NJPW Summer Struggle Results 8/27/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Yota Tsuji vs. Yuya Uemura

Standing Switch Exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Tsuji applies a side headlock. Uemura whips Tsuji across the ring. Uemura with three arm-drags. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Uemura transitions into a cravate. Tsuji bodyslams Uemura. Forearm Exchange. Tsuji whips Uemura across the ring. Tsuji with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Tsuji stomps on Uemura’s chest. Tsuji applies the standing cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Tsuji applies The Camel Clutch. Tsuji stomps on Uemura’s back. Tsuji with a Running Splash for a two count. Uemura denies The Boston Crab. Tsuji stomps on the midsection of Uemura. Tsuji unloads three open hand chops.

Second Forearm Exchange. Tsuji with a knife edge chop. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Uemura reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura follows that with a Corner Dropkick. Uemura drops Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Uemura with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. Tsuji repeatedly kicks Uemura in the chest. Uemura applies the single leg crab. Tsuji grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s back. Tsuji negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Uemura with a knife edge chop. Uemura whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji dropkicks Uemura. Third Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Tsuji Spears Uemura for a two count. Tsuji connects with The Giant Swing. Tsuji makes Uemura tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Yota Tsuji via Submission

Second Match: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi vs. Satoshi Kojima, Yuji Nagata, and Tomoaki Honma In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Goto and Nagata will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nagata backs Goto into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Nagata slaps Goto in the back. Goto kicks Nagata in the gut. Goto applies a side headlock. Nagata whips Goto across the ring. Goto drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle. Goto with forearm shivers. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Goto. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Nagata with a Running Boot. Nagata kicks Hashi in the gut. Nagata whips Hashi into a shoulder tackle from Honma. Hashi avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Forearm Exchange. Kojima kicks Ishii in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Honma continues to swing and miss with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Nagata and Kojima are double team Goto. Goto ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Goto with a running clothesline to Nagata. Kojima kicks Goto in the gut. Kojima bodyslams Goto. Honma goes for another Kokeshi HeadButt, but Goto ducks out of the way. Hashi dumps Kojima out of the ring. Chaos gangs up on Nagata.

Honma with forearm shivers. Goto ducks a clothesline from Honma. Goto kicks Honma in the gut. Double Shoulder Tackle. Triple Mid-Kick. Second Forearm Exchange. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Saito Suplex for a two count. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi repeatedly stomps on Nagata’s chest. Hashi starts paint brushing Nagata. Third Forearm Exchange. Chaos is mauling Nagata in the corner. The referee admonishes Ishii. Nagata applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Ishii breaks up the submission. Hashi tag in Ishii. Ishii kicks Nagata in the face. Ishii toys around with Nagata. Nagata with an open palm strike. Ishii answers with a forearm smash. Ishii with the irish whip. Nagata drops Ishii with a running knee lift. Nagata tags in Kojima. Kojima kicks Ishii in the gut. Triple Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Chaos attacks Kojima from behind. Double Irish Whip. Kojima shoves Goto into Hashi. Kojima kicks Goto in the gut. Kojima with a DDT. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Kojima blocks it. Ishii negates The Koji Cutter. Kojima with a Vertical Suplex. Ishii rises back on his feet. Ishii PowerSlams Kojima. Ishii tags in Hashi.

Hashi with the irish whip. Hashi with a running knife edge chop. Kojima blocks a lariat from Hashi. Kojima kicks Hashi in the gut. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Honma. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma follows that with a Running Bulldog. Hashi avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Double Irish Whip. Honma side steps Hashi into the turnbuckle pad. Honma scores the elbow knockdown. Honma with a DDT/FlatLiner Combination. Nagata sends Hashi to the corner. Two Running Elbow Smashes. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata with The PK. Honma connect with The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Nagata dumps Goto out of the ring. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Honma answers with a Leaping Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma goes for a Bodyslam, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi applies a waist lock. Honma decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Honma. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Chaos with Two Lariats. Hashi blasts Honma with a knife edge chop. Hashi with The Lariat for a two count. Hashi makes Honma tap out to The Butterfly Lock.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi via Submission

