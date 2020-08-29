NJPW Summer Struggle In Jingu Results 8/29/20

Meiji Jingu Stadium

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Commentators: (Kevin Kelly & Chris Charlton)

First Match: Master Wato w/Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Yoshinobu Kanemaru

Kanemaru kicks Wato in the gut. Kanemaru applies a side headlock. Wato whips Kanemaru across the ring. Wato drops down on the canvas. Wato leapfrogs over Kanemaru. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Kanemaru. Wato with a back hand. Wato with a Spinning Side Kick. Wato follows that with a mid-kick. Wato with the irish whip. Kanemaru launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with a shoulder block. Wato with a forearm smash. Kanemaru dropkicks Wato in mid-air. Kanemaru dumps Wato out of the ring. Kanemaru sends Wato chest first into the steel barricade. Kanemaru with The Slicing Leg Drop. Wato gets back in the ring at the count of eleven. Kanemaru gets Wato tied in the tree of woe. Kanemaru with a Sliding Dropkick. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Kanemaru applies a rear chin lock. Kanemaru puts his foot on the middle rope which forces the break. Kanemaru is putting the boots to Wato. Wato with forearm shivers. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Wato.

Kanemaru uppercuts Wato. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Kanemaru with a Running Boot. Wato fires back with forearm shivers. Kanemaru continues to rake the eyes of Wato. Wato with a Flying Kick. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato plays to the crowd. Wato rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato with a monkey flip for a two count. Wato applies a wrist lock. Kanemaru with elbows into the midsection of Wato. Kanemaru decks Wato with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru dropkicks Wato. Kanemaru bodyslams Wato. Kanemaru goes for The MoonSault, but Wato ducks out of the way. Wato with a back elbow smash. Wato with Two Mid-Kicks. Kanemaru shoves the referee into Wato. Kanemaru kicks Wato in the face. Kanemaru hits The British Fall. Kanemaru tries to hit Wato with the whiskey bottle. Wato with a Big Boot. Wato drops Kanemaru with The Dreamcast Kick. Wato connects with The Wato Driver for a two count. Wato delivers his combination offense. Wato with an Axe Kick. Wato with The Reverse PowerBomb. Wato drags Kanemaru to the corner. Kanemaru rolls Wato over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Second Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Sanada vs. El Desperado vs. Toru Yano In A Fatal Four Way Match In The Finals Of The 2020 KOPW Tournament

Sanada and Desperado attacks Yano before the bell ring. Desperado delivers a gut punch to Okada. Desperado punches Okada in the back. Double Irish Whip. Two Running Elbow Smashes. Yano begs for mercy. Yano with a running elbow smash of his own. Yano with an inside cradle for a two count. Sanada and Desperado are putting the boots to Yano. Quick shoving contest. Yano pulls Desperado down to the mat. Sanada drives his knee into the midsection of Yano. Sanada whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano sends Sanada tumbling to the floor. Yano teases a dive. Desperado pulls Yano out of the ring. Okada punches Sanada in the back. Okada rolls Sanada back into the ring. Desperado with a straight right hand. Okada hammers down on the back of Sanada’s neck. Oakada kicks Desperado in the gut. Double Irish Whip to Desperado. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Basement Dropkick. Okada wants Sanada to give him a fist bump. Okada kicks Sanada in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada applies a rear chin lock.

Yano yells at Okada. Chaos are double teaming Sanada. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano with a double leg takedown. Yano catapults Sanada into the exposed steel. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Yano pulls Okada off of Sanada. Yano with the lateral press for a two count. Yano is pissed. Forearm Exchange. Okada uppercuts Yano. Yano with an inside cradle for a two count. Desperado clotheslines the back of Okada’s neck. Desperado rakes the eye of Yano. Yano drop toe holds Desperado into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Desperado over for a two count. Yano kicks Sanada in the gut. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Second Forearm Exchange. Uppercut Exchange.

