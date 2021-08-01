NJPW Summer Struggle Results 8/1/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Yuya Uemura

Uemura with a waist lock go-behind. Uemura applies a hammerlock. Uemura rolls Okada over for a one count. Uemura with a fireman’s carry takeover. Uemura applies an arm-bar. Okada with a single leg takedown. Okada drops his elbow on the left knee of Uemura. Okada applies a leg lock. Uemura grabs The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Okada rolls Uemura over for a two count. Chain grappling exchange. Okada applies a side headlock. Uemura with heavy bodyshots. Uemura whips Okada across the ring. Uemura dropkicks Okada. Uemura stomps on Okada’s chest. Uemura transitions into a ground and pound attack. Uemura slaps Okada in the chest. Uemura bodyslams Okada for a one count. Uemura with a leaping elbow drop for a one count. Uemura hooks the outside leg for a two count. Uemura with clubbing blows to Okada’s back. Uemura stomps on Okada’s back. Uemura applies The Double Wrist Lock. Okada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura with the irish whip. Uemura follows that with a Corner Dropkick. Uemura with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Uemura applies the single leg crab.

Okada grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Uemura repeatedly stomps on Okada’s back. Uemura with forearm shivers. Okada kicks Uemura in the face. Okada drops Umeura with The Big Boot. Okada tells Uemura to bring it. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura uppercuts Okada. Uemura dodges The Big Boot. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Okada. Okada with a Back Body Drop. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada with a single leg takedown. Okada with Two Bodyslams. Okada whips Uemura across the ring. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada with another bodyslam. Uemura struggles to get back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. Okada uppercuts Uemura. Uemura dropkicks Okada. Uemura hits The Double Overhook Suplex for a two count. Uemura is fired up. Uemura applies a wrist lock. Okada denies The Double Overhook Suplex. Okada with two short-arm rain makers. Okada makes Uemura tap out to The Money Clip. After the match, Okada hugs Uemura and proceeds to give him a dropkick.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Submission

Second Match: Tetsuya Naito vs. Yota Tsuji

Tsuji starts things off with a running shoulder tackle. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Tsuji whips Naito across the ring. Naito holds onto the ropes. Naito kicks Tsuji in the face. Tsuji drops down on the canvas. Tsuji leapfrogs over Naito. Naito with the bypass. Tsuji with a Running Hurricanrana. Naito regroups on the outside. Tsuji kicks the left knee of Naito. Tsuji slams Naito’s head on the ring apron. Tsuji rolls Naito back into the ring. Tsuji stomps on Naito’s back. Tsuji hammers down on the back of Naito’s neck. Tsuji with a forearm smash. Overhand Chop Exchange. Tsuji rocks Naito with a forearm smash. Tsuji stomps on Naito’s back. Naito clings onto the top rope. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Short-Arm Reversal by Naito. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Tsuji answers with more forearms. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito drops Tsuji with a NeckBreaker.

Tsuji exits the ring. Naito repeatedly whips Tsuji into the steel barricades. Naito bodyslams Tsuji on the floor. Tsuji gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Naito repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s back. Naito applies a rear chin lock. Tsuji grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito whips Tsuji across the ring. Naito with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Naito hooks both legs for a two count. Naito toys around with Tsuji. Forearm Exchange. Naito with a forearm shot across the back of Tsuji. Naito bodyslams Tsuji. Tsuji with desperation up kicks. Naito kicks Tsuji in the gut. Naito whips Tsuji across the ring. Tsuji dropkicks Naito. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Tsuji bodyslams Naito. Tsuji with a SomerSault Senton. Tsuji delivers Mount Tsuji for a two count.

