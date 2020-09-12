NJPW Strong Results 9/11/20

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: TJ Perkins & ACH vs. Adrian Quest & Logan Riegel

ACH and Riegel will start things off. Riegel leapfrogs over ACH. ACH kicks Riegel in the gut. ACH sends Riegel into the ropes. Riegel lunges over ACH. Riegel with a single leg takedown. Riegel works on the left leg of ACH. Riegel rolls ACH over for a one count. Riegel dodges multiple leg sweep attempts from AC. Riegel dropkicks ACH. Riegel has ACH’s number. Riegel whips ACH across the ring. ACH showcases his athleticism. ACH dropkicks Riegel. ACH pops back on his feet. ACH applies a front face lock. Perkins tags himself in. Perkins uppercuts Riegel. Perkins bodyslams Riegel. Perkins with a SlingShot Senton. Perkins goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Riegel lands back on his feet. Riegel with a deep arm-drag. Riegel applies an arm-bar. Riegel tags in Quest.

Quest grabs a side wrist lock. Perkins with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Perkins sends Quest to the corner. Quest dives over Perkins. Perkins drops down on the canvas. Quest ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Quest with a SpringBoard Corkscrew 630 Crossbody Block. Quest blocks a boot from Perkins. Perkins with a single leg takedown. Quest denies The STF. Quest with an inside cradle for a two count. Quest with a double leg takedown. Quest applies The SharpShooter. Quest stomps on Perkins back. Quest with forearm shivers. Perkins uppercuts Quest. Quest reveres out of the irish whip from Perkins. Perkins holds onto the ropes. Perkins slides under Quest. Perkins applies The SharpShooter. Perkins transitions into The Muta Lock. ACH knocks Riegel off the apron. Perkins delivers The Sacrifice. Perkins tags in ACH.

ACH unloads two knife edge chops. Following a snap mare takeover, ACH with the lateral press for a two count. ACH bodyslams Quest for a two count. ACH is distracted by Riegel. ACH with a knife edge chop. ACH with a straight right hand. ACH tags in Perkins. Perkins stomps on the let hamstring of Quest. Perkins grapples around Quest. Perkins punches Quest in the back. Perkins with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Perkins goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Quest lands back on his feet. Quest with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Perkins stops Quest in his tracks. Perkins with a running elbow smash to Riegel. Perkins goes for The Detonation Kick, but Quest counters with a Hurricanrana. ACH and Riegel are tagged in.

Riegel with two clotheslines. Riegel with Two Running European Uppercuts. Riegel rolls under a clothesline from ACH. Riegel with a Leaping NeckBreaker. Riegel hits The SlingBlade on the apron. Riegel with a shoulder block to ACH. Riegel slips over ACH’s back. Riegel with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. ACH denies The DDT. Riegel goes for a low thrust kick, but ACH counters with a back heel trip. ACH with a basement dropkick. Perkins knocks Quest off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Riegel holds onto the ropes. Riegel with a Double Boot. Quest tags himself in. Quest with a SpringBoard Double Crossbody Block.

Quest with a Hurricanrana to Perkins. ACH answers with a knife edge chop. Riegel kicks ACH in the gut. Assisted DDT. Quest connects with The Running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by ACH. ACH kicks Quest in the gut. ACH hits The Snap DDT. ACH tags in Perkins. Quest negates The Detonation Kick. Perkins decks Riegel with a back elbow smash. Quest with a Running European Uppercut. Quest gets tied in the tree of woe. Perkins with a Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Perkins tags in ACH. Perkins wipes out Riegel with a Rebound Dropkick. ACH goes for The BrainBuster, but Quest lands back on his feet. Quest rolls ACH over for a two count. Quest drops ACH with The Spinning Heel Kick. Quest goes for The Phoenix Splash, but ACH gets his knees up in the air. ACH drills Quest with The BrainBuster for a two count. ACH plants Quest with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins & ACH via Pinfall

