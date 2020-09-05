NJPW Strong Results 9/4/20

Ocean View Pavilion

Port Hueneme, California

First Match: Fred Rosser & Alex Zayne vs. Clark Connors & The DKC

Zayne and DKC will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Side Headlock Exchange. DKC whips Zayne across the ring. Zayne drops DKC with a shoulder tackle. Zayne cartwheels over DKC. Zayne with a counter arm-drag. Zayne with a HeadScissors TakeOver. Zayne follows that with a Hip Toss. Zayne goes for The Standing MoonSault, but DKC ducks out of the way. DKC with two arm-drags. Zayne sends DKC into the ropes. DKC with a Running Hurricanrana. Rosser and Connors are tagged in. Hand fighting display. Connors backs Rosser into the turnbuckle pad. The referee calls for a clean break. Rosser with a side headlock takeover. Connors answers with the headscissors escape. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Connors with a waist lock takedown. Connors grapples around Rosser. Rosser with a Hip Toss. Rosser applies a wrist lock. Connors reverses the hold. Connors applies a deep hammerlock. Rosser grabs a side headlock. Rosser transitions into a cravate. Rosser hooks the outside leg for a one count.

Strong lockup. Connors applies a side headlock. Connors runs into Rosser. Rosser tells Connors to bring it. Shoulder Block Exchange. Connors drives his knee into the midsection of Rosser. Connors with a Misdirection Shoulder Tackle. Connors stomps on Rosser’s chest for a two count. Connors with a knife edge chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Rosser. Rosser dumps Connors chest first on the top rope. Rosser bodyslams Connors. Rosser with a Split Legged Leg Drop for a two count. Rosser applies a front face lock. Zayne tags himself in. Rosser bodyslams Connors. Zayne with a SlingShot Senton. Connors answers with a chop/forearm combination. Zayne reverses out of the irish whip from Connors. Zayne with an Inside Out FaceBuster for a two count. Zayne whips Connors across the ring. Connors drops Zayne with a shoulder tackle.

Connors stomps on Zayne’s chest. Zayne buries his knee into the midsection of Connors. Zayne with a Diving Corner Clothesline. Connors avoids The Crunch Wrap. Connors PowerSlams Zayne. Connors tags in DKC. DKC with Two Running Lariats. DKC goes for a FlatLiner, but Zayne lands back on his feet. DKC dropkicks Zayne. Zayne side steps DKC into the turnbuckle pad. DKC kicks Zayne in the face. DKC connects with The Flying NeckBreaker for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Zayne brings DKC to the red corner. Rosser tags himself in. Rosser with rapid fire haymakers. Double Vertical Suplex. Connors attacks Rosser from behind. Connors transitions into a ground and pound attack. Zayne dumps Connors out of the ring. Zayne wipes out Connors with The SpringBoard Asai MoonSault. DKC with heavy bodyshots. DKC with a forearm smash. DKC kicks the left hamstring of Rosser. DKC slaps Rosser in the chest. Rosser plants DKC with The Gut Check to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fred Rosser & Alex Zayne via Pinfall

Second Match: Karl Fredericks vs. Misterioso

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Fredericks kicks the left hamstring of Misterioso. Fredericks backs Misterioso into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Frederick slaps Misterioso in the chest. Misterioso kicks Fredericks in the gut. Misterioso applies a side headlock. Fredericks whips Misterioso across the ring. Misterioso runs into Fredericks. Shoulder Block Exchange. Misterioso drops Fredericks with a shoulder tackle. Fredericks drops down on the canvas. Fredericks with a Pop Up SpineBuster. Misterioso denies The Boston Crab. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Misterioso sends Fredericks tumbling to the floor. Misterioso lands The SomerSault Plancha. Misterioso with clubbing blows to Fredericks back. Misterioso rolls Fredericks back into the ring. Misterioso with an Apron Enzuigiri. Misterioso with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Misterioso continues to target back of Fredericks. Misterioso delivers a gut punch. Misterioso hits The Wasteland.

Misterioso follows that with a SlingShot Senton for a two count. Misterioso repeatedly stomps on Fredericks chest. Misterioso continues to punch Fredericks in the back. Misterioso with an open hand chop. Fredericks is pissed. Forearm Exchange. Fredericks uppercuts Misterioso. Misterioso dives over Fredericks. Misterioso with a corner clothesline. Misterioso sweeps out the legs of Fredericks. Misterioso connects with The ShotGun Meteora for a two count. Misterioso with the lateral press for a two count. Misterioso with a knee lift. Second Forearm Exchange. Fredericks ducks a clothesline from Misterioso. Fredericks with an OverHead Kick. Fredericks lands The Stinger Splash. Fredericks with forearm shivers. Fredericks delivers The Shibata Dropkick for a two count. Fredericks goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Misterioso blocks it. Fredericks denies The SuperKick. Fredericks uppercuts Misterioso. Fredericks with a low knee lift. Misterioso ducks a clothesline from Fredericks. Misterioso SuperKicks Fredericks. Fredericks negates The BackStabber. Fredericks with The PK. Fredericks plants Misterioso with The MD to pickup the victory.

