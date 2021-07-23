NJPW Summer Struggle In Osaka Results 7/23/21

Edion Arena Osaka

Osaka, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Rocky Romero, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Hirooki Goto vs. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, and Jado In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Ryusuke Taguchi and Taiji Ishimori will start things off. Taguchi is playing mind games with Ishimori. Phantasmo attacks Taguchi from behind. Ishimori brings Romero into the ring. Phantasmo punches Romero in the back. Bullet Club peppers The Mega Coaches with forearm shivers. Stereo Irish Whip. The Mega Coaches holds onto the ropes. Stereo Boots. Mega Coaches goes for Stereo Hip Attacks, but Bullet Club counters with Stereo Atomic Drops. Stereo Hip Attacks. Taguchi knocks Jado off the ring apron. Stereo Slingshot Pescado’s. Taguchi rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Taguchi tags in Romero. Goto starts calling the plays. Forever Clotheslines/Hip Attacks. Taguchi delivers The Stinkface. Goto keeps blowing the whistle. Ishimori slams Romero’s head on Taguchi’s backside. Ishimori knocks Taguchi off the top turnbuckle. All hell starts breaking loose in Osaka. Ishimori with a forearm shot across the back of Romero. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Romero. Phantasmo rolls Romero back into the ring.

Ishimori goes into the cover for a two count. Ishimori applies a front face lock. Jado tags himself in. Back Rake Party. Phantasmo fish hooks Romero. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Phantasmo and Ishimori are choking Romero with their boots. Ishimori dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Jado tosses Romero back inside the ring. Ishimori applies a front face lock. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo with a forearm shot across the back of Romero. Phantasmo applies a rear chin lock. Romero with elbows into the midsection of Phantasmo. Phantasmo hammers down on the back of Romero’s neck. Phantasmo goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Romero lands back on his feet. Romero crawls under Phantasmo. Romero kicks Phantasmo into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishimori tags himself in. Ishimori stops Romero in his tracks. Romero creates distance with The Rewind Kick. Romero tags in Goto.

Goto with two shoulder blocks. Goto blasts Jado off the apron. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Goto with a Counter Hip Toss. Goto with The Mid-Kick. Goto sends Ishimori to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Ishimori denies The Ushigoroshi. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Goto. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with a Handspring RoundHouse Kick. Goto denies The Cipher Utaki. Ishimori with a thumb to the eye. Goto responds with a Misdirection Lariat. Goto tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. Jado nails Taguchi with the kendo stick. Ishimori tags in Jado. Double Irish Whip. Phantasmo buries his knee into the midsection of Taguchi. Jado with a running knee lift. Phantasmo rakes the back of Taguchi. Running Lariat/Soccer Kick Combination for a two count. Goto blocks the kendo stick shot. Goto rocks Jado with a forearm smash. Step Up Enzuigiri Exchange. Jado goes for The CrossFace, but Taguchi counters with The Ankle Lock. Phantasmo connects with The Sudden Death. Jado hooks the inside leg to pickup the victory.

Winner: El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, and Jado via Pinfall

Second Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano vs. KENTA, EVIL, and Yujiro Takahashi w/Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and Kenta will start things off. Kenta tags out to Takahashi. Yano starts yelling at Kenta. Tanahashi tags in Yano. Yano brings handcuffs into the ring. Takahashi kicks Yano in the gut. Takahashi whips Yano across the ring. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano is trying to handcuff Takahashi to the ropes. The referee admonishes Yano. Takahashi attacks Yano from behind. Takahashi repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Yano. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Yano plays hop potato with the turnbuckle pad. Yano shoves Takahashi into the referee. EVIL kicks Yano in the back. Takahashi blasts Yano with the turnbuckle pad. EVIL clears the ring. Kenta repeatedly stomps on Yano’s back and chest. EVIL sends Ishii face first into the steel ring post. All hell is breaking loose on the outside. Takahashi is choking Yano with his pimp stick. EVIL whips Ishii into the steel barricade. Takahashi goes into the lateral press for a two count. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi stomps on Yano’s chest. Takahashi tags in EVIL.

EVIL tells Yano to get up. EVIL dumps Yano out of the ring. Togo drives Yano back first into the barricade. Togo rolls Yano back into the ring. EVIL goes into the cover for a two count. EVIL applies The Cobra Twist. EVIL uses Bullet Club for leverage. EVIL hooks the outside leg for a two count. The referee is trying to get Ishii and Tanahashi out of the ring. Yano rakes the eyes of EVIL. Yano kicks EVIL in the gut. EVIL whips Yano into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Kenta. Kenta knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Kenta continues to stomp on Yano’s chest. Yano rakes the eyes of Kenta. Kenta delivers a gut punch. Yano tugs on Kenta’s hair. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi scores the elbow knockdown. Tanahashi clears the ring. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Kenta reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a Baseball Slide Dropkick to Togo. Kenta with a forearm smash. Kenta whips Tanahashi across the ring. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi bodyslams Kenta. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Kenta repeatedly kicks Tanahashi in the face. Forearm Exchange. Kenta with a running knee lift. Kenta tags in EVIL.

