NJPW Summer Struggle Results 7/31/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Yuji Nagata & Yota Tsuji

Togi Makabe and Yota Tsuji will start things off. Tsuji runs into Makabe. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Makabe reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Shoulder Block Exchange. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Tsuji drops Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Tsuji bodyslams Makabe. Tsuji repeatedly stomps on Makabe’s chest. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Makabe backs Tsuji into the red turnbuckle pad. Honma and Nagata are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Nagata targets the ribs of Honma. Honma applies a hammerlock. Nagata with three sharp elbow strikes. Nagata applies a front face lock. Honma backs Nagata into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Honma slaps Nagata in the chest. Honma kicks Nagata in the gut. Honma with forearm shivers. Honma applies a side headlock. Nagata whips Honma across the ring. Nagata kicks Honma in the face. Forearm Exchange. Honma dodges The Big Boot. Honma drops Nagata with a shoulder tackle. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma with the irish whip. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma follows that with The Running Bulldog. Nagata avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt.

Nagata stomps on Honma’s back. Nagata kicks Honma in the back. Nagata kicks Makabe off the ring apron. Nagata with the arm-ringer. Nagata tags in Tsuji. Tsuji kicks the right shoulder of Honma. Tsuji with a full arm and dragon twist. Tsuji bodyslams Honma. Tsuji knocks Makabe off the apron. Tsuji stomps on Honma’s back. Tsuji applies a front face lock. Nagata tags himself in. Nagata kicks Honma in the ribs. Overhand Chop Exchange. Nagata repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Honma. Nagata continues to kick Makabe off the apron. Makabe is pissed. Nagata repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Nagata unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Honma hammers down on the left knee of Nagata. Nagata kicks Honma in the face. Honma creates distance with The Leaping Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe knocks Tsuji off the apron. Makabe with the irish whip. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Nagata denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Nagata drives his knee into the midsection of Makabe. Nagata with a forearm smash. Makabe responds with a Lariat for a two count.

Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Honma breaks up the submission hold. Nagata reverses out of the irish whip from Honma. Nagata with a running knee lift. Nagata tags in Tsuji. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji sends Makabe to the corner. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Tsuji with a running forearm smash. Makabe kicks Tsuji in the gut. Tsuji with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Double Irish Whip. Tsuji with a running elbow smash. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Nagata follows that with The Exploder Suplex. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji for a two count. Tsuji applies The Boston Crab. Tsuji refuses to let go of the hold. Nagata gets Honma trapped in The Nagata Lock II. Makabe grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Makabe Spears Tsuji for a two count. Tsuji ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Tsuji with the sunset flip for a two count. Tsuji Spears Makabe for a two count. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Honma drops Tsuji with The DDT. GBH with a Double Lariat. Honma knocks Nagata off the apron Makabe with The Running Lariat for a two count. Makabe dumps Tsuji back first on the canvas. Makabe connects with The King Kong Knee Drop. Makabe makes Tsuji tap out to The Boston Crab.

Winner: Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma via Submission

Second Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Toru Yano, and Yuya Uemura vs. Chase Owens, El Phantasmo, and Taiji Ishimori In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Chase Owens attacks Toru Yano before the bell rings. Owens repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Ishimori with a gut punch. Phantasmo applies the nipple hold. Double Irish Whip. Yano side steps Ishimori into the turnbuckle pad. Yano ducks a clothesline from Owens. Hair Pull Exchange. Ishimori and Uemura are tagged in. Ishimori kicks Uemura in the gut. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Uemura. Ishimori applies a side headlock. Ishimori tugs on Uemura’s hair. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Uemura bodyslams Ishimori. Uemura with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Uemura with the irish whip. Ishimori repeatedly kicks Uemura in the face. Ishimori clears the ring. Phantasmo is throwing haymakers at Uemura. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Phantasmo grabs the right ear of Uemura. Phantasmo rolls Uemura back into the ring. Ishimori attacks the right ear of Uemura. Ishimori applies a front face lock. Ishimori tags in Owens. Owens kicks Uemura in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Owens grabs Uemura’s right ear. Owens stomps on the right knee of Uemura. Owens tags in Phantasmo.

