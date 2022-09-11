NJPW Strong Results 9/10/22

The Vermont Hollywood

Hollywood, California

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Mascara Dorada vs. Misterioso

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Misterioso with a waist lock takedown. Misterioso applies a wrist lock. Arm-Drag Exchange. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Test Of Strength. Misterioso with a back heel trip. Misterioso has the leverage advantage. Dorada with a Monkey Flip. Misterioso goes for a Monkey Flip, but Dorada lands back on his feet. Dorada ducks a clothesline from Misterioso. Dorada thrust kicks the midsection of Misterioso. Dorada scales the ropes. Dorada with a SpringBoard Hurricanrana. Misterioso catches Dorada in mid-air. Misterioso swings Dorada into the steel barricade. Misterioso slams Dorada’s head on the ring apron. Misterioso rolls Dorada back into the ring. Dorada avoids The Swanton Bomb. Dorada goes for a Hurricanrana, but Misterioso counters with a Sunset Flip for a two count.

Misterioso with two short-arm clotheslines. Misterioso sweeps out the legs of Dorada. Misterioso with The Shotgun Meteora for a two count. Misterioso goes into the lateral press for a one count. Misterioso stomps on Dorada’s chest. Misterioso with The Wasteland. Misterioso goes for a Slingshot Senton, but Dorada ducks out of the way. Dorada launches Misterioso over the top rope. Dorada with a SpringBoard Cannonball Senton to the outside. Dorada is fired up. Dorada rolls Misterioso back into the ring. Dorada with a SpringBoard Senton Splash for a two count. Misterioso denies The Dorada Driver. Misterioso kicks Dorada in the gut. Misterioso sends Dorada to the corner. Dorada launches Misterioso over the top rope. Misterioso with an Apron Enzuigiri. Misterioso with a Shotgun Dropkick. Misterioso follows that with a SomerSault Plancha.

Misterioso rolls Dorada back into the ring. Misterioso with a Roll Through Dropkick for a two count. Misterioso kicks Dorada in the ribs. Dorada fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Double Clothesline. Misterioso launches Dorada over the top rope. Enzuigiri Exchange. Misterioso with The SpringBoard FrankenSteiner for a two count. Misterioso with a Wheelbarrow German Suplex for a two count. Misterioso SuperKicks Dorada. Misterioso denies The C4. Misterioso goes for a PowerBomb, but Dorada lands back on his feet. Dorada ducks a clothesline from Misterioso. Dorada goes for a Release German Suplex, but Misterioso lands back on his feet. Dorada ducks another clothesline from Misterioso. Dorada drops Misterioso with a Spinning DDT. Dorada connects with The Dorada Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mascara Dorada via Pinfall

Second Match: Robbie Eagles vs. Kevin Blackwood

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Blackwood applies a waist lock. Eagles transitions into a hammerlock. Blackwood grabs a side headlock. Eagles answers with a side wrist lock. Blackwood with a single leg takedown. Eagles denies The Sharpshooter. Eagles applauds Blackwood. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Eagles applies a side headlock. Blackwood whips Eagles across the ring. Eagles drops Blackwood with a shoulder tackle. Blackwood drops down on the canvas. Blackwood leapfrogs over Eagles. Eagles avoids The Mid-Kick. Eagles sends Blackwood into the ropes. Eagles leapfrogs over Blackwood. Eagles drops down on the canvas. Tip Up by Blackwood. Blackwood with a double leg takedown. Blackwood with a Spinning Back Kick. Blackwood applies a wrist lock. Eagles clings onto the top rope. Blackwood chops Eagles. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Eagles with a Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Blackwood. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana.

Eagles with a Spinning Heel Kick. Eagles pops back on his feet. Eagles plays to the crowd. Eagles with a low dropkick for a one count. Eagles with two chops. Blackwood clings onto the top rope. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Blackwood. Eagles punches Blackwood in the back. Blackwood dodges The Big Boot. Blackwood scores a forearm knockdown. Blackwood delivers his combination offense. Eagles avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Standing Switch Exchange. Blackwood ducks under a back elbow from Eagles. Blackwood with a double leg takedown. Blackwood with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Blackwood with a blistering chop. Blackwood is choking Eagles with his knee. Blackwood with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Blackwood is raining down 12×6 elbows. Blackwood applies the sitting abdominal stretch.

Eagles hammers down on the back of Blackwood’s neck. Blackwood with a forearm shot across the back of Eagles. Blackwood goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles dropkicks the back of Blackwood’s left knee. Eagles with a Sliding Lariat. Eagles with clubbing mid-kicks. Eagles follows that with a Flying Mid-Kick. Eagles with a Leaping Meteora. Blackwood kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Blackwood. Blackwood blocks The Hesitation Dropkick. Blackwood with a flurry of strikes. Blackwood whips Eagles across the ring. Blackwood scores the elbow knockdown. Blackwood with a flying forearm smash. Eagles denies The Exploder Suplex. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Blackwood. Blackwood blocks a boot from Eagles. Blackwood kicks the left shoulder of Eagles. Both men are knocked down after a Double Boot.

