NJPW Summer Struggle In Osaka Results 7/22/21

Edion Arena Osaka

Osaka, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Robbie Eagles & Roppongi 3K vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Robbie Eagles and El Desperado will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Desperado with a single leg takedown. Desperado applies a leg lock. Chain grappling exchange. Desperado applies a front face lock. Eagles transitions into a hammerlock. Desperado walks into the ropes. Desperado wraps the left shoulder of Eagles around the middle rope. Eagles denies the irish whip. Desperado rakes the eyes of Eagles. Eagles with a Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Desperado. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles with a Spin Kick. Eagles pops back on his feet. Desperado denies The Ron Miller Special. Yoh and Douki are tagged in. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Yoh. Douki applies a side headlock. Yoh whips Douki across the ring. Yoh leapfrogs over Douki. Douki applies a waist lock. Yoh decks Douki with a back elbow smash. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh dives over Douki. Yoh with a deep arm-drag. Yoh dropkicks Douki. Yoh tags in Sho.

Yoh applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Sho kicks Douki in the back. Sho kicks Douki in the gut. Yoh with a forearm smash. Double Irish Whip. Sho drops down on the canvas. Kanemaru pulls Sho out of the ring. Douki sends Yoh tumbling to the floor. All hell starts breaking loose in Osaka. Kanemaru with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Desperado sends Eagles face first into the steel ring post. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Douki rolls Sho back into the ring. Kanemaru with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kanemaru stomps on Sho’s back. Kanemaru bodyslams Sho. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Douki bodyslams Sho for a two count. Douki stomps on Sho’s back. Sho with forearm shivers. Douki rakes the eyes of Sho. Kanemaru tags himself in. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Sho. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Kanemaru with The Helluva Kick. Kanemaru follows that with The British Fall for a two count. Kanemaru applies the single leg crab. Sho grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru stomps on Sho’s back. Sho with forearm shivers. Douki kicks Sho in the back. Double Irish Whip. Sho side steps Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Sho Spears Douki. Kanemaru continues to stomp on Sho’s back. Sho with a Vertical Suplex. Eagles and Desperado are tagged in.

Eagles ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Forearm Exchange. Desperado rakes the eyes of Eagles. Eagles dropkicks the back of Desperado’s left knee. Eagles with a Sliding Lariat. Eagles unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Eagles drops Desperado with a Running Leg Lariat. Eagles with Two Running Meteora’s for a two count. Eagles dives over Desperado. Desperado kicks Eagles in the face. Desperado goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Eagles blocks it. Desperado hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Eagles grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Desperado decks Eagles with a back elbow smash. Eagles delivers The RoundHouse Kick. Eagles with The Hook Kick. Desperado scores a right jab. Eagles with a Step Up Enzuigiri.

Eagles tags in Yoh. Yoh knocks Kanemaru off the ring apron. Yoh with forearm shivers. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh pops back on his feet. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh drops Desperado with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Yoh goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Douki counters with a Running Lariat. Sho with a shoulder tackle. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Eagles with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Desperado Spears Eagles. Yoh denies Pinche Loco. Yoh with a Jumping Knee Strike. Yoh SuperKicks Desperado. Yoh connects with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Desperado negates The Direct Drive. Desperado runs Yoh into the referee. Desperado delivers Loco Mono. Desperado plants Yoh with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki via Pinfall

Second Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi vs. KENTA, EVIL, and Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tomohiro Ishii and EVIL will start things off. EVIL is playing mind games with Ishii. Togo trips Ishii from the outside. EVIL attacks Ishii from behind. EVIL punches Ishii in the back. EVIL whips Ishii across the ring. Ishii ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Togo pulls Ishii out of the ring. Togo drives Ishii back first into the steel barricade. A pier six brawl breaks out. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Elbow Drop. Hashi with a basement dropkick. Tanahashi kicks Kenta in the gut. Tanahashi punches Kenta in the back. Hashi with a knife edge chops. EVIL pulls Hashi out of the ring. EVIL whips Hashi into the steel barricade. Kenta with a running knee lift. The referee has lost complete control of this match. Kenta with a straight right hand. EVIL runs Ishii back first into the barricade. Kenta uppercuts Tanahashi. Kenta is choking Tanahashi with his boot. EVIL drives a chair into the midsection of Ishii. EVIL rolls Ishii back into the ring. EVIL goes into the cover for a two count. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Takahashi tags himself in.

