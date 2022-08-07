NJPW Strong Results 8/6/22

The Vermont Hollywood

Hollywood, California

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Tonight’s episode will be honoring the 2 Year Anniversary of NJPW Strong. The show is hosted by Ian Riccaboni.

First Match: KENTA vs. David Finlay In The Finals Of The 2020 New Japan Cup USA (NJPW Strong, August 21, 2020)

Standing Switch Exchange. Kenta applies a wrist lock. Finlay reverses the hold. Kenta with a single leg takedown. Kenta applies a leg lock. Finlay rams his elbow against Kenta’s jaw. Finlay applies a sleeper hold. Finlay transitions into a front face lock. Finlay grabs a side headlock. Finlay with a side headlock takeover. Kenta grabs a side headlock of his own. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. Finlay whips Kenta across the ring. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay leapfrogs over Kenta. Finlay dropkicks Kenta to the floor. Finlay punches Kenta in the back. Finlay rolls Kenta back into the ring. Finlay stomps on Kenta’s back. Finlay with a forearm smash. Kenta regroups on the outside. Kenta with a running boot. Kenta transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kenta stomps on Finlay’s chest Finlay reverses out of the irish whip from Kenta. Kenta launches Finlay over the top rope. Finlay with a leaping forearm smash. Kenta repeatedly kicks Finlay in the chest. Kenta with a Flying Knee Drop.

Kenta repeatedly stomps on Finlay’s back. Kenta drops Finlay with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Kenta sends Finlay face first into the canvas. Kenta with a short knee drop for a one count. Finlay with forearm shivers. Kenta answers with a drop toe hold. Kenta attacks the back of Finlay’s neck. Kenta applies a Figure Four Headlock. Finlay puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta hammers down on the back of Finlay’s neck. Finlay with a gut punch. Finlay with two uppercuts. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Finlay. Kenta goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Finlay is throwing forearms at Kenta. Finlay HeadButts Kenta. Finlay sends Kenta to the corner. Finlay with a Running European Uppercut. Finlay follows that with a Flying European Uppercut for a two count. Kenta with clubbing elbow smashes. Finlay hits The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Finlay is displaying his frustration.

Finlay applies a waist lock. Kenta with three sharp elbow strikes. Finlay uppercuts Kenta. Kenta kicks Finlay in the face. Kenta with a Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta drills Finlay with The Spike DDT. Kenta connects with The Green Killer for a two count. Kenta with a Flying Boot. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Finlay negates The GTS. Finlay decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Finlay with a Rising Knee Strike. Finlay Spears Kenta for a two count. Finlay with The Ushigoroshi for a two count. Finlay goes for Prima Notca, but Kenta blocks it. Kenta runs Finlay into the referee. Kenta with a low blow. Kenta with an inside cradle for a two count. Kenta argues with the referee. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Kenta with a Big Boot. Finlay answers with three european uppercuts. Finlay goes for Prima Notca, but Kenta counters with The Sleeper Hold. Kenta hits The PK. Kenta plants Finlay with The GTS to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kenta via Pinfall

Second Match: Jon Moxley (c) vs. KENTA For The IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship (NJPW Strong, February 21, 2021)

Forearm Exchange. Kenta with a Running Boot. Moxley drops Kenta with a shoulder tackle. Moxley unloads three knife edge chops. Following a snap mare takeover, Moxley with a Sliding Lariat for a one count. Moxley applies The Bulldog Choke. Kenta scrambles to the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta slams Moxley’s head on the top rope. Moxley knocks Kenta off the ring apron. Moxley and Kenta are trading back and forth shots on the outside. Kenta with a Vertical Suplex on the floor. Kenta grabs the red briefcase. Moxley kicks Kenta in the gut. Kenta denies The PileDriver. Kenta drops Moxley with a DDT on the briefcase. Kenta rolls Moxley back into the ring. Kenta hooks the outside leg for a one count. Kenta repeatedly kicks Moxley in the back. Kenta is choking Moxley with his boot. Kenta with a NeckBreaker for a two count.

