First Match: Adrian Quest vs. Peter Avalon

Quest shoves Avalon after the bell rings. Avalon slaps Quest in the face. Quest pie faces Avalon. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon transitions into a hammerlock. Avalon grabs a side headlock. Quest transitions into a hammerlock. Quest with a side headlock takeover for a one count. Strong lockup. Avalon applies a side headlock. Quest whip Avalon across the ring. Avalon drops Quest with a shoulder tackle. Quest drops down on the canvas. Quest with a Headscissors Takeover. Quest ducks a clothesline from Avalon. Quest with a SpringBoard Tornillo. Quest scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Quest applies a rear chin lock. Avalon with heavy bodyshots. Quest answers with a forearm smash. Quest whips Avalon across the ring. Quest with a deep arm-drag. Quest applies an arm-bar. Quest with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Quest hammers down on the back of Avalon’s neck. Quest with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Avalon kicks the left hamstring of Quest. Quest with a forearm smash. Chop Exchange. Avalon reverses out of the irish whip from Quest. Avalon blocks a boot from Quest. Avalon kicks the left hamstring of Quest. Avalon slams Quest’s head on the top rope. Avalon delivers The Drive By. Avalon repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Quest.

Avalon dumps Quest out of the ring. Avalon poses for the crowd. Avalon with a knife edge chop. Avalon rolls Quest back into the ring. Quest with a bodyshot. Quest with a chop/forearm combination. Avalon applies a wrist lock. Avalon continues to kick the left hamstring of Quest. Avalon with a Knee Crusher. Avalon with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Avalon chops Quest. Avalon puts Quest on the top turnbuckle. Avalon with a Shotei. Quest fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Quest with a SpringBoard FrankenSteiner. Forearm Exchange. Avalon kicks the left knee of Quest. Quest dropkicks Avalon. Quest with a Running Uppercut. Quest with a Running Shooting Star Press for a two count. Quest follows that with a SpringBoard Plancha to the outside. Quest rolls Avalon back into the ring. Avalon with The Sunset Flip for a one count. Avalon applies The Golden Arch. Quest grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Quest with desperation up kicks. Avalon with combo kicks. Quest dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Quest with a Roundhouse Kick. Quest SuperKicks Avalon. Avalon denies The Tornado DDT. Avalon connects with The Martini’s to pickup the victory.

Winner: Peter Avalon via Pinfall

Second Match: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & JR Kratos vs. Cody Chhun & Jordan Cruz

Tom Lawlor and Cody Chhun will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Lawlor with a front wrist lock. Lawlor applies a headscissors neck lock. Lawlor with a single leg takedown. Lawlor with a waist lock go-behind. Lawlor applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Cody with an arm-drag takeover. Cody mocks Lawlor. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Lawlor with another single leg takedown. Lawlor applies The Ankle Lock. Lawlor grapevines the legs of Cody. Lawlor ties Cody’s arms together. Lawlor slaps Cody in the back. Lawlor pulls back the left shoulder of Cody. Cody grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Lawlor applies a wrist lock. Lawlor tags in Kratos. Kratos with a gut punch. Kratos slaps Cody in the face. Kratos repeatedly stomps on Cody’s back and chest. Lawlor gets Cruz trapped in a Sleeper Hold. Kratos delivers a PowerBomb/Powerslam Combination.

Team Filthy Pose. Kratos applies a front face lock. Kratos tags in Lawlor. Lawlor kicks Cody in the ribs. Following a snap mare takeover, Lawlor repeatedly kicks Cody in the back. Cody unloads two knife edge chops. Lawlor rocks Cody with a forearm smash. Lawlor shoves Cruz. Cody HeadButts Lawlor. Cody and Cruz are lighting up Lawlor’s chest. Standing Switch Exchange. Cody with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Cody tags in Cruz. Cody kicks Lawlor in the gut. Cruz with a shoulder block. Cruz with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Cruz ducks under two clotheslines from Lawlor. Cody SuperKicks Lawlor. Cruz with the jackknife hold for a two count. Lawlor catches Cruz in mid-air. Lawlor with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a one count. Lawlor tugs on Cruz’s hair.

