NJPW Summer Struggle Results 7/31/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Satoshi Kojima, Gabriel Kidd, and Yota Tsuji In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Ishii and Kidd will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kidd applies a side headlock. Kidd runs into Ishii. Ishii tells Kidd to bring it. Kidd duck a clothesline from Ishii. Kidd with a forearm smash. Kidd with a running shoulder block. Forearm Exchange. Ishii drops Kidd with a shoulder tackle. Ishii kicks Kidd in the back. Kidd with forearm shivers. ishii slams Kidd’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishii with a chop/forearm combination. Ishii tags in Goto. Double Irish Whip. Kidd with a Double Dropkick. Kidd ducks a clothesline from Goto. Kidd dropkicks Goto. Ishii with a double hand chop. Kidd responds with a shoulder tackle. Kidd slams Goto’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Kidd tags in Taguchi.

Taguchi is playing mind games with Goto. Taguchi applies a side headlock. Goto reverses the hold. Taguchi regains control of the side headlock. Goto sends Taguchi across the ring. Shoulder Block Exchange. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Goto. Taguchi with a Misdirection Hip Attack. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Chaos clears the ring. Taguchi reverses out of the irish whip from Goto. Taguchi with a Corner Hip Attack. Pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Taguchi starts calling the plays: Running Elbow Smashes. Kojima and Tsuji repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. Taguchi climbs to the middle turnbuckle. Kojima and Tsuji goes for a Double Irish Whip, but Goto counters with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Chaos starts ganging up on Taguchi. Goto with a Vertical Suplex. Goto tags in Hashi.

Hashi hammers down on the back of Taguchi’s neck. Chop Exchange. Hashi stomps on Taguchi’s back. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi with the irish whip. Taguchi kicks Hashi in the face. Taguchi goes for a Running Hip Attack, but Hashi counters with The Atomic Drop. Taguchi creates distance with a Leaping Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Kojima. Kojima with a running forearm smash. Kojima knocks Kidd and Ishii off the ring apron. Kojima kicks Hashi in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima sends Hashi to the corner. Kojima with a Flying Forearm Smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Kojima lands The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Hashi hits The Head Hunter. Another brawl breaks out in Korakuen Hall. Hashi with a running knife edge chop. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi SuperKicks Kojima for a two count. Hashi applies a waist lock. Kojima with three sharp elbow strikes. Kojima drops Hashi with The DDT. Hashi responds with a Lariat. Hashi tags in Yano.

Yano starts removing a turnbuckle pad. The referee admonishes Yano. Kojima kicks Yano in the gut. Kojima applies a side headlock. Kojima side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter. Kojima tags in Tsuji. Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tsuji bodyslams Yano. Second Forearm Exchange. Chaos goes for Stereo Ushigoroshi’s, but The Young Lions lands back on their feet. Young Lions with Stereo Dropkicks. Tsuji bodyslams Yano. Tsuji with a SomerSault Senton. Tsuji follows that with The Leaping Splash for a two count. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Hashi SuperKicks Tsuji. Taguchi responds with a Hip Attack. Yano side steps Tsuji into the exposed steel. Tsuji Spears Yano for a two count. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano shoves Tsuji into the referee. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano plants Tsuji with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, Yoshi Hashi, and Toru Yano via Pinfall

Second Match: Shingo Takagi & Sanada vs. Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma

Takagi and Makabe will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Takagi applies a side headlock. Takagi runs into Makabe. Shoulder Block Exchange. Takagi drops Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi HeadButts Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder tackle of his own. Makabe tags in Honma. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Honma repeatedly stomp on Takagi’s chest. Honma hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Honma punches Takagi in the back. Honma bodyslams Takagi. Takagi avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Sanada knocks Makabe off the ring apron. Takagi dumps Honma out of the ring. Takagi slams Honma’s head on the ring apron. Takagi whips Honma into the steel barricade. Takagi applies a side headlock on the steel ring post. Takagi rolls Honma back into the ring. Takagi with The SlingShot Knee Drop for a one count. Takagi drags Honma to the corner. Takagi tags in Sanada. Wish Bone Attack. Sanada with clubbing blows to Honma’s back. Honma with elbows into the midsection of Sanada. Sanada uppercuts Honma for a two count. Sanada applies a rear chin lock. Honma puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break.

Sanada tags in Takagi. Takagi rams his boot across Honma’s face. Takagi stomps on Honma’s back. Takagi talks smack to Honma. Honma unloads three open hand chops. Takagi drops Honma with a knife edge chop. Takagi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Honma lands back on his feet. Honma applies a waist lock. Takagi with two sharp elbow strikes. Honma scores the elbow knockdown. Honma goes for The Kokeshi HeadButt, but Takagi ducks out of the way. Forearm Exchange. Takagi with a stiff lariat. Honma responds with The BrainBuster. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe knocks Sanada off the ring apron. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Makabe hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Makabe applies a waist lock. Takagi with three sharp elbow strikes. Makabe answers with a forearm smash. Lariat Exchange. Takagi ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada slams Makabe’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dives over Makabe. Sanada kicks Makabe in the gut. Makabe with a Western Lariat. Makabe tags in Honma.