Phantasmo kicks Uemura in the gut. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Phantasmo tags in Owens. Back Rake Party. The referee is trying to calm down Yano. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo continues to rake the back of Uemura. Forearm Exchange. Uemura reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Uemura goes for a dropkick, but Phantasmo holds onto the ropes. Uemura avoids The SpringBoard MoonSault. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Uemura. Uemura dropkicks Phantasmo. Uemura tags in Tanahashi. Tanahashi delivers his combination offense. Tanahashi rakes Phantasmo’s back. Tanahashi with a forearm smash. Phantasmo reverses out of the irish whip from Tanahashi. Tanahashi with a flying forearm smash. Tanahashi clears the ring. Tanahashi blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi applies The Texas Cloverleaf. Tanahashi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip to Owens. Ishimori kicks Tanahashi in the back. Double Irish Whip. Tanahashi kicks Ishimori in the chest. Tanahashi slaps Phantasmo in the face. Ishimori kicks Tanahashi in the chest. Phantasmo with a knee lift. Ishimori nails Tanahashi with The Pump Kick. Phantasmo with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yano and Owens are tagged in. Yano ducks a clothesline from Owens. Yano rakes the eyes of Owens. Yano plays hop potato with the turnbuckle pad. Yano slaps Owens in the back of the head. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Yano side steps Owens into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Owens over for a two count.

Owens drops Yano with The Big Boot. Yano denies The Package PileDriver. Owens with forearm shivers. Owens denies The Inverted Atomic Drop. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Owens down to the mat. Yano tags in Uemura. Uemura with forearm shivers. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Uemura. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Owens. Uemura with a flying forearm smash. Uemura with a Corner Dropkick. Owens denies The Belly to Back Suplex. Owens with a closed fist shot. Uemura uppercuts Owens. Uemura with a double hand chop. Uemura with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Owens repeatedly kicks Uemura in the chest. Owens side steps Uemura into the turnbuckle pad. Ishimori with a ShotGun Meteora. Phantasmo with a leaping back elbow smash. Owens follows that with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Tanahashi and Yano dumps Bullet Club out of the ring. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Inverted Atomic Drop/SlingBlade Combination. Uemura hits The Double Overhook Suplex for a two count. Uemura applies a wrist lock. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Uemura. Uemura goes for a dropkick, but Owens counters with a double leg takedown. Owens goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Uemura counters with the inside cradle for a two count. Owens nails Uemura with The V-Trigger for a two count. Owens connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chase Owens, El Phantasmo, and Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada, Robbie Eagles, and Tiger Mask vs. Hiroyoshi Tenzan, Ryusuke Taguchi, and Master Wato In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Robbie Eagles and Master Wato will start things off. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Wato kicks Eagles in the chest. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Eagles drops down on the canvas. Eagles leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Eagles. Eagles with the bypass. Wato with a Running Hurricanrana. Eagles launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato dives over Uemura. Wato kicks Eagles in the gut. Wato with a forearm smash. Eagles with two hamstring kicks. Wato dodges The Sliding Elbow Smash. Eagles avoids The Windmill Kick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Okada and Tenzan are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Tenzan backs Okada into the ropes. Okada turns Tenzan over. The referee calls for a clean break. Tenzan kicks Okada in the gut. Tenzan with Two HeadButts. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan stomps on Okada’s back. Tenzan with two knife edge chops. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Okada denies The BrainBuster. Okada applies a wrist lock. Okada ducks a clothesline from Tenzan. Okada kicks Tenzan in the gut. Okada drops Tenzan with The DDT. Okada with a falling headbutt. Okada applies a front face lock.

Tiger Mask tags himself in. Tiger Mask repeatedly kicks the right hamstring of Tenzan. Tiger Mask with Two HeadButts. Tiger Mask kicks Tenzan in the gut. Tiger Mask with clubbing hamstring kicks for a two count. Tiger Mask applies a rear chin lock. Tiger Mask kicks Tenzan in the back for a two count. Tiger Mask drives his elbow into Tenzan’s forehead. Tiger Mask tags in Eagles. Tiger Mask and Eagles gangs up on Tenzan. Double Mid-Kick for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Eagles dropkicks the left knee of Tenzan. Eagles applies a wrist lock. Eagles tags in Okada. Okada with a double sledge. Tenzan with two overhand chops. Okada drives his knee into the midsection of Tenzan. Okada HeadButts Tenzan. Tenzan kicks Okada in the face. Tenzan HeadButts Okada. Okada answers with a knee lift. Okada uppercuts Tenzan. Okada with the irish whip. Tenzan side steps Okada into the turnbuckle pad. Okada stops Tenzan in his tracks. Okada with a forearm smash. Tenzan reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Tenzan creates distance with The Mountain Bomb. Taguchi and Tiger Mask are tagged in.