EVIL knocks Ishii off the apron. EVIL toys around with Tanahashi. EVIL blocks a boot from Tanahashi. EVIL throws the right leg of Tanahashi into the referee’s hands. EVIl goes for The Side Thrust Kick, but Tanahashi counters with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi tags in Ishii. Ishii with a corner clothesline. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii gets distracted by Takahashi. EVIL attacks Ishii from behind. EVIL whips Ishii across the ring. Togo trips Ishii from the outside. Yano returns the favor. Double Irish Whip. EVIL side steps Ishii into the exposed steel. Yano kicks EVIL in the gut. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Takahashi pulls Yano out of the ring. EVIL tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Ishii blocks a lariat from Takahashi. Takahashi sends Ishii face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick. Kenta blasts Tanahashi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Bullet Club with two corner clotheslines. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Ishii. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Takahashi backs Ishii into the ropes. Takahashi with another Helluva Kick. Ishii denies The Olympic Slam. Misfired Signature Moves. Takahashi starts biting Ishii’s fingers. Kenta drops Ishii with The Big Boot. Yano runs interference. Yano rakes the eyes of Takahashi. Kenta kicks Yano off the apron. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. EVIL responds with The Pounce. Ishii with a Back Drop Driver. Ishii blocks a boot from Takahashi. Tanahashi with The SlingBlade. Ishii connects with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, and Toru Yano via Pinfall

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada & Yoshi Hashi vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan

Chaos attacks The United Empire before the bell rings. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada ducks under two clotheslines from Cobb. Cobb drops Okada with a shoulder tackle. Cobb goes for The Oklahoma Stampede, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada kicks Cobb in the gut. Okada with The DDT. Okada tags in Hashi. Hashi stomps on Cobb’s back. Hashi with a forearm smash. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Cobb reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi side steps Cobb into the turnbuckle pad. Hashi with a corner clothesline. Following a snap mare takeover, Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Hashi with forearm shivers. Hashi unloads three knife edge chops. Cobb with a forearm shot across the back of Hashi. Cobb with a Running Belly to Back Suplex. Cobb drags Hashi to the corner. Cobb tags in Khan. The Empir repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Khan bodyslams Hashi for a two count. Khan applies The Nerve Hold. Khan transitions into The Claw. Khan stomps on the midsection of Hashi. Hashi with elbows into the midsection of Khan. Khan drops Hashi with The Mongolian Chop for a two count. Khan brings Hashi to his corner. Khan tags in Cobb.

Cobb headbutts the midsection of Hashi. Cobb taunts Okada. Cobb drives Hashi back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan punches Hashi in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Okada knocks Cobb off the ring apron. Khan repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s back and chest. Hashi with forearm shivers. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Hashi dropkicks the left knee of Khan. Hashi tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada blasts Cobb off the apron. Okada with the irish whip. Khan kicks Okada in the face. Okada hits The Flapjack for a two count. Okada plays to the crowd. Khan denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan with a BackBreaker. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb applies a waist lock. Okada with two sharp elbow strikes. Cobb delivers The Oklahoma Stampede for a two count. Cobb toys around with Okada. Forearm Exchange. Okada uppercuts Cobb. Cobb dropkicks Okada. Cobb mocks Okada. Okada with three sharp elbow strikes. Cobb HeadButts Okada. Okada drops Cobb with The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada tags in Hashi.

Hashi knocks Khan off the apron. Hashi with a flurry of strikes. Hashi sends Cobb to the corner. Hashi with two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Cobb. Cobb denies The NeckBreaker. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi connects with an Avalanche Head Hunter for a two count. Cobb denies Karma. Cobb with The Spin Cycle. Khan levels Hashi with The Body Avalanche. Khan with a GutWrench Suplex. Pump Kick/BrainBuster Combination for a two count. Khan with forearm shivers. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Cobb. Cobb intercepts Okada’s dropkick. Okada with forearm shivers. Khan responds with The Mongolian Chop. Okada shoves Cobb into Khan. Cobb blocks a boot from Okada. Cobb with The Fallaway Slam. Hashi with a short-arm clothesline. Hashi SuperKicks Cobb. Hashi with a Running Lariat for a two count. Cobb negates Karma. Cobb plants Hashi with The Ripcord Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi & Bushi vs. Tomoaki Honma & Master Wato

