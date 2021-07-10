NJPW Summer Struggle In Sapporo Results 7/10/21

Makomanai Sekisui Heim Ice Arena

Sapporo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Master Wato vs. Yuya Uemura

Uemura avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Uemura grabs the left leg of Wato. Standing Switch Exchange. Wato with a single leg takedown. Wato applies a leg lock. Uemura transitions into a side headlock. Uemura with a side headlock takeover. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Uemura applies a side headlock. Wato whips Uemura across the ring. Wato drops down on the canvas. Uemura goes back to the side headlock. Wato with heavy bodyshots. Wato whips Uemura across the ring. Uemura drops Wato with a shoulder tackle for a two count. Uemura hooks both legs for a two count.

Uemura goes for a Bodyslam, but Wato lands back on his feet. Wato applies a waist lock. Uemura with three sharp elbow strikes. Wato with The Mid-Kick. Wato bodyslams Uemura for a two count. Wato hooks the outside leg for a two count. Wato unloads a flurry of kicks. Wato goes into the lateral press for a two count. Wato applies The Kimura Lock. Uemura puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Wato stomps on Uemura’s chest. Wato with another Mid-Kick. Forearm Exchange. Wato kicks Uemura in the face. Uemura dropkicks Wato. Uemura with forearm shivers. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Uemura with a Corner Dropkick.

Uemura follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Uemura applies the single leg crab. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura applies a wrist lock. Wato with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Wato with clubbing back fists. Uemura answers with a deep arm-drag. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Wato denies The Double Overhook Suplex. Uemura rocks Wato with a forearm smash. Uemura with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Uemura goes for The Boston Crab, but Wato rolls him over for a two count. Wato kicks Uemura in the face. Wato delivers The RoundHouse Kick. Wato connects with The Recientemente. Wato drags Uemura to the corner. Wato lands The RPP to pickup the victory.

Winner: Master Wato via Pinfall

Second Match: Tomohiro Ishii & YOH vs. EVIL & Dick Togo

Ishii attacks EVIL before the bell rings. Ishii kicks EVIL in the gut. Ishii repeatedly whips EVIL into the steel barricade. Ishii rolls EVIL back into the ring. Ishii wraps his t-shirt around EVIL’s neck. Ishii unloads four knife edge chops. Ishii whips EVIL across the ring. EVIL holds onto the ropes. Yoh and Togo are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Yoh with a wrist lock takedown. Yoh applies an arm-bar. Togo with a thumb to the eye. Togo punches Yoh. EVIL removed the blue turnbuckle pad. Togo knocks Ishii off the ring apron. Togo whips Yoh into the exposed steel. Togo stomps on Yoh’s chest. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. Togo dumps Yoh out of the ring. EVIL drives Ishii back first into the barricade. EVIL starts choking Ishii with a steel chair. Togo applies a rear chin lock. Yoh with elbows into the midsection of Togo. Togo scores the elbow knockdown. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL stomps on Yoh’s chest. EVIL bodyslams Uemura for a two count.

EVIL toys around with Yoh. Yoh with forearm shivers. EVIL sends Yoh back first into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with The Fist Drop for a two count. The referee is trying to calm down Ishii. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh uppercuts Togo. Yoh whips Togo across the ring. Yoh goes for a dropkick, but Togo holds onto the ropes. Yoh with a Vertical Suplex. Yoh tags in Ishii. Ishii runs after EVIL. Togo attacks Ishii from behind. Togo is throwing haymakers at Ishii. Ishii answers with a forearm smash. Togo reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Ishii with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii sends Togo to the corner. Togo with a running shoulder tackle of his own. Ishii with a forearm smash. Togo reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. EVIL trips Ishii from the outside. Togo tags in EVIL. Togo punches Ishii. Double Irish Whip. Togo with a running elbow smash. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count.