Second Match: Rocky Romero vs. Danny Limelight

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Romero brings Limelight down to the mat. Romero maintains wrist control. Limelight reverses the hold. Romero breaks the grip. Romero dropkicks Limelight. Romero mocks Limelight. Test Of Strength. Romero grabs a side wrist lock. Limelight kicks Romero in the gut. Romero with a forearm smash. Limelight kicks the left hamstring of Romero. Limelight talks smack to Romero. Romero with a Spinning Back Kick. Romero with a knife edge chop. Limelight leapfrogs and backflips over Romero. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Limelight dropkicks Romero the floor. Limelight hits The Fosbury Flop. Limelight rolls Romero back into the ring. Limelight hooks the outside leg for a two count. Following a snap mare takeover, Limelight kicks Romero in the back.

Limelight unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Romero answers with a knife edge chop. Romero drives his knee into the midsection of Limelight. Romero bodyslams Limelight. Romero kicks Limelight in the back. Limelight goes back to kicking the left hamstring of Romero. Limelight toys around with Romero. Romero slaps Limelight in the face. Limelight shoves Romero. Romero kicks Limelight in the gut. Romero drills Limelight with The BrainBuster for a one count. Romero applies a rear chin lock. Romero punches Limelight in the back. Romero applies The Gory Special. Romero with a knee lift. Romero punches Limelight in the back. Romero with a forearm smash. Romero with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Romero whips Limelight across the ring. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Romero. Limelight applies The Dragon Sleeper. Limelight with The Dragon Sleeper Suplex for a two count.

Romero denies The RoundHouse Kick. Romero with a forearm smash. Romero uppercuts Limelight. Romero drops Limelight with an open palm strike. Forever Clotheslines. Limelight side steps Romero into the red turnbuckle pad. Limelight with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Romero with an Inside Out Lariat. Romero has Limelight draped across the top rope. Romero kicks Limelight in the chest. Romero delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Romero starts kicking the left shoulder of Limelight. Limelight negates The Shiranui. Limelight thrust kicks the left knee of Romero. Limelight with a Spinning RoundHouse Kick. Limelight connects with The Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Limelight goes for The SpringBoard Tornado DDT, but Romero blocks it. Romero with The Arm-Ringer. Romero connects with The Shiranui for a two count. Romero makes Limelight tap out to The Diablo Arm-Bar.

Winner: Rocky Romero via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

– Next week on NJPW Strong, The Road To Lion’s Break Crown Begins.

Third Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny vs. David Finlay & PJ Black

Tama Tonga and PJ Black will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Black with an arm-drag takeover. Black tells Tonga to bring it. Black signals for the test of strength. Tonga kicks Black in the gut. Tonga delivers a gut punch. Tonga with an axe handle strike across the back of Black. Tonga applies a wrist lock. Black with another arm-drag takeover. Tonga regroups on the outside. Black tags in Finlay. Finlay with a waist lock go-behind. Finlay with a waist lock takedown. Tonga uses the ropes to create separation. Tonga talks smack to Finlay. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Tonga tugs on Finlay’s hair. Tonga backs Finlay into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Tonga argues with the referee. Loa grabs Finlay’s hair. Finlay punches Loa. Tonga with clubbing blows to Finlay’s back. Finlay reverses out of the irish whip from Tonga. Finlay drops down on the canvas. Finlay leapfrogs over Tonga. Finlay dropkicks Tonga. Finlay is fired up. Finlay applies a wrist lock. Finlay tags in Black. Flying Axe Handle Party. Finlay applies a side headlock. Finlay with a side headlock takeover. Loa tags himself in.