Sanada whips Okada across the ring. Okada ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada plays to the crowd. Sanada skins the cat. Sanada dives over Okada. Okada goes for The TombStone PileDriver, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Sanada with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Sanada with a BackBreaker. Okada avoids The Muto MoonSault. Okada delivers The ShotGun Dropkick. Sanada decks Okada with a back elbow smash. Sanada applies Skull End. Desperado connects with The Frog Splash. Desperado kicks Sanada out of the ring. Desperado with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Okada negates The Pinche Loco. Okada with a Back Body Drop. Desperado rakes the eyes of Okada. Okada dropkicks Desperado. Okada locks in The Money Clip. Desperado tugs on the referee’s t-shirt. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano rolls Okada over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Toru Yano via Pinfall

Third Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki For The NEVER OpenWeight Championship

Suzuki with a Running Boot after the bell ring. Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a double hand chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Suzuki. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Takagi sends Suzuki chest first into the steel barricade. Takagi with a chop/jab combination. Takagi rolls Suzuki back into the ring. Suzuki with a gut punch. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar. Suzuki kicks Takagi off the ring apron. Suzuki tosses Takagi around the ringside area. Suzuki kicks Takagi in the face. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Takagi. Suzuki continues to throw Takagi into the barricade. Suzuki rolls Takagi back into the ring. Suzuki stomps on Takagi’s back. Suzuki talks smack to Takagi. Suzuki with Two Open Hand Chops. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki kicks Takagi in the back. Suzuki with clubbing mid-kicks. Chop Exchange.

Suzuki traps the right shoulder of Takagi. Suzuki with a knee lift. Takagi decks Suzuki with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Suzuki. Takagi blocks a boot from Suzuki. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Takagi with a Back Drop Driver for a two count. Takagi tells Suzuki to get up. Takagi toys around with Suzuki. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Suzuki delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki hits The PK for a one count. Suzuki repeatedly kicks Takagi in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Running Boot/Running Short-Arm Clothesline Exchange. Suzuki side steps The Pumping Bomber. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Suzuki counters with a Back Body Drop.

Suzuki dodges The Sliding Lariat. Suzuki kicks Takagi in the face. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Takagi refuses to quit. Takagi negates The Gotch Style PileDriver. Takagi with a Death Valley Driver. Takagi drops Suzuki with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Suzuki with a series of Big Boots. Takagi connects with Made In Japan for a two count. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Suzuki lands back on his feet. Suzuki with Three HeadButts. Suzuki with combination palm strikes. Takagi with a straight right hand. Takagi HeadButts Suzuki. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Takagi with clubbing lariats. Suzuki dropkicks Takagi. HeadButt Exchange. Third Forearm Exchange. Second HeadButt Exchange. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki plants Takagi with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NEVER OpenWeight Champion, Minoru Suzuki via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Hiromu Takahashi (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Ishimori with a running boot after the bell rings. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishimori kicks the left shoulder of Takahashi. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi drops down on the canvas. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Takahashi denies The YES Lock. Standing Switch Exchange. Takahashi goes for a Release German Suplex, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Ishimori with The Corbata ArmBreaker. Takahashi regroups on the outside. Ishimori lands The Orihara MoonSault. Ishimori rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Ishimori with a 450 Splash on the left shoulder of Takahashi. Ishimori applies The YES Lock. Takahashi reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori punches Takahashi in the back. Ishimori slams the left shoulder of Takahashi on the ring apron. Ishimori brings Takahashi back into the ring.

Ishimori wraps the left shoulder of Takahashi around the top rope. The referee admonishes Ishimori. Ishimori unloads two knife edge chops. Takahashi runs away from Ishimori. Takahashi goes for a Sunset Bomb off the apron, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori with a forearm smash. Ishimori drives Takahashi shoulder first into the steel ring post. Ishimori with the cover for a one count. Ishimori kicks the left shoulder of Takahashi. Takahashi with two chops. Ishimori kicks Takahashi in the chest. Takahashi with a Misdirection HeadScissors TakeOver. Takahashi with a corner clothesline. Takahashi follows that with a basement dropkick. Takahashi delivers The ShotGun Dropkick off the apron. Takahashi rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Takahashi with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Takahashi with a Corner Clothesline. Ishimori with a ShotGun Dropkick. Takahashi goes for an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex, but Ishimori somehow lands on the middle turnbuckle. Ishimori drills Takahashi with The Reverse Hurricanrana. Takahashi responds with an OverHead Belly to Belly Suplex into the turnbuckle pad. Takahashi hits The Dynamite Plunger for a two count.