EVIL argues with the referee. EVIL toys around with Ishii. Ishii starts headbutting the midsection of EVIL. EVIL rakes the eyes of Ishii. Ishii denies The Darkness Falls. Ishii reverses out of the irish whip from EVIL. EVIL side steps Ishii into the exposed steel. Ishii ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Ishii with a Belly to Back Suplex. Ishii tags in Yoh. Yoh with two dropkicks. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh pops back on his feet. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. EVIL tugs on Yoh’s hair. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Yoh. EVIL pulls Yoh down to the mat. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Togo nails Ishii with a throat thrust. Togo sends Ishii back first into the barricade. EVIL repeatedly kicks Yoh in the face. Yoh is pissed. EVIL with a thumb to the eye. Yoh with a Jumping Knee Strike. Togo kicks Yoh in the back. EVIL applies The Scorpion Death Lock. Yoh grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Togo goes for the garret, but Ishii gets in the way. Yoh with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii with a German Suplex. Yoh connects with The Falcon Arrow for a two count. EVIL negates The Direct Drive. EVIL shoves Yoh towards the referee. Yoh SuperKicks EVIL. EVIL responds with The Lariat for a two count. EVIL makes Yoh tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock.

Winner: EVIL & Dick Togo via Submission

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rocky Romero, and Ryusuke Taguchi vs. KENTA, El Phantasmo, and Yujiro Takahashi In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hiroshi Tanahashi and KENTA will start things off. Kenta tags out to Phantasmo. Phantasmo is playing mind games with Tanahashi. Tanahashi tags in Taguchi. Taguchi and Phantasmo swap t-shirts. Phantasmo wraps a t-shirt around Taguchi’s neck. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Taguchi whips Phantasmo across the ring. Taguchi drops down on the canvas. Taguchi starts making Phantasmo run the ropes. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Taguchi. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Phantasmo makes Taguchi run the ropes. Taguchi starts getting tired. Phantasmo fans Taguchi. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taguchi Japan clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi with a corner clothesline. Tanahashi with Five Running Crossbody Blocks into the turnbuckle pad. Romero and Taguchi are having a hard time coming up with the next play. Phantasmo side steps Taguchi into the turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo dumps Romero out of the ring. Phantasmo knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Phantasmo tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi hammers down on Taguchi’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi stomps on Taguchi’s back. Takahashi with a straight right hand. Kenta repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Taguchi. Kenta repeatedly kicks the backside of Taguchi. Kenta launches Taguchi over the ringside barricade. Kenta rolls Taguchi back into the ring. Takahashi hooks the outside leg for a two count. Takahashi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Takahashi slams Taguchi’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Takahashi tags in Kenta. Kenta continues to kick the backside of Taguchi. Kenta whips Taguchi across the ring. Kenta scores the elbow knockdown. Kenta knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Kenta with a Knee Drop for a two count. Kenta tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo with a fist drop. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Taguchi with heavy bodyshots. Taguchi goes for The Running Hip Attack, but Phantasmo counters with The Atomic Drop. Phantasmo with clubbing hip smashes. Phantasmo goes for The Flying Hip Attack, but Taguchi ducks out of the way. Taguchi tags in Romero.

Romero with a Flying Hip Attack. Romero knocks Kenta off the apron. Takahashi kicks Romero in the gut. Takahashi whips Romero across the ring. Romero with a Running Hurricanrana. Forever Clotheslines. Romero drops Phantasmo with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Romero hits The Shiranui for a two count. Romero with the arm-ringer. Romero goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo rakes the back of Romero. Phantasmo with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Romero uppercuts Phantasmo. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Phantasmo stomps on the left foot of Romero. Romero with an open palm strike. Tanahashi and Kenta are tagged in. Kenta ducks a clothesline from Tanahashi. Kenta shoves Tanahashi into the Taguchi. Kenta rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Kenta with Two Running Boots. Tanahashi drops Kenta with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Tanahashi bodyslams Kenta. Tanahashi with The SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi denies The GTS. Kenta avoids the low dropkick. Tanahashi dodges The PK. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi uppercuts Kenta. Kenta with a running knee lift. Kenta tags in Takahashi. Takahashi kicks Taguchi off the apron. Takahashi sends Tanahashi to the corner. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Phantasmo with The RoundHouse Kick. Takahashi follows that with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Tanahashi with an open palm strike. Takahashi clotheslines Tanahashi. Takahashi hits The Olympic Slam for a two count. Tanahashi denies The SuperKick. Takahashi goes for The Miami Shine, but Tanahashi counters with The Twist and Shout. Tanahashi with The SlingBlade for a two count. The Coaches with Stereo Slingshot Pescado’s. Tanahashi connects with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory. After the match, Kenta viciously attacks Tanahashi.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Rocky Romero, and Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada & SHO vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan

