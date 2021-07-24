NJPW Summer Struggle In Nagoya Results 7/24/21

Aichi Prefectural Gymnasium

Nagoya, Japan

First Match: Robbie Eagles & Roppongi 3K vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Eagles sends Desperado chest first into the steel barricade. Eagles repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Desperado. Yoh with The Slingshot Pescado. Yoh stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Yoh rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. R3K are putting the boots to Kanemaru. Double Irish Whip. Sho drops down on the canvas. Kanemaru holds onto the ropes. Kanemaru kicks Yoh in the face. Kanemaru sends Yoh tumbling to the floor. Desperado whips Eagles into the barricade. Kanemaru sends Yoh back first into the barricade. Kanemaru stomps on Yoh’s chest. Yoh gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen. Kanemaru whips Yoh into the blue turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado stomps on Yoh’s chest. Desperado dumps Yoh out of the ring. Douki whips Yoh into the barricade. Kanemaru with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Desperado knocks Eagles off the ring apron. Douki rolls Yoh back into the ring. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Desperado tags in Douki.

Douki toys around with Yoh. Yoh with forearm shivers. Douki rakes the eyes of Yoh. Kanemaru with a Running Dropkick from the outside. Desperado rolls Yoh back into the ring. Douki hooks the outside leg for a two count. Douki with a forearm smash. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Douki kicks Yoh in the face. Yoh with a BackBreaker. Yoh drops Douki with a NeckBreaker. Yoh tags in Sho. Sho scores the elbow knockdown. Sho blasts Desperado off the apron. Sho sweeps out the legs of Kanemaru. Sho dropkicks Kanemaru off the apron. Sho ducks a clothesline from Douki. Sho with a shoulder tackle. Sho with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Douki denies The German Suplex. Douki with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki kicks Sho in the gut. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki with The Spinning Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Sho denies Suplex De Luna. Sho decks Douki with a back elbow smash. Douki uppercuts Sho. Sho Spears Douki.

Eagles and Desperado are tagged in. Forearm Exchange. Desperado rakes the eyes of Eagles. Eagles kicks Desperado in the face. Desperado with a running elbow smash. Eagles goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Desperado counters with Numero Dos. Eagles grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado stomps on the left knee of Eagles. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Desperado with a back elbow smash. Eagles applies The Ron Miller Special. Kanemaru breaks up the submission hold. Kanemaru drops Yoh with The Big Boot. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Eagles chest. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru with a running elbow smash. Running Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination for a two count. Desperado connects with Guitarra de Angel for a two count. Douki dumps Sho out of the ring. Eagles denies Pinche Loco. Desperado stomps on the left foot of Eagles. Eagles rolls Desperado over to pickup the victory. After the match, Desperado drops Eagles with Loco Mono. Desperado smashes the left knee of Eagles with a steel chair.

Winner: Robbie Eagles & Roppongi 3K via Pinfall

Second Match: Rocky Romero, Ryusuke Taguchi, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi vs. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, Yujiro Takahashi, and Jado In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Chaos attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Romero repeatedly slams Phantasmo’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Taguchi is giving Ishimori The StinkFace. Romero buries his shoulder into the midsection of Phantasmo. Mega Coaches starts calling the plays: Stereo Running Elbow Smashes. Chaos whips Phantasmo face first into Taguchi’s backside. Hashi punches Ishimori in the back. Chaos repeatedly drives Ishimori face first into Taguchi’s backside. Taguchi tags in Hashi. Takahashi kicks Hashi in the gut. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi blasts Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. War Drums to Jado and Ishimori. Hashi hammers down on the back of Takahashi’s neck. Hashi stomps on Takahashi’s back. Takahashi starts biting Hashi’s fingers. Hashi with a forearm smash. Phantasmo trips Hashi from the outside. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi dumps Hashi face first on the top rope. Takahashi tags in Jado.

All hell starts breaking loose in Nagoya. Back Rake Party. Phantasmo mocks Taguchi. Ishimori drives Hashi face first into Phantasmo’s backside. Phantasmo starts favoring his hip. Ishimori with the irish whip. Ishimori with a ShotGun Meteora. Following a snap mare takeover, Hashi avoids The PK. Ishimori kicks Hashi in the gut. Hashi drops Ishimori with The Bunker Buster. Hashi tags in Romero. Romero clears the ring. Romero with a Running Hurricanrana. Phantasmo stumbles into the ring. Romero rakes the back of Phantasmo. Romero uppercuts Phantasmo. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Romero. Romero with a Running Hurricanrana. Forever Clotheslines. Romero with a Double Hurricanrana. Romero plays to the crowd. Ishimori denies The Shiranui. Romero ducks a clothesline from Ishimori. Romero delivers The Rewind Kick. Romero tags in Taguchi.