Tsuji goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Naito blocks it. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito with a forearm smash. Palm Strike Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Naito continues to dish out clubbing elbow smashes. Tsuji with a Lariat. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Tsuji. Naito scores the elbow knockdown. Naito dropkicks the back of Tsuji’s neck. Tsuji Spears Naito. Third Forearm Exchange. Tsuji with The Vertical Suplex. Naito side steps Tsuji into the turnbuckle pad. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tsuji reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito with a flying forearm smash. Naito applies The Boston Crab. Tsuji grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Naito repeatedly kicks Tsuji in the face. Palm Strike/Forearm Exchange. Rollup Exchange. Naito decks Tsuji with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Naito makes Tsuji tap out to The Lion Tamer. After the match, Naito says adios to Tsuji.

Winner: Tetsuya Naito via Submission

Third Match: Toru Yano & Roppongi 3K vs. Chase Owens, El Phantasmo, and Taiji Ishimori In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

SHO and Taiji Ishimori will start things off. Hand fighting display. Ishimori with a waist lock go-behind. Wrist Lock Exchange. Sho applies a side headlock. Ishimori whips Sho across the ring. Sho drops Ishimori with a shoulder tackle. Sho tags in Yoh. Double Irish Whip. Sho drops down on the canvas. Ishimori holds onto the ropes. Phantasmo pulls Sho out of the ring. Ishimori kicks Yoh in the face. Ishimori sends Yoh tumbling to the floor. All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Phantasmo fish hooks Sho. Owens beats down Yano. Ishimori dumps Yoh ribs first on the steel barricade. Bullet Club tees off on Sho. Phantasmo sends Sho shoulder first into the steel ring post. Ishimori starts choking Yoh. Ishimori with a forearm smash. Ishimori whips Yoh into the waiting boots of Owens and Phantasmo. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo toys around with Yoh. Forearm Exchange. Owens repeatedly kicks Yoh in the face. Phantasmo stands on the back of Yoh’s neck. Phantasmo tags in Owens. Owens rakes the back of Yoh. Owens with a running forearm smash. Owens with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Owens tags in Ishimori.

Back Rake Party. Phantasmo starts doing jumping jacks. Ishimori with a forearm smash. Phantasmo knocks Sho off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Yoh side steps Phantasmo into the turnbuckle pad. Yoh dropkicks Ishimori. Yoh with a Back Body Drop. Yoh tags in Sho. Sho scores the elbow knockdown. Sho kicks Ishimori in the gut. Ishimori reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho holds onto the ropes. Sho back drops Ishimori over the top rope. Sho sweeps out the legs of Ishimori. Sho dropkicks Ishimori off the apron. Owens kicks Sho in the gut. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Yano pulls Owens out of the ring. Sho with a corner clothesline. Short-Arm Reversal by Sho. Sho with combination kicks. Sho blasts Phantasmo with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Sho applies a waist lock. Phantasmo with three sharp elbow strikes. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Sho reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo dives over Sho. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Sho. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count.

Sho denies The UFO. Sho with a Wrist Clutch German Suplex. Yano and Owens are tagged in. Owens ducks a clothesline from Yano. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Yano. Yano attacks Owens with a turnbuckle pad. Owens side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Owens rolls Yano over for a two count. Yano dodges The V-Trigger. Yano applies a waist lock. Owens with two sharp elbow strikes. Yano blocks a boot from Owens. Owens rakes the eyes of Yano. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano ducks a clothesline from Owens. Yano with a standard atomic drop. Yano tags in Yoh. Yoh dropkicks Owens. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a spinning elbow strike. Yoh pops back on his feet. Owens kicks Yoh in the gut. Owens with a knife edge chop. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Sho knocks Phantasmo off the apron. Sho with a corner clothesline. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash off Sho’s back. Yoh hits The Falcon Arrow for at wo count. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. R3K with Stereo Jumping Knee Strikes. R3K SuperKicks Ishimori off the apron. Backstabber/Single Leg Dropkick Combination. Owens negates The 3K. Owens with a Uranage Slam/Reverse DDT Combination. Owens connects with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Chase Owens, El Phantasmo, and Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi vs. EVIL, Yujiro Takahashi, and Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Takagi attacks EVIL before the bell rings. Takagi with combo forearms. Takagi repeatedly stomps on EVIL’s chest. Takagi is choking EVIL with his boot. Takagi dumps EVIL out of the ring. Takagi with a double sledge. Takagi whips EVIL into the steel barricade. Takagi with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi rolls EVIL back into the ring. Takagi stomps on EVIL’s back. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of EVIL. Takagi drops EVIL with a shoulder tackle. Takagi with a Senton Splash for a two count. Takagi slams EVIL’s head on the right boot of Sanada. Takagi tags in Sanada. Sanada stomps on EVIL’s chest. Sanada punches EVIL. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada with a single leg takedown. Sanada cartwheels around EVIL. Sanada with three dropkicks. EVIL avoids The Slingshot Pescado. EVIL drives Sanada back first into the barricade. Togo removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Sanada gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. EVIL shoves Sanada into the barricade. The ring announcer falls down in the process. EVIL whips Sanada into the exposed steel. EVIL tags in Togo.

