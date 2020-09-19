NJPW Strong Results 9/18/20

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Adrian Quest, Clark Connors, Danny Limelight, and Logan Riegel vs. Barrett Brown, Blake Christian, Jordan Clearwater, and The DKC In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Quest and Christian will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Quest applies a side headlock. Quest drops Christian with a shoulder tackle. Christian pops back on his feet. Quest runs into Christian. Christian lunges over Quest. Christian tells Quest to bring it. Christian leapfrogs over Quest. Christian with a deep arm-drag. Christian applies an arm-bar. Quest kicks out the legs of Christian. Christian blocks a boot from Quest. Christian denies The CodeBreaker. Christian ducks a clothesline from Quest. Misfired RoundHouse Kicks. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Connors and Clearwater are tagged in. Connors grabs the left leg of Clearwater. Connors grapples around Clearwater. Connors rolls Clearwater over for a one count. Test Of Strength. Connors with a waist lock takedown. Connors maintains waist control. Connors is smothering Clearwater. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Connors applies a side headlock. Clearwater whips Connors across the ring. Connors drops Clearwater with a shoulder tackle. Clearwater drops down on the canvas. Clearwater leapfrogs over Connors. Connors goes for a Hip Toss, but Clearwater counters with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Connors slaps Clearwater in the face.

Riegel and DKC are tagged in. Riegel dodges The Karate Chop. DKC is trying to sweeps out the legs of Riegel. DKC with two arm-bar takedowns. DKC applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Limelight stomps on DKC’s chest. That leads us to a pier six brawl. DKC punches Riegel in the back. DKC applies an arm-bar. DKC backs Riegel into the blue turnbuckle pad. DKC tags in Brown. Brown applies a wrist lock. Riegel with a forearm smash. Riegel tags in Limelight. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Brown. Limelight slips over Brown’s back. Brown and Limelight are running the ropes. Limelight leapfrogs and back flips over Brown. Limelight fights out of the wheelbarrow position. Limelight thrust kicks the midsection of Brown. Misfired RoundHouse Kicks. Double Dropkick. Brown with an Inside Out Lariat. Brown talks smack to Limelight. Limelight with clubbing elbow smashes. Limelight bodyslams Brown. Limelight kicks Brown in the back. Limelight applies a front face lock. Limelight tags in Quest.

Limelight with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Quest with a Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Quest punches Brown in the back. Quest with the irish whip. Quest blocks a boot from Brown. Brown with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Brown follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Brown uppercuts Quest. Brown tags in Clearwater. Clearwater repeatedly stomps on Quest chest. Clearwater tags in Christian. Christian punches Quest in the ribs. Christian sends Quest face first into the turnbuckle pad. Christian with the irish whip. Christian with a Leaping Back Elbow Smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Christian dropkicks the back of Quest head for a two count. Christian applies a front face lock. DKC tags himself in. DKC repeatedly stomps on Quest chest. DKC applies a wrist lock. DKC with The Northern Lights Suplex. DKC with a fist drop for a one count. DKC brings Quest to the corner. DKC tags in Brown. Brown punches Quest in the ribs. Brown bodyslams Quest for a two count. Brown pie faces Quest. Brown with a knee lift. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Brown puts Quest on the top turnbuckle. Brown with an open palm strike. Brown goes for The SuperPlex, bu Quest blocks it. Quest creates distance with The Flying Meteora.

Connors and Clearwater are tagged in. Connors drops Clearwater with a shoulder tackle. Connors knocks Brown and Christian off the ring apron. Connors unloads ten knife edge chops. Connors repeatedly stomps on Clearwater’s chest. The referee admonishes Connors. Connors blasts Christian off the apron. Connors with a Hip Toss for a two count. Clearwater with heavy bodyshots. Clearwater drives his knee into the midsection of Connors. Connors PowerSlams Clearwater for a two count. Connors applies The Boston Crab. DKC kicks Connors in the back of the head. Limelight ducks a clothesline from DKC. Limelight with a Release German Suplex. Limelight with a SlingShot Pescado. Brown lands The Suicide Dive. Christian follows that with a SomerSault Plancha. Riegel tags himself in. Clearwater nails Connors with The Midas Touch. Riegel thrust kicks the midsection of Clearwater. Riegel connects with The Leaping DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Adrian Quest, Clark Connors, Danny Limelight, and Logan Riegel via Pinfall