Taguchi with a Running Hip Attack. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi gets distracted by Jado. Ishimori nails Taguchi with The Pump Kick. Ishimori tags in Jado. Bullet Club clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Taguchi. Jado with a knee lift. Double Scratch. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Jado hooks the outside leg for a two count. Jado applies The CrossFace. Romero breaks up the submission hold. Romero with forearm shivers. Phantasmo stomps on the left foot of Romero. Ishimori with a Jumping Knee Strike. Goto with a double clothesline. Takahashi kicks Goto in the gut. Takahashi denies The Ushigoroshi. Hashi SuperKicks Takahashi. Chaos connects with their SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Jado grabs the kendo stick. Jado shoves down the referee. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Romero drops Phantasmo with The Flying Hip Attack. Taguchi makes Jado tap out to The Ankle Lock.

Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi, Rocky Romero, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi via Submission

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan

Chaos attacks The United Empire before the bell rings. Okada drives Cobb back first into the steel barricade. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Khan. Yano tugs on Khan’s ponytail. Yano talks smack to Khan. Yano chops Khan’s ponytail. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano cranks on Khan’s ponytail. Khan applies The Bear Hug. Yano with three sharp elbow strikes. Khan avoids the turnbuckle shot. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan with the elbow drop for a two count. Cobb and Okada are brawling around the ringside area. Khan kicks Yano in the gut. Khan whips Yano into the barricade. Okada suffers the same fate. Khan wraps the left shoulder of Yano around the barricade. Khan kicks the barricade for added pressure. Yano gets back in the ring at the count of twelve.

Khan applies a front face lock. Cobb tags himself in. Cobb headbutts the back of Yano. Cobb rocks Yano with a forearm smash. Cobb applies the cravate against the middle rope. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Yano’s back. Cobb slings Yano across the ring. Cobb stares at Okada. Cobb stands on Yano’s back. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan knocks Okada off the ring apron. Cobb continues to stand on Yano’s back. Khan repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Yano with forearm shivers. Khan uppercuts Yano. Khan denies The Inverted Atomic Drop. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Khan down to the mat. Okada and Cob are tagged in. Okada ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Okada with forearm shivers. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada sends Cobb to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Cobb in the gut. Okada drops Cobb with The DDT for a two count.

Okada bodyslams Cobb. Okada dives over Cobb. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb with a Running Vertical Suplex for a two count. Cobb applies a wrist lock. Okada avoids The Spin Cycle. Okada applies The Money Clip. Cobb with an arm-drag escape. Cobb SuperKicks Okada. Okada hits The Flapjack. Yano and Khan are tagged in. Yano ducks a clothesline from Khan. Forearm Exchange. Yano side steps Khan into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Khan over for a two count. Khan nails Yano with The Pump Kick. Khan applies The Claw/Cobra Twist Combination. Yano grabs the top rope which forces the break. Khan punches Yano. Yano sends Khan chest first into the exposed steel. Yano denies The Claw. Khan ducks a clothesline from Yano. Khan applies The Claw. Okada attacks Khan from behind. Cobb clotheslines Okada. Cobb starts choking Okada. Khan blasts Yano with the turnbuckle pad. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano handcuffs the left wrist of Khan to the bottom support beam under the ring. Khan was unable to make the referee’s twenty count. After the match, Cobb peppers Okada with forearms. Okada dropkicks Cobb to the floor.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano via Count-Out

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Tomoaki Honma & Master Wato

Bushi and Master Wato will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wato backs Bushi into the ropes. Bushi turns Wato over. The referee calls for a clean break. Wato ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Wato kicks Bushi in the gut. Wato with a knife edge chop. Wato whips Bushi across the ring. Bushi slips over Wato’s back. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Wato. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Misfired Kicks. Wato hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Wato with a forearm smash. Bushi rakes the eyes of Wato. Wato leapfrogs over Bushi. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Bushi. Wato with a Back Hand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato knocks Takagi off the ring apron. Wato applies a front face lock. Wato tags in Honma. Bushi avoids the double team attack. Honma side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Honma runs towards Takagi. Bushi attacks Honma from behind. Bushi tags in Takagi.