Kenta toys around with Moxley. Moxley with forearm shivers. Kenta with a drop toe hold. Kenta drives his elbow into Moxley’s back. Kenta is raining down haymakers. Kenta with two knee drops. Kenta with a back heel kick. Kenta taunts Moxley. Kenta repeatedly kicks Moxley in the face. Kenta unloads a series of mid-kicks. Moxley blocks a boot from Kenta. Second Forearm Exchange. Kenta slaps Moxley in the face. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Moxley. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Moxley lands back on his feet. Moxley dumps Kenta out of the ring. Moxley lands The Suicide Dive. Moxley HeadButts Kenta. Moxley with a Flying Knee Strike off the stage. Moxley pulls out a table from under the ring. Kenta clocks Moxley with the US Title. Kenta is raining down haymakers. Kenta with The Flying Elbow Drop through the table. Moxley gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Kenta with The Flying Boot. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta follows that with The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Moxley denies The GTS. Kenta with clubbing palm strikes. Moxley answers with a Release German Suplex. Moxley with a Running Lariat for a two count. Moxley transitions into a ground and pound attack. Kenta applies Game Over. Moxley responds with The Bulldog Choke. Kenta transitions back into Game Over. Moxley grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta kicks Moxley in the chest. Kenta with a Running Knee Strike. Moxley drops Kenta with a Lariat. Moxley goes for The Death Rider, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Moxley negates The GTS. Kenta delivers his combination offense. Moxley connects with The Death Rider for a two count. Moxley talks smack to Kenta. Kenta tells Moxley to bring it. Kenta slaps Moxley in the face. Moxley kicks Kenta in the gut. Moxley plants Kenta with The Death Rider to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, Jon Moxley via Pinfall

Third Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor vs. Brody King For The Inaugural NJPW Strong Openweight Championship (NJPW Strong, April 23, 2021)

Lawlor is playing mind games with King. Lawlor repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of King. King backs Lawlor into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. King with a liver shot. Stalemate in the corner. King with forearm shivers. King blocks a boot from Lawlor. Chain grappling exchange. King with a single leg takedown. Lawlor brings King down to the mat. Lawlor applies The Heel Hook. Lawlor tells King to bring it. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King with a chop/forearm combination. Lawlor kicks the left hamstring of King. King with a forearm smash. King kicks Lawlor out of the ring. Lawlor regroups on the outside. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lawlor with heavy bodyshots. King punches Lawlor in the back. King stomps on Lawlor’s back. King with another chop/forearm combination. King punches Lawlor in the chest. Lawlor rakes the eyes of King. Lawlor lures King to the outside. King denies the ankle pick. King hammers down on the ribcage of Lawlor. King applies a front face lock. King drops Lawlor with a forearm smash. King with a blistering chop. King levels Lawlor with a Body Avalanche.

King goes for The Running Cannonball Strike, but Lawlor ducks out of the way. Lawlor wraps the left leg of King around the steel ring post. Lawlor applies The Ring Post Figure Four Leg Lock. Lawlor stands on the left ankle of King. King decks Lawlor with a back elbow smash. King kicks Lawlor in the chest. King with a forearm smash. King inadvertently chops the ring post. Lawlor slams the right hand of King on the apron. Lawlor attacks the right hand of King. Third Forearm Exchange. Lawlor unloads two knife edge chops. Machine Gun Chops. Lawlor whips King into the steel barricade. Lawlor kicks the left shoulder of King. King gets back in the ring at the count of thirteen. King rocks Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lawlor with a single leg takedown. Lawlor delivers a running forearm smash. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Lawlor with clubbing blows to King’s back. Lawlor applies the cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Lawlor with forearm shivers. Lawlor follows that with three short-arm clotheslines. King with The Senton Splash for a one count. Chop Exchange. King with two clotheslines. King with The Exploder Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. King hits The Running Cannonball Strike for a two count.