Togo stomps on Sanada’s back. Togo with a straight right hand. Togo punches Sanada in the jaw. Togo applies an arm-bar. Hammerlock Exchange. Togo with a drop toe hold. Togo applies an arm-bar. Following a wrist lock takedown, Togo with The Fist Drop for a two count. Togo tags in Takahashi. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi with a Sliding Boot or a two count. Takahashi toys around with Sanada. Sanada with forearm shivers. Takahashi avoids The Rolling Elbow. Sanada denies The Reverse DDT. Finger Biting Exchange. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Takahashi. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Bushi side steps Togo into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi decks Togo with a back elbow smash. Bushi kicks EVIL in the face. Running Bulldog/Dropkick Combination. Bushi knocks Takahashi off the ring apron. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi plays to the crowd. Bushi rolls Takahashi back into the ring. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Takahashi’s back. Bushi drops Takahashi with The DDT for a two count.

Takahashi denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Misfired Clotheslines. Takahashi blocks a boot from Bushi. Takahashi sends Bushi face first into the canvas. Takahashi with a Sliding Dropkick. Takahashi tags in EVIL. EVIL taunts Takagi. EVIL whips Bushi into the exposed steel. EVIL kicks Bushi in the gut. EVIL goes for The Fisherman’s Buster, but Bushi counters with The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Bushi tags in Takagi. Takagi blocks a boot from EVIL. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. EVIL rakes the eyes of Takagi. EVIL throws the right leg of Takagi into the referee’s hands. Takagi rocks EVIL with a forearm smash. EVIL sends Takagi tumbling to the floor. Togo whips Takagi into the steel barricade. EVIL goes into the cover for a two count. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count.

EVIL toys around with Takagi. EVIL with a thumb to the eye. EVIL sends Takagi to the corner. Takagi side steps EVIL into the turnbuckle pad. EVIL takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Takagi with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. LIJ clears the ring. EVIL hammers down on the back of Takagi’s neck. Takagi HeadButts EVIL. EVIL ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Togo trips Takagi from the outside. EVIL tags in Togo. Togo with a straight right hand. Double Irish Whip. Togo with a leaping back elbow smash. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. EVIL follows that with a corner clothesline. Fisherman’s Buster/Senton Splash Combination for a two count. Another breaks out on the outside. Togo is throwing haymakers at Takagi. Takagi rocks Togo with a forearm smash. Takahashi kicks Takagi in the back. The referee gets distracted by Takahashi. Togo wraps the choker around Takagi’s neck. Takagi uses Togo’s legs as a weapon. Takagi shoves Togo into EVIL. Takagi with a double clothesline. Sanada dumps Takahashi out of the ring. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Takagi with a corner clothesline. Takagi connects with The Pumping Bomber to pickup the victory.

