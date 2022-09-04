NJPW Strong Results 9/3/22

Grady Cole Center

Charlotte, North Carolina

First Match: John Skyler vs. Lucky Ali

Skyler shoves Ali after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ali applies a hammerlock. Skyler grabs a side headlock. Ali rolls Skyler over for a two count. Ali applies a top wrist lock. Skyler transitions into a hammerlock. Skyler sends Ali to the corner. Ali dives over Skyler. Ali with a deep arm-drag. Ali goes back to the top wrist lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Skyler sends Ali face first into a turnbuckle pad. Skyler unloads two knife edge chops. Ali reverses out of the irish whip from Skyler. Ali teep kicks Skyler into a turnbuckle pad. Ali with a Monkey Flip. Ali ducks a clothesline from Skyler. Ali with Two NeckBreakers for a two count. Ali applies another top wrist lock. Skyler sends Ali face first into the middle rope. Skyler with a Jumping Knee Lift. Ali regroups on the outside. Skyler poses for the crowd. Skyler sends Ali chest first into the ring apron.

Skyler punches Ali in the back. Skyler rolls Ali back into the ring. Skyler with a Running Senton Splash for a two count. Skyler with a crossface. Skyler slaps Ali in the chest. Skyler headbutts the midsection of Ali. Ali with a gut punch. Ali with a knife edge chop. Ali uppercuts Skyler. Skyler reverses out of the irish whip from Ali. Skyler buries his shoulder into the midsection of Ali. Skyler goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ali blocks it. Skyler stomps on the left foot of Ali. Skyler with The Bridging Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Skyler sends Ali to the corner. Ali decks Skyler with a back elbow smash. Ali dives over Skyler. Skyler with a Jumping Knee Strike. Skyler hits The Tiger Driver for a two count. Skyler applies The STF. Ali grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ali with repeated up kicks in the corner. Ali attacks the midsection of Skyler. Short-Arm Reversal by Skyler.

Ali fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Ali scores the elbow knockdown. Ali with a straight right hand. Ali with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Ali follows that with a Diving Elbow Strike through the ropes. Ali with The Guillotine Leg Drop for a two count. Skyler with a shoulder block. Ali answers with a knee strike. Ali goes for a PowerBomb, but Skyler blocks it. Skyler with The Pump Kick. Skyler Spears Ali on the apron. Skyler connects with The Slingshot Spear for a two count. Skyler puts Ali on the middle turnbuckle. Ali applies a side headlock. Ali is throwing haymakers at Skyler. Skyler goes for an Avalanche Belly to Belly Suplex, but Ali counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Skyler slams Ali’s head on the top rope. Skyler goes for The Slingshot Spear, but Ali counters with a Dropkick. Skyler avoids The Snow Bunny Splash. Ali with a corner clothesline. Ali puts Skyler on the top turnbuckle. Skyler rakes the eyes of Ali. Skyler plants Ali with The Avalanche Rolling Senton to pickup the victory.

Winner: John Skyler via Pinfall

Second Match: Eddie Kingston vs. Jake Something

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Something backs Kingston into the ropes. Something shoves Kingston. Strong lockup. Something with a body block. Something throws Kingston into the canvas. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Kingston unloads two knife edge chops. Something with three clotheslines. Something poses for the crowd. Something kicks Kingston in the gut. Something with two haymakers. Something sends Kingston chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Something kicks Kingston in the back. Something with a clubbing lariat. Something stands on Kingston’s face. Kingston fires back with three chops. Something reverses out of the irish whip from Kingston. Something clotheslines Kingston for a one count. Something with a short-arm clothesline. Kingston is lighting up Something’s chest. Something bodyslams Kingston for a two count.

Kingston reverses out of the irish whip from Something. Kingston drives his knee into the midsection of Something. Kingston with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Something sends Kingston face first into the canvas. Something Chokeslams Kingston for a two count. Something rams his forearm across Kingston’s face. Kingston fights from underneath. Something with a knife edge chop. Kingston answers with the greco roman eye poke. Something levels Kingston with a Body Avalanche. Something applies a wrist lock. Short-Arm Lariat Exchange. Kingston with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Kingston with a Running Lariat. Machine Gun Chops. Something denies The Exploder Suplex. Kingston with a blistering chop. Something rocks Kingston with a forearm smash.

Something hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Something applies a front face lock. Something with a forearm smash. Kingston denies The PowerBomb. Something repeatedly stomps on Kingston’s chest. Something goes for a Splash, but Kingston ducks out of the way. Kingston dropkicks the left knee of Something. Something denies The Exploder Suplex. Kingston drops Something with The DDT for a two count. Something ducks a clothesline from Kingston. Something with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Kingston regroups on the outside. Something lands The Stage Dive. Something launches Kingston back into the ring. Something goes for a PowerBomb, but Kingston blocks it. Kingston with The Exploder Suplex. Something rises back on his feet. Kingston blocks a lariat from Something. Kingston with The Back Drop Driver. Kingston connects with The Spinning Back Fist to pickup the victory.

Winner: Eddie Kingston via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Fred Rosser (c) vs. Fred Yehi For The NJPW Strong Openweight Championship

Yehi starts things off with an ankle pick. Yehi with a toe and ankle hold. Yehi stomps on Rosser’s chest. Wrist Lock Exchange. Yehi with a back heel trip. Roser up kicks Yehi. Rosser regroups in the corner. Knuckle Lock. Yehi applies a wrist lock. Chop Exchange. Rosser clotheslines Yehi. Rosser with a side headlock takeover. Rosser with Two Leg Drops for a one count. Rosser repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Yehi. Rosser bodyslams Yehi. Rosser with a Seated Senton. Eye Rake Exchange. Yehi with a knife edge chop. Yehi repeatedly stomps on Rosser’s chest. Yehi fish hooks Rosser. Yehi punches Rosser. Yehi with two three arm-ringers. Yehi chops Rosser. Yehi with clubbing knee drops in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Yehi applies a headscissors neck lock. Rosser puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Yehi and Rosser are trading back and forth shots. Yehi is mauling Rosser in the corner. The referee admonishes Yehi. Yehi continues to fish hook Rosser. Cobra Twist Exchange. Yehi with a Spinning Back Fist. Yehi applies The Sleeper Hold. Rosser grabs the top rope which forces the break. Yehi with a blistering chop. Yehi stomps on the midsection of Rosser. Haymaker Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Rosser. Rosser with combo forearms. Yehi drives his knee into the midsection of Rosser. Rosser dodges The Running Boot. Rosser clotheslines Yehi. Rosser with a chop/corner clothesline combination. Rosser repeatedly stomps on Yehi’s chest.

Rosser with clubbing hip smashes. Yehi denies The GutCheck. Yehi goes back to The Sleeper Hold. Yehi hammers down on the back of Rosser’s neck. Yehi with a forearm smash. Rosser drops Yehi with The Rolling Elbow. Rosser is raining down haymakers. Yehi starts biting Rosser’s fingers. Yehi goes for The Abdominal Stretch, but Rosser counters with a Hip Toss. Yehi shoves Rosser. Yehi scores another ankle pick. Rosser repeatedly kicks Yehi in the face. Yehi dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Rosser connects with The Emerald Flowsion to pickup the victory. After the match, TJ Perkins comes down to the ring and declares himself the next challenger for the Strong Openweight Championship.

Winner: Still NJPW Strong Openweight Champion, Fred Rosser via Pinfall