SHO and The Great O-Khan will start things off. Kickboxing Display. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Khan applies a single leg takedown. Khan applies The Claw. Khan blocks a boot from Sho. Khan hammers down on the left knee of Sho. Khan grabs Sho’s ears. Sho drops down on the canvas. Sho runs into Khan. Sho dropkicks Khan. Sho ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Sho kicks Cobb in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Okada drops down on the canvas. Sho sends Cobb face first into Okada’s boots. Sho with forearm shivers. Sho blocks a boot from Khan. Khan with a knife edge chop. Khan pulls Sho down to the mat. Khan knocks Okada off the apron. Khan with The GutWrench Side Slam for a two count. Khan with a Face Plant. Khan drives Sho chest first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Khan punches Sho in the back. The Great Wall Of Khan. Khan taunts Okada. Khan stomps on Sho’s face. Khan repeatedly stomps on Sho’s chest. Khan tags in Cobb.

Cobb toys around with Sho. Cobb repeatedly whips Sho into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb is choking Sho with his boot. Cobb stomps on Sho’s chest. Cobb drives his knee into Sho’s back. Cobb slings Sho across the ring. Cobb puts his knee on Sho’s chest for a one count. Sho with forearm shivers. Cobb HeadButts Sho. Cobb clotheslines Sho for a two count. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan with The Mongolian Chop. Khan shoves Okada off the apron. Khan talks smack to Sho. Khan applies the nerve hold. Sho with forearm shivers. Khan drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Khan sends Sho to the corner. Sho side steps Khan into the turnbuckle pad. Sho applies a waist lock. Khan decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Sho ducks a clothesline from Khan. Sho Spears Khan. Sho tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Khan reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada kicks Cobb off the apron. Okada with the irish whip. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Khan in the gut. Okada drops Khan with The DDT for a two count.

Okada plays to the crowd. Khan with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Okada uppercuts Khan. Khan denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Khan with a knee smash. Khan with a Judo Throw. Khan tags in Cobb. Cobb with a corner clothesline. Cobb with a leaping back elbow smash. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle for a two count. Cobb whips Okada across the ring. Okada holds onto the ropes. Okada kicks Cobb in the face. Okada ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Okada applies The Money Clip. Cobb runs Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada hits The Reverse NeckBreaker. Okada tags in Sho. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Sho with The Mid-Kick. Sho follows that with a low dropkick for a two count. Cobb denies The German Suplex. Sho with forearm shivers. Cobb punches Sho in the back. Cobb with a Running Belly to Back Suplex. Cobb drives Sho back first into the turnbuckle pad. Cobb with a corner clothesline. SuperKick/Pump Kick Combination for a two count. Khan dumps Okada out of the ring. Cobb goes for Tour Of The Islands, but Sho counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Cobb kicks Sho in the gut. Okada dropkicks Cobb. Sho goes for The German Suplex, but Cobb blocks it. Sho with combination forearms. Cobb connects with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, Shingo Takagi, and Bushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

