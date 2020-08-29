NJPW Strong Results 8/28/20

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

First Match: Danny Limelight vs. Jordan Clearwater

Limelight repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Clearwater. Clearwater blocks a boot from Limelight. Clearwater drives Limelight back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Clearwater with a Big Biel Throw. Limelight paint brushes Clearwater. Limelight starts dancing. Limelight ducks under two clotheslines from Clearwater. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight with a Running Hurricanrana. Clearwater side steps Limelight into the turnbuckle pad. Clearwater with two arm-drags. Limelight turns Clearwater over. Clearwater reverses out of the irish whip from Limelight. Clearwater ducks a clothesline from Limelight. Clearwater with a Leaping NeckBreaker for a two count. Clearwater goes for a PowerSlam, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Limelight dropkicks the left knee of Clearwater.

Limelight works on the left knee of Clearwater. Limelight with a Mid-Kick. Clearwater with heavy bodyshots. Limelight uppercuts Clearwater for a two count. Limelight repeatedly kicks Clearwater in the back. Limelight sweeps out the legs of Clearwater. Limelight with a knee drop. Limelight continues to attack the left leg of Clearwater. Limelight backs Clearwater into the ropes. Limelight with a Mid-Kick. Clearwater clotheslines Limelight. Clearwater scores the elbow knockdown. Clearwater with an Inside Out Lariat. Limelight thrust kicks the left knee of Clearwater. Limelight drops Clearwater with a Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Clearwater catches Limelight in mid-air. Clearwater connects with The Running PowerSlam for a two count. Limelight with a modified leg sweep. Limelight kicks Clearwater in the back. Clearwater hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Limelight side steps Clearwater into the turnbuckle pad. Limelight with an Apron Enzuigiri. Limelight plants Clearwater with The Symbiote DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Danny Limelight via Pinfall

Second Match: TJ Perkins, ACH, Karl Fredericks, Clark Connors vs. Misterioso, Barrett Brown, Blake Christian, and Adrian Quest In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Fredericks and Misterioso will start things off. Fredericks backs Misterioso into the ropes. Fredericks pats Misterioso on the chest. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fredericks applies a side headlock. Misterioso whips Fredericks across the ring. Fredericks runs into Misterioso. Misterioso tells Fredericks to bring it. Shoulder Block Exchange. Fredericks drops down on the canvas. Misterioso showcases his athleticism. Arm-Drag Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. ACH and Christian are tagged in. ACH drops Christian with a running shoulder tackle. ACH leapfrogs over Christian. ACH drops down on the canvas. ACH with a Hurricanrana. ACH unloads two knife edge chops. Christian reverses out of the irish whip from ACH. Christian dropkicks ACH. Christian with a Low Tiger Feint Kick. Christian dives over ACH. ACH with a Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a one count. ACH applies a front face lock. Perkins tags himself in.

Perkins with two uppercuts. Christian reverses out of the irish whip from Perkins. Christian with a ChinBreaker. Rollup Exchange. Christian with a Standing Frog Splash. Christian tags in Quest. Quest drops Perkins with a shoulder tackle. Perkins answers with a headscissors takedown. Perkins whips Quest across the ring. Quest ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Perkins drops down on the canvas. Quest with an arm-drag. Quest dropkicks Perkins. Brown and Connors are tagged in. Brown SuperKicks Connors. Brown with a One Legged Dropkick for a two count. Brown talks smack to Connors. Brown with a knife edge chop. Connors reverses out of the irish whip from Brown. Connors blocks a boot from Brown. Brown with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Brown with a Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Brown goes for a Reverse Senton Splash, but Connors ducks out of the way. Team TJP & ACH clears the ring. Fredericks with The Stinger Splash. Connors Spears Brown. Fredericks with a Leaping Elbow Drop. Connors goes into the cover for a two count. Connors kicks Brown in the back. Connors with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Brown with heavy bodyshots. Connors dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Connors with a Hip Toss. Connors tags in Fredericks.

Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle for a two count. Fredericks kicks Brown in the back for a two count. Fredericks drives his knee into the midsection of Brown. Fredericks applies a front face lock. Fredericks tags in ACH. ACH kicks Brown in the ribs. ACH with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. ACH drops Brown with a knife edge chop for a two count. ACH applies a rear chin lock. ACH transitions into the abdominal stretch. Brown with a Hip Toss. ACH stops Brown in his tracks. ACH applies a front face lock. Perkins tags himself in. Perkins punches Brown in the ribs. Perkins bodyslams Brown. Perkins goes for a SlingShot Senton, but Brown ducks out of the way. Brown creates distance with The Cazadora FaceBuster. Brown tags in Quest. Quest with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Quest with a Spinning Back Kick to Connors. Quest follows that with a Leaping DDT to Fredericks. Quest ducks under two clotheslines from Perkins. Quest delivers his combination offense. Quest with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Quest with a Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Quest fights out of the electric chair position. Perkins with a Leg Trap Suplex. ACH and Christian are tagged in.