Winner: Karl Fredericks via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Third Match: Brody King vs. Hikuleo

Forearm Exchange. King with clubbing blows to Hikuleo’s back. King backs Hikuleo into the ropes. King with a knife edge chop. King whips Hikuleo across the ring. King with a Running Crossbody Block. King transitions into a ground and pound attack. Hikuleo regroups on the outside. Hikuleo pulls King out of the ring. Hikuleo with a forearm smash. King sends Hikuleo face first into the steel ring post. King inadvertently chops the ring post. Hikuleo with a Running Boot. Hikuleo sends King face first into the ring post. Hikuleo with a blistering chop. Hikuleo rolls King back into the ring at the count of twelve. Hikuleo hooks the outside leg for a one count. Hikuleo repeatedly stomps on King’s back. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Hikuelo sends King to the corner. Hikuleo with a Body Block. Hikuleo with a corner clothesline.

Hikuleo bodyslams King. Hikuleo follows that with a Running Frog Splash for a two count. Hikuleo applies The Bow and Arrow Stretch. King with a forearm smash. Hikuleo PowerSlams King for a two count. Hikuleo removes a turnbuckle pad. Hikuleo hammers down on the back of King’s neck. Hikuleo applies a rear chin lock. Hikuleo stomps on King’s back. King decks Hikuleo with a back elbow smash. King punches Hikuleo in the back. Second Forearm Exchange. King reverses out of the irish whip from Hikuleo. King hits The Black Hole Slam for a two count. Third Forearm Exchange. King with a knife edge chop. King drills Hikuleo with The Spike PileDriver for a two count. Hikuleo negates The Gonzo Bomb. Hikuleo with a Snap BackBreaker. Hikuleo drops King with The Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. King avoids the exposed steel. King with clubbing elbow smashes. King rocks Hikuleo with a forearm smash. Hikuleo with a drop toe hold into the exposed steel. Hikuleo connects with The Gunslinger to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hikuleo via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Jay White vs. Flip Gordon

White is playing mind games with Gordon after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Gordon backs White into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. White shoves the referee towards Gordon. White with two side headlock takeovers. Gordon rolls White over for a one count. White still has grasp of the side headlock. Gordon brings White to the corner. White buries his knee into the midsection of Gordon. White with forearm shivers. White punches Gordon in the back. White applies a side headlock. Gordon drops down on the canvas. Gordon leapfrogs over White. Gordon dropkicks White. Gordon with a running forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Gordon hits The PK. Gordon with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. White uses the bottom rope for leverage. White with a Top Rope Stunner. White pulls Gordon down to the mat. White repeatedly drives his knee into Gordon’s back. White dumps Gordon out of the ring. White repeatedly drives Gordon back first into the edge of the ring frame.

White rolls Gordon back into the ring. White with the lateral press for a two count. Gordon with a knife edge chop. White punches Gordon in the back. White drops Gordon with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. White applies a rear chin lock. White with clubbing blows to Gordon’s back. White goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Gordon lands back on his feet. Gordon kicks White in the face. Gordon with a shoulder block. Gordon goes for a sunset flip, but White lands back on his feet. Gordon with The Spinning Heel Kick. Gordon goes for a Vertical Suplex, but White lands back on his feet. Gordon with The SpringBoard Spear for a two count. Stalemate in the center of the ring. Gordon ducks a clothesline from White. Standing Switch Exchange. Gordon decks White with a back elbow smash. White with an Inverted Atomic Drop. White drops Gordon with The Snap DDT.

White with a Running European Uppercut. White hits BladeBuster for a two count. Gordon negates The Uranage Slam. White drives his knee into the midsection of Gordon. Gordon ducks a clothesline from White. Gordon with an O’Connor Roll for a two count. Gordon with an Apron Enzuigiri. Gordon goes for The SpringBoard Clothesline, but White counters with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Gordon denies The Sleeper Suplex. Gordon side steps White into the turnbuckle pad. Gordon with a corner clothesline. Gordon with a Jumping Knee Strike. Gordon puts White on the top turnbuckle. White with clubbing blows to Gordon’s back. Gordon responds with a SpringBoard Hook Kick. White fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Gordon matrix under a clothesline from White. Gordon SuperKicks White. Gordon with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Gordon connects with The Tornado TKO for a two count. Gordon avoids The Blade Runner. Gordon thrust kicks the midsection of White. Gordon with The Pele Kick. Gordon goes for The Curb Stomp, but White counters with The Sleeper Suplex. White plants Gordon with The Blade Runner to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay White via Pinfall

Lineup For Next Weeks NJPW Strong

– Rocky Romero vs. Danny Limelight

– The Guerrillas Of Destiny vs. David Finlay & PJ Black

– KENTA vs. Jeff Cobb For The IWGP US Heavyweight Right To Challenge Contract

