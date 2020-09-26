NJPW Strong Results 9/25/20

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Logan Riegel vs. The DKC In A First Round Match In The Inaugural Lion’s Break Crown Tournament

Feeling out process after the bell rings. DKC with a waist lock go-behind. DKC brings Riegel down to the mat. DKC applies an arm-bar. DKC transitions into a hammerlock. Riegel decks DKC with a back elbow smash. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Riegel drop steps into a side headlock. Riegel with a side headlock takeover. DKC answers with the headscissors neck lock. DKC applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. DKC with a side headlock takedown. DKC works on his joint manipulation game. DKC with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. DKC applies a rear chin lock. DKC transitions into another arm-bar.

Riegel with a straight right hand. DKC with an arm-bar takedown. Riegel with a forearm smash. DKC kicks Riegel in the back. Riegel blocks a boot from DKC. Riegel with a series of clotheslines. Riegel with a Running European Uppercut. Riegel rolls under a clothesline from DKC. Riegel drops DKC with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Riegel is still favoring his left shoulder. DKC kicks the left shoulder of Riegel. DKC connects with The Side Russian Leg Sweep. DKC applies The Grounding Cobra Clutch. Riegel grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. DKC with clubbing crossfaces. DKC goes for an OverHead Throw, but Riegel rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Logan Riegel via Pinfall

Second Match: Clark Connors vs. Jordan Clearwater In A First Round Match In The Inaugural Lion’s Break Crown Tournament

Connors with a single leg pick. Connors applies a waist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Connors with the lateral press for a one count. Clearwater regroups in the corner. Connors applies a front face lock. Clearwater applies an arm-bar. Connors drop steps into a side headlock. Connors with a side headlock takeover. Clearwater whips Connors across the ring. Connors drops Clearwater with a shoulder tackle. Clearwater drops down on the canvas. Clearwater leapfrogs over Connors. Clearwater with a Hip Toss. Clearwater with a Running Leg Drop for a two count. Clearwater stomps on Connors back. Clearwater punches Connors in the back. Chop Exchange. Machine Gun Chops. Connors repeatedly stomps on Clearwater’s chest. The referee calls for a clean break. Following a snap mare takeover, Connors with the back chop for a two count.

Connors applies an arm-bar. Clearwater with heavy bodyshots. Clearwater drives his knee into the midsection of Connors. Connors drops down on the canvas. Connors delivers The Pounce. Connors with clubbing shoulder blocks. Connors with a blistering chop. Connors sends Clearwater to the corner. Clearwater dives over Connors. Clearwater with a Back Body Drop. Clearwater drops Connors with The Running NeckBreaker for a two count. Clearwater tells Connors to get up. Forearm Exchange. Clearwater connects with The SpineBuster for a two count. Clearwater takes off his elbow pads. Connors negates The Running PowerSlam. Connors PowerSlams Clearwater for a two count. Connors goes for The Boston Crab, but Clearwater counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Clearwater decks Connors with a back elbow smash. Connors dodges The Midas Touch. Connors Spears Clearwater. Connors makes Clearwater tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Clark Connors via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Danny Limelight vs. Barrett Brown In A First Round Match In The Inaugural Lion’s Break Crown Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Brown applies a wrist lock. Brown transitions into a hammerlock. Limelight with a side headlock takeover. Brown answers with the headscissors escape. Limelight pops back on his feet. Brown applies a top wrist lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Arm-Drag Exchange. Limelight applies an arm-bar. Brown backs Limelight into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Limelight avoids the knife edge chop. Limelight unloads three mid-kicks. Limelight dances. Brown drops Limelight with a knife edge chop. Brown with the irish whip. Limelight shoves Brown with his feet. Brown denies The Roll Through DDT. Limelight blasts Brown with The Mid-Kick. Limelight with a SpringBoard DDT. Limelight lands The Corkscrew Plancha. Limelight is fired up. Limelight rolls Brown back into the ring. Limelight with a shoulder block. Limelight slips over Brown’s back. Brown with The Running Knee.