Winner: Shingo Takagi, Sanada, and Bushi via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi (c) vs. Minoru Suzuki, Zack Sabre Jr, and Taichi For The NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship

Tomohiro Ishii and Minoru Suzuki will start things off. Forearm Exchange. Suzuki applies a front face lock. Taichi tags himself in. Ishii drives Taichi back first into the red turnbuckle pad. Goto tags himself in. Goto punches Taichi in the back. Choke Hold Exchange. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Double Toe Kick. War Drums to Sabre. Goto knocks Suzuki off the ring apron. War Drums to Taichi. Goto stomps on Taichi’s chest. Goto punches Taichi in the back. Goto repeatedly stomps on Taichi’s chest. Goto is choking Taichi with his boot. Toe Kick Exchange. Goto continues to choke Taichi with his boot. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi stomps on Taichi’s chest. Hashi hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Taichi grabs Goto by his throat. Hashi applies The Sleeper Hold. Taichi kicks out of repeated covers from Hashi. Hashi tags in Ishii. Ishii stomps on Taichi’s chest. Ishii blasts Taichi with a knife edge chop. Suzuki attacks Ishii from behind. Ishii with forearm shivers. Ishii dumps Suzuki out of the ring. Ishii with a blistering chop. Ishii tags in Goto. Ishii talks smack to Suzuki. Following a snap mare takeover, Goto kicks Taichi in the back for a two count. Goto applies a rear chin lock. Goto drives his elbow into Taichi’s chest. Goto stomps on Taichi’s chest. Goto with the irish whip. Taichi holds onto the ropes. Taichi kicks Goto in the face. Goto drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Sabre blocks a boot from Taichi. Double Leg Takedown. Triple Submission Hold. All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall.

Second Forearm Exchange. Sabre bends the left ankle of Goto. Taichi whips Goto into the steel barricade. Taichi wraps the cable chord around Goto’s neck. Third Forearm Exchange. Suzuki and Sabre with an uppercut/forearm combo to Goto. Goto gets back in the ring at the count of eighteen. Taichi is choking Goto with his boot. Taichi tags in Suzuki. Suzuki toys around with Goto. Goto unloads three overhand chops. Suzuki delivers his combination offense. Suzuki repeatedly drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Suzuki is choking Goto with his knee. Suzuki tags in Sabre. Suzuki Gun trade off wrist locks. Sabre pump kicks the left wrist of Goto for a two count. Sabre applies a double wrist lock. Taichi tags himself in. Taichi kicks Goto in the ribs. Taichi hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Taichi with Kawada Kicks. Taichi pie faces Goto. Goto slaps Taichi in the chest. Goto with forearm shivers. Taichi side steps Goto into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with The Kamagiri for a two count. Taichi stomps on Goto’s back. Taichi tags in Suzuki. Suzuki kicks Goto in the gut. Suzuki applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Suzuki pulls back the right shoulder of Goto for added pressure. Ishii repeatedly kicks Suzuki in the face. Suzuki rocks Ishii with a forearm smash. Suzuki kicks Hashi off the apron. Suzuki with an open hand palm strike. Suzuki tags in Sabre. Sabre applies the cravate. Goto with heavy bodyshots. Sabre applies a side headlock. Goto whips Sabre across the ring. Goto scores the elbow knockdown. Goto tags in Ishii.

