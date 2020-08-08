NJPW Strong Results 8/7/20

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Koslov)

First Match: KENTA vs. Karl Fredericks In A First Round Match In The 2020 New Japan Cup USA

Fredericks drops Kenta with a forearm smash before the bell rings. Fredericks stomps on Kenta’s back. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Fredericks uppercuts Kenta. Kenta leans into forearms from Fredericks. Running Boot Exchange. Fredericks drops down on the canvas. Fredericks leapfrogs over Kenta. Fredericks with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Fredericks repeatedly stomps on Kenta’s back for a one count. Fredericks with a knee lift. Fredericks with a knee smash. Fredericks toys around with Kenta. Fredericks slaps Kenta in the face. Forearm Exchange. Kenta uppercuts Fredericks. Kenta unloads Four Mid-Kicks. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Fredericks. Kenta with The DDT for a two count. Kenta stomps on Fredericks back. Kenta kicks Fredericks in the back. Kenta whips Fredericks across the ring. Kenta drops Fredericks with a running knee lift.

Kenta continues to kick Fredericks in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta with two knee drops. Kenta with a back heel trip. Kenta gloats. Kenta with clubbing mid-kicks. Second Forearm Exchange. Kenta repeatedly kicks Fredericks in the face. Fredericks fires back with three open hand chops. Kenta wants more punishment. Fredericks uppercuts Kenta. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Kenta drops Fredericks wit a forearm smash. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Fredericks delivers his combination offense. Fredericks with a Snap BackBreaker. Fredericks with a Stinger Splash. Fredericks follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex. Fredericks with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Fredericks goes for The Elevated DDT, but Kenta blocks it.

Kenta PowerSlams Fredericks. Kenta goes back to kicking Fredericks in the back. The referee admonishes Kenta. Kenta with a straight right hand. Kenta hits The Green Killer for a two count. Kenta with combination palm strikes. Fredericks denies The Spinning Back Fist. Fredericks rolls Kenta over for a two count. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Fredericks with the backslide cover for a two count. Kenta blocks a lariat from Fredericks. Kenta with a Spinning Back Fist. Fredericks responds with The SpineBuster for a two count. Fredericks applies the high angle single leg crab. Kenta sends Fredericks to the blue corner. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Fredericks uppercuts Kenta. Kenta with a Running Boot. Kenta drops Fredericks with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Fredericks negates The GTS. Third Forearm Exchange. Kenta with clubbing palm strikes. Kenta hits The PK. Kenta connects with The GTS to pickup the victory.

Winner: KENTA via Pinfall

Second Match: Jeff Cobb vs. Tanga Loa In A First Round Match In The 2020 New Japan Cup USA

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Loa backs Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Loa flexes his muscles. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Cobb backs Loa into the ropes. Loa applies a side headlock. Cobb whips Loa across the ring. Loa runs into Cobb. Cobb tells Loa to bring it. Shoulder Block Exchange. Loa with a forearm smash. Loa punches Cobb in the back. Cobb duck a clothesline from Loa. Cobb with Three Leaping Shoulder Tackles. Cobb tells Loa to get up. Loa delivers a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Cobb. Loa drives Cobb back first into the turnbuckle pad. Loa with clubbing shoulder blocks. Loa buries his shoulder into the midsection of Cobb. Cobb side steps Loa into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb goes for a Leaping Back Elbow, but Loa ducks out of the way. Loa with a corner clothesline. Loa whips Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Loa with a Back Body Drop.

Loa with an axe handle strike. Loa repeatedly stomps on Cobb’s chest. Loa talks smack to Cobb. Cobb with heavy bodyshots. Cobb with a forearm smash. Loa HeadButts Cobb. Loa with forearm shivers. Loa scores a right jab. Loa bodyslams Cobb. Loa with a running elbow drop for a two count. Loa applies the cobra clutch. Cobb decks Loa with The JawBreaker. Cobb with a shoulder block. Loa drops down on the canvas. Loa kicks Cobb in the gut. Loa with a knee lift. Loa with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Loa punches Cobb in the back. Loa with forearm shivers. Loa whips Cobb across the ring. Cobb with a Diving Clothesline. Cobb with a chop/forearm combination. Cobb uppercuts Loa. Cobb abuses the referee’s five count. Loa with a back elbow smash. Loa goes for a PowerSlam, but Cobb lands back on his feet. Cobb sends Loa to the corner. Cobb with a leaping uppercut forearm. Cobb with a Bridging PumpHandle Suplex for a two count. Loa holds onto the ropes. Loa kicks Cobb in the face. Loa rolls Cobb over for a two count. Loa dropkicks Cobb. Cobb negates Ape Shit. Cobb with a Snap German Suplex. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during the broadcast.

