New Japan Pro Wrestling issued the following press release announcing that their U.S. based brand, NJPW STRONG, will be returning to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on May 15th for their Collision event. Full details, including where to purchase tickets, can be found below.

Last fall, NJPW STRONG wowed the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia with two nights for the Showdown series, as Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley warred with Minoru Suzuki and Lance Archer.

On May 15, STRONG is back in Philly for the Collision series! As fallout from Windy City Riot continues, Jeff Cobb, Will Ospreay, Jay White and more do battle in front of what will be a rabid crowd.

You can be part of the atmosphere, with tickets available March 11 at 10am EST. be a part of a huge Collision in Philly!

NJPW STRONG Tapings: COLLISION

Sunday May 15 2022 Doors 4PM Bell 5PM

TICKETS ON SALE MARCH 11 at 10AM EST: https://2300arena.showare.com