Lawlor denies The Gonzo Bomb. Lawlor applies The Guillotine Choke. King puts Lawlor on the top turnbuckle pad. King with clubbing blows to Lawlor’s back. King HeadButts Lawlor. King with The SuperPlex for a two count. Lawlor with clubbing hamstring kicks. Lawlor applies The Ankle Lock. Lawlor with the jackknife cover for a two count. King connects with The PileDriver for a two count. King slaps Lawlor in the face. King talks smack to Lawlor. King with forearm shivers. Lawlor kicks the left knee of King. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Lawlor with The Uranage Slam for a one count. King rises back on his feet. Lawlor dropkicks the left knee of King. Lawlor drops King with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Lawlor with The Rolling Elbow. Lawlor goes for The Discus Lariat, but King counters with The German Suplex. King with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. King goes for The Gonzo Bomb, but Lawlor lands back on his feet. Lawlor applies The Cattle Mutilation. Lawlor transitions into The CrossFace. Lawlor kicks King in the back. King denies The PK. Lawlor ducks a clothesline from King. Lawlor applies The Rear Naked Choke. Lawlor blasts King with The PK. Lawlor makes King pass out to The Rear Naked Choke.

Winner: New NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, “Filthy” Tom Lawlor via Referee Stoppage

Fourth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors vs. Bateman, Misterioso and Barrett Brown In A 6-Man Tag Team Match (NJPW Strong, September 18, 2021)

Karl Fredericks and Misterioso will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Misterioso applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Misterioso shoves Fredericks. Misterioso drives his knee into the midsection of Fredericks. Misterioso punches Fredericks in the back. Misterioso stomps on Fredericks back. Misterioso sends Fredericks back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Misterioso with clubbing shoulder blocks. Misterioso tags in Bateman. Bateman clears the ring. Bateman tags in Brown. Double Irish Whip. Bateman with a running elbow smash. Misterioso with an Apron Enzuigiri. Brown follows that with a basement dropkick for a one count. Brown with a chop/forearm combination. Fredericks reverses out of the irish whip from Brown. Fredericks leapfrogs over Brown. Fredericks with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Fredericks stomps on Brown’s chest. Fredericks slams Brown’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Fredericks stomps on Brown’s chest. Fredericks tags in Connors.

Connors kicks Brown in the gut. Brown applies a side headlock. Connors whips Brown across the ring. Brown runs into Connors. Brown pie faces Connors.Shoulder Block Exchange. Brown grabs a side headlock. Brown reverses out of the irish whip from Connors. Connors drops Brown with a misdirection shoulder tackle. Connors with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Brown answers with a thumb to the eye. Connors with a Counter Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tanahashi and Fredericks clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi with a Running Crossbody Block. Connors with a Corner Spear. Connors follows that with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Double Elbow Drops. Air Guitar Party in Long Beach. Connors goes into the cover for a two count. Connors with a blistering chop. Connors uppercuts Brown. Misterioso kicks Brown in the back. Bateman clips Connors behind the referee’s back. Connors knocks Bateman off the apron. Misterioso runs interference. Brown dropkicks Connors. Brown with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the blue turnbuckle pad. Brown tags in Bateman.

Bateman with two knee drops. Bateman with an elbow smash for a two count. Bateman rocks Connors with a forearm smash. Bateman tags in Misterioso. Misterioso with clubbing shoulder blocks. Misterioso repeatedly stomps on Connors chest. Misterioso with a Corner Dropkick for a two count. Misterioso applies a front face lock. Misterioso tags in Brown. Brown punches Connors in the back. Forearm Exchange. Machine Gun Chops. Brown with another Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Brown kicks Connors in the back. Brown is choking Connors with his boot. Brown tags in Bateman. Bateman punches Connors. Bateman mocks Tanahashi. Connors kicks Bateman in the gut. Connors is displaying his fighting spirit. Bateman drops Connors with a double sledge. Bateman with a brutal crossface. Bateman applies a rear chin lock. Connors with a Belly to Back Suplex. The Stray Dog Army pulls Tanahashi and Fredericks off the apron. Bateman drags Connors to the corner. Bateman with clubbing headbutts. Bateman with an overhand chop. Bateman nails Connors with a double throat thrust. Connors Powerslams Bateman. Connors tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Bateman reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi with Two Bodyslams. Tanahashi follows that with a double elbow drop.

