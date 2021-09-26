NJPW Strong Results 9/25/21

Thunder Studios

Long Beach, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Yuji Nagata & Yuya Uemura vs. Kevin Knight & The DKC

Yuya Uemura and Kevin Knight will start things off. Uemura with a single leg takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Knight breaks the grip and that leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uemura applies a wrist lock. Uemura with an arm-bar takedown. Knight with forearm shivers. Uemura answers with a wrist lock takedown. Uemura whips Knight across the ring. Knight drops Uemura with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Knight stomps on Uemura’s back. Knight punches Uemura in the back. Knight uppercuts Uemura. Forearm Exchange. Uemura drives his knee into the midsection of Knight. Uemura with a shoulder tackle. Nagata and DKC are tagged in. Nagata kicks the left knee of DKC. Nagata applies a Full Nelson Lock. DKC with combo karate chops. DKC kicks the left hamstring of Nagata. DKC applies a side headlock. Nagata whips DKC across the ring. DKC runs into Nagata. Shoulder Block Exchange. DKC stomps on the left foot of Nagata. DKC drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle for a two count.

DKC stomps on Nagata’s back. DKC with forearm shivers. DKC with a knife edge chop. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from DKC. Nagata delivers The Kitchen Sink. Nagata with Two Arm-Ringers. Nagata kicks Knight off the ring apron. Nagata hyperextends the left shoulder of DKC. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata kicks DKC in the back. Nagata tags in Uemura. Uemura with a gut punch. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Uemura knocks Knight off the apron. Uemura bodyslams DKC for a one count. DKC with forearm shivers. Uemura answers with a double hand. DKC decks Uemura with a back elbow smash. DKC creates distance with The Missile Dropkick. DKC tags in Knight.

Knight knocks Nagata off the apron. Second Forearm Exchange. Uemura uppercuts Knight. Knight dropkicks Uemura. Knight whips Uemura across the ring. Knight hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Knight with a sliding shoulder tackle for a two count. Knight goes for The Standing Frog Splash, but Uemura ducks out of the way. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Uemura tags in Nagata. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata sends Knight to the corner. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Knight denies The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with forearm shivers. Nagata with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. DKC with another round of karate chops. Knight with The Stinger Splash. DKC dropkicks Nagata. Knight follows that with The Standing Frog Splash for a two count. Knight applies The Boston Crab. Uemura breaks up the submission hold. DKC with forearm shivers. Meeting Of The Minds. Nagata and Uemura with a Dropkick/Step Up Enzuigiri Combination. Nagata connects with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Nagata makes Knight tap out to The Nagata Lock II.

Winner: Yuji Nagata & Yuya Uemura via Submission

Second Match: Jay White vs. Wheeler Yuta

White is playing mind games with Yuta. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Yuta applies a headscissors neck lock. White puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Yuta ducks a clothesline from White. Yuta applies The Full Nelson Lock. Yuta transitions into a hammerlock. Yuta with a wrist lock takedown. White tugs on Yuta’s hair. White backs Yuta into the turnbuckle pad. White drives his knee into the midsection of Yuta. White with a knife edge chop. White applies a side headlock. Yuta whips White across the ring. Yuta drops down on the canvas. Yuta goes for a leapfrog, but White holds onto the ropes. Yuta ducks a clothesline from White. Yuta leapfrogs over White. Yuta crawls under White. White swats away a dropkick from Yuta. Yuta finally dropkicks White. Yuta drags White to the center of the ring. Yuta grapevines the legs of White. Yuta applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. White rakes the eyes of Yuta.

White reverses out of the irish whip from Yuta. White scores the elbow knockdown. White whips Yuta across the ring. White with a running back elbow smash for a one count. White buries his knee into the midsection of Yuta. White punches Yuta in the back. White with a chop/toe kick combination. White whips Yuta into the red turnbuckle pad. White grapevines the legs of Yuta. White goes for The Bow and Arrow Stretch, but Yuta falls on top of him for a two count. White kicks Yuta in the gut. White sends Yuta back first into a turnbuckle pad. Yuta kicks out of multiple pinning combinations. White kicks Yuta in the face. Yuta slaps White in the chest. Yuta with a knife edge chop. White answers with a toe kick. Yuta unloads five knife edge chops. White reverses out of the irish whip from Yuta. Yuta side steps White into the turnbuckle pad.