Tonga whips Finlay across the ring. Tonga drops down on the canvas. Loa clotheslines the back of Finlay’s neck. Loa knocks Black off the apron. Loa dumps Finlay out of the ring. Loa bodyslams Finlay on the floor. Loa runs his mouth. Loa rolls Finlay back into the ring. Loa with a Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Loa applies a front face lock. Loa tags in Tonga. Loa whips Finlay across the ring. Tonga delivers a gut punch. Loa uppercuts Finlay. Tonga drops Finlay with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Tonga blasts Black off the apron. The referee is trying to calm down Black. Tonga and Finlay are trading back and forth shots. Following a snap mare takeover, Tonga applies a rear chin lock. Finlay with elbows into the midsection of Tonga. Tonga punches Finlay in the back.

Tonga goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Finlay lands back on his feet. Finlay decks Tonga with a back elbow smash. Finlay creates distance with a Flying European Uppercut. Black and Loa are tagged in. Black ducks a clothesline from Loa. Black slips over Loa’s back. Black drops Loa with The Spinning Heel Kick. Black with a Discus Haymaker. Black with a Running Crossbody Block. Black follows that with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Black connects with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Black knocks Tonga off the apron. Black goes for The Placebo Effect, but Tonga gets in the way. Tonga with a straight right hand. Tonga gets Black in position for The SuperPlex. Finlay goes for a PowerBomb, but Tonga lands back on his feet. GOD hits Guerrilla Warfare. Black delivers The Missile Dropkick. Loa launches Black over the top rope. Black with a straight right hand. Loa responds with The Samoan Drop. Loa plants Black with Ape Shit to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Pinfall

Fourth Match: KENTA w/Chase Owens vs. Jeff Cobb For The IWGP United States Right To Challenge Contract

Kenta is playing mind games with Cobb. Cobb tells Kenta to bring it. Kenta repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Cobb. Cobb backs Kenta into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Kenta starts kicking the left knee of Cobb. Kenta with a straight right hand. Kenta with boots to the midsection of Cobb. Kenta two sweets Cobb’s forehead. Cobb applies a waist lock. Kenta with three sharp elbow strikes. Cobb goes for a Bodyslam, but Kenta lands back on his feet. Kenta rakes the eyes off Cobb. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Cobb with a forearm smash. Cobb HeadButts Kenta. Cobb with an open palm thrust. Cobb uppercuts Kenta. Cobb whips Kenta into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb kicks the back of Kenta’s head. Cobb punches Kenta in the back. Kenta kicks Cobb in the gut. Cobb with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Kenta regroups on the outside. The referee is trying to calm down Cobb.

Kenta clips the left knee of Cobb. Kenta with forearm shivers across the left knee of Cobb. Kenta repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Cobb. Cobb slaps Kenta in the chest. Kenta talks smack to Cobb. Cobb with a forearm smash. Kenta responds with a drop toe hold. Kenta works on the left knee of Cobb. Kenta with a single leg takedown. Kenta applies The Heel Hook. Cobb gras the bottom rope which forces the break. Kenta continues to stomp on the left knee of Cobb. Kenta with a Seated Senton. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Kenta goes for a DDT, but Cobb counters with a clothesline. Cobb with a chop/forearm combination. Cobb with a corner clothesline. Kenta dropkicks the left knee of Cobb. Kenta goes back to stomping on the left knee of Cobb. Kenta hits The Green Killer.

Kenta with The Helluva Kick. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Cobb avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Cobb with The Fallaway Slam for a two count. Kenta negates Tour Of The Islands. Cobb with a forearm smash. Kenta shoves the referee into Cobb. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Kenta with The DDT. Kenta rolls a steel chair into the ring. Cobb drives Kenta back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb with clubbing shoulder blocks. Cobb with The Spin Cycle. Cobb is trying to wake up the referee. Kenta delivers the low blow. Cobb negates The GTS. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands for a two count. Chase Owens pulls the referee out of the ring. Owens transitions into a ground and pound attack. Owens grabs the briefcase. Cobb kicks Owens in the gut. Cobb decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Cobb clotheslines Owens. Kenta nails Cobb with the briefcase. Kenta hits The PK. Kenta plants Cobb with The GTS to pickup the victory.

Winner: KENTA via Pinfall

