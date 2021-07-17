NJPW Summer Struggle Results 7/17/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Tomohiro Ishii, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura vs. KENTA, EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks Ishii before the bell rings. All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. EVIL is choking Ishii with his boot. EVIL repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. EVIL and Togo gangs up on Ishii. Double Irish Whip. Togo with a running elbow smash. Ishii avoids the corner clothesline. Ishii with a corner clothesline. Ishii shoves Togo into EVIL. Ishii drops Togo with a shoulder tackle. EVIL kicks Ishii in the gut. Ishii answers with another shoulder tackle. Ishii tags in Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Stereo Dropkicks. Stereo Toe Kicks. Kenta and Takahashi have a meeting of the minds. Stereo Shoulder Tackles. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura with a blistering chop. Short-Arm Reversal by Uemura. Uemura rocks EVIL with a forearm smash. Uemura goes for a Bodyslam, but EVIL blocks it. EVIL bodyslams Uemura. EVIL clears the ring. EVIL repeatedly whips Uemura into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Takahashi. Takahashi with Two Bodyslams for a two count. Takahashi tags in Togo. Togo stomps on Uemura’s chest. Uemura with forearm shivers. Togo dropkicks the left knee of Uemura. Togo applies a front face lock. Following a snap mare takeover, Togo with The Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in EVIL.

EVIL stands on the back of Uemura’s head. EVIL bodyslams Uemura for a two count. Ishii goes after EVIL. Bullet Club clears the ring. Uemura with forearm shivers. EVIL sends Uemura back first into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Kenta. Kenta whips Uemura into the exposed steel. Kenta knocks Tanahashi off the ring apron. Kenta stands on Uemura’s chest for a two count. Kenta stomps on Uemura’s chest. Uemura with forearm shivers. Kenta swats away a dropkick from Uemura. Kenta knocks Ishii off the apron. Kenta with a knee lift. Kenta uppercuts Uemura. Kenta with The Helluva Kick. Uemura dropkicks Kenta. Uemura tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi repeatedly dropkicks the left knee of Kenta. Tanahashi clears the ring. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi goes for The Texas Cloverleaf, but Kenta counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the face. Kenta with The Tornado DDT across the top strand. Kenta with The Flying Clothesline for a two count. Tanahashi denies The GTS. Tanahashi applies a waist lock. Kenta decks Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Kenta kicks Tanahashi in the face. Forearm Exchange. Tanahashi uppercuts Kenta. Kenta with a Spinning Back Fist. Tanahashi with an open hand palm strike. Kenta Powerslams Tanahashi. Kenta tags in Takahashi.

Takahashi kicks Tanahashi in the gut. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi whips Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Tanahashi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi with a Diving Crossbody Block. Tanahashi tags in Tsuji. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Tsuji drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji bodyslams Takahashi. Tsuji with a SomerSault Senton. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji for a two count. EVIL and Ishii starts shoving each other. Ishii side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Uemura with a double leg takedown to Togo. Stereo Boston Crabs. Kenta with two haymakers. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Kenta. Tanahashi with Twist and Shout. Takahashi kicks Tsuji in the face. Tsuji Spears Takahashi for a two count. Takahashi starts biting Tsuji’s fingers. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Tsuji. Uemura negates Pimp Juice. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura uppercuts Takahashi. Tsuji goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi shoves Tsuji into Uemura. Togo pulls Uemura out of the ring. Takahashi connects with The Olympic Slam for a two count. Takahashi plants Tsuji with The Pimp Juice to pickup the victory. After the match, Kenta applies Game Over on Tanahashi. EVIL attacks Ishii with a chair. Togo wraps the spoiler choke around Ishii’s neck.