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and Toru Yano vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Gedo, and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Okada and Takahashi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Okada backs Takahashi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Okada obliges. Forearm Exchange. Okada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Okada applies a side headlock. Takahashi bites the left thumb of Okada. Takahashi blocks a boot from Okada. Takahashi sends Okada face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot. Takahashi tags in Jado. Jado unloads three knife edge chops. Okada kicks Jado in the gut. Okada with a NeckBreaker. Okada tags in Sho. Chaos gangs up on Jado and Takahashi. Gedo wisely hops off the ring apron. Yano attacks Gedo from behind. Yano rolls Gedo back into the ring. Gedo is getting his ass kicked inside Korakuen Hall. Sho with four corner clotheslines. Sho goes for a German Suplex, but Takahashi gets in the way. Takahashi punches Sho in the back. Double Irish Whip. Sho shoves Jado into Takahashi. Sho with forearm shivers. Gedo pulls Sho out of the ring. Pier six brawl ensues on the outside.

Gedo whips Sho with the leather belt. Takahashi sends Okada shoulder first into the steel ring post. Gedo rolls Sho back into the ring. Jado stomps on Sho’s chest. Jado rams Sho’s face across the top strand. Jado with rapid fire haymakers. Jado applies a rear chin lock. Sho with elbows into the midsection of Jado. Jado drops Sho with a shoulder tackle. Jado flexes his muscles. Jado dumps Sho out of the ring. Gedo continues to whip Sho with the leather belt. Jado tags in Takahashi. Gedo tosses Sho back inside the ring. Takahashi PowerSlams Sho for a two count. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Sho with forearm shivers. Takahashi kicks Sho in the gut. Takahashi kicks Okada off the ring apron. The referee is trying to calm down Okada. Takahashi tags in Gedo. Gedo starts raking the back of Sho. Gedo toys around with Sho. Gedo rakes the eyes of Sho. The referee admonishes Gedo. Gedo slams Sho’s head on the right boot of Jado. Gedo tags in Takahashi. Takahashi knocks Yano off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Sho. Jado with a running knee lift. Double Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Takahashi goes for a Fisherman’s Buster, but Sho blocks it. Standing Switch Exchange. Takahashi goes for a Reverse DDT, but Sho counters with a Vertical Suplex. Sho tags in Okada.

Okada with forearm shivers. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada clears the ring. Okada with the irish whip. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Okada drops Takahashi with The DDT fo a two count. Takahashi with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi delivers The Helluva Kick. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Jado dumps Yano out of the ring. Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada uppercuts Takahashi. Takahashi clotheslines Okada. Takahashi tags in Gedo. Gedo with a JawBreaker. Okada denies The SuperKick. Gedo blocks a boot from Okada. Gedo rakes the eyes of Okada. Okada drops Gedo with The Big Boot. Okada tags in Sho. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho with a corner clothesline. Combination Kicks. Sho SuperKicks Gedo. Sho goes for a Deadlift German Suplex, but Gedo blocks it. Sho ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Sho Spears Gedo for a two count. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Okada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Okada dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Gedo uses the referee as a human shield. Jado nails Sho with the kendo stick. Gedo thrust kicks the midsection of Sho. Gedo SuperKicks Sho for a two count. Gedo puts on brass knuckles. The referee yells at Gedo. Jado brings the kendo stick into the ring. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano whips Gedo into the exposed steel. Sho connects with The BackStabber. Sho makes Gedo tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, SHO, and Toru Yano via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki attacks Takagi before the bell rings. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Suzuki dumps Takagi out of the ring. Suzuki kicks Takagi in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Takagi whips Suzuki into the steel barricade. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Douki’s chest. Bushi dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi talks smack to Douki. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Desperado kicks Bushi in the back. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki knocks Sanada off the ring apron. All hell is breaking loose inside Korakuen Hall. Chop Exchange. Suzuki repeatedly stomps on Takagi’s back. Suzuki is choking Takagi with his boot. Douki tags in Desperado. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Desperado bodyslams Bushi for a two count. Desperado sends Bushi face first into the left boot of Douki. Desperado tags in Suzuki. Suzuki kicks Bushi in the gut. Suzuki with a Hammerlock/Kimura Lock Combination. Takagi breaks up the submission hold. Suzuki drops Takag with a forearm smash. Suzuki tag in Douki.