LIJ attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Naito with clubbing blows to Taichi’s back. Naito hyperextends the left shoulder of Taichi. Naito wraps the left arm of Taichi around the steel barricade. Sanada applies the toe and ankle hold. Sanada stomps on the left hamstring of Sabre. Naito rolls Taichi back into the ring. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Naito with a basement dropkick. Naito applies the double wrist lock. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi hammers down on the left shoulder of Taichi. Bushi applies a wrist lock. Takagi tags himself in. Takagi with a flying double axe handle strike. Takagi works on the left wrist of Taichi. Takagi applies a hammerlock. Sanada tags himself in. Sanada applies a hammerlock. Naito punches Taichi from the ring apron. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Sanada with the irish whip. Sanada blocks a boot from Taichi. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sabre denies The Paradise Lock. Sabre wrenches on the left wrist of Sanada. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Taichi drops Sanada with The Hook Kick. Sabre clears the ring. Taichi goes into the cover for a two count. Choke Hold Party. Taichi tags in Kanemaru.

Kanemaru kicks Sanada in the face. Kanemaru applies a writ lock. Kanemaru with a Hammerlock Bodyslam. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Douki stomps on the left shoulder of Sanada. Following a snap mare takeover, Douki applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Douki rolls Sanada over for a two count. Douki tags in Sabre. Sabre stands on the left shoulder of Sanada. Sabre works on his joint manipulation game. Sabre with a wrist lock takedown. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sanada grabs a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sabre drives Sanada shoulder first into the canvas. Sabre tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru stomps on the left shoulder of Sanada. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Douki with a flying double axe handle strike. Douki kicks Sanada in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Sanada side steps Douki into the turnbuckle pad. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Kanemaru. Sanada with a Hurricanrana. Sanada tags in Naito.

Naito with a flurry of elbow knockdowns. Naito with a basement dropkick. Naito follows that with The Swinging NeckBreaker to Taichi. Sabre jumps off the apron. Naito stomps on Kanemaru’s chest. Naito sends Kanemaru to the corner. Naito decks Kanemaru with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Kanemaru in the face. Naito tags in Bushi. Naito kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Sunset Flip/Basement Dropkick Combination. Bushi slams Kanemaru’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru side steps Bushi into another turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi stomps on the midsection of Kanemaru. Kanemaru denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru dropkicks Bushi. Kanemaru tags in Douki.

Douki with a corner clothesline. Douki bodyslams Bushi. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a running elbow smash. Sabre with a running uppercut. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Douki connects with The Patriot Missile for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Bushi refuses to quit. Bushi denies Suplex de Luna. Douki rakes the eyes of Bushi. Bushi dropkicks Douki. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi with a knife edge chop. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Douki ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Standing Switch Exchange. Douki with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki kicks Takagi in the gut. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Takagi responds with The Death Valley Driver for a two count. Douki negates Last Of The Dragon. Double Lariat. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Sanada dropkicks Taichi to the floor. Following a snap mare takeover, Sabre applies The Figure Four Headlock/Ankle Lock Combination. Takagi bodyslams Kanemaru on top of Sabre. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Douki rolls Takagi over for a two count. Douki with clubbing palm strikes. Takagi decks Douki with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber to pickup the victory.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, Shingo Takagi and Bushi via Pinfall

Sixth Match: El Desperado (c) vs. Taiji Ishimori For The IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Desperado backs Ishimori into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for the clean break. Desperado pats Ishimori on the chest. Ishimori with a waist lock go-behind. Desperado applies a front face lock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Desperado transitions into a side wrist lock. Side Headlock Exchange. Ishimori with a side headlock takeover. Desperado answers with the headscissors escape. Ishimori with a wrist lock takedown. Ishimori sends Desperado to the corner. Ishimori with an elbow smash. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori slides under Desperado. Ishimori with a shoulder block. Ishimori dives over Desperado. Desperado uses Red Shoes as a human shield. Ishimori avoids the low dropkick. Desperado denies The YES! Lock. Desperado regroups on the outside. Desperado with a thumb to the eye. Desperado hammers down on the back of Ishimori’s neck. Short-Arm Reversal by Ishimori. Ishimori hyperextends the left shoulder of Desperado. Ishimori wraps the left arm of Desperado around the ringside barricade. Ishimori kicks the barricade. Ishimori whips Desperado chest first into the barricade. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori drives Desperado shoulder first into the steel ring post. Ishimori wraps the left shoulder of Desperado around the ring post.

