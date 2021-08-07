NJPW Strong Results 8/6/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Kevin Knight vs. Alexander James

Hand fighting display. James kicks the left knee of Knight. James grapples around Knight. James backs Knight into the blue turnbuckle pad. Knight shoves James. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. James with a waist lock takedown. James applies a rear chin lock. Knight grabs a double wrist lock. James backs Knight into the ropes. Strong lockup. Knight applies a side headlock. Knight with a side headlock takeover. James brings Knight to the corner. James delivers a gut punch. Knight with a forearm/uppercut/toe kick combination. James kicks Knight in the face. Knight with a Hip Toss. Knight stomps on James back for a two count. James hyperextends the left arm of Knight. James with a Modified GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Knight kicks James in the gut. Knight reverses out of the irish whip from James. James drops down on the canvas. Knight goes for a dropkick, but James counters with a single leg takedown.

James applies a key lock with his legs. Knight puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. James with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. James applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. James transitions into another key lock. Knight with forearm shivers. James drops Knight with a shoulder block. James keeps Knight grounded. Knight repeatedly kicks James in the back. Knight uppercuts James. Knight with forearm shivers. Knight ducks a clothesline from James. Knight dropkicks James. Knight continues to dish out forearms. Knight whips James across the ring. Knight with The Tilt-A-Whirl Powerslam. Knight with a sliding shoulder tackle for a two count. Knight hits The Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Knight applies The Boston Crab. James kicks the left shoulder of Knight. James with a running shoulder tackle. James with combo forearms. James follows that with a short-arm clothesline. James lands The Diving HeadButt for a two count. James applies a straight jacket hold. James with a Spinning Back Elbow Smash. James connects with The GutWrench PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Alexander James via Pinfall

Second Match: Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero vs. Alex Coughlin & Ren Narita

Fred Rosser and Ren Narita will start things off. Narita with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rosser with a bottom wrist lock takeover. Narita with a side headlock takeover. Rosser answers with the headscissors escape. Narita backs Rosser into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Narita applies a side headlock. Rosser whips Narita across the ring. Narita runs into Rosser. Shoulder Block Exchange. Strong lockup. Arm-Drag Exchange. Rosser drops Narita with a shoulder tackle. Romero and Coughlin are tagged in. Coughlin blocks a boot from Romero. Standing Switch Exchange. Coughlin with a single leg takedown. Chain grappling exchange. Romero applies a side headlock. Lateral Press Exchange. Romero applies a front face lock. Second Wrist Lock Exchange. Coughlin with a double leg takedown. Coughlin applies a waist lock. Romero with two sharp elbow strikes. Coughlin drops down on the canvas. Romero ducks under two clotheslines from Coughlin. Romero with a Running Hurricanrana. Romero with a forearm/toe kick combination. Romero sends Coughlin to the corner. Forever Clotheslines. Coughlin with an Overhead Belly to Bell Suplex for a two count.

Coughlin applies a front face lock. Narita tags himself in. Narita kicks Romero in the gut. Double Hip Toss for a two count. Coughlin takes a swipe at Rosser. Narita stomps on Romero’s back. Narita with a single leg takedown. Narita applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Rosser breaks up the submission hold. Coughlin dumps Rosser out of the ring. Coughlin and Rosser are brawling on the outside. Romero kicks Narita in the face. Romero with clubbing hamstring kicks. Narita with a single leg takedown. Romero delivers The Rewind Kick. Romero tags in Rosser. Rosser ducks a clothesline from Narita. Rosser knocks Coughlin off the ring apron. Rosser decks Narita with a back elbow smash. Rosser with two waist lock takedowns. Rosser with a standing fireman’s carry slam. Rosser clotheslines Narita. Rosser follows that with a chop/corner clothesline combination.

Rosser puts Narita on the top turnbuckle. Narita denies The SuperPlex. Narita kicks Rosser in the face. Narita with a Spinning Heel Kick. Narita tags in Coughlin. Coughlin with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Rosser with an inside cradle for at wo count. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Coughlin drives his knee into the midsection of Rosser. Coughlin hammers down on the back of Rosser’s neck. Rosser with a running lariat. Coughlin goes for The Spear, but Rosser counters with a knee lift. Rosser tags in Romero. Coughlin blocks a boot from Romero. Romero kicks Coughlin in the face. Romero with a Flying Dropkick for a two count. Romero unloads three knife edge chops. Romero with The Mid-Kick. Romero goes for The Shiranui, but Coughlin counters with The GutBuster for a two count. Coughlin with The Bridging Fallaway Slam for a two count. Rosser and Narita are brawling on the outside. Romero denies The German Suplex. Romero rolls Coughlin over for a two count. Coughlin with a blistering chop. Romero with a Hurricanrana. Rosser with a flying shoulder tackle. Rosser with a Diving Leg Drop. Romero makes Coughlin tap out to The Diablo Arm-Bar.