Takahashi goes for a Running Death Valley Driver, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Takahashi blocks a knee strike from Ishimori. Ishimori denies The SuperKick. Ishimori nails Takahashi with The Pump Kick. Takahashi with a running short-arm clothesline. Release German Suplex Exchange. Double Clothesline. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Takahashi hits Victory Royal for a two count. Ishimori grabs the left shoulder of Takahashi. Takahashi drops Ishimori with The Cazadora DDT. Ishimori responds with The Cipher Utaki. Ishimori with The Corbata ArmBreaker. Ishimori applies The YES Lock. Takahashi grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori goes for The Bloody Cross, but Takahashi counters with a Deep Arm-Drag. Takahashi goes for a Hurricanrana, but Ishimori counters with a BuckleBomb into the red turnbuckle pad. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Takahashi SuperKicks Ishimori. Ishimori with an Inside Out Lariat. Ishimori goes for Bloody Cross, but Takahashi counters with a Running Death Valley Driver into the red turnbuckle pad. Takahashi connects with The Time Bomb for a two count. Takahashi goes for Time Bomb II, but Ishimori counters with The Reverse Bloody Cross. Ishimori makes Takahashi tap out to The YES Lock.

Winner: New IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, Taiji Ishimori via Submission

Fifth Match: Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi (c) vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kota Ibushi For The IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship

Ibushi and Taichi will start things off. Taichi tries to lure Ibushi into a cheap shot. Ibushi kicks Sabre in the gut. Tanahashi with a running axe handle strike to Taichi. Golden Aces are double teaming Taichi. Double Irish Whip. Two Elbow Knockdowns. Tanahashi with a leaping elbow drop. Ibushi with a Standing Corkscrew Splash. Double Elbow Drop. Ibushi tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi knocks Sabre off the ring apron. Taichi drills Tanahashi with The Back Drop Driver for a two count. Sabre blasts Ibushi off the apron. Taichi kicks Tanahashi out of the ring. Sabre with two uppercuts. Taichi dumps Tanahashi throat first on the steel barricade. Taichi applies the cravate. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Sabre whips Ibushi into the barricade. Taichi resets Red Shoes twenty count.

Taichi sends Tanahashi back first into the barricade. Taichi wraps a cable chord around Tanahashi’s neck. Sabre attacks Ibushi from behind. Sabre walks over Tanahashi. Taichi rolls Tanahashi back into the ring at the count of sixteen. Red Shoes admonishes Taichi. Taichi slams Tanahashi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Taichi tags in Sabre. Suzuki Gun has complete control of the match. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on the neck of Tanahashi for a two count. Sabre tags in Taichi. Sabre fish hooks Tanahashi. Taichi is choking Tanahashi with his boot. Taichi taunts Ibushi. Taichi applies the cravate. Taichi tags in Sabre. Taichi stomps on Tanahashi’s neck. Sabre applies a straight jacket hold. Sabre continues to crank on Tanahashi’s neck. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi knocks Ibushi off the apron. Taichi toys around with Tanahashi.

Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Taichi applies an illegal choke. Tanahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Taichi. Taichi side steps Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi denies The Step Up Enzuigiri. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Ibushi. Ibushi knocks Sabre off the apron. Ibushi kicks Taichi in the face. Ibushi whips Taichi across the ring. Ibushi PowerSlams Taichi. Ibushi with a SlingShot Pescado to Sabre. Ibushi follows that with a Standing Shooting Star Press for a two count. Ibushi applies a Full Nelson Lock. Taichi decks Ibushi with a back elbow smash. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Ibushi. Taichi goes for The Back Drop Driver, but Ibushi blocks it. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi with a Mid-Kick. Mid-Kick Exchange. Taichi drops Ibushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabre blasts Tanahashi off the apron. Taichi rips off his pants. Ibushi denies The SuperKick. Ibushi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi kicks Ibushi in the face. RoundHouse Kick Exchange. Tanahashi and Sabre are tagged in.