Yuta ducks under the double axe handle strike from White. Yuta with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Yuta decks White with a back elbow smash. Yuta kicks White in the face. Yuta with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. White denies The Olympic Slam. White rakes the eyes of Yuta. White pulls Yuta down to the mat. White goes for The BladeBuster, but Yuta lands back on his feet. Yuta hits The Olympic Slam for a two count. Yuta applies a waist lock. White with a single leg takedown. Yuta with an inside cradle for a two count. White responds with a blistering chop. Yuta ducks a clothesline from White. Yuta rolls White over for a two count. Yuta with The Rolling Crucifix. Yuta with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yuta follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yuta with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Yuta applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Yuta transitions into The STF. Standing Switch Exchange. White with The Sleeper Suplex. White connects with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Fred Rosser vs. Ren Narita

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosser backs Narita into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Narita backs Rosser into the ropes. Narita shoves Rosser. Narita uppercuts Rosser. Narita kicks Rosser in the gut. Narita with clubbing blows to Rosser’s back. Narita with forearm shivers. Rosser reverses out of the irish whip from Narita. Narita ducks under two clotheslines from Rosser. Narita dodges The Big Boot. Narita runs into Rosser. Rosser drops Narita with a shoulder tackle. Big Boot Exchange. Rosser with a back chop. Narita denies The Belly to Back Suplex. Narita continues to kick Rosser in the face. Narita with The Slingshot Pescado. Narita tosses Rosser around the ringside area. Rosser bodyslams Narita on the floor. Rosser with a Leg Drop into the midsection of Narita. Rosser with a Flying Leg Drop off the apron. Rosser punches Narita in the chest. Rosser slams Narita’s head on the ring apron. Rosser whips Narita across the ring. Rosser delivers The Kitchen Sink.

Rosser stomps on Narita’s back. Rosser with two toe kicks. Rosser rolls Narita back into the ring. Rosser with an elbow drop. Rosser applies The Abdominal Stretch. Narita puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Rosser with a knife edge chop. Narita reverses out of the irish whip from Rosser. Narita with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Narita with a leaping back elbow smash. Narita follows that with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Narita figure fours the legs of Rosser. Rosser grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Narita is putting the boots to Rosser. Narita repeatedly stomps on Rosser’s chest. Narita with The Bridging Half Hatch Suplex for a two count. Narita stomps on the midsection of Rosser. Narita applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Palm Strike Exchange. Rosser reaches the bottom rope to create separation. Rosser regroups on the outside. Narita applies The Sleeper Hold in the ropes. Narita repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Rosser. Rosser kicks Narita in the gut. Narita drives his knee into the midsection of Rosser. Rosser with a forearm smash. Narita whips Rosser into the red turnbuckle pad.

Rosser is displaying his fighting spirit. Rosser HeadButts Narita. Rosser avoids The Running Knee Lift. Rosser with clubbing knee strikes. Rosser with two back elbow smashes. Rosser is mauling Narita in the corner. Rosser puts Narita on the top turnbuckle. Rosser tugs on Narita’s hair. Rosser attacks the back of Narita. Rosser PowerBombs Narita for a two count. Narita denies The Gut Check. Narita applies The Sleeper Hold. Narita transitions into The Cobra Twist. Narita with The Back Drop Driver. Rosser rises back on his feet. Rosser goes for The Gut Check, but Narita lands back on his feet. Narita applies The Narita Special. Rosser scrambles to the bottom rope which forces the break. Narita with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Rosser negates The OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex. Rosser with clubbing headbutts. Rosser kicks Narita in the gut. Rosser delivers The Gut Check. Rosser connects with The Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Rosser with clubbing short-arm lariats. Rolling Elbow Exchange. Narita with a Vicious Palm Strike. Narita plants Rosser with The Ground Cobra to pickup the victory. After the match, Rosser shakes hands with Narita to close the show.

Winner: Ren Narita via Pinfall