Tiger Mask rolls around Taguchi. Taguchi kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Taguchi whips Tiger Mask across the ring. Taguchi goes for a Hip Attack, but Tiger Mask holds onto the ropes. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi drops Tiger Mask with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Tiger Mask avoids The Diving Hip Attack. Taguchi avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Tiger Mask with a Mule Kick. Tiger Mask tags in Eagles. Eagles unloads three mid-kicks. Eagles with a Running Enzuigiri across the backside of Taguchi. Taguchi side steps Eagles into the turnbuckle pad. Taguchi with a Blue Thunder Bomb. Taguchi tags in Wato. Wato knocks Okada off the ring apron. Wato with combination kicks. Wato whips Eagles across the ring. Wato leapfrogs over Eagles.

Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Eagles. Wato with a backhand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Eagles denies The TTD. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Wato. Eagles rolls Wato over for a two count. Eagles kicks Wato in the gut. Wato drops Eagles with The Leg Lariat for a two count. Wato clears the ring. Double Irish Whip. Wato with a running elbow smash. Taguchi with a Corner Hip Attack. Wato follows that with The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Taguchi with The Sliding Hip Attack. Wato connects with The Recientemente for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Wato goes for The RPP, but Eagles ducks out of the way. Roundhouse Kick Exchange. Eagles with an Overhead Kick. Eagles with a SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Wato rolls Eagles over for a two count. Eagles blocks a boot from Wato. Eagles slaps Wato in the chest. Eagles delivers The Turbo Backpack. Eagles makes Wato tap out to The Ron Miller Special.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada, Robbie Eagles, and Tiger Mask via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, Gedo, and Dick Togo In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Bullet Club attacks LIJ before the bell rings. EVIL unloads two knife edge chops. Togo punches Takagi. EVIL rolls Takagi back into the ring. Togo with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito kicks the IWGP World Title out of EVIL’s hands. The referee has lost complete control of this match. Gedo with a southpaw haymaker. Double Irish Whip. Naito side steps Gedo into the turnbuckle pad. Naito with a Running Hurricanrana to Togo. EVIL kicks Naito in the gut. EVIL applies the full nelson lock. Naito kicks Gedo in the face. Naito decks EVIL with a back elbow smash. Naito ducks a clothesline from EVIL. Assisted Swinging DDT. Naito ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Naito drops Gedo with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Naito kicks Takahashi in the gut. Naito with the irish whip. Takahashi with an Inside Out Lariat. Takahashi kicks Naito out of the ring. All hell is breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Togo rolls Naito back into the ring. Takahashi tags in EVIL.

EVIL whips Naito into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo with a double sledge. Togo punches Naito in the jaw. Togo applies a rear chin lock. Togo with a running fist drop for a two count. Togo tags in Gedo. Gedo dumps Naito out of the ring. EVIL drives a chair into the midsection of Naito. EVIL drives Naito back first into the steel barricade. EVIL rolls Naito back into the ring. Gedo goes into the cover for a two count. Gedo argues with the referee. Gedo talks smack to Naito. Gedo rakes the eyes of Naito. Gedo stomps on Naito’s chest. Gedo tags in Takahashi. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi stomps on Naito’s chest. Naito is throwing haymakers at Takahashi. Takahashi drives his knee into the midsection of Naito. Takahashi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi backs Naito into the ropes. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Naito ducks a clothesline from Takahashi. Naito kicks Takahashi in the gut. Sunset Flip/Basement Dropkick Combination. Naito tags in Sanada.

Sanada scores the forearm knockdown. Sanada blasts EVIL off the ring apron. Takahashi reverses out of the irish whip from Sanada. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Sanada shoves Togo into Gedo. Sanada with an Atomic Drop/Shoulder Tackle Combination. Sanada with a double leg takedown. Sanada applies The Paradise Lock. Sanada with a drop toe hold into Togo’s ass. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Takahashi denies The TKO. Takahashi starts biting Sanada’s fingers. Sanada denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Finger Bite Exchange. Sanada kicks Takahashi in the gut. Sanada punches Takahashi. Sanada whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi dumps Sanada face first on the top rope. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL knocks Takagi off the apron. EVIL whips Sanada into the exposed steel. Sanada side steps EVIL into the exposed steel. Sanada dropkicks EVIL. Sanada tags in Takagi.

Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi with a knife edge chop. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of EVIL. Takagi drops EVIL with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. EVIL rolls himself under the bottom rope. Takagi repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s chest. EVIL rakes the eyes of Takagi. EVIL throws the right leg of Takagi into the referee’s hands. EVIL thrust kicks the midsection of Takagi. EVIL with a corner clothesline. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. EVIL toys around with Takagi. EVIL stands on the back of Takagi’s neck. Takagi denies The Darkness Falls. Takagi HeadButts EVIL. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Takagi. Togo kicks Takagi in the back. Togo tugs on Takagi’s hair. Takagi kicks EVIL in the face. Takagi decks Togo with a back elbow smash. Takagi shoves EVIL into Togo.

EVIL ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takagi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi drops EVIL with The Fake Out DDT. Bushi and Gedo are tagged in. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Bushi with a Running Hurricanrana. Bushi with a DDT for a two count. Bushi follows that with forearm shivers. Gedo with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Bushi dropkicks the left knee of Gedo. Gedo side steps Bushi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi with a Pendulum Kick. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Togo trips Bushi from the outside. Gedo SuperKicks Bushi for a two count. The referee gets distracted by Takahashi. Bushi avoids the brass knuckle punch. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Gedo’s neck. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada kicks Togo in the face. Inverted Atomic Drop/Dropkick Combination. EVIL delivers multiple chair shots. Takagi kicks EVIL in the gut. Takagi throws the chair out of the ring. Takagi delivers The Pumping Bomber. Gedo rakes the eyes of Takagi. Takagi decks Gedo with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi with The Ryukon Lariat. Bushi connects with The MX to pickup the victory. After the match, EVIL clocked Takagi with the IWGP World Heavyweight Title.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi and Roppongi 3K vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 10-Man Tag Team Elimination Match

Suzuki Gun attacks Chaos before the bell rings. A massive brawl breaks out. Desperado repeatedly stomps on Sho’s back. Sho with forearm shivers. Desperado with a thumb to the eye. Desperado continues to stomp on Sho’s back. Yoh made the blind tag. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Sho drops down on the canvas. Drop Toe Hold/Sliding Dropkick Combination. Double Dropkick to Kanemaru. R3K is trying to throw Desperado over the top rope, but Taichi gets in the way. Taichi dumps Sho out of the ring. Yoh dropkicks Taichi. Suzuki Gun with a double leg takedown. Taichi knocks Goto off the ring apron. Triple Submission Party. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Yoh. Desperado argues with Red Shoes. Desperado rolls Yoh out of the ring. Forearm/Uppercut Combination. Ishii is doing Yoh no favors running into the ring. Suzuki Gun clears the ring. Red Shoes has lost complete control of this match.

Suzuki rolls Yoh back into the ring. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru hyperextends the left leg of Yoh. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki. Suzuki repeatedly kicks Yoh in the face. Yoh with forearm shivers. Suzuki kicks the left knee of Yoh. Suzuki rocks Yoh with a forearm smash for a two count. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Desperado tags himself in. Desperado kicks Yoh in the gut. Desperado bodyslams Yoh. Desperado taunts Chaos. Suzuki Gun is using Chaos bad temper to their advantage. Desperado is choking Yoh with his boot. Desperado tags in Taichi. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Yoh in the back for a two count. Taichi applies The Cobra Twist. Yoh grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Taichi toys around with Yoh. Yoh with three overhand chops. Yoh uppercuts Taichi. Choke Hold Party. Yoh dropkicks Taichi. Kanemaru stops Yoh in his tracks. Yoh creates distance with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Yoh tags in Goto.