Takahashi hammers down on the left shoulder of Ishii. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi slams Ishii’s head on the left boot of Kenta. Takahashi tags in Kenta. Kenta is throwing haymakers at Ishii. Ishii is pissed. Ishii with forearm shivers. Kenta rakes the eyes of Ishii. Kenta kicks Ishii in the gut. Kenta tags in EVIL. Bullet Club clears the ring. Bullet Club gangs up on Ishii. Double Irish Whip. Running Boot Party. Bullet Club gangs up on Tanahashi. Kenta dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Bullet Club with two corner clotheslines. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Ishii denies Darkness Falls. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishii knocks Togo off the ring apron. Ishii ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Ishii creates distance with The Vertical Suplex. Ishii tags in Hashi.

Hashi scores the elbow knockdown. Hashi clears the ring. Hashi delivers his combination offense. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of EVIL. Hashi drops EVIL with a NeckBreaker. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi has EVIL draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of EVIL for a two count. EVIL tugs on Hashi’s hair. EVIL blocks a boot from Hashi. EVIL throws the right leg of Hashi into the referee’s hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Hashi. EVIL tags in Kenta. Kenta with three haymakers. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Kenta. Kenta kicks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Kenta drops Hashi with The DDT for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Kenta with three sharp elbow strikes. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Hashi with The Head Hunter. Hashi tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi scores a liver punch. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Kenta. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi goes for The Texas Cloverleaf, but Kenta counters with the small package for a two count. Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the face. Kenta with The Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta with a Flying Clothesline for a two count. Kenta goes for The GTS, but Tanahashi counters with his combination offense. Kenta with a Mid-Kick. Palm Strike/Spinning Back Fist Exchange. Kenta tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Takahashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Tanahashi blocks it. Standing Switch Exchange. Takahashi drops Tanahashi with The Reverse DDT. EVIL knocks Ishii off the apron. Double Irish Whop. Tanahashi side steps EVIL into the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. EVIL pulls Tanahashi down to the mat. The referee gets distracted by Takahashi. Ishii punches the steel chair into Kenta’s face. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Ishii rocks Takahashi with a forearm smash. Tanahashi hits The SlingBlade. Hashi SuperKicks EVIL. Tanahashi connects with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada & Hirooki Goto vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan

Chaos attacks The United Empire before the bell rings. Okada hammers down on the back of Cobb’s neck. Okada with a forearm smash. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from Cobb. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada with a double sledge across the back of Cobb. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada continues to hammer down on the back of Cobb’s neck. Okada applies a waist lock. Okada with the irish whip. Cobb catches Okada in mid-air. Cobb with The Oklahoma Stampede. Cobb with a Double Foot Stomp. Cobb stands on Okada’s chest. Cobb with forearm shivers. Okada gets back in the ring at the count of ten. Cobb stomps on Okada’s chest. Cobb HeadButts Okada. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan repeatedly stomps on Okada’s chest. Khan is choking Okada with his boot. Khan bodyslams Okada for a two count. Khan knocks Goto off the ring apron. Okada blocks a boot from Khan. Okada hammers down on the right knee of Khan. Okada drops Khan with a NeckBreaker. Khan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Khan shoves Okada into the canvas for a two count. Khan applies a front face lock. Khan tags in Cobb.

Cobb HeadButts Okada. Cobb hammers down on the back of Okada’s neck. Cobb talks smack to Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Cobb answers with another headbutt. Cobb with the irish whip. Okada side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Okada kicks Cobb in the gut. Okada drops Cobb with The DDT. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan stops Okada in his tracks. Okada pushes Khan away with his feet. Okada creates distance with The Flapjack. Okada tags in Goto. Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto scores the elbow knockdown. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Khan hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Goto with The Misdirection Lariat for a two count. Khan is raining down elbow smashes. Forearm Exchange. Goto with The Mongolian Chop. Khan chops Goto’s left ear. Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Khan denies The Running Bulldog. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan with a Modified Elbow Drop.

Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb applies a waist lock. Goto with three sharp elbow strikes. Cobb drives Goto back first into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb with a Running Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Khan knocks Okada off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Goto kicks Khan in the chest. Goto with forearm shivers. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Cobb runs Goto back first into another turnbuckle pad. Khan with a corner clothesline. Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination for a two count. Okada uppercuts Khan. Okada with forearm shivers. Cobb goes for a Bodyslam, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada dropkicks Cobb. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Cobb dropkicks Okada to the floor. Cobb whips Goto across the ring. Goto holds onto the ropes. Goto kicks Cobb in the face. Goto ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Goto applies a waist lock. Cobb with three sharp elbow strikes. Cobb avoids The Discus Lariat. Cobb denies The GTR. Cobb with a back elbow smash. Cobb and Goto are running the ropes. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Tomoaki Honma & Master Wato