Tanahashi with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Bateman. Tanahashi drops Bateman with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Bateman kicks Tanahashi in the face. Tanahashi goes for The Twist and Shout, but Bateman counters with a Modified Knee Lift. Bateman tags in Brown. Brown with forearm shivers. Brown sends Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi decks Brown with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Fredericks. Second Forearm Exchange. Brown hits The Flatliner for a two count. Misterioso knocks Connors off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Brown with a running elbow smash. Misterioso with a corner clothesline. Bateman sends Fredericks chest first into the canvas. Brown hooks the outside leg for a two count. Fredericks uppercuts Brown. Brown responds with The Running Boot. Connors Spears Brown. Misterioso SuperKicks Connors. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Bateman responds with The Rolling Elbow. Fredericks with an Overhead Kick. Third Forearm Exchange. Brown with combination palm thrust. Brown with The Spinning Back Fist. Fredericks connects with The SpineBuster for a two count. Fredericks plants Brown with The MD to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer In A Philly Street Fight (NJPW Strong, November 27, 2021)

Tiger Hattori joins the commentary team for this match. Suzuki talks smack to Moxley before the bell rings. Forearm Exchange. Kingston starts brawling with Archer. Archer with a knee lift. Archer sends Kingston face first into the steel ring post. Moxley kicks Suzuki in the gut. Archer with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Archer slams Moxley’s head on the top rope. Archer attacks Moxley with a kendo stick. Archer starts choking Moxley with the kendo stick. Kingston attacks Archer from behind. Kingston with the greco roman eye poke. Kingston gives Archer the kendo stick treatment. Kingston dumps Archer out of the ring. Kingston is left alone with Suzuki. Chop Exchange. Kingston refuses to stay down. Suzuki rocks Kingston with a forearm smash. Suzuki grabs the kendo stick. Kingston begs for mercy. Suzuki cracks the kendo stick over Kingston’s head. Suzuki kicks Kingston out of the ring. Moxley attacks Suzuki from behind. Moxley starts biting Suzuki’s forehead. Moxley dumps Suzuki out of the ring. Suzuki attacks Moxley with a traffic cone. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Moxley. Suzuki and Moxley starts brawling towards the backstage area.

All hell is breaking loose in Philadelphia. Kingston bites the right ear of Archer. Suzuki grabs a shopping cart. Moxley rakes the eyes of Suzuki. Moxley with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. This brawl heads towards the parking lot area of the 2300 Arena. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Moxley. Archer launches Moxley face first into the production truck. Suzuki is choking Moxley with a steel chair. Kingston starts throwing cinder blocks at Archer. Archer kicks Kingston in the gut. Archer with a forearm smash. Kingston with a low blow. Suzuki throws a traffic cone at Kingston. Suzuki repeatedly whips Kingston with the kendo stick. Archer attacks Kingston with a dust pan. Archer rolls Kingston back into the ring. Suzuki with a knee lift. Kingston denies The Gotch Style PileDriver. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Kingston. Suzuki Gun continues to attack Kingston with the kendo stick. Suzuki applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Archer adds The Ankle Lock.

Moxley brings a door down to the ring. Moxley sends Suzuki face first into the ring post. Archer rolls Moxley back into the ring. Moxley lands The Suicide Dive. Moxley cracks Archer with the stop sign. Moxley rolls Archer back into the ring. Moxley with a series of kendo stick shots. Moxley with a kendo stick assisted low blow. Moxley follows that with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Moxley whips Suzuki into the steel barricade. Moxley slides the door into the ring. Moxley puts Archer on his shoulders. The Kendo Stick Fest continues. Moxley dropkicks Archer through the door. Moxley is trying to wake up Kingston. Moxley and Kingston denies The Double Chokeslam. Three Double Lariats. Suzuki denies The Violent Crown. Archer with The Full Nelson Slam. Kingston responds with Two Spinning Back Fists. Kingston drops Archer with The DDT for a two count. Kingston is lighting up Suzuki’s chest. Suzuki denies The Exploder Suplex. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Suzuki with a straight right hand. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Moxley gets in the way. Archer with The Big Boot. Archer with a running elbow smash. Archer puts Kingston on the top turnbuckle. Archer slaps Kingston in the chest. Archer connects with The Blackout through the trash can to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki & Lance Archer via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Jay White vs. Hikuleo (NJPW Strong, May 13, 2022)