Takagi HeadButts Honma. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Double Irish Whip. Honma with a forearm smash. Honma kicks Bushi in the gut. Honma drops Bushi with The DDT. Takagi kicks Honma in the gut. Takagi runs into Honma. Shoulder Block Exchange. Honma HeadButts Takagi. Honma with a shoulder tackle. Double Irish Whip. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takagi walks over Honma’s chest. Takagi applies a front face lock. Bushi tags himself in. Bushi slams Honma’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Bushi rakes the eyes of Honma. Overhand Chop/Toe Kick Exchange. Bushi rakes the eyes of Honma. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi stomps on Honma’s chest. Bushi fish hooks Honma. Bushi slams Honma’s head on the right boot of Takagi. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi with Two HeadButts. Takagi with two elbow drops. Takagi follows that with a Senton Splash for a two count. Takagi kicks Honma in the back. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Takagi answers with a double hand chop. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Honma blocks it. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma shrugs off the short-arm lariat. Honma drills Takagi with The BrainBuster. Bushi and Wato are tagged in.

Wato kicks Bushi in the face. Forearm Exchange. Bushi reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Wato with a Running Hurricanrana. Wato sends Bushi to the corner. Bushi launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato drops Bushi with The SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Wato holds onto the ropes. Wato kicks Takagi in the face. Wato dumps Takagi out of the ring. Wato lands The SomerSault Plancha. Wato is fired up. Wato rolls Bushi back into the ring. Wato with combination kicks. Wato hammers down on the back of Bushi’s neck. Bushi denies The Recientemente. Wato whips Bushi across the ring. Wato hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count. Bushi avoids The Windmill Kick. Bushi with The Rewind Kick. Bushi drops Wato with The DDT. Bushi tags in Takagi.

Takagi is lighting up Wato’s chest. Takagi blocks a boot from Wato. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi whips Wato across the ring. Takagi goes for a Pop Up PowerBomb, but Wato counters with The Hurricanrana. Wato knocks Bushi off the apron. Wato and Honma tees off on Takagi. Wato connects with The Windmill Kick for a two count. Takagi negates The Recientemente. Wato hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Takagi with The Death Valley Driver. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Honma with a Leaping Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma pulls down his knee pad. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Honma’s neck. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Wato counters with The Crucifix Bomb for a two count. Wato rolls Takagi over for a two count. Takagi decks Wato with a back elbow smash. Wato delivers The RoundHouse Kick. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi avoids another RoundHouse Kick. Takagi plants Wato with Made In Japan to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Bushi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tomohiro Ishii vs. EVIL w/Dick Togo

Ishii attacks EVIL before the bell rings. Ishii with clubbing axe handle strikes. Ishii repeatedly whips EVIL into the steel barricade. Ishii rocks Togo with a forearm smash. Ishii shoves down the referee. Ishii continues to pepper Togo with forearms. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but EVIL gets in the way. EVIL with clubbing blows to Ishii’s back. EVIL drives his knee into the midsection of Ishii. EVIL with the irish whip. Ishii drops EVIL with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii throws a chair at EVIL. Ishii repeatedly kicks EVIL in the face. Ishii and EVIL are brawling on the ramp way. Ishii dumps a barricade on EVIL’s chest. The referee admonishes Ishii. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Togo gets in the way. Togo begs for mercy. Ishii runs after Togo. EVIL with a running clothesline. EVIL applies a wrist lock. EVIL dumps Ishii out of the ring. EVIL gives Ishii the barricade treatment. EVIL wraps a chair around Ishii’s neck. Home Run Shot. Ishii gets back in the ring at the count of fifteen.

EVIL goes into the cover for a one count. EVIL throws Ishii out of the ring. EVIL drives Ishii back first into the barricade. EVIL whips Ishii into the exposed steel. EVIL applies the single leg crab. Ishii grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. EVIL toys around with Ishii. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Ishii nails EVIL with a throat chop. EVIL sends Ishii back first into the exposed steel. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. EVIL slaps Ishii in the face. Ishii unloads three throat chops. Ishii talks smack to EVIL. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. EVIL dumps Ishii out of the ring. Togo punches Ishii. Togo whips Ishii into the barricade. Togo rolls Ishii back into the ring. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. EVIL is trying to punk out Ishii. EVIL with a thumb to the eye. EVIL continues to throw Ishii out of the ring. Togo with a straight right hand. Ishii. tosses EVIL and Togo around the ringside area. Ishii repeatedly slams EVIL’s head on the time keepers table. Ishii drives Togo back first into the barricade which also makes EVIL fall off the time keepers table.

Ishii rolls EVIL back into the ring. Ishii with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Standing Switch Exchange. EVIL backs Ishii into the exposed steel. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL puts Ishii on the top turnbuckle. EVIL with an Avalanche BrainBuster for a two count. Ishii denies The Scorpion Death Lock. Ishii hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. EVIL uses Ishii’s right leg to knock down the referee. Bullet Club drops Ishii with The Magic Killer for a two count. Ishii fights out of the fireman’s carry position. EVIL decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Ishii sends EVIL chest first into the exposed steel. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Ishii puts EVIL on the top turnbuckle. Ishii with an Avalanche BrainBuster of his own for a two count. Ishii with a Western Lariat.