Honma scores the elbow knockdown. Honma bodyslams Sanada. Honma with forearm shiver. Takagi attacks Honma from behind. Honma ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Standing Switch Exchange. Honma kicks Sanada in the face. Takagi goes for a German Suplex, but Honma blocks it. Honma applies a front face lock. Honma with a DDT/FlatLiner Combination. Honma connects with The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Honma goes for a Bodyslam, but Sanada counters with Skull End. Makabe breaks up the submission hold. Takagi punches Makabe in the back. Double Irish Whip. LIJ denies The Double Clothesline. Double Boot into the midsection of Makabe. GBH with a Double BrainBuster. Double Lariat to Sanada. Makabe clotheslines the back of Sanada’s neck. Honma follows that with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Honma bodyslams Sanada. Honma goes for The Super Kokeshi HeadButt, but Sanada ducks out of the way. Honma avoids The Pumping Bomber. Takagi decks Honma with a back elbow smash. Takagi with a right jab. Takagi clotheslines Honma. Double Irish Whip. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex. Sanada delivers The Basement Dropkick for a two count. Takagi dumps Makabe out of the ring. Honma with an inside cradle for a two count. Sanada make Honma tap out to Skull End.

Winner: Shingo Takagi & Sanada via Submission

Third Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Master Wato, and Yuya Uemura vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, Douki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 10-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki Gun on cue attacks Team Golden Aces before the bell rings. Douki repeatedly hits Tenzan with the lead pipe. Douki is choking Tenzan with the pipe. Desperado whips Uemura into the steel barricade. Douki with a clubbing axe handle strike. Douki applies an illegal choke. Following a snap mare takeover, Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp. Douki rams his boot across Tenzan’s face. Douki punches Tenzan in the back. Tenzan Spears Douki. Tenzan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Sabre. Tenzan drops Sabre with The Mongolian Chop. Douki attacks Tenzan from behind. Douki mocks Tenzan. Tenzan reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Tenzan with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Tanahashi and Taichi are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tanahashi backs Taichi into the ropes. Taichi turns Tanahashi over. The referee calls for a clean break. Taichi rakes the eyes of Tanahashi. Taichi with the irish whip. Tanahashi decks Taichi with a back elbow smash. Tanahashi goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Taichi duck out of the way. Tanahashi with heavy bodyshots. Tanahashi bodyslams Taichi. Taichi avoids The Leaping Elbow Drop. Tanahashi tells Taichi to bring it. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Tanahashi applies a side headlock. Taichi with a Back Drop Driver. Suzuki Gun clears the ring.

All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Taichi toys around with Tanahashi. Taichi launches Tanahashi to the corner. Tanahashi with forearm shivers. Tanahashi knocks Suzuki Gun off the ring apron. Taichi applies an illegal choke in the blue corner. Suzuki Gun starts ganging up on Tanahashi. The referee is trying to calm down Ibushi. Taichi tags in Douki. Douki repeatedly stomps on Tanahashi’s back. Douki with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Douki tags in Sabre. Sabre repeatedly kicks Tanahashi in the face. Sabre applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Uemura dropkicks Sabre. Uemura is trying to wake up Tanahashi. Tanahashi tags in Ibushi. Ibushi with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Ibushi clears the ring. Sabre uppercuts Ibushi. Ibushi delivers his combination offense. Ibushi with a Mid-Kick. Ibushi follows that with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Ibushi with forearm shivers. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Sabre side steps Ibushi into the turnbuckle pad. Ibushi dives over Sabre. Sabre with a Leaping Guillotine Choke. Sabre transitions into a Triangle Choke. Ibushi goes for a PowerBomb, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Sabre with an OverHead Wrist Kick. Sabre blocks a lariat from Ibushi. Ibushi avoids the leg sweep. Ibushi drops Sabre with a RoundHouse Kick.

Wato and Kanemaru are tagged in. Wato side steps the charging Kanemaru. Wato blasts Desperado off the apron. Kanemaru attacks Wato from behind. Kanemaru tugs on Wato’s hair. Douki kicks Wato in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Wato side steps Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Wato with a Running Hurricanrana to Douki. Wato uppercuts Kanemaru. Kanemaru with a Big Boot. Wato answers with The Mid-Kick. Wato lands The Tornillo. Wato is fired up. Wato rolls Kanemaru back into the ring. Wato with The SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato goes for a PowerBomb, but Kanemaru counters with a Back Body Drop. Wato kicks Kanemaru in the back. Kanemaru dropkicks Wato. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado toys around with Wato. Desperado hammers down on the right knee of Wato. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato with a Step Up Knee Strike. Taichi knocks Tanahashi off the apron. Wato tags in Uemura.