Third Match: David Finlay vs. Chase Owens In A First Round Match In The 2020 New Japan Cup USA

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Owens with a waist lock takedown. Owens applies a front face lock. Finlay transitions into an arm-bar. Finlay grabs a side headlock. Finlay backs Owens into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Quick shoving contest. Owens applies a side headlock. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay leapfrogs over Owens. Finlay goes for a dropkick, but Owens holds onto the ropes. Finlay dodges The PK. Finlay ducks a clothesline from Owens. Finlay dropkicks Owens for a one count. Finlay with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Finlay applies an arm-bar. Owens tugs on Finlay’s hair. Owens snaps Finlay’s throat into the top rope. Owens with a closed fist shot to the jaw.

Owens fish hooks Finlay. Owens slams Finlay’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Owens applies a waist lock. Finlay with two sharp elbow strikes. Owens drives his knee into Finlay’s back. Owens with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Owens with a high elbow smash. Owens slaps Finlay in the back of the head. Owens kicks Finlay in the chest. Owens rakes the eyes of Finlay. Owens whips Finlay into the red turnbuckle pad for a two count. Owens stomps on Finlay’s hand. Owens is choking Finlay with his knee. Owens drives his knee into Finlay’s back. Owens applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Owens transitions into a Full Nelson Lock. Finlay backs Owens into the turnbuckle pad. Owens dumps Finlay out of the ring. Owens with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Owens rolls Finlay back into the ring. Owens with the cover for a two count. Owens toys around with Finlay.

Forearm Exchange. Finlay with two uppercuts. Owens whips Finlay across the ring. Owens with two running elbow smashes. Owens with a running fist drop. Owens applies a rear chin lock. Finlay with heavy bodyshots. Owens applies a side headlock. Finlay with a Belly to Back Suplex. Finlay with forearm shivers. Finlay uppercuts Owens. Finlay kicks Owens in the gut. Finlay with the irish whip. Finlay with a Running European Uppercut. Finlay follows that with a Flying European Uppercut for a two count. Owens negates The Uranage Slam. Owens goes for a SuperKick, but Finlay blocks it. Owens delivers his combination offense. Finlay with The Uranage BackBreaker for a two count. Finlay argues with the referee. Finlay goes for Prima Nocta, but Owens blocks it. Owens uses the middle rope for leverage. Finlay with a clubbing blows to Owens back. Owens responds with a Big Boot. Owens with a Spinning Back Elbow Strike. Owens with a SlingShot BackBreaker for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Owens with a running knee strike for a two count. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but FInlay counters with a Back Body Drop. Finlay rolls Owens over for a two count. Owens shoves Finlay to the corner. Finlay with a Jumping Knee Strike. Finlay connects with The Prima Nocta to pickup the victory.

Winner: David Finlay via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Tama Tonga vs. Brody King In A First Round Match In The 2020 New Japan Cup USA

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. King backs Tonga into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. King pats Tonga on the chest. Tonga with a forearm smash. Tonga unloads a flurry of bodyshots. King denies the irish whip. Tonga side steps King into the turnbuckle pad. Tonga dropkicks King. Tonga lands The Stinger Splash. Tonga hammers down on the back of King’s neck. King sends Tonga chest first into the canvas. King with a Senton Splash for a two count. King with a forearm smash. King blasts Tonga with a knife edge chop. King with a straight right hand. King slams Tonga’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. King with forearm shivers. King with a blistering chop. King whips Tonga across the ring. King with a double hand chop for a two count. King applies the sitting abdominal stretch.

King rams his elbow across Tonga’s face. King with clubbing blows to Tonga’s chest. King talks smack to Tonga. King and Tonga are trading back and forth shots. King with the quick cover for a one count. King bodyslams Tonga. King with a Running Splash for a two count. Tonga decks King with a JawBreaker. Tonga dodges The Pump Kick. Tonga drops King with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Tonga with forearm shivers. Tonga is mauling King in the corner. Tonga blocks a boot from King. Tonga kicks out the legs of King. Tonga repeatedly stomps on King’s chest. Tonga rams his boot across King’s face. Tonga with a Running Boot. Tonga goes for The Stinger Splash, but King counters with an Exploder Suplex into the blue turnbuckle pad. King with a corner clothesline. King drives Tonga face first into the red turnbuckle pad. King drops Tonga with a Lariat for a two count. King goes for a PowerBomb, but Tonga blocks it. Tonga connects with Veleno. King negates The GunStun. King with a Release German Suplex. King with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Tonga denies The Razor’s Edge. Tonga delivers The Tongan Twist. Tonga plants King with The GunStun to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tama Tonga via Pinfall

