NJPW Strong Results 9/24/22

The Vermont Hollywood

Hollywood, California

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Ian Riccaboni & Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: QT Marshall w/Aaron Solow vs. Keita Murray

Marshall is already getting flummoxed by the Hollywood crowd. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Marshall with a deep arm-drag. Marshall poses for the crowd. Marshall with a waist lock takedown. Marshall gives Murray the middle finger salute. Murray with a chop/forearm combination. Marshall reverses out of the irish whip from Murray. Murray ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Murray with a flying forearm smash. Marshall launches Murray over the top rope. Murray with an Apron Enzuigiri. Murray dives over Marshall. Murray ducks a clothesline from Marshall. Marshall drops Murray with a Lariat. Marshall dumps Murray out of the ring. Marshall with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Marshall with a Running Knee Strike for a two count.

Murray blasts Marshall with a knife edge chop. Marshall kicks Murray in the gut. Marshall bodyslams Murray. Marshall with an elbow drop. Marshall walks over Murray’s face. Murray with heavy bodyshots. Murray with forearm shivers. Marshall drives his knee into the midsection of Murray. Short-Arm Reversal by Murray. Murray decks Marshall with a JawBreaker. Murray kicks Marshall in the face. Murray with a Spinning Back Kick. Murray with a Running Knee Strike. Marshall hammers down on the back of Murray’s neck. Marshall goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Murray counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Marshall blocks a side thrust kick. Marshall applies a waist lock. Murray with a back elbow smash. Marshall responds with a Pop Up Forearm. Marshall connects with The Diamond Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: QT Marshall via Pinfall

Second Match: Christopher Daniels & Yuya Uemura vs. Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste

Christopher Daniels and Shane Haste will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Haste applies a side headlock. Daniels whips Haste across the ring. Haste drops Daniels with a shoulder tackle. Daniels drops down on the canvas. Haste uppercuts Daniels. Haste with a knife edge chop. Daniels dropkicks Haste. Haste tags in Tito. Daniels kicks Tito in the gut. Daniels applies a side headlock. Tito whips Daniels across the ring. Tito with a shoulder tackle. Tito scores the elbow knockdown. Tito bodyslams Daniels. Daniels tags in Uemura. Uemura runs into Tito. Shoulder Block Exchange. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Tito. Uemura bodyslams Tito. Tito tags in Haste. Bodyslam Party. Uemura hooks the outside leg for a one count. Uemura tags in Daniels. Uemura hammers down on the back of Haste’s neck. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Tandem Elbow Drops. Assisted Flapjack for a two count. Daniels chops Haste. Daniels applies a wrist lock. Daniels tags in Uemura. Uemura with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count.

Uemura goes for a Bodyslam, but Haste lands back on his feet. Tito tags himself in. Haste kicks Uemura in the face. Tito with a running shoulder tackle. Tito knocks Daniels off the ring apron. Forearm Exchange. Tito with a chop/forearm combination in the corner. Tito with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Tito follows that with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Tito stands on the right hand of Uemura. Tito drives Uemura back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Haste tags himself in. Haste with a Running Uppercut. Following a snap mare takeover, Haste repeatedly kicks Uemura in the back and chest. Haste bodyslams Uemura. Haste tags in Tito. Tito with The Slingshot Senton for a two count. Tito tags in Haste. Tito applies a wrist lock. Uemura is displaying his fighting spirit. Haste drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Assisted Blue Thunder Bomb. Haste with a jackknife hold for a two count. Haste slaps Uemura in the back. Uemura with an Overhook Suplex off the middle turnbuckle. Uemura tags in Daniels.