Forearm Exchange. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Blackwood with forearm shivers. Eagles answers with a Roundhouse Kick. Eagles SuperKicks Blackwood. Blackwood dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Blackwood with a Pump Knee Strike. Blackwood with a Rolling Elbow. Eagles hits The Shiranui for a two count. Blackwood with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Blackwood dives over Eagles. Blackwood sends Eagles out to the ring apron. Eagles with an Apron Enzuigiri. Eagles with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Eagles goes for The Ron Miller Special, but Blackwood counters with The Texas Cloverleaf. Eagles grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Blackwood. Eagles with a back bridge cover for a two count. Blackwood sweeps out the legs of Eagles. Blackwood with a Roundhouse Kick. Blackwood drills Eagles with The BrainBuster for a two count. Eagles avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Blackwood decks Eagles with a back elbow smash. Eagles connects with The Turbo Backpack for a two count. Eagles SuperKicks Blackwood. Eagles lands The 450 Splash on the left knee of Blackwood. Eagles makes Blackwood tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: Robbie Eagles via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Aussie Open (c) vs. The West Coast Wrecking Crew For The NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Championship

Kyle Fletcher and Jorel Nelson will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Fletcher with a waist lock takedown. Nelson drop steps into a side headlock. Fletcher whips Nelson across the ring. Nelson runs into Fletcher. Shoulder Block Exchange. Fletcher kicks Nelson in the gut. Fletcher sends Nelson to the ring apron. Nelson with a Slingshot Spear. Nelson knocks Davis off the apron. Nelson with a leaping shoulder tackle. Nelson with a Leaping Meteora. Nelson applies a front face lock. Nelson tags in Isaacs. Isaacs with a gut punch. Nelson delivers The Pounce. Isaacs goes into the lateral press for a one count. Isaacs with forearm shivers. Nelson tags himself in. Nelson with a Jumping Knee Strike. Nelson with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Isaacs follows that with a Sliding Lariat. WCWC goes for a Double Vertical Suplex, but Davis gets in the way. WCWC gangs up on Davis. Double Delayed Vertical Suplex. Team Filthy Pose. Fletcher side steps Nelson into a turnbuckle pad. Nelson kicks Fletcher in the face. Fletcher with a Step Up Enzuigiri that sends Nelson crashing to the outside.

Stereo Belly to Back Suplex’s on the apron. Fletcher hooks the outside leg for a two count. Fletcher kicks Nelson in the back. Fletcher tags in Davis. Double Irish Whip. Double Chop. Fletcher with The PK. Davis with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Davis applies a rear chin lock. Nelson with heavy bodyshots. Nelson with a forearm smash. Davis bodyslams Nelson. Davis goes for a Senton Splash, but Nelson ducks out of the way. Nelson side steps Davis into the turnbuckle pad. Davis tag in Fletcher. Fletcher knocks Isaacs off the apron Fletcher kicks Nelson in the gut. Fletcher with a knife edge chop. Fletcher puts Nelson on the top turnbuckle. Nelson starts biting Fletcher’s forehead. Nelson with a Flying Crossbody Block. Nelson tags in Isaacs. Forearm Exchange. Isaacs blasts Davis off the apron. Isaacs with a Leaping Lariat. Isaacs with clubbing corner clotheslines.

Isaacs ducks a forearm from Davis. Isaacs with a Superman Punch. Isaacs with a flurry of double lariats in the corner. Isaacs follows that with The Jack Hammer for a two count. Fletcher clings onto the top rope. Isaacs with boxing elbows. Short-Arm Reversal by Fletcher. Fletcher rocks Isaacs with a forearm smash. Fletcher goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Isaacs lands back on his feet. Isaacs with a Release German Suplex. Isaacs tags in Nelson. Assisted Cutter for a two count. Isaacs with a Rolling Elbow to Davis. Nelson with a Jumping Knee Strike. Stereo Standing Switches. Stereo BrainBusters from Aussie Open. Aussie Open tees off on Nelson. Double Forearm. SuperKick Exchange. Nelson blocks a boot from Davis. Nelson with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Nelson with a Pop Up PowerBomb. Isaacs follows that with a Death Valley Driver onto Nelson’s knees for a two count. Fletcher shoves Isaacs towards Nelson. Fletcher SuperKicks Nelson. Fletcher ducks a clothesline from Davis. Assisted Enzuigiri. Assisted Flying Cutter for a to count. Fletcher dropkicks Nelson off the apron. Fletcher tags in Davis. Aussie Open with forearm shivers. Aussie Open connects with The Corealis to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions, Aussie Open via Pinfall

