NJPW Strong is headed to pay-per-view.

NJPW’s Rocky Romero recently spoke with Denise Salcedo and revealed that NJPW Strong will be holding a pay-per-view in October.

The event will be held somewhere on the East Coast, but no other details were provided. It’s expected that full details will be announced shortly as they have not been signed yet.

Romero also teased that they have signed “really big stars” for the NJPW Strong Music City Mayhem event held in Nashville on July 30 as a part of Starrcast V weekend.

Romero did not confirm that new IWGP Tag Team Champions FTR will be on the show, but it was implied. FTR also currently hold the AAA & ROH World Tag Team Champions, and won the IWGP titles by defeating former champions Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb plus the team of Romero and Trent Beretta at Forbidden Door.

Romero also said a few big names have been signed for the NJPW Strong High Alert TV taping scheduled for Sunday, July 24 at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte, NC.

Matches confirmed for the High Alert TV taping as of this writing are Big Damo vs. Hikuleo, TJP vs. Mascara Dorada, and Clark Connors vs. Hiromu Takahashi. Eddie Kingston will also appear, and the finals of the NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles tournament will be held that night.