Shingo Takagi and Tomoaki Honma will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi applies a side headlock. Honma whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi runs into Honma. Shoulder Block Exchange. Honma with forearm shivers. Bushi kicks Honma in the back. Wato returns the favor. Honma drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Honma applies a front face lock. Wato tags himself in. Honma punches Takagi in the back. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Wato with The Mid-Kick for a one count. Wato with clubbing chest kicks. Wato hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Wato whips Takagi across the ring. Wato leapfrogs over Takagi. Wato buries his elbow into the midsection of Takagi. Wato with a back hand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Takagi launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Bushi pulls Wato off the ring apron. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Bushi whips Wato into the steel barricade. Bushi rolls Wato back into the ring. Takagi stands on the midsection of Wato. Takagi with a Double Foot Stomp. Takagi flexes his muscles. Takagi tags in Bushi.

Bushi drops Wato with The NeckBreaker for a two count. Bushi grapevines the legs of Wato. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi tags in Takagi. Bushi slams Wato’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takagi repeatedly stomps on the right hamstring of Wato. Takagi with a single leg takedown. Takagi applies a toe and ankle hold. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Takagi stomps on the right knee of Wato. Takagi tags in Bushi. Bushi stomps on the right knee of Wato. Bushi with two overhand chops. Bushi wraps the right leg of Wato around the middle rope. Bushi dropkicks the right knee of Wato for a two count. Bushi continues to stomp on the right knee of Wato. Wato is displaying his fighting spirit. Bushi hammers down on the right knee of Wato. Wato with a Flying Leg Lariat. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi stops Wato in his tracks. Takagi punches Wato in the back. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Wato ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi goes for The Pop Up Death Valley Driver, but Wato counters with The Crucifix Bomb. Wato creates distance with The Windmill Kick. Wato tags in Honma.

Honma runs into Takagi. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Honma with a forearm smash. Takagi decks Honma with a back elbow smash. Honma drops Takagi with a shoulder tackle. Honma knocks Bushi off the apron. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma sends Takagi to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with a Running Bulldog. Honma follows that with The Kokeshi HeadButt. Takagi denies The BrainBuster. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Honma. Honma with a Counter Vertical Suplex for a two count. Honma is lighting up Takagi’s chest. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores the right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Honma denies Last Of The Dragon. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Takagi walks into a forearm from Honma. Wato with The RoundHouse Kick. Honma HeadButts Takagi. Honma with a Running Lariat for a two count. Honma pulls down his knee pad. Honma gets Takagi in position for The Kamigoye. Honma connects with The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Wato dumps Bushi out of the ring. Bushi whips Wato into the barricade. Takagi with an Avalanche BrainBuster. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Takagi follows that with a corner clothesline. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. BackStabber/SpineBuster Combination for a two count. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi with a Hurricanrana. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Takagi with three short-arm lariats. Takagi toys around with Honma. Forearm Exchange. HeadButt Exchange. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Takagi avoids The Leaping Kokeshi HeadButt. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber for a two count. Takagi plants Honma with Last Of The Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Bushi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Sanada vs. Taichi

The match started with a long popping pec contest. Red Shoes declares Sanada the winner. Choke Hold Party. Taichi argues with Red Shoes. Sanada avoids The Axe Bomber. Sanada with an Atomic Drop. Taichi denies The Paradise Lock. Taichi blocks a boot from Sanada. Taichi with a single leg takedown. Taichi mocks Sanada. Taichi goes back to choking Sanada. Taichi applies The Paradise Lock on the bottom rope. Taichi with a low dropkick. Taichi wants approval from Milano Collection AT. Taichi whips Sanada into the steel barricade. Taichi wraps the cable chord around Sanada’s neck. Taichi is choking Sanada with his knee. Taichi rolls Sanada back into the ring. Taichi with another ilegal choke hold. Red Shoes admonishes Taichi. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi applies the greco roman throat hold. Taichi abuses Red Shoes five count. Taichi toys around with Sanada. Sanada with forearm shivers. Taichi kicks Sanada in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Sanada in the back. Taichi applies The Cobra Twist. Sanada walks into the ropes which forces the break. Taichi with a back chop. Sanada with a Back Body Drop. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Taichi.

Sanada with forearm shivers. Choke Hold Exchange. Sanada whips Taichi across the ring. Sanada with a double leapfrog. Sanada dropkicks Taichi to the floor. Taichi avoids The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada with a straight right hand. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a low dropkick for a two count. Taichi denies The TKO. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada applies a waist lock. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi with two corner axe bombers for a two count. Sanada avoids The Axe Bomber. Taichi kicks the right shoulder of Sanada. Taichi with The RoundHouse Kick. Sanada hits The TKO for a two count. Kawada Kick Exchange. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Sanada uppercuts Taichi. Running Boot Exchange. Sanada uppercuts Taichi. Taichi with The Hook Kick. Sanada with The Rolling Elbow. Sanada follows that with The Tiger Driver for a one count. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Taichi with The Dangerous Back Drop Driver.