Tanahashi blocks a boot from Sabre. Tanahashi with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi is fired up. Tanahashi applies The Texas CloverLeaf. Sabre grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Tanahashi stomps on the right knee of Sabre. Sabre avoids The SlingBlade. Stalemate in the center of the ring. Taichi knocks Ibushi off the apron. Taichi drops Tanahashi with The Big Boot. Ibushi with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick to Sabre. Ibushi dodges The Axe Bomber. Tanahashi follows that with Two Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Sabre counters with The Jim Breaks Special. Ibushi gets Sabre in position for The Kamigoye. Ibushi kicks the iron glove out of Taichi’s hand. Ibushi drills Sabre with The V-Trigger. Ibushi with a Running Boot to Taichi. Two Golden Blades. Ibushi with a SlingShot Pescado to Taichi. Tanahashi with a Flying Crossbody Block. Tanahashi goes for The High Fly Flow, but Sabre ducks out of the way. Suzuki Gun connects with The Zack Mephisto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Champions, Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: EVIL (c) w/Dick Togo vs. Tetsuya Naito For Both The IWGP Heavyweight & IWGP Intercontinental Championships

Naito dumps Togo out of the ring. EVIL blocks Naito with the IWGP Heavyweight Title. EVIL kicks Naito out of the ring. EVIL applies an illegal choke hold. EVIL punches Naito in the back. EVIL stomps on Naito’s chest. EVIL whips Naito into the steel barricade. EVIL wraps a chair around Naito’s neck. Home Run Shot. EVIL stomps on Naito’s chest. Togo is choking Naito with his boot behind Red Shoes back. Naito gets back in the ring at the count of sixteen. EVIL stomps on the midsection of Naito. EVIL whips Naito into the exposed steel. EVIL stands over Naito. Naito is throwing haymakers at EVIL. EVIL sends Naito back first into the exposed steel. EVIL applies a rear chin lock. Naito with elbows into the midsection of EVIL. Naito ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Togo trips Naito from the outside. EVIL with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count.

EVIL goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito lands back on his feet. Naito applies a waist lock. EVIL decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. EVIL denies The Satellite DDT. EVIL with a running boot into the midsection of Naito. Naito answers with a one legged dropkick. Naito tees off on EVIL. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito ducks under two clotheslines from EVIL. Naito with a Sliding Dropkick to Togo. Naito kicks EVIL in the face. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of EVIL. Combination Cabron. Naito drops EVIL with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Naito ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Primo Blanca. Red Shoes is distracted by Togo who’s holding a steel chair. Naito blocks a boot form EVIL. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Naito. EVIL throws the right leg of Naito into Red Shoes hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Naito. EVIL clotheslines the back of Naito’s neck. EVIL with a Draping Foot Stomp. Naito negates Darkness Falls. EVIL rakes the eyes of Naito. Naito sweeps out the legs of EVIL. Naito with The Draping NeckBreaker off the apron. Naito rolls EVIL back into the ring at the count of fourteen.

Naito puts EVIL on the top turnbuckle. Naito with forearm shivers. Naito with a Top Rope FrankenSteiner for a two count. Naito goes for Gloria, but EVIL blocks it. Naito with clubbing blows to EVIL’s back. Naito toys around with EVIL. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL puts Naito on the top turnbuckle. EVIL with The SuperPlex for a two count. EVIL hits Darkness Falls for a two count. Naito negates Everything Is EVIL. Naito applies a waist lock. EVIL backs Naito into the exposed steel. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito drops EVIL with The Satellite DDT. Naito with a Rolling Capo Kick. Naito follows that with Gloria. Naito with a Tornado Reverse DDT for a two count. EVIL negates Destino. Togo blasts Naito with the steel chair. EVIL goes for Everything Is EVIL, but Naito counters with clubbing back elbow smashes. Standing Switch Exchange. Naito shoves EVIL into Togo.

Red Shoes inadvertently knocks down Naito. EVIL shoves Red Shoes into the exposed steel. Togo is putting the boots to Naito. Magic Killer. Bushi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Bushi dropkicks EVIL. Bushi knocks Togo off the apron. Gedo rakes the eyes of Bushi. Gedo sends Bushi back first into the barricade. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. Togo wraps a cord around Naito’s neck. EVIL drives the chair into the midsection of Naito. Sanada dropkicks with two dropkicks. Sanada hits The TKO. Sanada with a Big Boot to Gedo. Bushi follows that with The CodeBreaker. Stereo SlingShot Pescados. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito with a Flying Forearm Smash. Naito connects with Destino for a two count. EVIL delivers the low blow. EVIL with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. EVIL is displaying his frustration. Naito negates Everything Is EVIL. Naito with a Flipping Cutter. Naito dropkicks EVIL. Naito denies the low blow. Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito slaps EVIL in the face. Naito hits Valentia for a two count. Naito plants EVIL with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: New IWGP Heavyweight/Intercontinental Champion, Tetsuya Naito via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 220 of The Hoots Podcast