Brown talks smack to Limelight. Brown kicks Limelight in the ribs. Brown with a forearm smash. Brown whips Limelight across the ring. Brown scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Brown kicks Limelight in the back. Brown nails Limelight with The Hook Kick for a two count. Brown goes for a Bodyslam, but Limelight lands back on his feet. Limelight sends Brown into the ropes. Limelight dropkicks Brown. Limelight blocks a boot from Brown. Brown with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Brown with a Snap Vertical Suplex into the turnbuckle pad for a two count. Brown blasts Limelight with a knife edge chop. Brown sends Limelight to the corner. Limelight side steps Brown into the blue turnbuckle pad.

Limelight with an Apron Enzuigiri. Limelight scales the ropes. Limelight drops Brown with The SpringBoard Clothesline. Limelight clotheslines Brown. Limelight ducks a clothesline from Brown. Limelight hits The Half & Half Suplex. Limelight with The Spinning RoundHouse Kick for a two count. Brown denies The Fisherman’s Suplex. Brown goes for The Falcon Arrow, but Limelight counters with The Dragon Sleeper. Limelight connects with The Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Limelight dives over Brown. Brown with The Cazadora FaceBuster for a two count. Brown goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Limelight blocks it. Limelight with a forearm smash. Limelight dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Limelight with an Apron Enzuigiri. Limelight plants Brown with The Simbiote DDT to pickup the victory.

Winner: Danny Limelight via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Adrian Quest vs. Blake Christian In A First Round Match In The Inaugural Lion’s Break Crown Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Christian immediately brings Quest down to the mat. Christian with the quick cover for a one count. Quest ducks a clothesline from Christian. Quest with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Christian ducks a clothesline from Quest. Christian with the victory roll for a two count. Quest with a straight right hand. Quest follows that with a single leg takedown. Christian drops down on the canvas. Quest with a Running Hurricanrana. Christian with a Running Clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Christian kicks Quest in the back. Christian dropkicks the back of Quest head for a two count. Quest side steps Christian into the blue turnbuckle pad. Quest with clubbing shoulder blocks. The referee admonishes Quest. Christian reverses out of the irish whip from Quest. Quest with a HeadScissors TakeOver into the red turnbuckle pad. Quest with a Back Drop Driver for a two count. Quest repeatedly stomps on Christian’s chest. Quest with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a two count. Quest kicks Christian in the back. Quest with forearm shivers across the back of Christian.

Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Quest drops Christian with a running knee lift for a two count. Quest with a forearm smash. Christian with a haymaker. Christian decks Quest with a back elbow smash. Christian sweeps out the leg of Quest. Christian hits The Tiger Feint Kick. Quest dropkicks Christian in mid-air for a two count. Quest bodyslams Christian for a two count. Quest applies a modified bow and arrow stretch. Quest with the lateral press for a two count. Quest with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Quest stomps on Christian’s back. Quest with a forearm smash. Quest whips Christian across the ring. Quest hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Quest with a forearm smash. Quest with the irish whip. Christian drops Quest with a Running Lariat. Christian with forearm shivers. Quest delivers a gut punch. Christian slips over Quest back. Christian PowerSlams Quest. Christian lands The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Quest kicks Christian in the ribs. Quest connects with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Christian avoids The Phoenix Splash. Christian side steps Quest into the turnbuckle pad. Christian with a Snap German Suplex. Christian plants Quest with The Elia to pickup the victory.

Winner: Blake Christian via Pinfall

Lineup For Next Weeks NJPW Strong

– Logan Riegel vs. Clark Connors In A Semi-Final Round Match In The Lion’s Break Crown Tournament

– Danny Limelight vs. Blake Christian In A Semi-Final Round Match In The Lion’s Break Crown Tournament

– TJ Perkins & Karl Fredericks vs. Flip Gordon & Brody King

– Bullet Club (Jay White, KENTA, Chase Owens and Hikuleo) vs. Jeff Cobb, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, and Misterioso In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

