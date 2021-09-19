Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ishii backs Coughlin into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Coughlin with forearm shivers. Ishii drops Coughlin with a shoulder tackle. Coughlin runs into Ishii. Forearm Exchange. Ishii with another shoulder tackle. Ishii kicks Coughlin in the face. Ishii unloads two knife edge chops. Second Forearm Exchange. Ishii talks smack to Coughlin. Ishii with a blistering chop. Ishii is lighting up Coughlin’s chest. Ishii sends Coughlin to the corner. Ishii with two chops. Coughlin answers with two forearms. Ishii is mauling Coughlin in the corner. Coughlin reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Coughlin dropkicks Ishii. Ishii with a forearm smash. Coughlin with the pass through. Coughlin drops Ishii with a diving shoulder tackle. Coughlin with clubbing shoulder blocks. Coughlin slaps Ishii in the back of the head.

Coughlin with a flying elbow smash. Coughlin with The GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Ishii hammers down on the back of Coughlin’s neck. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii hits The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Ishii with The Vertical Suplex. Coughlin hulks up. Ishii repeatedly kicks Coughlin in the back and chest. Coughlin with a thunderous chop. Coughlin with a Belly to Back Suplex. Ishii shrugs off a short-arm lariat. Ishii with a forearm smash. Coughlin responds with The Lariat. Coughlin with The Bridging Fallaway Slam for a two count. Coughlin applies a waist lock. Ishii with three sharp elbow strikes. Third Forearm Exchange. Coughlin ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Coughlin slaps Ishii in the face. Coughlin connects with The Spear for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Ishii plants Coughlin with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tomohiro Ishii via Pinfall

Second Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors vs. Bateman, Misterioso and Barrett Brown In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Karl Fredericks and Misterioso will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Misterioso applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Misterioso shoves Fredericks. Misterioso drives his knee into the midsection of Fredericks. Misterioso punches Fredericks in the back. Misterioso stomps on Fredericks back. Misterioso sends Fredericks back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Misterioso with clubbing shoulder blocks. Misterioso tags in Bateman. Bateman clears the ring. Bateman tags in Brown. Double Irish Whip. Bateman with a running elbow smash. Misterioso with an Apron Enzuigiri. Brown follows that with a basement dropkick for a one count. Brown with a chop/forearm combination. Fredericks reverses out of the irish whip from Brown. Fredericks leapfrogs over Brown. Fredericks with a Leaping Crossbody Block. Fredericks stomps on Brown’s chest. Fredericks slams Brown’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Fredericks stomps on Brown’s chest. Fredericks tags in Connors.

Connors kicks Brown in the gut. Brown applies a side headlock. Connors whips Brown across the ring. Brown runs into Connors. Brown pie faces Connors.Shoulder Block Exchange. Brown grabs a side headlock. Brown reverses out of the irish whip from Connors. Connors drops Brown with a misdirection shoulder tackle. Connors with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Brown answers with a thumb to the eye. Connors with a Counter Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tanahashi and Fredericks clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi with a Running Crossbody Block. Connors with a Corner Spear. Connors follows that with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Double Elbow Drops. Air Guitar Party in Long Beach. Connors goes into the cover for a two count. Connors with a blistering chop. Connors uppercuts Brown. Misterioso kicks Brown in the back. Bateman clips Connors behind the referee’s back. Connors knocks Bateman off the apron. Misterioso runs interference. Brown dropkicks Connors. Brown with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the blue turnbuckle pad. Brown tags in Bateman.

Bateman with two knee drops. Bateman with an elbow smash for a two count. Bateman rocks Connors with a forearm smash. Bateman tags in Misterioso. Misterioso with clubbing shoulder blocks. Misterioso repeatedly stomps on Connors chest. Misterioso with a Corner Dropkick for a two count. Misterioso applies a front face lock. Misterioso tags in Brown. Brown punches Connors in the back. Forearm Exchange. Machine Gun Chops. Brown with another Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Brown kicks Connors in the back. Brown is choking Connors with his boot. Brown tags in Bateman. Bateman punches Connors. Bateman mocks Tanahashi. Connors kicks Bateman in the gut. Connors is displaying his fighting spirit. Bateman drops Connors with a double sledge. Bateman with a brutal crossface. Bateman applies a rear chin lock. Connors with a Belly to Back Suplex. The Stray Dog Army pulls Tanahashi and Fredericks off the apron. Bateman drags Connors to the corner. Bateman with clubbing headbutts. Bateman with an overhand chop. Bateman nails Connors with a double throat thrust. Connors Powerslams Bateman. Connors tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Bateman reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi with Two Bodyslams. Tanahashi follows that with a double elbow drop.

Tanahashi with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Bateman. Tanahashi drops Bateman with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Bateman kicks Tanahashi in the face. Tanahashi goes for The Twist and Shout, but Bateman counters with a Modified Knee Lift. Bateman tags in Brown. Brown with forearm shivers. Brown sends Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi decks Brown with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Fredericks. Second Forearm Exchange. Brown hits The Flatliner for a two count. Misterioso knocks Connors off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Brown with a running elbow smash. Misterioso with a corner clothesline. Bateman sends Fredericks chest first into the canvas. Brown hooks the outside leg for a two count. Fredericks uppercuts Brown. Brown responds with The Running Boot. Connors Spears Brown. Misterioso SuperKicks Connors. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Bateman responds with The Rolling Elbow. Fredericks with an Overhead Kick. Third Forearm Exchange. Brown with combination palm thrust. Brown with The Spinning Back Fist. Fredericks connects with The SpineBuster for a two count. Fredericks plants Brown with The MD to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Karl Fredericks and Clark Connors via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Juice Robinson vs. Hikuleo In A Tables Match

Robinson attacks Hikuleo before the bell rings. Robinson with clubbing blows to Hikuleo’s back. Robinson transitions into a corner mount. Hikuleo goes for a PowerBomb, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Robinson kicks Hikuleo in the nuts. Robinson with The Senton Splash. Hikuleo regroups on the outside. Robinson with a double axe handle strike. Hikuleo dumps Robinson throat first across the steel barricade. Hikuleo sets up a table on the floor. Hikuleo goes for The Running Powerslam, but Robinson lands back on his feet. Robinson sends Hikuleo face first into the steel ring post. Robinson with The Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Robinson HeadButts Hikuleo. Robinson goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Hikuleo blocks it. Robinson applies a waist lock. Hikuleo decks Robinson with a back elbow smash. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Robinson kicks Hikuleo in the gut. Robinson goes for a PowerBomb, but Hikuleo counters with a Back Body Drop on the floor. Hikuleo rolls three tables into the ring. Hikuleo is choking Robinson with his boot. Hikuleo rolls Robinson back into the ring. Robinson with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Robinson with The Slingshot Pescado. Robinson tosses Hikuleo back inside the ring. Hikuleo throws Robinson off the top turnbuckle. Hikuleo places a table in front of a neutral color corner pad. Hikuleo with a knife edge chop. Hikuleo goes for The Spear, but Robinson ducks out of the way. Robinson plays to the crowd. Robinson delivers The Left Hand Of God. Robinson lays Hikuleo flat on a table. Robinson goes for a Senton, but Hikuleo ducks out of the way and the table doesn’t break. Hikuleo connects with The Tongan Driver through the table to pickup the victory. Winner: Hikuleo