Uemura with a running forearm smash. Uemura with forearm shivers. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Uemura with a flying forearm smashes. Ibushi and Tenzan clears the ring. Uemura sends Desperado to the corner. Ibushi with a Rising Knee Strike. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Uemura follows that with a running elbow smash. Uemura connects with The Double OverHook Suplex for a two count. Uemura goes for a Germean Suplex, but Desperado block it. Uemura punches Desperado in the back. Short-Arm Reversal by Desperado. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Desperado locks in Numero Dos. Tanahashi breaks up the submission hold. Suzuki Gun drops Tanahashi with The Tensho Zack Driver. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Ibushi with a Double Back Flip Kick. Ibushi dropkicks Desperado. Ueumura drills Desperado with The BrainBuster for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Uemura decks Desperado with a back elbow smash. Desperado shoves Uemura into the referee. Desperado with a massive haymaker. Desperado plants Uemura with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, Douki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during today’s broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada & SHO vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Gedo w/Jado

Okada and Takahashi will start things off. Okada is immediately distracted by Gedo. Takahashi attacks Okada from behind. Takahashi knocks Sho off the ring apron. Gedo rakes the eyes of Okada. Double Irish Whip. Okada kicks Gedo in the chest. Okada ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Okada shoves Takahashi into Gedo. Okada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Okada with a Swinging NeckBreaker. Okada dumps Takahashi back first on the canvas. Okada with a SlingShot Senton for a two count. Okada tags in Sho. Sho with a forearm smash. Sho whips Takahashi across the ring. Sho drops Takahashi with a running knee lift. Sho kicks Takahashi in the back for a two count. Sho stomps on Takahashi’s back. Sho with a forearm smash. Takahashi reverse out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Sho with a leaping forearm smash. Jado nails Sho with the kendo stick. Takahashi drops Okada with The Big Boot. Pier six brawl ensue on the outside. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Okada. Takahashi whips Okada into the steel barricade. Takahashi talks smack to Okada. Takahashi stomps on Okada’s chest. Gedo repeatedly hits Sho with the bell hammer. Gedo rolls Sho back into the ring.

Bullet Club are cutting the ring in half. Takahashi with the lateral press for a two count. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi sends Sho chest first into the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in Gedo. Gedo rakes the eyes of Sho. Gedo taunts Okada. Gedo whips Sho into the exposed steel. Gedo poses for the crowd. Gedo toys around with Sho. Sho with a forearm smash. Gedo drives Sho back first into the exposed steel. Takahashi tags himself in. Takahashi kicks Okada off the apron. The referee is trying to calm down Okada. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Sho. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi applies a rear chin lock. Sho with elbows into the midsection of Takahashi. Takahashi blocks a boot from Sho. Takahashi sends Sho face first into the canvas. Takahashi with another Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Sho lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Takahashi goes for The Reverse DDT, but Sho counters with The BrainBuster. Sho tags in Okada.

Okada with forearm shivers. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada blasts Gedo off the apron. Okada sends Takahashi to the corner. Takahashi kicks Okada in the face. Okada hits The FlapJack for a two count. Takahashi with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Okada with a forearm smash. Takahashi responds with The Stun Gun. Takahashi connects with The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Okada negates The Miami Shine. Okada goes for The TombStone PileDriver, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Okada blocks a boot from Takahashi. Okada with a forearm smash. Okada uppercuts Takahashi. Takahashi clotheslines Okada. Takahashi tags in Gedo. Gedo decks Okada with a JawBreaker. Okada denies The SuperKick. Okada drops Gedo with The Big Boot. Oakda tags n Sho. Sho with a running corner clothesline. Sho with combination kicks. Sho SuperKicks Gedo for a two count. Gedo negates The PowerBreaker. Gedo delivers the eye poke. Gedo thrust kicks the midsection of Sho. Sho avoids The Gedo Clutch. Sho ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Sho Spears Gedo for a two count. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Okada dumps Takahashi out of the ring. The referee is distracted by Jado. Gedo puts on brass knuckles. Toru Yano delivers the low blow. Sho with The BackStabber. Sho makes Gedo tap out to The Cross-Arm-Breaker.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada & SHO via Submission