Douki with an open hand chop. Douki with the irish whip. Bushi kicks Douki in the face. Bushi with a Flying HeadScissors TakeOver. Suzuki and Takagi are tagged in. Suzuki kicks Takagi in the gut. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Suzuki. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Takagi toys around with Suzuki. Suzuki laughs at Takagi. Suzuki delivers his combination offense. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki hits The PK for a one count. Suzuki starts kicking Takagi in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi decks Suzuki with a back elbow smash. Suzuki with a Running Boot. Takagi with a running short-arm clothesline. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Takagi counters with a Back Body Drop. Suzuki avoids The Sliding Lariat. Suzuki kicks Takagi in the face. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Takagi refuses to quit. Takagi with The Death Valley Driver.

Sanada and Desperado are tagged in. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Desperado. Sanada with the irish whip. Desperado kicks Sanada in the face. Sanada goes for The TKO, but Desperado lands back on his feet. Sanada blocks a boot from Desperado. Desperado goes for a sunset flip, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Desperado negates The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a back elbow smash. Sanada dives over Desperado. Sanada kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado shoves the referee into Sanada. Desperado with a big haymaker. Desperado tag in Douki. Desperado with an open palm strike. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a running elbow smash. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Douki follows that with The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki connects with The Day Break for a two count. Third Forearm Exchange. Suzuki applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Douki with The SitOut Gory Bomb for a two count. Douki goes for a WheelBarrow FaceBuster, but Sanada counters with a deep arm-drag. Sanada decks Douki with a back elbow smash. Sanada makes Douki tap out to Skull End.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi via Submission

Fifth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, and Master Wato vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Yoshinonu Kanemaru In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Kanemaru attacks Wato before the bell rings. The Golden Aces and Suzuki Gun are brawling on the outside. Sabre is choking Ibushi with his boot. Taichi slams Tanahashi’s head on the ring apron. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Wato’s chest. Kanemaru is choking Wato with his knee. Kanemaru has Wato draped across the apron. Kanemaru with a running dropkick. Taichi whips Wato into the steel barricade. Taichi attacks Hiroyoshi Tenzan. Taichi kicks Ibushi in the gut. Taichi applies an illegal choke hold. Sabre uppercuts Tanahashi. Kanemaru drives Wato face first into the steel ring post. Taichi sends Ibushi chest first into the barricade. Kanemaru rolls Wato back into the ring. Suzuki Gun has complete control of the match.

Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Wato. Kanemaru tags in Taichi. Taichi with another illegal choke. Taichi dumps Wato face first on the top rope. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre is choking Wato with his boot. Red Shoes is trying to calm down Ibushi. Sabre applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Wato’s neck. Sabre tags in Kanemaru. Suzuki Gun are mauling Wato in the corner. Kanemaru and Taichi are putting the boots to Wato. Wato with Two Open Hand Chops. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Wato. Kanemaru whips Wato across the ring. Wato holds onto the ropes. Wato kicks Kanemaru in the chest. Kanemaru blocks a boot from Wato. Kanemaru hammers down on the left knee of Wato. Kanemaru kicks Wato in the gut. Wato dropkicks Kanemaru. Ibushi and Taichi are tagged in.

Ibushi side steps The Big Boot. Ibushi knocks Sabre off the ring apron. Ibushi dives over Taichi. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi with a Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Ibushi applies a waist lock. Taichi decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Ibushi with a forearm smash. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Running Boot Exchange. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi side steps Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Ibushi dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana. Ibushi tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi with a Leaping Elbow Drop. Tanahashi follows that with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi bodyslams Taichi. Tanahashi goes for another SomerSault Senton, but Taichi ducks out of the way. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre with three uppercuts. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Stalemate in the center of the ring. Sabre goes for an OverHead Wrist Kick, but Tanahashi counters with The Ankle Lock. Sabre drop steps into a side headlock. Cobra Twist Exchange.