Winner: KENTA, EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo via Pinfall

Second Match: Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Minoru Suzuki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Tetsuya Naito and Zack Sabre Jr will start things off. Naito is playing mind games with Sabre by tagging out to Bushi and Sanada. Sabre talks smack to Naito. Sanada pats Sabre on the shoulder. Sabre tells Sanada to wait a moment. Sabre applies a wrist lock. Sabre immediately charges towards Naito. Sabre tags in Taichi. Sanada applies a wrist lock. Taichi grabs the top rope which forces the break. Sanada applies a hammerlock. Sanada backs Taichi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Test Of Strength. Sanada applies a side wrist lock. Choke Hold Party. Suzuki applies The Heel Hook from the outside. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre stomps on Sanada’s chest. Sabre wrenches on the left wrist of Sanada. Suzuki tags himself in. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Sanada. Sabre pump kicks the left wrist of Sanada. Suzuki repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Sanada. Suzuki with a knee lift. Suzuki rocks Sanada with a forearm smash. Suzuki with a knife edge chop. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Sanada denies The PK. Suzuki is throwing haymakers at Sanada. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki whips Sanada across the ring. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Suzuki. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi kicks Suzuki in the gut. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Suzuki’s neck. The referee admonishes Bushi. Suzuki kicks Bushi in the gut. Suzuki with a forearm smash. The referee prevents a closed fist punch from Suzuki. Bushi continues to wrap his shirt around Suzuki’s neck. Bushi tags in Naito.

Naito repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Suzuki. Naito knocks Sabre off the ring apron. Naito repeatedly kicks the left knee of Suzuki. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Suzuki reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito goes for a flying forearm smash, but Suzuki counters with a knee lift. Suzuki tags in Sabre. Sabre with three uppercuts. Sabre applies a side headlock. Naito whips Sabre across the ring. Naito with a Deep Arm-Drag. Sabre cranks on Naito’s neck. Sabre mocks Naito. Sabre toys around with Naito. Naito with forearm shivers. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Naito. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Naito with a deep arm-drag. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito follows that with a Corner Dropkick. Naito sweeps out the legs of Sabre. Sabre denies The Combination Cabron. Sabre applies the cravate. Naito slings Sabre across the ring. Sabre with a running uppercut. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito drops Sabre with a NeckBreaker. Naito tags in Sanada. Sanada blocks a boot from Sabre. Sanada with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sabre denies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Sanada cartwheels around Sabre. Rollup Exchange. Sabre crawls under Sanada. Uppercut Exchange. Sabre denies The TKO. Sabre drives Sanada shoulder first into the canvas. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi with two corner clotheslines. Sanada avoids The RoundHouse Kick. Taichi kicks Sanada in the gut. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick.

Taichi goes for a PowerBomb, but Sanada counters with The Hurricanrana. Sanada dropkicks Taichi to the floor. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Taichi back into the ring. Sanada dives over Taichi. Sabre with a running uppercut. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Sabre’s neck. Naito kicks Taichi in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Naito with The Hook Kick. Sanada with a forearm smash. Sanada goes for The Rolling Elbow, but Taichi counters with The RoundHouse Kick. Sanada avoids The Axe Bomber. Sanada with The Draping Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Sanada tags in Bushi. Suzuki kicks Bushi in the gut. Suzuki with the irish whip. Bushi kicks Suzuki in the face. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Bushi drops Taichi with The DDT for a two count. Bushi denies The Back Drop Driver. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi connects with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Taichi denies The CodeBreaker. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Sabre blasts Bushi with The PK. Suzuki drops Naito with The Big Boot. Sabre kicks Sanada off the apron. Sabre goes for The Zack Driver, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Dangerous Tekkers plants Bushi with The Zack Mephisto to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Minoru Suzuki via Pinfall

Third Match: Robbie Eagles & Roppongi 3K vs. El Desperado, Yoshinobu Kanemaru, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Robbie Eagles and El Desperado will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Wrist Lock Exchange. Eagles with a drop toe hold. Eagles applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Eagles transitions into a hammerlock. Desperado walks into the ropes. Desperado wraps the left shoulder of Eagles around the middle rope. The referee admonishes Desperado. Eagles denies the irish whip. Desperado rakes the eyes of Eagles. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Eagles with a SpringBoard Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks under two clotheslines from Desperado. Eagles with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Bushi hammers down on the right knee of Eagles. Eagles with The Spin Kick. Eagles pops back on his feet. Eagles tags in Yoh. Yoh uppercuts Desperado. Yoh with the irish whip. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh drops Desperado with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Yoh stomps on Desperado’s back. Desperado with a gut punch. Forearm Exchange. Yoh applies a wrist lock. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Kanemaru pulls Yoh out of the ring. Kanemaru whips Yoh into the steel barricade.