Taichi rips off his pants. Sanada dropkicks Taichi. Sanada goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Taichi counters with The Chokeslam for a two count. Taichi goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada blocks The Kamagiri. Sanada floats over into Skull End. Taichi responds with The Stretch Plum. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Sanada applies Skull End. Sanada denies The Black Mephisto. Sanada with a Spinning Back Kick. Sanada goes back to Skull End. Sanada lands The Muto MoonSault. Sanada goes for another Muto MoonSault, but Taichi gets his knees up in the air. Second Running Boot Exchange. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Taichi rocks Sanada with a forearm smash. Taichi clotheslines the back of Sanada’s neck. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi connects with The Last Ride for a two count. Taichi goes for Black Mephisto, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Taichi denies The Bridging O’Connor Roll. Taichi with The Taichi Clutch for a two count. Sanada plants Taichi with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Sanada via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Tetsuya Naito vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

Naito is playing mind games with Sabre. Sabre backs Naito into the ropes. Naito kicks Sabre in the gut. Naito dumps Sabre out of the ring. Sabre regroups on the outside. Naito signals for the test of strength. Naito with two toe kicks. Naito repeatedly throws Sabre out of the ring. Sabre starts throwing a temper. Sabre runs after Naito. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Sabre. Naito taunts Sabre. Naito repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Sabre. Naito rakes the eyes of Sabre. Naito hammers down on the left knee of Sabre. Naito drives Sabre back first into the steel barricade. Naito wraps the left leg of Sabre around the barricade. Naito dropkicks the barricade for added pressure. Sabre gets back in the ring at the count of eleven. Naito continues to stomp on the left knee of Sabre. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito applies The Indian Death Lock. Sabre grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito falls on the back of Sabre’s knees. Naito kicks the left knee of Sabre. Sabre denies The Knee Crusher. Naito hammers down on the left knee of Sabre. Sabre avoids the low dropkick. Sabre cranks on Naito’s neck.

Sabre applies the headscissors neck lock. Sabre mocks Naito. Sabre uses the middle rope for leverage. Red Shoes admonishes Sabre. Sabre with four uppercuts. Naito gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. Sabre is choking Naito with his boot. Sabre toys around with Naito. Naito slaps Sabre in the chest. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Naito decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Sabre. Naito kicks Sabre in the gut. Naito punches Sabre in the back. Naito whips Sabre across the ring. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Sabre’s neck. Naito with the irish whip. Naito with a corner dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Sabre. Combination Cabron. Naito with a back elbow/knee kick combination. Following a snap mare takeover, Naito drops his elbow across the left knee of Sabre. Naito applies a leg lock. Sabre fish hooks Naito. Sabre grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Naito repeatedly kicks Sabre in the face. Sabre denies Gloria Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre cranks on Naito’s neck. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito avoids The Overhead Wrist Kick. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Sabre. Naito applies The Knee Bar. Sabre grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito with another back elbow/knee kick combination. Naito talks smack to Sabre. Second Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre whips Naito across the ring. Sabre avoids The Flying Forearm Smash. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Naito backs Sabre into the red turnbuckle pad. Naito with heavy bodyshots. Sabre reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Sabre drops Naito with The Tornado DDT. Sabre applies The Triangle Choke. Uppercut/Overhand Chop Exchange. Naito with a toe kick. Nato tells Sabre to bring it.

Uppercut/Knee Kick Exchange. Naito repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Sabre. Sabre uppercuts Naito. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito hits The Satellite DDT. Naito puts Sabre on the top turnbuckle. Naito with The Top Rope FrankenSteiner. Sabre kicks Naito in the face. Sabre with The Pump Kick. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito kicks Sabre in the gut. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito goes for Gloria, but Sabre counters with The Sleeper Hold. Sabre uppercuts Naito. Sabre denies The Swinging NeckBreaker. Sabre cranks on Naito’s neck. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Sabre transitions into The Dragon Sleeper. Naito denies The Zack Driver. Naito dropkicks the back of Sabre’s left knee. Naito with a running dropkick. Naito drops Sabre with The Esperanza for a two count. Naito connects with The Corriedno Destino for a two count. Sabre negates Valentia. Snap Dragon Suplex Exchange. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sabre responds with The PK. Naito drills Sabre with The Valentia. Naito plants Sabre with The Destino to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 267 of The Hoots Podcast