Daniels ducks a clothesline from Haste. Daniels with a running forearm smash. Daniels clotheslines Haste. Daniels with a flying forearm smash. Daniels follows that with a Release German Suplex to Haste. Daniels ducks a clothesline from Tito. Daniels stomps on the right foot of Tito. Daniels turns a hammer throw into a corner clothesline. Daniels side steps Tito into Haste. Daniels shoves Haste into Tito. Daniels with a Flying Clothesline. Haste applies a waist lock. Daniels decks Haste with a back elbow smash. Daniels hits The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Daniels hammers down on the back of Haste’s neck. Tito trips Daniels from the outside. Uemura with a Sliding Dropkick. Haste rolls Daniels over for a two count. Haste with The Exploder Suplex. Haste goes for a Running Cannonball Strike, but Uemura pulls Daniels out of the way. Daniels and Uemura prepares for The Doomsday Bulldog. Tito shoves Uemura off the top turnbuckle. Tito pulls Uemura out of the ring. Haste connects with The Death Valley Bomb to pickup the victory. After the match, Daniels hugs Uemura. Daniels delivers the low blow. Daniels drops Uemura with The Uranage Slam. Daniels plants Uemura with The BME.

Winner: Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste via Pinfall

– TJ Perkins Vignette.

Third Match: Ren Narita vs. Jakob Austin Young

Narita applies a front face lock. Chain grappling exchange. Narita with a side headlock takeover. Young with a waist lock go-behind. Young follows that with a wrist lock takeover. Young applies a double wrist lock. Narita with clubbing blows to Young’s back. Narita kicks Young in the gut. Narita punches Young in the back. Following a snap mare takeover, Narita repeatedly kicks Young in the back for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Young with a Spinning Back Kick. Young blocks a boot from Narita. Young hyperextends the right ankle of Narita. Young unloads three knife edge chops. Narita reverses out of the irish whip from Young. Young ducks a clothesline from Narita. Young drops Narita with The Tornado DDT for a two count.

Young reapplies the double wrist lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Narita with three sharp elbow strikes. Narita delivers his combination offense. Narita sends Young to the corner. Narita with a leaping back elbow smash. Narita with a Bridging Half & Half Suplex for a two count. Young denies The Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Young with clubbing elbow smashes. Young with a Swinging Arm-Ringer. Young follows that with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Narita applies The Rear Naked Choke. Young rolls Narita over for a two count. Young with a backslide cover for a two count. Narita hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Narita repeatedly kicks Young in the gut. Narita nails Young with The Pump Kick. Narita connects with The Bridging Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ren Narita via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Taiji Ishimori vs. Alan Angels

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Angels with a side headlock takeover. Ishimori whips Angels across the ring. Angels sends Ishimori into the ropes. Angels drops down on the canvas. Angels with a single leg dropkick. Angels with a deep arm-drag. Angels applies an arm-bar. Ishimori backs Angels into the red turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Ishimori kicks Angels in the gut. Haymaker Exchange. Angels with a knife edge chop. Angels whips Ishimori across the ring. Angels scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Angels goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishimori blocks it. Angels ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori with three sharp elbow strikes. Angels reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori drops Angels with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick.

Ishimori with a blistering chop. Ishimori wraps the left shoulder of Angels around the top rope. Ishimori with a wrist lock takedown. Chop Exchange. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Angels neck for a one count. Angels with heavy bodyshots. Angels with a forearm smash. Ishimori answers with a greco roman eye poke. Ishimori whips Angels across the ring. Angels holds onto the ropes. Ishimori blocks a boot from Angels. Angels with an Apron Enzuigiri. Angels with a Slingshot Dropkick. Angels clotheslines Ishimori. Angels ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Angels with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Angels pops back on his feet. Angels transitions into a corner mount. Angels with a running chop. Angels with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count.

Ishimori dodges The Discus Lariat. Standing Switch Exchange. Angels reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori kicks Angels in the face. Ishimori with a Flatliner into a turnbuckle pad for a two count. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Angels. Ishimori with a Pump Kick. Ishimori avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Angels with a Rolling Elbow. Ishimori with a leaping up kick. Angels responds with The Avalanche Spanish Fly for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Angels slaps Ishimori in the face. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Angels denies The Bloody Cross. Angels with The Spinning Heel Kick. Angels connects with The Discus Lariat for a two count. Angels with a SpringBoard MoonSault to the outside. Angels rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Ishimori with a Mid-Air CodeBreaker. Ishimori plants Angels with The Bloody Cross to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 328 of The Hoots Podcast