NJPW Strong Results 9/10/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

First Match: Kevin Knight vs. The DKC

Feeling out process after the bell rings. DKC with a single leg takedown. DKC applies a leg lock. Knight with a waist lock takedown. Standing Switch Exchange. DKC shoots the half for a one count. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Knight applies a side headlock. Knight with a side headlock takeover. DKC answers with the headscissors neck lock. DKC with hamstring kicks. DKC with forearm shivers. DKC punches Knight in the back. DKC repeatedly stomps on Knight’s back. DKC with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. Knight uppercuts DKC. DKC kicks Knight in the gut. DKC with a knee lift. DKC punches Knight in the back. DKC goes into the lateral press for a two count. DKC backs Knight into the turnbuckle pad. DKC slaps Knight in the chest. Knight blocks The Hip Toss. Knight with a gut punch. Knight with The Hip Toss for a two count. DKC kicks the left hamstring of Knight. DKC is putting the boots to Knight. Knight drops DKC with The Kitchen Sink. Knight with a sliding shoulder tackle for a two count.

Knight stomps on DKC’s chest. Knight punches DKC in the back. Knight uppercuts DKC. Overhand Chop Exchange. Knight drives his knee into the midsection of DKC. Knight continues to hammer down on DKC’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Knight applies a rear chin lock. Knight with an elbow smash for a two count. Knight goes back to the rear chin lock. DKC drives Knight back first into the red turnbuckle pad. DKC with heavy bodyshots. DKC rocks Knight with a forearm smash. Knight with an Uppercut/Toe Kick Combination. Knight bodyslams DKC for a two count. Knight slaps DKC in the back for a two count. Knight relying on the rear chin locks. Knight continues to punch DKC in the back. Second Overhand Chop Exchange. DKC with a Flying Karate Kick. DKC with a chop/forearm combination.

DKC whips Knight across the ring. DKC sweeps out the legs of Knight. DKC with The Bulldog. DKC delivers The DKC Chop for a two count. DKC unloads four mid-kicks. Knight hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Knight transitions into a ground and pound attack. Knight with The Standing Frog Splash for a two cont. DKC denies The Boston Crab. DKC applies The Triangle Choke. Knight puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. DKC with a flurry of karate chops. DKC with the fireman’s carry takeover. DKC follows that with more karate chops. DKC goes for The Rolling Crucifix, but Knight counters with The Samoan Drop for a two count. DKC applies The Crucifix Vice. Knight puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. DKC repeatedly stomps on Knight’s back. DKC slaps Knight in the back of the head. Knight connects with The Dynamic Dropkick. Knight makes DKC tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Kevin Knight via Submission

Second Match: Clark Connors vs. Alex Coughlin

Nice display of sportsmanship. Hand fighting display. Standing Switch Exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Connors applies a side headlock. Connors with a side headlock takeover. Coughlin whips Connors across the ring. Connors runs into Coughlin. Shoulder Block Exchange. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Coughlin. Coughlin drops Connors with a shoulder tackle. Coughlin stomps on Connors chest. Coughlin hammers down on the back of Connors neck. Coughlin bodyslams Connors. Coughlin with a forearm shot across the back of Connors for a one count. Coughlin stomps on Connors back. Coughlin uppercuts Connors. Coughlin with clubbing shoulder blocks. Connors with a counter hip toss. Connors follows that with a back chop. Connors with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Connors applies a rear chin lock. Connors drives his elbow into Coughlin’s face for a two count. Connors applies a top wrist lock. Connors transitions into a Full Nelson Lock. Connors with a Release Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Connors kicks Coughlin in the back. Connors punches Coughlin in the back. Connors uppercuts Coughlin. Connors with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Connors stomps on Coughlin’s back. Connors with a flying double axe handle strike. Connors kicks Coughlin in the gut. Coughlin with The Counter Vertical Suplex. Coughlin fires off another back chop for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Coughlin goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Connors lands back on his feet. Coughlin kicks Connors in the gut. Connors delivers The Pounce. Machine Gun Chops. Connors repeatedly stomps on Coughlin’s chest. Connors with a blistering chop. Coughlin reverses out of the irish whip from Connors. Coughlin levels Connors with The Body Avalanche. Coughlin with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Coughlin with The Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Coughlin follows that with The Bridging Fallaway Slam for a two count. Coughlin applies the single leg crab. Connors grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Coughlin repeatedly stomps on Connors back. Connors denies The Deadlift German Suplex. Connors decks Coughlin with a back elbow smash. Connors Spears Coughlin. Connors with a Corner Spear. Connors with a Back Body Drop. Connors follows that with the elbow drop for a two count. Connors slams Coughlin’s face on the canvas. Connors lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Connors whips Coughlin across the ring. Coughlin avoids The Powerslam. Coughlin drops Connors with a leaping shoulder tackle. Coughlin with a blistering chop. Connors Powerslams Coughlin. Connors connects with The Trophy Kill to pickup the victory.

Winner: Clark Connors via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Karl Fredericks vs. Ren Narita

Quick feeling out process. Narita kicks the right hamstring of Fredericks. Intense lockup. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Narita with a double wrist lock takedown. Narita denies The Half & Half Suplex. Fredericks walks Narita into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Narita slaps Fredericks in the face. Narita drives his knee into the midsection of Fredericks. Narita punches Fredericks in the back. Narita dumps Fredericks out of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Narita applies a side headlock. Fredericks whips Narita across the ring. Fredericks drops Narita with a shoulder tackle. Fredericks repeatedly stomps on Narita’s chest for a one count. Fredericks hammers down on the back of Narita’s neck. Fredericks blasts Narita with a knife edge chop. Forearm Exchange. Fredericks with a double hand chop. Fredericks whips Narita across the ring. Fredericks scores the elbow knockdown for a two count.

Fredericks with a knife edge chop. Narita answers with forearm shivers. Fredericks reverses out of the irish whip from Narita. Fredericks with The Kitchen Sink. Fredericks with a leaping foot stomp for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Fredericks with forearm shivers across the back of Narita. Fredericks fires off another chop. Narita with a running forearm smash. Fredericks with a Spinning Back Kick. Narita ducks a clothesline from Fredericks. Narita with a Spinning Heel Kick. Narita with a leaping back elbow smash. Narita follows that with The Bridging Vertical Suplex for a two count. Narita grapevines the legs of Fredericks. Fredericks grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Narita repeatedly stomps on Fredericks chest. Narita with a double leg takedown. Narita applies The Cloverleaf. Fredericks refuses to quit. Narita stomps on Fredericks back.

Fredericks denies The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Narita with a forearm smash. Fredericks drops Narita with The Pele Kick. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Fredericks delivers The Shibata Dropkick for a two count. Narita denies The MD. Narita applies The Sleeper Hold. Fredericks with heavy bodyshots. Fredericks with a forearm across the back of Narita. Fredericks follows that with a Snap BackBreaker. Fredericks applies a front face lock. Fredericks goes for The MD, but Narita blocks it. Narita with The Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Fredericks wide his base to prevent the Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Fredericks delivers his combination offense. Narita floors Fredericks with a massive palm strike. Narita connects with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex to pickup the victory. After the match, Fred Rosser walks into the ring. Narita refuses to shake Rosser’s hand. Rosser challenges Narita to a match at Fighting Spirit Unleash. Narita says that he doesn’t care that Rosser is a former superstar and he shouldn’t take the LA Dojo lightly.

Winner: Ren Narita via Pinfall