Fifth Match: EVIL & Taiji Ishimori w/Dick Togo vs. Tetsuya Naito & Bushi

EVIL and Naito will start things off. Ishimori attacks Naito from behind. Ishimori knocks Bushi off the ring apron. EVIL stomps on the left knee of Naito. EVIL dumps Naito out of the ring. EVIL with a knife edge chop. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. Naito repeatedly whips EVIL into the steel barricades. Naito walks towards Dick Togo. Naito drives EVIL back first into the barricade. Naito kicks EVIL in the back. Naito rolls EVIL back into the ring. Naito hammers down on the back of EVIL’s neck. Naito applies the cravate. Bushi tags himself in. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Bushi with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Ishimori kicks Bushi in the back. Bushi takes a swipe at Ishimori. Bushi kicks EVIL in the gut. Bushi punches EVIL in the back. Togo trips Bushi from the outside. EVIL knocks Naito off the ring apron. EVIL dumps Bushi out of the ring. Togo repeatedly stomps on Bushi’s chest. Togo starts choking Bushi on the floor. Togo rolls Bushi back into the ring. Red Shoes admonishes Bullet Club. EVIL is putting the boots to Bushi. EVIL tags in Ishimori.

Ishimori stomps on Bushi’s chest. Ishimori applies the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori was trying to rip off Bushi’s mask. Ishimori abuses Red Shoes five count. Bushi unloads Two Open Hand Chops. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Bushi. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori cranks on Bushi’s neck. Ishimori tags in EVIL. EVIL toys around with Bushi. Bushi with a series of open hand chops. EVIL rakes the eyes of Bushi. Bushi denies The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi creates distance with The DDT. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito ducks a clothesline form EVIL. Naito knocks Ishimori off the ring apron. Naito kicks EVIL in the face. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana. Naito with a Sliding Dropkick to Ishimori. Naito follows that with a neckbreaker onto the knee. Naito dropkicks the back of EVIL’s head for a two count. Naito stares at Togo. Naito is putting the boots to EVIL. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito punches EVIL in the back. EVIL tugs on Naito’s hair.

EVIL blocks a boot from Naito. EVIL throws the right leg of Naito into Red Shoes hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Naito. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Naito blocks it. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito PowerSlams EVIL. Naito applies The HeadScissors Arm Lock. Ishimori breaks up the submission hold. Red Shoes tells Ishimori to get out of the ring. Naito tags in Bushi. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Ishimori kicks Bushi in the gut. Bushi sends Ishimori crashing to the outside. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Bushi ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Naito whips EVIL across the ring. Naito kicks EVIL in the gut. Togo pulls Naito out of the ring. Togo with a straight right hand. Togo drives Naito face first into the steel ring post. Togo starts choking Naito. EVIL goes for Darkness Falls, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Bushi goes for The Fisherman’s NeckBreaker, but EVIL blocks it. Ishimori with a SpringBoard Seated Senton. EVIL connects with The Running Lariat for a two count. EVIL makes Bushi tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock.

Winner: EVIL & Taiji Ishimori via Submission

Sixth Match: Minoru Suzuki vs. Yuji Nagata

Huge standoff after the bell rings. Running Boot Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Second Running Boot Exchange. Nagata tells Suzuki to bring it. Suzuki kicks Nagata in the gut. Nagata applies an arm-bar. Nagata hammers down on the left shoulder of Suzuki. Nagata with a standing arm-bar. Suzuki with a single leg takedown. Suzuki applies a knee bar. Suzuki kicks Nagata in the gut. Nagata whips Suzuki into the steel barricade. Suzuki denies The Helluva Kick. Suzuki wraps the right leg of Nagata around the barricade. Red Shoes snatches the steel chair out of Suzuki’s hands. Suzuki work on the right leg of Nagata. Suzuki with a barricade assisted toe hold. Suzuki delivers a gut punch. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Nagata. Nagata with forearm shivers. Suzuki answers with a short knee lift. Suzuki continues to apply pressure on the right leg of Nagata.

Nagata gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Suzuki toys around with Nagata. Suzuki with a knee lift. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki wraps the right leg of Nagata around the middle rope. Suzuki abuses Red Shoes five count. Suzuki delivers The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Nagata denies The PK. Nagata hammers down on the right knee of Suzuki. Nagata with clubbing mid-kicks. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata goes for The Exploder Suplex, but Suzuki blocks it. Nagata drops Suzuki with The Big Boot for a one count. Suzuki blocks The Mid-Kick. Suzuki hammers down the left knee of Nagata.

Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Nagata. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Nagata backs Suzuki into the turnbuckle pad. Nagata with forearm shivers. Nagata is fired up. Suzuki talks smack to Nagata. Third Forearm Exchange. HeadButt Exchange. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Nagata connects with The Exploder Suplex. Nagata with a Mid-Kick. Nagata goes for a Back Drop Driver, but Suzuki blocks it. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Suzuki. Suzuki applies a side headlock. Nagata with a knee lift. Suzuki negates The Back Drop Driver. Suzuki with clubbing headbutts. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Suzuki with combination palm strikes. Suzuki drops Nagata with a forearm smash. Suzuki plants Nagata with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki via Pinfall