Ishimori grabs a chair. Red Shoes admonishes Ishimori. Ishimori cracks Desperado with another chair. Desperado gets back in the ring at the count of eleven. Ishimori slams the left shoulder of Desperado on the canvas. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Desperado’s neck for a two count. Chop Exchange. Ishimori with an elbow smash. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori drives Desperado shoulder first into the exposed steel. Ishimori repeatedly stomps on the left shoulder of Desperado. Desperado with two overhand chops. Ishimori answers with another elbow smash. Ishimori delivers The Sacrifice. Ishimori drives Desperado shoulder first into the ring post. Ishimori hits The Shoulder Breaker for a two count. Desperado attacks the midsection of Ishimori. Ishimori repeatedly kicks Desperado in the face. Misfired Clotheslines. Ishimori kicks Desperado in the gut. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Desperado denies The Handspring RoundHouse Kick. Desperado with a Knee Crusher. Desperado with an Inverted Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Ishimori regroups on the outside.

Desperado whips Ishimori into the barricade. Desperado wraps the left leg of Ishimori around the ring post. Desperado walks over the left knee of Ishimori. Desperado grabs the chair. Desperado shoves down Red Shoes. Desperado with a vicious chair shot. Desperado stomps on the left knee of Ishimori. Desperado rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Desperado continues to work on the left knee of Ishimori. Desperado grapevines the legs of Ishimori. Ishimori slaps Desperado in the chest. Ishimori grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado with a knee drop. Desperado rams his boot across the left knee of Ishimori. Desperado goes for The Knee Crusher, but Ishimori rolls him over for a two count. Desperado whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori drops Desperado with The Handspring RoundHouse Kick. Ishimori blocks a boot from Desperado. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori with The Sliding German Suplex. Ishimori follows that with The Bloody Cross into the barricade. Desperado gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen.

Ishimori lands The SpringBoard 450 Splash. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Desperado grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori with three arm-ringers. Ishimori kicks Desperado in the face. Ishimori cranks on the left shoulder of Desperado. Ishimori stomps on Desperado’s chest. Desperado is displaying his fighting spirit. Ishimori hammers down on the left shoulder of Desperado. Short-Arm Reversal by Desperado. Desperado with The Olympic Slam. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Ishimori lands back on his feet. Ishimori shoves Desperado into Red Shoes. Low Blow Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Ishimori nails Desperado with The Pump Kick. Desperado hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Ishimori rolls Desperado over for a two count. Ishimori ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Ishimori goes for La Mistica, but Desperado counters with Guitarra de Angel for a two count.

Ishimori denies Pinche Loco. Ishimori runs Desperado back first into the exposed steel. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Desperado responds with Numero Dos. El Phantasmo pulls Red Shoes out of the ring. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Desperado. Kanemaru storms into the ring to make the save. Kanemaru dropkicks Phantasmo to the floor. Kanemaru brings Phantasmo to the backstage area. Ishimori kicks Desperado in the face. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Ishimori counters with The Hurricanrana for a two count. Ishimori connects with The Cipher Utaki for a two count. Desperado denies The Bloody Cross. Desperado with The El Es Culero for a two count. Desperado kicks the left knee of Ishimori. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Ishimori counters with The Bone Lock. Desperado drives Ishimori face first into the exposed steel. Desperado clocks Ishimori with Loco Mono. Desperado plants Ishimori with Two Pinche Locos to pickup the victory. After the match, Robbie Eagles declares himself the next challenger for Desperado’s title.

Winner: Still IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion, El Desperado via Pinfall