Bushi and Master Wato will start things off. Wato with a single leg takedown. Bushi drops down on the canvas. Bushi leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Bushi. Wato ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Wato with a Running Hurricanrana. Wato takes a swipe at Takagi. Forearm Exchange. Wato dropkicks Takagi off the ring apron. Bushi kicks Wato in the gut. Wato leapfrogs over Bushi. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Bushi. Wato uppercuts Bushi. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato applies a front face lock. Honma and Takagi are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi backs Honma into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Honma blocks a chop from Takagi. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma applies a side headlock. Takagi whips Honma across the ring. Honma runs into Takagi. Takagi drops Honma with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with a Double Foot Stomp. Takagi with two elbow drops. Takagi goes for a Senton Splash, but Honma ducks out of the way.

Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma with the irish whip. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma follows that with The Running Bulldog. Takagi avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Bushi knocks Wato off the apron. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi with a Senton Splash. Takagi slams Honma’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Takagi with clubbing shoulder blocks. Honma fires back with three toe kicks. Takagi with a double hand chop. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Bushi slams Honma’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Bushi is lighting up Honma’s chest. Bushi drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Takagi blasts Wato off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Honma side steps Takagi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi kicks Honma in the gut. Honma kicks Takagi in the chest. Honma with a DDT/Flatliner Combination. Honma tags in Wato. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Wato with a flying leg lariat. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato is fired up. Wato rolls Bushi back into the ring. Wato delivers his combination offense. Wato whips Bushi across the ring. Wato hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count.

Wato applies a wrist lock. Bushi denies The Recientemente. Bushi avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Bushi drops Wato with The Rewind Kick. Bushi with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. SpineBuster/BackStabber Combination. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Bushi and Honma are brawling on the outside. Takagi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Honma gets up in Takagi’s grill. Second Forearm Exchange. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Honma drops Takagi with a Leaping Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma knocks Bushi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takagi with The Noshigami for a two count. Takagi follows that with a corner clothesline. Wato avoids The Pumping Bomber. Takagi goes for The Pop Up PowerBomb, but Wato counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Wato rolls Takagi over for a two count. Wato delivers The RoundHouse Kick. Wato with combination hamstring kicks. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Takagi scores a right jab. Wato answers with a Spinning Back Fist. Takagi with a running short-arm lariat. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Bushi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Sanada

Sabre wants Sanada to shake his hand. Sanada obliges. We get a quick feeling out process. Sanada backs Sabre into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Hand fighting display. Sabre applies a waist lock. Sabre runs Sanada into the ropes. Sabre applies The Full Nelson. Following a snap mare takeover, Sanada trips Sabre. Sanada applies The Ankle Lock. Sabre transitions into the cravate. Sanada slings Sabre across the ring. Sabre avoids the deep arm-drag. Sanada signals for the test of strength. Sabre with a cravate takeover. Sabre applies the straight jacket hold. Sanada reverses out of the irish whip from Sabre. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre applies a side headlock. Sanada whips Sabre across the ring. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Sanada with a Hip Toss. Sabre goes for another snap mare takeover, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Rollup Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring.

Test Of Strength. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre works on his joint manipulation game. Sanada with a wrist lock takedown. Arm-Drag/Headscissors Neck Lock Exchange. Sabre rams his elbow against the back of Sanada. Sanada pops back to a vertical base. Sabre scores the ankle pick. Sabre applies a leg lock. Sanada transitions into a bodyscissors hold. Sabre bridges his back for a two count. Sabre goes for The Bow and Arrow Stretch, but Sanada counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Sanada blocks a boot from Sabre. Sabre uppercuts Sanada. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Sabre. Sabre regroups on the outside. Sanada wraps the left leg of Sabre around the steel barricade. Sanada kicks the barricade for added pressure. Sanada rolls Sabre back into the ring. Sanada with a Knee Crusher. Sanada grapples around Sabre. Sanada grapevines the legs of Sabre. Sanada repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Sabre. Sanada slams the left knee of Sabre on the canvas. Sabre drops Sanada with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Sabre brings Sanada to the outside. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Sanada. Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen.

