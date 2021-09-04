NJPW Strong Results 9/3/21

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly and Alex Kozlov)

First Match: Josh Alexander vs. Daniel Garcia

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Alexander with a single leg takedown. Alexander applies a front face lock. Garcia transitions into a hammerlock. Alexander applies the headscissors neck lock. Garcia grapevines the legs of Alexander. Alexander grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Test Of Strength. Alexander backs Garcia into the turnbuckle pad. Garcia kicks Alexander in the chest. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alexander applies a double wrist lock. Alexander denies the rolling leg pick. Alexander applies a front face lock. Garcia with a back heel trip. Alexander fights out of Garcia’s guard. Garcia applies a side headlock. Alexander with a Belly to Back Suplex. Garcia keeps grasp of the side headlock. Alexander with heavy bodyshots. Alexander whips Garcia across the ring. Garcia runs into Alexander. Alexander with another single leg takedown. Garcia drops down on the canvas. Alexander catches Garcia in mid-air.

Alexander goes for a Bodyslam, but Garcia lands back on his feet. Garcia sweeps out the legs of Alexander. Garcia with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Alexander applies a side headlock. Garcia whips Alexander across the ring. Garcia dropkicks the left knee of Alexander. Garcia drops his weight on the left knee of Alexander. Garcia applies a leg lock. Garcia uppercuts the back of Alexander’s left knee. Garcia with forearm shivers. Garcia with a blistering chop. Alexander answers with a Release German Suplex. Alexander stomps on the left knee of Garcia. Alexander with a forearm smash. Alexander with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Alexander applies a waist lock. Garcia decks Alexander with a back elbow smash. Alexander buries his shoulder into the midsection of Garcia. Alexander with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a one count.

Garcia applies The Guillotine Choke. Alexander transitions into a ground and pound attack. Alexander stomps on Garcia’s face. Alexander with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Alexander slaps Garcia in the face. Alexander with clubbing blows to Garcia’s back. Alexander with a knee drop. Alexander with a knife edge chop. Alexander slams Garcia’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Bodyshot Exchange. Garcia kicks Alexander in the face. Alexander continues to punch Garcia in the back. Alexander with a blistering chop. Alexander uppercuts Garcia. Alexander rocks Garcia with a forearm smash. Garcia blocks a boot from Alexander. Garcia with forearm shivers. Alexander dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Alexander uppercuts Garcia.

Garcia kicks the left knee of Alexander. Garcia goes back to The Guillotine Choke. Garcia transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Alexander grabs the top rope which forces the break. Garcia kicks the left shoulder of Alexander. Garcia applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Alexander grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Alexander hammers down on the back of Garcia’s neck. Alexander decks Garcia with a back elbow smash. Garcia with a drop toe hold. Garcia applies The CrossFace. Alexander rolls Garcia over for a two count. Alexander ducks a clothesline from Garcia. Garcia with a Belly to Back Suplex. Alexander dodges The Running Boot. Alexander with a BackBreaker. Alexander applies The Ankle Lock. Alexander slaps Garcia in the chest. Alexander with a PowerBomb onto the knee. Alexander connects with The Divine Intervention to pickup the victory.

Winner: Josh Alexander via Pinfall

Second Match: TJ Perkins vs. Rey Horus

Test Of Strength. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Perkins with two headscissors takedowns. Perkins applies a headscissors neck lock. Perkins with a full mount cover for a two count. Horus goes for a monkey flip, but Perkins cartwheels back onto his feet. Perkins whips Horus across the ring. Horus slides under Perkins. Horus with a deep arm-drag. Perkins answers with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Horus goes into the lateral press for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Perkins backs Horus into the turnbuckle pad. Perkins with a shoulder lock. Perkins with the irish whip. Horus dives over Perkins. Horus with a flying forearm smash. Perkins reverses out of the irish whip from Horus. Perkins with a running elbow smash. Horus kicks Perkins face. Horus with a Flying Cazadora Takeover that sends Perkins to the floor.