Second Match: PJ Black & Rocky Romero vs. Fred Rosser & Misterioso

Romero and Rosser will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosser backs Romero into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Romero is playing mind games with Rosser. Strong lockup. Romero applies a side headlock. Romero runs into Rosser. Shoulder Block Exchange. Rosser drops Romero with a shoulder tackle. Romero tags in Black. Rosser drops Black with a shoulder tackle. Rosser tags in Misterioso. Misterioso with a running shoulder tackle. Black drops down on the canvas. Misterioso showcases his athleticism. Misterioso drops down on the canvas. Misterioso leapfrogs over Black. Black cartwheels around Misterioso. Black dropkicks Misterioso. Misterioso kicks Black in the face. Misterioso tags in Rosser. Misterioso launches Black over the top rope. Misterioso with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Romero. Rosser dumps Black back first on the ring apron. Rosser rolls Black back into the ring. Rosser with a Running Leg Drop for a one count. Rosser with clubbing shoulder blocks. Rosser kicks Black in the gut. Rosser drives his knee into the midsection of Black. Black with a straight right hand. Black with a chop/forearm combination. Rosser answers with a knee lift. Misterioso tags himself in.

Rosser bodyslams Black. Misterioso with an elbow drop for a two count. Misterioso stomps on Black’s back. Misterioso slams Black’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Misterioso repeatedly stomps on Black’s chest. Misterioso is choking Black with his boot. Misterioso tags in Rosser. Rosser punches Black in the chest. Rosser abuses the referee’s five count. Rosser stops Black in his tracks. Rosser with a forearm smash. Rosser HeadButts Black. Rosser with a Hair Biel. The referee admonishes Rosser. Rosser talks smack to Black. Rosser stomps on the midsection of Black. Rosser with a Leg Drop for a two count. Rosser with a knee lift. Rosser sends Black to the corner. Misterioso tags himself in. Misterioso is putting the boots to Black. Misterioso with clubbing shoulder blocks. Misterioso taunts Romero. Misterioso with the irish whip. Misterioso with a corner clothesline. Misterioso sweeps out the legs of Black. Misterioso hits The ShotGun Meteora for a two count. Misterioso goes for The MoonSault, but Black gets his feet up in the air. Black tags in Romero.

Romero with a Running Hurricanrana. Romero with a straight right hand. Rosser attacks Romero from behind. Romero side steps Rosser into the turnbuckle pad. Forever Clotheslines. Romero kicks Rosser in the gut. Double Shiranui for a two count. Chop Exchange. Romero side steps Misterioso into the turnbuckle pad. Romero with a running elbow smash. Misterioso kicks Romero in the face. Misterioso with The Roll Through Dropkick. Misterioso tags in Rosser. Rosser hooks the outside leg for a two count. Rosser toys around with Romero. Romero with forearm shivers. Romero kicks Rosser in the gut. Rosser denies The BrainBuster. Rosser with The Vertical Toss for a two count. Romero negates The GutCheck. Rosser kicks Romero in the gut. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Romero tags in Black.

Black with a Flying Crossbody Block. Rosser reverses out of the irish whip from Black. Black slips over Rosser’s back. Black drops Rosser with The Spinning Heel Kick. Rosser catches Black in mid-air. Rosser dumps Black face first into the top rope. Rosser tags in Misterioso. Misterioso with The SlingShot Senton for a two count. Misterioso with The Rolling Senton. Black avoids The SpringBoard MoonSault. Misterioso rolls under a clothesline from Black. Misterioso thrust kicks the left knee of Black. Misterioso SuperKicks Black for a two count. Black side steps Misterioso into the turnbuckle pad. Misterioso decks Black with a back elbow smash. Black connects with an Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Rosser puts Black on the top turnbuckle. Rosser unloads three knife edge chops. Rosser denies The Tower Of Doom. Double SuperPlex for a two count. Romero sends Rosser tumbling to the floor. Romero wipes out Rosser with a SlingShot Pescado. Black drops Misterioso with a RoundHouse Kick. Black connects with The Placebo Effect to pickup the victory.