Ishii goes for a PowerBomb, but Togo gets in he way. Ishii shoves EVIL into Togo. Ishii with a German Suplex. Ishii with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii denies Everything Is EVIL. Ishii HeadButts EVIL. EVIL sends Ishii to the ring apron. Ishii rocks EVIL with a forearm smash. EVIL kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Ishii. Ishii is having a hard time getting back on his feet. EVIL connects with Darkness Falls for a two count. Ishii denies Everything Is EVIL. EVIL sends Ishii back first into the exposed steel. Ishii blocks a lariat from EVIL. EVIL decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. EVIL with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Ishii HeadButts EVIL. Togo slides a chair into the ring. Togo wraps the choker around Ishii’s neck. Ishii HeadButts Togo. Ishii clotheslines Togo. Ishii negates Everything Is EVIL. Ishii denies the low blow. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. EVIL negates The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. EVIL runs Ishii into the referee. Ishii rocks Yujiro Takahashi with a forearm smash. EVIL delivers the low blow. Takahashi drops Ishii with The Pimp Juice. EVIL plants Ishii with Everything Is EVIL to pickup the victory.

Winner: EVIL via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. KENTA

Kenta is playing mind games with Tanahashi. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs Kenta into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for the clean break. Kenta takes another lap around the ring. Strong lockup. Tanahashi shoves Kenta into the canvas. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi decks Kenta with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Tanahashi with a Senton Splash. Tanahashi plays the air guitar. Tanahashi kicks Kenta in the gut. Tanahashi rolls Kenta back into the ring. Kenta avoids The SlingBlade. Kenta sends Tanahashi crashing to the outside. Kenta with a Flying Double Foot Stomp off the ring apron. Kenta repeatedly whips Tanahashi into the steel barricade. Kenta talks smack to Katsuyori Shibata who joined the Japanese Announce Team for this match. Kenta is throwing haymakers at Tanahashi. Kenta drives Tanahashi face first into the steel ring post.

Kenta rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Kenta hooks the outside leg for a two count. Kenta stomps on Tanahashi’s back and chest. Kenta drops Tanahashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Kenta applies a rear chin lock. Kenta pulls Tanahashi down to the mat. Kenta with two knee drops. Kenta with a back heel kick. Kenta mocks Tanahashi. Kenta stomps on Tanahashi’s back. Kenta toys around with Tanahashi. Kenta with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Kenta goes back to the rear chin lock. Tanahashi with elbows into the midsection of Kenta. Kenta drives his knee into the midsection of Tanahashi. Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the face. Kenta with five haymakers. Tanahashi is pissed. Following a snap mare takeover, Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the back. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi uppercuts Kenta. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Kenta. Tanahashi with Three Dragon Screw Leg Whips. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Kenta grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Tanahashi is putting the boots to Kenta. Tanahashi goes for The SlingBlade, but Kenta rolls him over for a two count. Kenta repeatedly kicks Tanahashi in the face. Tanahashi denies The Tornado DDT. Kenta Powerslams Tanahashi. Kenta unloads a flurry of kicks. Kenta with The Fisherman’s Suplex for a two count. Kenta with The Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta repeatedly kicks Tanahashi in the back. Tanahashi denies The Green Killer. Tanahashi dumps Kenta over the top rope. Forearm Exchange. Kenta buries his shoulder into the midsection of Tanahashi. Kenta slams Tanahashi’s head on the top rope. Kenta hits The Green Killer on the floor. Tanahashi gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Kenta with a Flying Boot. Kenta delivers The Shibata Dropkick. Kenta lands The Flying Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Tanahashi denies The GTS. Tanahashi with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Second Forearm Exchange. Kenta sends Tanahashi chest first into the red turnbuckle pad. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Kenta is trying to run Tanahashi into Red Shoes. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Kenta. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi goes for a low dropkick, but Kenta uses Red Shoes as a human shield. Kenta delivers the low blow. Kenta clocks Tanahashi with his old briefcase. Shibata walks into the ring. Shibata nails Kenta with The Pump Kick. Shibata rolls Red Shoes back into the ring. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Tanahashi counters with Twist and Shout. Tanahashi with Two SlingBlades. Kenta responds with Two Busaiku Knee Strikes for a two count. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Suplex. Tanahashi drills Kenta with The Shibata Dropkick. Tanahashi connects with Two High Fly Flow’s to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi via Pinfall