All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Kanemaru with a Vertical Suplex on the floor. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s chest. Desperado attacks Eagles with the bell hammer. Kanemaru drives Yoh back first into the steel barricade. Kanemaru rolls Yoh back into the ring. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Eagles tags in Douki. Douki stomps on Yoh’s back. Douki with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Douki stomps on Yoh’s chest. Douki slams Yoh’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Douki kicks Yoh in the gut. Douki tags in Kanemaru. Douki repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s chest. Kanemaru with a Running Boot. Kanemaru bodyslams Yoh. Kanemaru applies The Boston Crab on the bottom rope. Kanemaru stomps on Yoh’s back. Kanemaru toys around with Yoh. Yoh with forearm shivers. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Yoh. Kanemaru whips Yoh into the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Yoh lands back on his feet. You leapfrogs over Kanemaru. Kanemaru kicks Yoh in the face. Yoh dropkicks Kanemaru. Suzuki Gun stops Yoh in his tracks. Double Irish Whip. Yoh shoves Douki into Desperado. Yoh with a Double Dropkick. Yoh tags in Sho.

Sho scores the elbow knockdown. Sho kicks Douki in the gut. Douki reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho holds onto the ropes. Sho back drops Douki over the top rope. Sho sweeps out the legs of Douki. Sho with a Diving Dropkick. Kanemaru repeatedly kicks Sho in the face. Sho rocks Kanemaru with a forearm smash. Sho drops Kanemaru with a shoulder tackle. Sho plays to the crowd. Sho with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Kanemaru denies The Deadlift German Suplex. Sho with a forearm smash. Kanemaru dropkicks Sho. Kanemaru hits The British Fall for a two count. Kanemaru uses the referee to his advantage. Kanemaru kicks Sho in the face. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sho creates distance with The Spear. Eagles and Desperado are tagged in. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Second Forearm Exchange. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Desperado rakes the eyes of Eagles. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Desperado launches Eagles over the top rope. Eagles with a straight right hand. Eagles with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick.

Desperado denies The Ron Miller Special. Desperado kicks Eagles across the ring. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Eagles. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Eagles with two sharp elbow strikes. Eagles rolls Desperado over for a two count. Eagles blocks a boot from Desperado. Desperado denies The Turbo Backpack. Desperado with a forearm shot across the back of Eagles. Desperado goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Eagles delivers the rolling chop block. Desperado hits The SpineBuster. Desperado tags in Douki. Douki with a corner clothesline. Douki with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Douki connects with The Day Break for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Yoh breaks up the submission hold. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. R3K SuperKicks Desperado. Stereo Slingshot Pescado’s. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki goes for Suplex de Luna, but Eagles rolls him over for a two count. Douki uppercuts Eagles. Eagles kicks the right shoulder of Douki. Eagles with The RoundHouse Kick. Eagles SuperKicks Douki. Eagles with a Spinning Enzuigiri. Eagles delivers The Turbo Backpack. Eagles makes Douki tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: Robbie Eagles & Roppongi 3K via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Taiji Ishimori vs. Ryusuke Taguchi

Chain grappling exchange. Test Of Strength. Ishimori applies a side headlock. Taguchi answers with the headscissors neck lock. Ishimori gets back to a vertical base. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Taguchi applies a side headlock. Ishimori whips Taguchi across the ring. Taguchi drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Ishimori drops down on the canvas. Ishimori leapfrogs over Taguchi. Taguchi lunges over Ishimori. Taguchi sends Ishimori into the ropes. Taguchi dropkicks Ishimori to the floor. Ishimori regroups on the outside. Taguchi starts dancing. Ishimori is trying to lure Taguchi to the outside. Ishimori shoves Red Shoes. Ishimori kicks the middle rope into the nether regions of Taguchi. Ishimori whips Taguchi into the steel barricade. Taguchi gets back in the ring at the count of fourteen.