Winner: PJ Black & Rocky Romero via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: The Guerrillas Of Destiny vs. ACH & Alex Zayne

Tanga Loa and ACH will start things off. ACH side steps the collar and elbow tie up. ACH runs into Loa. Loa tells ACH to bring it. ACH showcases athleticism. ACH dropkicks Loa. ACH rolls under a clothesline from Loa. ACH dropkicks the left knee of Loa. ACH with forearm shivers. ACH with a Front Dropkick. ACH pops back on his feet. ACH applies a side headlock. ACH tags in Zayne. Zayne with forearm shivers. Loa reverses out of the irish whip from Zayne. Zayne rolls Loa over for a two count. Zayne kicks Loa in the gut. Zayne punches Loa in the back. Zayne uppercuts Loa. Zayne is throwing forearms at Loa. Loa HeadButts Zayne. Zayne with combination forearm strikes. Loa kicks Zayne in the gut. Zayne whips Loa into the red turnbuckle pad. Zayne with a running forearm smash. Zayne tags in ACH. ACH with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Zayne drops down on the canvas. ACH dropkicks Loa. Double Hip Toss to Tonga. Double Basement Dropkick. The referee admonishes Zayne. ACH is distracted by Loa. Tonga knocks ACH off the ring apron. Pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Loa repeatedly stomps on ACH’s chest. Tonga sends Zayne face first into the steel ring post. Loa drives ACH back first into the apron. Tonga is raining down haymakers. Loa rolls ACH back into the ring. Loa with the irish whip. Loa with a corner clothesline. Loa bodyslams ACH. Loa tags in Tonga.

Two SlingShot Sentons for a two count. Tonga applies a rear chin lock. Tonga with clubbing crossfaces. Tonga rakes the eyes of ACH. Tonga is choking ACH with his knee. Tonga knocks Zayne off the apron. Tonga slams ACH’s head on the top rope. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa with clubbing blows to ACH’s chest. Loa stops ACH in his tracks. Loa with forearm shivers. ACH fires back with a chop/forearm combination. Loa with a thumb to the eye. Loa mocks Zayne. Loa with The Running PowerSlam for a two count. Loa applies an illegal choke hold. Loa applies a front face lock. Loa tags in Tonga. Tonga headbutts the ribs of ACH. Tonga is putting the boots to ACH. The referee admonishes Tonga. Loa toys around with ACH. Following a snap mare takeover, Tonga applies a rear chin lock. ACH with heavy bodyshots. Loa attacks ACH from behind. Tonga continues to knock Zayne off the apron. Loa repeatedly stomps on ACH’s back. Double Irish Whip. ACH side steps Loa into the blue turnbuckle pad. ACH kicks Loa in the face. Tonga punches the back of ACH’s neck. Tonga goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but ACH lands back on his feet. ACH tags in Zayne.

Zayne ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Zayne with Two Enzuigiri’s. Zayne kicks Tonga in the gut. Zayne with a SomerSault Leg Drop for a two count. Zayne with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Tonga negates The Crunch Wrap Supreme. Zayne hits The Reverse PowerSlam for a to count. Loa with a Release German Suplex. Loa repeatedly stomps on Zayne’s chest. ACH ducks a clothesline from Loa. ACH with a Step Up Enzuigiri. ACH ducks a clothesline from Tonga. Loa Spears ACH. Zayne unloads a series of chops and forearms. GOD connects with The Guerrilla Warfare for a two count. Tonga tags in Loa. Loa drives Zayne back first into the turnbuckle pad. Tonga lands The Stinger Splash. GOD goes for The Super PowerBomb, but Zayne counters with a Suplex. ACH with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Zayne follows that with a Leaping FrankenSteiner for a two count. ACH with The SlingShot Pescado to Tonga. Loa fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Loa sends ACH chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Tonga pulls ACH out of the ring. Loa PowerSlams Zayne in mid-air for aa two count. Loa plants Zayne with Ape Shit to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Guerrillas Of Destiny via Pinfall

