Henry.

Henry punches Kushida in the back. Henry cranks on Kushida’s neck. Following a snap mare takeover, Henry applies a rear chin lock. Kushida with elbows into the midsection of Henry. Henry with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Henry tags in Drake. Double Irish Whip. Kushida with a Handspring Double Back Elbow Smash. Kushida tags in Narita. Forearm Exchange. Narita sends Henry to the corner. Narita with a leaping back elbow smash. Narita kicks Henry in the gut. Narita with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Narita applies a wrist lock. Narita with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Narita rolls Henry over for a two count. Narita with a toe kick. Narita goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Henry lands back on his feet. Henry kicks Narita in the face. Drake made the blind tag. Narita whips Henry across the ring. Henry with a Desperation Boot. Drake dumps Narita face first on the top rope. Henry with a Running Enzuigiri. Drake hooks the outside leg for a two count. HeadButt Exchange. Drake kicks Narita in the gut. Second Chop Exchange. Drake whips Narita across the ring. Drake clotheslines Narita. Drake with a Big Splash for a one count. Drake tags in Henry.

Snap Mare/Back Kick Exchange. Drake bodyslams Narita. Drake with a Falling HeadButt. Henry tags in Drake. The Workhorsemen repeatedly kicks Narita in the back. Drake goes into the cover for a two count. Drake with a forearm smash. Drake tags in Henry. Drake goes for a Bodyslam, but Narita lands back on his feet. Narita shoves Drake into Henry. Henry kicks Narita in the gut. Narita drills Henry with The BrainBuster. Narita tags in Kushida. Kushida with three running shotei’s. Kushida with an arm-ringer. Henry avoids the shoulder kick. Henry kicks Kushida in the gut. Narita tags himself in. Kushida reverses out of the irish whip from Narita. Narita with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Narita ducks a clothesline from Drake. Drake nails Narita with The Bell Clap. Airplane TKO/Shining Wizard Combination. Henry with a Shotgun Meteora. Drake with a Running Cannonball Strike. Henry follows that with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Drake lands The MoonSault. Henry hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kushida bodyslams Drake. Kushida tags himself in. Kushida with an Apron Enzuigiri. Kushida with a SpringBoard Tomahawk Chop. Kushida follows that with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Kushida with a Hip Toss. Kushida delivers The Cartwheel Dropkick. Kushida connects with The Bridging Hammerlock Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kushida & Ren Narita via Pinfall