Hikuleo refuses to do the two sweet hand gesture. White is playing mind games with Hikuleo. White uses the referee as a human shield. White side steps Hikuleo into a turnbuckle pad. White continues to stick and move. Hikuleo walks after White. Hikuleo denies The Baseball Slide Dropkick. Hikuleo pulls White out of the ring. White avoids the knife edge chop. White repeatedly stomps on Hikuleo’s back and chest. White is throwing haymakers at Hikuleo. Hikuleo shoves White. Hikuleo drops White with a shoulder tackle. Hikuleo repeatedly stomps on White’s back. Hikuleo with clubbing blows to White’s back. Forearm Exchange. White tumbles to the floor. Hikuleo dumps White face first on the steel barricade. Hikuleo is choking White with his boot. Hikuleo rolls White back into the ring. Hikuleo with a Big Biel Throw. Hikuleo slaps White in the chest. Hikuleo inadvertently chops the steel ring post. White sends Hikuleo face first into the ring post. White rolls Hikuleo back into the ring. White goes into the cover for a one count.

Hikuleo goes for a Vertical Suplex, but White lands back on his feet. White dodges The Running Boot. White delivers a chop block. White repeatedly wraps the left leg of Hikuleo around the steel ring post. White slams the left leg of Hikuleo on the apron. Hikuleo push kicks White into the barricade. White starts choking Hikuleo with the ring skirt. White with a Draping NeckBreaker on the floor. White with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. White repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Hikuleo. White drops his weight on the left leg of Hikuleo. White applies a leg lock. White toys around with Hikuleo. Chop Exchange. White dropkicks the left knee of Hikuleo. Hikuleo whips White into the blue turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. White kicks Hikuleo in the face. Hikuleo bodyslams White. Hikuleo with a Big Splash for a two count. White fights out of the fireman’s carry position. White kicks the left knee of Hikuleo. White drops Hikuleo with The DDT for a two count. White with Two Uppercuts. White with a Flatliner. White follows that with a Release German Suplex.

White hits The BladeBuster for a two count. White applies a rear chin lock. Hikuleo denies The Sleeper Suplex. White delivers a chop block. Hikuleo decks White with a back elbow smash. White with a running clothesline. White hyperextends the left knee of Hikuleo. White with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Hikuleo uses his feet to create separation. White is mauling Hikuleo in the corner. White wraps the left leg of Hikuleo around the middle rope. White transitions into a corner mount. Hikuleo PowerBombs White. White wisely exits the ring. Hikuleo rolls White back into the ring. White with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. White nails Hikuleo with The Draping DDT for a two count. Hikuleo denies The Blade Runner. White unloads three knife edge chops. Hikuleo with an Inside Out Lariat. Hikuleo delivers a blistering chop. Hikuleo levels White with The Body Avalanche. Hikuleo with a Running Powerslam for a two count. White denies The Chokeslam. White ducks under a chop from Hikuleo. Hikuleo Powerslams White. Hikuleo goes for The Chokeslam, but White counters with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory. After the match, White hugs Hikuleo to close the show.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

Seventh Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (c) vs. Fred Rosser For The NJPW Strong Openweight Championship. If Fred Rosser Loses, He’ll Leave NJPW Strong (NJPW Strong, June 25, 2022)

Tiger Hattori joins the commentary team for this match. Forearm Exchange. Lawlor fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Lawlor applies The Sleeper Hold. Rosser transitions into The Chicken Wing. Second Forearm Exchange. Lawlor shoves Rosser. Lawlor with a drop toe hold. Lawlor applies a side headlock. Rosser with two forearm smashes. Lawlor answers with a Guillotine Choke. Rosser with three double handed chops. Rosser sends Lawlor to the corner. Lawlor kicks Rosser in the face. Rosser with another double handed chop. Lawlor drops Rosser with a Spin Kick. Lawlor with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Lawlor poses for the crowd. Lawlor stomps on Rosser’s face. Lawlor whips Rosser into the steel barricade. Rosser with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Lawlor gets back in the count of eight. Rosser with two clotheslines. Rosser dumps Lawlor out of the ring. Rosser with a Running Lariat on the floor. Rosser transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rosser drives Lawlor shoulder first into the steel ring post. Rosser applies The Chicken Wing around the ring post.