Perkins crawls under Horus. Perkins dropkicks Horus into the middle rope. Perkins with a Rebound Dropkick. Perkins with a knee drop for a two count. Perkins follows that with a BackBreaker. Perkins drives his knee into Horus back. Perkins applies a rear chin lock. Perkins takes control of the left shoulder of Horus. Perkins applies a front face lock. Horus with a gut punch. Chop Exchange. Perkins kicks Horus in the gut. Perkins whips Horus across the ring. Perkins with a drop toe hold. Perkins with a basement dropkick for a two count. Perkins slams Horus head on the turnbuckle pad. Perkins repeatedly stomps on Horus chest. Perkins is choking Horus with his boot. Perkins with a drop toe hold. Perkins applies The Knee Bar. Perkins grapevines the legs of Horus. Perkins delivers The Sacrifice.

Perkins with a knee drop. Perkins with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Perkins follows that with The Boot Wash. Horus with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Horus launches Perkins over the top rope. Horus ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Horus with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Horus lands The SomerSault Plancha. Horus resets the referee’s five count. Horus rolls Perkins back into the ring. Horus with The Discus Lariat. Horus puts Perkins on the top turnbuckle. Horus with a knife edge chop. Horus fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Perkins dumps Horus face first into the turnbuckle pad. Perkins delivers The Face Wash. Horus denies The Detonation Kick. Horus with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Horus ducks a clothesline from Perkins. Horus hits The Standing Spanish Fly for a two count. Horus ascends to the top turnbuckle. Horus HeadButts Perkins. Perkins avoids The Flying Crossbody Block. Perkins applies The Octopus Stretch. Horus grabs the middle rope which forces the break. Perkins bodyslams Horus. Horus with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Perkins with the back door escape. Perkins connects with The Detonation Kick. Perkins lands The Mamba Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: TJ Perkins via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Hikuleo vs. Matt Morris

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hikuleo backs Morris into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Hikuleo obliges. Strong lockup. Hikuleo outpowers Morris. Morris ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Morris applies a hammerlock. Morris transitions into a side headlock. Hikuleo sends Morris to the corner. Hikuleo catches Morris in mid-air. Hikuleo goes for a bodyslam, but Morris lands back on his feet. Hikuleo denies the schoolboy rollup. Morris avoids the foot stomp. Morris dodges The Big Boot. Morris applies a waist lock. Hikuleo decks Morris with a back elbow. Hikuleo punches Morris in the back. Hikuleo with a double axe handle strike. Hikuleo delivers a gut punch. Hikuleo rocks Morris with a forearm smash. Hikuleo starts choking Morris.

Hikuleo whips Morris across the ring. Morris with a running dropkick. Hikuleo catches Morris in mid-air. Hikuleo drives Morris back first into the steel ring post. Hikuleo stomps on Morris back. Hikuleo runs Morris back into the edge of the ring frame. Hikuleo rolls Morris back into the ring. Hikuleo hammers down on the back of Morris neck. Hikuleo hooks the outside leg for a one count. Hikuleo clotheslines the back of Morris neck. Hikuleo with a forearm shot across the back of Morris. Hikuleo with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Hikuleo throws Morris into the turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo is choking Morris with his boot. Hikuleo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hikuleo goes into the cover for a two count. Hikuleo applies a rear chin lock. Morris with heavy bodyshots. Morris decks Hikuleo with a JawBreaker. Hikuleo clotheslines Morris for a two count.

Hikuleo toys around with Morris. Hikuleo drives Morris chest first into the turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo bodyslams Morris. Hikuleo goes for The Big Splash, but Morris ducks out of the way. Morris side steps Hikuleo into the turnbuckle pad. Morris with a running elbow smash. Hikuleo reverses out of the irish whip from Morris. Morris rocks Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Morris sends Hikuleo tumbling to the floor. Morris with The Flying Cannonball Senton off the ring apron. Morris is raining down haymakers. Morris drops Hikuleo with The Running Knee. Morris connects with The Swanton Bomb for a two count. Hikuleo stops Morris in his tracks. Morris is throwing haymakers at Hikuleo. Morris SuperKicks Hikuleo. Morris decks Hikuleo with a back elbow smash. Morris ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Hikuleo with The Big Boot for a two count. Morris applies The Sleeper Hold. Hikuleo backs Morris into the turnbuckle pad. Morris kicks Hikuleo in the face. Hikuleo Powerslams Morris for a one count. Hikuleo plants Morris with The Tongan Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, Hikuleo starts raining down haymakers. Hikuleo rolls a table into the ring. Juice Robinson storms into the ring. Robinson ducks a clothesline from Hikuleo. Hikuleo denies The Death Valley Driver. Hikuleo retreats to the outside.

Winner: Hikuleo via Pinfall