Winner: Fred Rosser & Rocky Romero via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: The West Coast Wrecking Crew vs. Team Filthy (Danny Limelight & JR Kratos)

Royce Isaacs and Danny Limelight will start things off. Isaacs with a waist lock takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Limelight applies a front face lock. Isaacs with a double leg takedown. Isaacs with another waist lock takedown. Limelight applies a hammerlock. Isaacs grabs a side headlock. Limelight whips Isaacs across the ring. Isaacs drops Limelight with a shoulder tackle. Isaacs Powerslams Limelight for a one count. Isaacs applies a front face lock. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Isaacs with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Nelson with a slingshot shoulder tackle. Isaacs follows that with a Leg Drop. Nelson with a leaping elbow drop for a one count. Nelson taunts Kratos. Nelson with a forearm smash. Nelson uppercuts Limelight. Nelson goes for a Bodyslam, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Limelight with a forearm/hamstring kick combination. Nelson leapfrogs over Limelight. Nelson dropkicks Limelight for a two count. Nelson tags in Isaacs.

Nelson dumps Limelight back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Isaacs with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Isaacs rams his boot across Limelight’s face. Isaacs punches Limelight in the back. Forearm Exchange. Isaacs with a knife edge chop. Isaacs rocks Limelight with a forearm smash. Isaacs kicks out the legs of Limelight. Isaacs kicks the right knee of Limelight. Isaacs goes for a Uranage Slam, but Limelight counters with a Headscissors Takeover. Limelight rakes the eyes of Isaacs. Kratos rocks Isaacs with a forearm smash. Limelight drops Isaacs with The Flatliner. Limelight tags in Kratos. Kratos punches Isaacs in the back. Kratos with a straight right hand. Limelight attacks Isaacs behind the referee’s back. Kratos repeatedly stomps on Isaac’s chest. Kratos slams Isaacs head on the turnbuckle pad. Kratos with a straight right hand. Kratos with a Release Vertical Suplex. Kratos knocks Nelson off the ring apron. Kratos hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kratos applies a front face lock. Kratos tags in Limelight.

Kratos drives his knee into the midsection of Isaacs. Kratos bodyslams Isaacs. Limelight with The Assisted Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Limelight continues to rake the eyes of Isaacs. Second Forearm Exchange. Kratos punches Isaacs from the apron. Limelight tags in Kratos. Limelight with a Rising Knee Strike. Kratos drops Isaacs with The Big Boot for a two count. Kratos with the irish whip. Kratos clotheslines Isaacs. Kratos with a Deadlift Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kratos with clubbing elbow smashes. Kratos follows that with clubbing knee strikes. Kratos kicks Isaacs in the chest. Kratos tags in Limelight. Limelight with a Springboard Double Foot Stomp. Limelight starts dancing. Limelight fish hooks Isaacs. Limelight hooks the outside leg for a two count. Limelight takes a swipe at Isaacs. Isaacs with forearm shivers. Limelight kicks the left hamstring of Isaacs. Limelight thrust kicks the midsection of Isaacs. Limelight applies a side headlock. Limelight tags in Kratos.

Kratos with a double sledge. Kratos with two palm strikes. Isaacs is displaying his fighting spirit. Kratos punches Isaacs in the back. Isaacs creates distance with The Counter Vertical Suplex. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Nelson Spears Limelight. Nelson with forearm shivers. Nelson decks Kratos with a back elbow smash. Nelson repeatedly stomps on the right knee of Kratos. Nelson with the chop block. Nelson with a Running Knee Strike. Limelight responds with a Spinning Back Kick. Nelson hits The SpineBuster. Jumping Knee Strike/German Suplex Combination. Vertical Suplex/SitOut PowerBomb Combination for a two count. Limelight runs interference. Kratos dumps Isaacs out of the ring. Kratos with a Rising Knee Strike. Kratos with a Vertical Suplex. Kratos tags in Limelight. Limelight with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Kratos goes for a PowerBomb, but Nelson counters with The Hurricanrana. Isaacs with The Rolling Elbow. Nelson lands The Suicide Dive. West Coast Wrecking Crew connects with their Uranage Slam/Flying Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Kratos ducks a clothesline from Isaacs. Kratos with The Running Powerslam. Kratos sends Nelson chest first into the canvas. Limelight plants Nelson with The Symbiote DDT to pickup the victory. After the match, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor strikes a deal with The West Coast Wrecking Crew to close the show.

Winner: Team Filthy via Pinfall