Rosser rakes the back of Lawlor. Lawlor denies The Belly to Back Suplex. Lawlor with an Apron Enzuigiri. Rosser denies The PowerBomb. Lawlor applies The Ankle Lock. Lawlor goes for a PowerBomb, but Rosser counters with a Leg Drop. Rosser with a Flying Leg Drop off the apron. Rosser rolls Lawlor back into the ring. Rosser with boxing elbows. Rosser unloads two knife edge chops. Rosser with two corner clotheslines. Rosser repeatedly stomps on Lawlor’s chest. Rosser with clubbing hip smashes. Rosser with a Running Hip Attack for a two count. Rosser goes into the lateral press for a two count. Rosser with another hip smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Lawlor. Lawlor with a Judo Throw. Lawlor whips Rosser out of the ring. Lawlor jumps on Rosser’s back. Lawlor drags Rosser towards the backstage area. The referee is losing control of the match. Lawlor is trying to get a count-out victory. Rosser is busted open. Team Filthy is blocking Rosser from his path. Rocky Romero, David Finlay and Alex Coughlin evens the odds for Rosser. Rosser gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen.

Rosser is receiving medical attention in the corner. Rosser still wants to fight. Lawlor with a Flying Knee Strike. Following a snap mare takeover, Lawlor repeatedly kicks Rosser in the back. Rosser blocks The PK. Rosser drops Lawlor with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Rosser is raining down forearms. Rosser applies an arm-bar. Lawlor denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Lawlor blocks a boot from Rosser. Rosser repeatedly kicks Lawlor in the face. Rosser grabs another arm-bar. Lawlor reaches the ropes to create separation. Third Forearm Exchange. Lawlor with clubbing hamstring kicks. Lawlor with a forearm smash. Lariat Exchange. Lawlor applies the cravate. Lawlor with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Lawlor applies The Guillotine Choke. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Rosser with a Running Death Valley Driver for a two count. Lawlor with Two Exploder Suplex’s. Rosser refuses to stay down. Lawlor with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lawlor with a Pumphandle Exploder Suplex for a two count. Rosser clotheslines Lawlor in mid-air. Rosser with a forearm smash. Rosser hits The Gut Check.

Rosser goes for a Running Knee Strike, but Lawlor brings him down to the mat. Rosser escapes the submission predicament. Rosser with a Running Boot for a two count. HeadButt Exchange. Rosser with another Belly to Back Suplex on the apron. Lawlor applies The Rear Naked Choke. Rosser nails Lawlor with The Tombstone PileDriver on the floor. Rosser rolls Lawlor back into the ring. Rosser with a Short-Arm Lariat. Rosser with The Emerald Flowsion for a two count. Double Forearm. Lawlor goes back to The Sleper Rear Naked Choke. Lawlor transitions into a front face lock. Lawlor with The TTD for a two count. Lawlor applies a straight jacket hold. Lawlor drives his knee into Rosser’s back. Lawlor with a Leg Capture Suplex for a two count. Lawlor connects with The Straight Jacket Kamigoye for a two count. Lawlor kisses Rosser’s open wound. Lawlor applies The Rear Naked Choke. Rosser climbs up to the middle turnbuckle. Rosser refuses to quit. Rosser drives Lawlor back first into the canvas. Rear Naked Choke Exchange. Rosser applies The Chicken Wing. Rosser hammers down on the back of Lawlor’s neck. Rosser makes Lawlor tap out to The Chicken Wing STF.

Winner: New NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, Fred Rosser via Submission