Lawlor with a Mid-Kick. Cruz is displaying his fighting spirit. Cruz uppercuts Lawlor. Cruz with forearm shivers. Cruz and Cody SuperKicks Kratos off the ring apron. Cruz and Cody shoves Lawlor into Kratos. Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination. Cody with a Jumping Knee Strike. Cruz with a German Suplex for a two count. Cruz uppercuts Lawlor. Cruz whips Lawlor across the ring. Cruz goes for The BrainBuster, but Lawlor counters with The Kimura Lock. Lawlor transitions into a Guillotine Choke. Lawlor dropkicks Cody off the apron. Lawlor hits The TTD. Kratos and Cody are tagged. Kratos clotheslines Cody. Kratos scores the elbow knockdown. Kratos goes for The Most Feared, but Cody lands back on his feet. Cody kicks Kratos in the face. Kratos with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kratos throws Cody off the top turnbuckle. Kratos delivers The Pounce into the rope. Lawlor with a Straight Jacket Cutthroat Suplex. Kratos connects with The Swinging Uranage Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & JR Kratos via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Kushida, Taylor Rust and Roppongi Vice vs. Bullet Club (Jay White, Juice Robinson, Chase Owens and Hikuleo) w/Taiji Ishimori In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Taylor Rust and Chase Owens will start things off. Owens pie faces Rust. Owens taunts Rust. Rust applies a side headlock. Owens whips Rust across the ring. Rust drops Owens with a shoulder tackle. Rust cartwheels over Owens. Rust with a cradle cover for a two count. Rust ducks a clothesline from Owens. Rust leapfrogs over Owens. Rust drops down on the canvas. Rust dropkicks Owens. Beretta and White are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. White backs Beretta into a turnbuckle pad. White with clubbing shoulder blocks. White with a forearm smash. White repeatedly stomps on Beretta’s chest. Chop Exchange. Beretta with a chop/forearm combination. White drives his knee into the midsection of Beretta. Forearm Exchange. Beretta ducks a clothesline from White. Beretta with a Half & Half Suplex. White reverses out of the irish whip from Beretta. Robinson kicks Beretta in the back. Beretta knocks Robinson off the ring apron. Beretta fights out of the fireman’s carry position. White with a blistering chop. Stereo Jumping Knees. Team Kushida clears the ring.

Romero lands The Suicide. Stereo Slingshot Pescados. Rust rolls White back into the ring. Beretta with a leaping back elbow smash. Beretta with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Beretta gets distracted by Robinson. Beretta side steps White into a turnbuckle pad. White kicks Beretta in the face. Hikuleo chops Beretta. White clears the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Hollywood. Hikuleo rolls Beretta back into the ring. White hooks the outside leg for a one count. White tags in Robinson. Robinson slams Beretta’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Robinson with clubbing shoulder blocks. Owens stands on the back of Beretta’s neck. Robinson tags in Hikuleo. Hikuleo whips Beretta out of the ring. White stands on Beretta’s chest. White rolls Beretta back into the ring. Hikuleo hooks the outside leg for a one count. Hikuleo applies a front face lock. Owens tags himself in. Owens punches Beretta in the ribs. Owens with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Owens tags in Robinson.

Robinson punches Beretta. Robinson with a Belly to Back Suplex. Robinson with a Senton Splash. Robins applies The Sleeper Hold. Robinson with the irish whip. Beretta is displaying his fighting spirit. Robinson with The Snake Eyes. Robinson knocks Rust off the apron. Robinson talks smack to Kushida. Beretta drops Robinson with a Running Knee. Beretta tags in Kushida. Kushida with a flying tomahawk chop. Kushida repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Robinson. Robinson reverses out of the irish whip from Kushida. Kushida with a Running Crossbody Block. Kushida ducks a clothesline from Robinson. Kushida with an Overhead Kick. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Kushida. Kushida reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Owens goes for a Sunset Flip, but Kushida counters with a Roundhouse Kick. Kushida with Two Baseball Slide Dropkicks. Kushida with clubbing arm-ringers. Robinson avoids The Shoulder Punt. Robinson kicks Kushida in the gut. Romero made the blind tag.

Kushida reverses out of the irish whip from Robinson. Double Hip Toss. Double Cartwheel Dropkick. Team Kushida knocks Bullet Club off the apron. Beretta has Robinson draped across the top rope. Romero with The Strong Zero. Beretta with a Sliding Knee Strike. Romero hooks the outside leg for a two count. Another pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Romero ducks under two clotheslines from Robinson. Romero with a Headscissors Takeover. Romero with a Double Hurricanrana. Romero side steps Hikuleo into the red turnbuckle pad. Forever Clotheslines. Hikuleo launches Romero to the corner. White with a Running Uppercut. Owens with a running forearm smash. Robinson follows that with a corner clothesline. Hikuleo levels Romero with The Body Avalanche. White hits The Blade Buster. Owens with The Shining Wizard. Robinson with The Frog Splash for a two count. Robinson goes for Pulp Friction, but Kushida gets in the way. White punches Kushida in the back. Double Irish Whip. Kushida with a Handspring Double Back Elbow. Kushida with a Handspring Kick to Hikuleo.

Robinson launches Kushida over the top rope. Robinson goes for Pulp Friction, but Kushida counters with The Fastball. Beretta with The Dude Buster. Rust with The Swanton Bomb. Romero goes into the cover for a two count. Robinson tags in Hikuleo. Beretta dumps White out of the ring. Beretta with a knife edge chop. Hikuleo uppercuts Beretta. Stereo Jumping Knees. Hikuleo answers with a double clothesline. Rust unloads a series of chops. Hikuleo goes for The Chokeslam, but Kushida gets in the way. White nails Kushida with The Sleeper Suplex. Beretta rocks White with a forearm smash. Beretta with The PileDriver. Owens ducks a clothesline from Beretta. Owens drops Beretta with The Package PileDriver. Rust responds with The Perfect Circle. Hikuleo blocks a boot from Rust. Rust kicks White in the face. Hikuleo nearly chops White. Rust with a Big Boot. Rust denies The Chokeslam. Rust kicks Hikuleo in the face. Hikuleo Powerslams Rust. White with another Sleeper Suplex. Hikuleo tags in White. White connects with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bullet Club via Pinfall