Christian with a SpringBoard Clothesline. Christian slips over ACH’s back. Christian PowerSlams ACH. Christian with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Brown nails Perkins with The Pump Kick. Brown with The Asai MoonSault. Fredericks uppercuts Quest. Fredericks with a Snap BackBreaker. Christian with a ShotGun Dropkick. Connors delivers The Pounce. Misterioso SuperKicks Connors. ACH launches Misterioso over the top rope. ACH with a SpringBoard Dropkick. ACH with a SlingShot Pescado. Christian responds with a SpringBoard 630 Senton. Perkins and Quest are tagged in. Perkins dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Quest negates The Detonation Kick. Perkins with The TombStone PileDriver. Perkins lands The Mamba Splash for a two count. Quest tags in Misterioso. Misterioso kicks Perkins in the gut. Perkins reverses out of the irish whip from Misterioso. Misterioso dives over Perkins. Misterioso goes for a Roll Through Dropkick, but Perkins counters with a Spinning Side Kick. Perkins tags in Connors. BlockBuster/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Connors applies The Boston Crab. Misterioso grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Connors stomps on Misterioso’s back. Connors applies a waist lock. Misterioso with three sharp elbow strikes. Connors goes for a German Suplex, but Misterioso lands back on his feet. Misterioso ducks a clothesline from Connors. Misterioso SuperKicks Connors. Misterioso connects with The MSO to pickup the victory.

Winner: Misterioso, Barrett Brown, Blake Christian, and Adrian Quest via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: PJ Black vs. Chase Owens

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Owens with a waist lock go-behind. Black sweeps out the legs of Owens. Black applies a front face lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Black rolls Owens over for a one count. Owens regroups on the outside. Owens applies a wrist lock. Black with a Suplex. Black applies an arm-bar. Owens puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Black tells Owens to bring it. Owens grabs a side wrist lock. Black with an arm-drag takedown. Owens applies a deep hammerlock. Black reverses the hold. Wrist Lock Exchange. Black with Two Arm-Drags. Owens retreats to the blue corner. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens slams Black’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Owens repeatedly stomps on Black’s chest. Owens slams Black’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Owens with a forearm smash. Owens with the irish whip. Black answers with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Black with a SlingShot Pescado.

Black rolls Owens back into the ring. Owens is playing mind games with Black. Black runs after Owens. Owens ducks a clothesline. Owens drops Black with a shoulder tackle. Black drops down on the canvas. Black leapfrogs over Owens. Owens goes for a Counter Hip Toss, but Black counters with two leg sweeps. Black with a Standing Double Foot Stomp. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Owens shoves Black into the referee. Owens dumps Black over the top rope. Black with a shoulder block. Black goes for a sunset flip, but Owens lands back on his feet. Black dodges The Shining Wizard. Owens with a Running Boot. Owens pulls Black down to the mat. Owens stands on Black’s face. Owens with a closed fist shot. Owens whips Black into the red turnbuckle pad. Owens stomps on the midsection of Black. Owens slams Black’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Owens with a knife edge chop. Owens with the irish whip. Owens follows that with a Back Body Drop for a two count.

Owens toys around with Black. Black with two chops. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Black. Owens sends Black to the corner. Owens with a running forearm smash. Black responds with a desperation double foot stomp. Owens avoids The 450 Splash. Owens side steps Black into the red turnbuckle pad. Black dives over Owens. Owens kicks Black in the face. Owens with a Side Russian Leg Sweep into the red turnbuckle pad for a two count. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Black counters with a Back Body Drop. Black with a chop/forearm combination. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Black. Black slips over Owens back. Black with a Spinning Heel Kick. Black with The Rolling Elbow. Black follows that with a Running Crossbody Block. Black with a Flying Crossbody Block. Black connects with The SpringBoard MoonSault. Black goes for another SpringBoard MoonSault, but Owens gets his knees up in the air. Owens with The Jewel Heist for a two count. Owens with a knee lift. Owens plants Black with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chase Owens via Pinfall