Sabre applies The Octopus Stretch. Wato breaks up the submission hold. Taichi kicks Wato in the gut. Taichi dumps Wato out of the ring. Taichi shoves down Red Shoes. Suzuki Gun are double teaming Tanahashi. Ibushi scores the elbow knockdown. Ibushi with a forearm smash to Taichi. Ibushi knocks Kanemaru off the ring apron. Tanahashi drops Sabre with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sabre tags in Kanemaru. Taichi pulls Ibushi off the apron. Kanemaru with a Running Boot to Wato. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s chest. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of Tanahashi. Buzzsaw Kick/Enzuigiri Combination for a two count. Kanemaru connects with Deep Impact for a two count. Ibushi with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Kanemaru dropkicks Ibushi to the floor. Kanemaru grabs the whiskey bottle. Wato runs interference. Tanahashi uppercuts Kanemaru. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato with The Rat Trap Driver. Ibushi follows that with The Kamigoye. Tanahashi connects with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahahsi, Kota Ibushi, and Master Wato via Pinfall

NJPW Summer Struggle In Jingu Match Card

1.) Master Wato vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

2.) Kazuchika Okada vs. Sanada vs. El Desperado vs. Toru Yano In A Fatal Four Way Match For The KOPW Championship

3.) Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki For The NEVER OpenWeight Championship

4.) Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

5.) Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi For The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

6.) EVIL (c) w/Dick Togo vs. Tetsuya Naito In The IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Double Championship Match

Sixth Match: EVIL & Taiji Ishimori w/Dick Togo vs. Tetsuya Naito & Hiromu Takahashi

EVIL and Naito will start things off. Naito knocks Ishimori off the ring apron. Takahashi with clubbing axe handle strikes. Naito punches EVIL in the back. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi dropkicks the left knee of EVIL. Naito with a low dropkick. Naito tugs on EVIL’s hair. Ishimori whips Takahashi into the steel barricade. Naito i mauling EVIL in the corner. Naito applies the cravate. Naito repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s chest. Ishimori puts his hands on Red Shoes. Naito with the irish whip. EVIL kicks Naito in the face. EVIL launches Naito over the top rope. Naito with a forearm smash. Togo trips Naito from the outside. EVIL knocks Naito off the ring apron. EVIL with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Takahashi. Togo is choking Naito with his boot. Over Hand Chop Exchange. Ishimori kicks Takahashi in the gut. EVIL wraps a cable chord around Naito’s neck. Red Shoes admonishes Togo. EVIL whips Naito into the barricade. EVIl stands on Naito’s neck. EVIL rolls Naito back into the ring at the count of seventeen. EVIL tags in Ishimori.

Ishimori stomps on Naito’s back. Ishimori applies a wrist lock. Ishimori whips Naito into the exposed steel. Ishimori tags in EVIL. EVIL toys around with Naito. Naito with heavy bodyshots. EVIL sends Naito back first into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Ishimori. Ishimori knocks Takahashi off the ring apron. Ishimori punches Naito in the back. Ishimori applies a wrist lock. Ishimori with the irish whip. Ishimori with a Corner Meteora. Naito decks Ishimori with a back elbow smash. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito follows that with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito tags in Takahashi. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Takahashi blasts EVIL off the apron. Takahashi kicks Ishimori in the gut. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Takahashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Takahashi delivers a Missile Dropkick off the apron. Takahashi plays to the crowd. Takahashi is distracted by Togo. Takahashi rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Takahashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori hits The Sliding German Suplex. Takahashi negates The Cipher Utaki. Ishimori applies a front face lock. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Takahashi SuperKicks Ishimori. Lariat Exchange. Takahashi with a SitOut PowerBomb. EVIL and Naito are tagged in.

Naito ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of EVIL’s head. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies Pluma Blanca. Red Shoes is distracted by Togo. Naito rakes the eyes of EVIL. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito with a sliding corner dropkick. Togo knocks Naito off the top turnbuckle. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Naito negates Darkness Falls. Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito drops EVIL with The Swinging DDT. Naito tags in Takahashi. Short-Arm Reversal by Takahashi. Takahashi kicks the middle rope into EVIL’s face. Takahashi with a ShotGun Dropkick. EVIL fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Takahashi SuperKicks EVIL. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Takahashi knocks Ishimori off the apron. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Double Low Dropkick for a two count. Naito dumps Ishimori out of the ring. Standing Switch Exchange. Naito with a back elbow smash. Takahashi inadvertently nails Naito with The ShotGun Dropkick. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishimori with a Tilt-A-Whirl Slam. Ishimori delivers The Sacrifice. EVIL blasts Ishimori with a steel chair. EVIL connects with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL & Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