Goto with a shoulder tackle. Goto scores the elbow knockdown. Goto with a Hip Toss. Goto kicks Sabre in the gut. Goto with a Snap Vertical Suplex on top of Taichi. Goto clears the ring. Goto with the irish whip. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Taichi denies The Ushigoroshi. Goto kicks Taichi in the gut. Short-Arm Reversal by Taichi. Taichi nails Goto with The Hook Kick. Taichi knocks Hashi off the apron. Taichi with two corner clotheslines. Goto denies The Buzzsaw Kick. Goto applies a waist lock. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Another brawl breaks out on the floor. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Hashi with a running shoulder tackle. Hashi denies The Black Mephisto. Taichi kicks Hashi in the face. Hashi dodges The Axe Bomber. Taichi denies The Ushigoroshi. Hashi SuperKicks Taichi. Sabre blocks a lariat from Hashi. Sabre uppercuts Hashi. Goto clotheslines Sabre. Taichi side steps Goto into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with The Kamagiri. Goto denies The Axe Bomber. Taichi blocks a lariat from Goto. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Goto responds with The Ushigoroshi. Taichi denies The GTR. Taichi propels Goto to the ring apron. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hirooki Goto has been eliminated. Hashi dumps Taichi over the top rope. Taichi has been eliminated.

Sabre repeatedly stomps on Hashi’s chest. Sabre uppercuts Hashi. Sabre skins the cat. Sabre applies The Octopus Stretch in the ropes. Uppercut/Forearm Exchange. Hashi unloads three knife edge chops. Sabre with another uppercut. Sabre with the sunset flip. Hashi rolls Sabre over for a two count. Hashi avoids The PK. Hashi with another quick rollup for a two count. Sabre dodges The Spinning Mule Kick. Sabre goes for The PK, but Hashi counters with a blistering chop. Hashi skins the cat. Sabre with a Running Boot. Hashi answers with a knife edge chop. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre sweeps out the legs of Hashi. Sabre kicks Hashi off the apron. Yoshi Hashi has been eliminated. Ishii tries to throw Sabre over the top rope. Ishii with two knife edge chops. Sabre with an arm-ringer across the top strand. Forearm Exchange. Sabre with clubbing arm-ringers on the top strand. Sho knocks Sabre off the apron. Zack Sabre Jr has been eliminated. Desperado pulls Sho out of the ring. Desperado sends Sho face first into the steel ring post. Ishii tells Suzuki to bring it.

Second Forearm Exchange. Double HeadButt. Suzuki runs around Ishii. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Ishii counters with a Back Body Drop. Ishii blocks a boot from Suzuki. Ishii rocks Suzuki with a forearm smash. Ishii toys around with Suzuki. Third Forearm Exchange. Suzuki repeatedly whips Ishii into the steel barricade. Suzuki is raining down forearms. Suzuki delivers multiple chair shots. Tomohio Ishii and Minoru Suzuki has been eliminated via double count-out. Suzuki is trying to choke Ishii with the chair. Suzuki has officially snapped. Kanemaru tosses Sho around the ringside area. Kanemaru stomps on Sho’s back. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Sho. Suzuki has to be restrained. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Sho’s neck. For whatever reason, Red Shoes continues to allow Suzuki Gun to double team Sho. Double Irish Whip. Sho with The Double Spear. Sho blasts Kanemaru with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Kanemaru denies The Deadlift German Suplex. Kanemaru decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Kanemaru is trying to dump Sho over the top rope. Sho with combination forearms. Kanemaru dropkicks Sho. Desperado with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Running Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Kanemaru hits The British Fall for a two count.

Sho avoids Deep Impact. Kanemaru with a forearm smash. R3K with Stereo Jumping Knee Strikes. Sho with The BackStabber. Yoh follows that with a single leg dropkick. R3K knocks Desperado off the apron. Kanemaru denies The 3K. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sho blocks a boot from Kanemaru. Sho hammers down on the right knee of Kanemaru. Sho drops Kanemaru with The Mid-Kick. Kanemaru with the low bridge. Kanemaru kicks Sho in the face. Kanemaru shoves Yoh into Sho. Sho has been eliminated. Kanemaru slams Yoh’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Yoh denies The Knee Crusher. Yoh with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Yoh with an inside cradle for a two count. Yoh with a quick rollup for a two count. Yoh uppercuts Desperado. Yoh denies Guitarra de Angel. Yoh with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Yoh’s chest. Yoh dropkicks Kanemaru. Desperado with The El Es Culero for a two count. Yoh side steps Desperado into the turnbuckle pad. Yoh with The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Standing Switch Exchange. Desperado decks Yoh with a back elbow smash. Desperado with The Knee Crusher. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Yoh. Desperado makes Yoh tap out to Numero Dos.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Submission