Ishimori with a straight right hand. Ishimori applies the cravate. Taguchi with heavy bodyshots. Ishimori answers with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Taguchi’s neck. Ishimori gets Taguchi tied up in the tree of woe. Nether Region Attack. Taguchi with heavy bodyshots. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Taguchi’s neck. Ishimori is throwing haymakers at Taguchi. Taguchi goes for a dropkick, but Ishimori holds onto the ropes. Taguchi drops Ishimori with The Roll Through Hip Attack. Hip Attack Party for a two count. Ishimori denies The Three Amigo. Standing Switch Exchange. Ishimori with three sharp elbow strikes. Taguchi goes for a Hip Attack, but Ishimori counters with The Atomic Drop. Ishimori applies a waist lock. Taguchi with three sharp elbow strikes. Taguchi with a Fake Out Hip Attack. Taguchi follows that with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count.

Taguchi plays to the crowd. Taguchi goes for The Bomaye, but Ishimori rolls him over for a two count. Ishimori kicks Taguchi in the gut. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Ishimori with The Handspring RoundHouse Kick. Ishimori blocks a boot from Taguchi. Ishimori with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishimori hits The Sliding German Suplex for a two count. Ishimori with a NeckBreaker. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Taguchi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori goes for The Cipher Utaki, but Taguchi counters with The Ankle Lock. YES Lock/Ankle Lock Exchange. Ishimori refuses to quit. Taguchi repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Ishimori. Taguchi with a Knee Crusher. Taguchi dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori for a two count. Taguchi goes back to The Ankle Lock. Ishimori denies The Dodon. Taguchi negates The Bloody Cross. Rollup Exchange. Ishimori pulls Taguchi’s pants. Taguchi rolls Ishimori over to pickup the victory. After the match, Taguchi delivers The Stinkface. El Phantasmo attacks Taguchi from behind. Bullet Club gangs up on Taguchi. Phantasmo rakes the back of Taguchi. Rocky Romero storms into the ring to make the save. Romero dumps Bullet Club out of the ring.

Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: El Phantasmo vs. Rocky Romero

Romero starts things off with The SomerSault Plancha. Taguchi brings Ishimori to the backstage area. Romero slams Phantasmo’s head on the ring apron. Romero stomps on Phantasmo’s back. Romero with two toe kicks. Romero pulls Phantasmo’s t-shirt over his head. Romero unloads two knife edge chops. Romero stomps on Phantasmo’s back. Romero with a forearm smash. Romero whips Phantasmo across the ring. Romero scores the elbow knockdown. Romero talks smack to Phantasmo. Romero slaps Phantasmo in the face. Phantasmo with two overhand chops. Romero answers with a knife edge chop. Romero whips Phantasmo into the turnbuckle pad. Romero with a Back Body Drop. Romero with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Phantasmo regroups on the outside. Romero runs after Phantasmo. Phantasmo is playing mind games with Romero. Test Of Strength. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Romero. Phantasmo hammers down on the back of Romero’s neck. Phantasmo grabs the left ear of Romero. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Romero reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo goes for the sunset flip, but Romero counters with The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Phantasmo exits the ring. Phantasmo starts doing jumping jacks. Romero kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Romero with a blistering chop. Romero slams Phantasmo’s head on the apron. Romero with The Vertical Suplex on the floor. Romero drives Phantasmo shoulder first into the steel ring post. Romero rolls Phantasmo back into the ring. Phantasmo rocks Romero with a forearm smash. Phantasmo punches Romero in the back. Romero denies The SpringBoard Suplex. Romero with the arm-ringer across the top strand. Romero with clubbing arm-ringers. Phantasmo rakes the back of Romero. Phantasmo with a Side Walk Slam on the blue turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo repeatedly drives his knee into Romero’s back for a one count. Phantasmo applies a wrist lock. Phantasmo whips Romero into the red turnbuckle pad for a two count. Phantasmo drives his knee into Romero’s back. Phantasmo applies a rear chin lock. Phantasmo with a nasty elbow smash. Phantasmo repeatedly kicks Romero in the back. Back Rake Party. Phantasmo with a sharp knee strike. Phantasmo whips Romero into another turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo with a Pendulum BackBreaker. Phantasmo applies The BackBreaker Stretch. Romero with three knee lifts. Phantasmo hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker for a two count.

Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Phantasmo with a palm thrust. Romero reverse hammer throws Phantasmo out of the ring. Romero with a Flying Knee Strike off the apron. Romero drives Phantasmo shoulder first into the ring post. Romero tosses Phantasmo back into the ring. Romero toys around with Phantasmo. Phantasmo spits at Romero. Romero kicks Phantasmo in the chest. Forearm Exchange. Romero kicks the left shoulder of Phantasmo. Romero gets Phantasmo tied up in the ropes. Romero kicks Phantasmo in the chest. Romero rakes the back of Phantasmo. Phantasmo gives Romero the middle finger. Romero repeatedly kicks Phantasmo in the chest. Romero with a Flying Dropkick. Phantasmo drives Romero back first into the apron and the ring post. Phantasmo launches Romero over the ringside barricade. Romero gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. Phantasmo with The Flying Back Rake. Phantasmo repeatedly stomps on Romero’s back. Phantasmo applies a rear chin lock. Romero starts biting Phantasmo’s fingers. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Romero. Phantasmo repeatedly slaps Romero in the face. Second Forearm Exchange. Romero ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Romero drops Phantasmo with The Spinning DDT.

Romero with a knife edge chop. Romero sends Phantasmo to the corner. Forever Clotheslines. Romero fights out of the torture rack position. Romero applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Phantasmo transitions into The Ankle Lock. Romero delivers The Rewind Kick for a two count. Romero puts Phantasmo on the top turnbuckle. Romero with a forearm smash. Romero hammers down on the left shoulder of Phantasmo. Phantasmo with heavy bodyshots. Phantasmo rakes the back of Romero. Romero with Two HeadButts. Romero with a forearm smash. Romero follows that with The Top Rope FrankeSteiner. Romero hits The Shiranui for a two count. Palm Strike Exchange. Romero with a Spinning Back Kick. Romero goes for The Slice Bread #2, but Phantasmo counters with The Cipher Utaki for a two count. Romero avoids The Thunder Kiss #86. Romero with The Running Hip Attack. Phantasmo denies The Dodon. Romero with The Hitodenashi Driver for a two count.

Forever Clothesline Exchange. Romero with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Phantasmo denies The Slice Bread #2. Phantasmo with a forearm shot across the back of Romero. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Romero. Phantasmo applies The Nipple Hold. Phantasmo rakes the back of Romero. Phantasmo with The Spinning NeckBreaker for a two count. Phantasmo goes for Sudden Death, but Romero rolls him over for a two count. Romero with an inside cradle for a two count. Romero with the backslide cover for a two count. Romero uppercuts Phantasmo. Phantasmo kicks the right shoulder of Romero. Romero with a Jumping Knee Strike. Romero with The Shotei. Romero connects with The Slice Bread #2 for a two count. Phantasmo stomps on the left foot of Romero. Phantasmo thrust kicks the midsection of Romero. Phantasmo delivers The Styles Clash for a two count. Phantasmo repeatedly stomps on Romero’s face. Phantasmo prepares for The Sudden Death. Phantasmo dares Taguchi to throw the towel into the ring. Phantasmo with The Sudden Death for a two count as time expired. After the match, Taguchi denies The Sudden Death. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Taguchi plants Ishimori with The Leaping Hip Attack to close the show.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