Misfired Clotheslines. Ishii goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Ishii whips Sabre across the ring. Ishii dodges The Running Boot. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Ishii drops Sabre with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii dodges The Big Boot. Chaos clears the ring. Ishii unloads three knife edge chops. Ishii slaps Sabre in the face. Sabre uppercuts Ishii. Ishii answers with a throat chop. Ishii with the irish whip. Sabre uppercuts Ishii. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Ishii with a Hip Toss. Sabre applies the cravate. Ishii applies a waist lock. Sabre with a wrist lock takedown. Sabre stomps on the right elbow of Ishii. Sabre works on his joint manipulation game. Sabre continues to stomp on the right elbow of Ishii. Sabre bends the right elbow of Ishii. Ishii with forearm shivers. Sabre answers with three pump kicks. Sabre with the arm-ringer. Sabre denies The Back Drop Driver. Sabre applies a front face lock. Sabre denies The Vertical Suplex. Sabre applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Hashi with a basement dropkick. Suzuki drops Hashi with The Big Boot. Goto with a forearm smash. Taichi kicks Goto in the gut. Taichi dumps Goto out of the ring. Sabre uppercuts Ishii. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabre applies The Octopus Stretch.

Ishii dodges The PK. Ishii blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Sabre kicks the right shoulder of Ishii. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Sabre dodges The Sliding Lariat. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Hashi and Taichi are tagged in. Taichi kicks Hashi in the face. Running Boot/Forearm Exchange. Forearm/Hamstring Kick Exchange. Taichi kicks the right shoulder of Hash. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Hashi dodges The Axe Bomber. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi sends Taichi to the corner. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Taichi. Hashi drops Taichi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Hashi goes for a Bodyslam, but Taichi lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Another brawl breaks out on the outside. Taichi with a corner clothesline. Taichi kicks Hashi in the back. Hashi is pissed. Hashi with a forearm smash. Taichi responds with another Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi goes for The Last Ride, but Hashi counters with a Hurricanrana. Hashi blocks The Buzzsaw Kick. Hashi hits The Backstabber.

Hashi applies The Butterfly Lock. Sabre grabs The Sleeper Hold. Hashi decks Sabre with a back elbow smash. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Sabre has Ishii trapped in The Triangle Choke. Suzuki applies the sitting abdominal stretch. Hashi refuses to quit. Hashi avoids The Axe Bomber. Taichi Chokeslams Hashi for a two count. Taichi rips off his pants. Hashi SuperKicks Taichi. Taichi side steps Hashi into the turnbuckle pad. Sabre with a Running Uppercut. Taichi rocks Hashi with a forearm smash. Goto denies The Zack Mephisto. Sabre fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hashi SuperKicks Sabre. Taichi denies The GTR. Taichi with The Hook Kick. Ishii ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Ishii with a Back Drop Driver. Suzuki drops Ishii with The Big Boot. Hashi with a Running Lariat. Taichi kicks Hashi in the face. Double Lariat Exchange. Hashi with The Lariat for a two count. Hashi drills Taichi with The Kumagoroshi for a two count. Taichi denies Karma. Taichi goes for The Black Mephisto, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Taichi ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Taichi hits The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Taichi tags in Suzuki.

Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Following a snap mare takeover, Suzuki with The PK for a two count. Suzuki applies a wrist lock. Fourth Forearm Exchange. Suzuki with a knife edge chop. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Hashi clotheslines Suzuki. Hashi tags in Goto. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto sends Suzuki to the corner. Goto with a Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Suzuki denies The Ushigoroshi. Suzuki kicks Goto in the gut. Suzuki with combo palm strikes. Suzuki ducks under two clotheslines from Goto. Suzuzki applies The Sleeper Hold. Hashi SuperKicks Suzuki. Double Lariat. Fifth Forearm Exchange. Goto HeadButts Suzuki. Suzuki dropkicks Goto. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Goto denies The Gotch Style PileDriver. Goto with The Reverse GTR. Sabre applies a front face lock. Sabre pump kicks the right wrist of Ishii. Sabre applies The Sleeper Hold. Ishii drills Sabre with The BrainBuster. Suzuki HeadButts Goto. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Goto counters with The Ushigoroshi. Suzuki rises back on his feet. Ishii with Two Lariats. Hashi with a Running Meteora. Chaos connects with The GYW to pickup the victory. After the match, LIJ (Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi) declares themselves as the next challengers for Chaos.

Winner: Still NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto and Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