Sabre continues to stomp on the left elbow of Sanada. Sabre applies an arm-bar. Sabre starts bending Sanada’s fingers. Sabre applies a hammerlock with his legs. Sabre pulls back the right shoulder of Sanada. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies a leg lock. Sabre transitions into The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sabre goes back to the hammerlock. Sanada dumps Sabre out of the ring. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada rolls Sabre back into the ring. Sanada goes into the cover for a one count. Sabre fight out of the fireman’s carry position. Sanada denies The Overhead Wrist Kick. Sanada with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Sabre kicks the left shoulder of Sanada. Sabre denies The Paradise Lock. Sabre cranks on the left shoulder of Sanada. Sabre is putting the boots to Sanada. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Sabre. Sabre with the toe kicks. Sanada answers with a basement dropkick. Sabre goes back to bending Sanada’s fingers. Sanada avoids The Elbow Stomp. Sanada drops Sabre with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Sanada goes for The Muta MoonSault, but Sabre gets his knees up in the air. Sabre applies The Omoplata. Sanada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sanada with forearm shivers. Sabre with The Overhead Wrist Kick. Sanada responds with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Sanada applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Sabre grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Uppercut Exchange. Sanada denies The Zack Driver. Sanada goes for The Bridging O’Connor Roll, but Sabre counters with The European Clutch for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada goes for The Paradise Lock, but Sabre counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Sabre avoids the low dropkick. Sanada denies The PK. Sanada with another Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sanada connects with The Muta MoonSault. Sanada goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Sabre blocks it. Both guys shoulders were pinned to the mat as Sabre was trying hook in The European Clutch, so this match ended in a draw.

Match Result: Draw

Sixth Match: Tetsuya Naito vs. Taichi

Naito is playing mind games with Taichi. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Naito backs Taichi into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for the clean break. Strong lockup. Taichi backs Naito into the rope. Taichi pats Naito on the chest. Taichi kicks Naito in the gut. Taichi with clubbing blows to Naito’s back. Taichi whips Naito across the ring. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Taichi in the face. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Taichi regroups on the outside. Naito with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Tranquilo Pose on the ring apron. Naito repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s back. Naito whips Taichi into the steel barricade. Naito drives Taichi back first into the barricade. Naito applies the cravate against the barricade. Naito hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Taichi gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. Naito applies the cravate on the bottom rope. Red Shoes admonishes Naito. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies another cravate. Naito hooks the outside leg for a two count. Naito applies a rear chin lock. Taichi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Naito punches Taichi in the back. Naito hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Naito is fixated with the cravate. Naito with the irish whip. Taichi avoids The Corner Dropkick. Taichi drops Naito with The Kamagiri. Taichi gives Naito the barricade treatment. Taichi wraps the cable chord around Naito’s neck. Taichi abuses Red Shoes five count. Taichi stomps on Naito’s chest. Taichi rolls Naito back into the ring. Choke Hold Party. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi repeatedly kicks Naito in the back. Naito with forearm shivers. Naito denies The Chokeslam. Taichi sends Naito to the corner. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito drops Taichi with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Naito with clubbing blows to Taichi’s back. Naito whips Taichi across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Taichi’s neck. Naito with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Taichi. Combination Cabron. Naito plays to the crowd.

Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Taichi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Taichi denies Gloria. Naito punches Taichi in the back. Short-Arm Reversal. Taichi SuperKicks Naito. Taichi unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Taichi stands on the back of Naito’s neck. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Misfired Boots. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito puts Taichi on the top turnbuckle. Taichi with a back door escape. Taichi goes for a PowerBomb, but Naito counters with a Hurricanrana. Taichi kicks Naito in the face. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito denies The Axe Bomber. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber for a two count. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Taichi goes for The Last Ride, but Naito blocks it. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi goes for The Last Ride, but Naito lands back on his feet. Taichi kicks Naito in the gut.

Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito drops Taichi with The Satellite DDT. Naito puts Taichi on the top turnbuckle. Naito with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Taichi with The Alabama Slam. Taichi rips off his pants. Naito with The Running Knee. Taichi rises back on his feet. Naito avoids The SuperKick. Naito connects with The Destino for a two count. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi denies The Esperanza. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi goes for The Alabama Slam, but Naito counters with The Spinning DDT for a two count. Naito drills Taichi with The Valentia. Naito goes for The Destino, but Taichi counters with The Air Raid Crash for a two count. Taichi tells Naito to get up. Taichi repeatedly kicks Naito in the face. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Taichi rocks Naito with a forearm smash. Naito slaps Taichi in the face. Taichi answers with a leaping forearm smash. Taichi connects with The Dangerous Back Drop Driver for a two count. Taichi SuperKicks Naito. Taichi plants Naito with The Black Mephisto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Taichi via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 267 of The Hoots Podcast