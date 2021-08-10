NJPW Summer Struggle Results 8/10/21

Yokohoma Budakon

Kanagawa, Japan

First Match: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru vs. Ryusuke Taguchi, Tomoaki Honma, and Master Wato In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Suzuki attacks Honma before the bell rings. Wato with a forearm smash. Wato and Taguchi gangs up on Kanemaru. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi starts calling the plays: running elbow smashes. Taguchi with a Corner Hip Attack. Kanemaru whips Wato into Taguchi’s ass. Kanemaru pulls Taguchi off the middle turnbuckle. Kanemaru is throwing haymakers at Taguchi. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Taguchi. Double Irish Whip. Taguchi with a Double Hip Attack. Taguchi teases a dive. Suzuki dumps Taguchi out of the ring. Suzuki Gun repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Forearm Exchange. All hell is breaking loose in Kanagawa. Desperado bodyslams Taguchi on the floor. Desperado sends Wato shoulder first into the steel ring post. Desperado rolls Taguchi back into the ring. Kanemaru goes into the lateral press for a two count. Kanemaru tags in Suzuki. Suzuki kicks Taguchi in the gut. Kanemaru hammers down on the back of Taguchi’s neck. Suzuki rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Suzuki with an elbow smash for a two count. Suzuki applies The Kimura Lock. Honma repeatedly kicks Suzuki in the face. Honma slaps Suzuki in the chest.

Second Forearm Exchange. Suzuki Gun with an Triple Submission Hold. Suzuki tags in Desperado. Taguchi with heavy bodyshots. Desperado rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Desperado bodyslams Taguchi for a two count. Desperado sends Taguchi face first into Suzuki and Kanemaru’s boots. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Taguchi kicks Kanemaru in the gut. Kanemaru avoids The Flying Hip Attack. Kanemaru with a Sliding Dropkick for a two count. Taguchi denies The British Fall. Taguchi with three palm strikes. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Taguchi. Taguchi creates distance with The Hip Attack. Wato and Desperado are tagged in. Wato dives over Desperado. Wato knocks Suzuki off the ring apron. Wato side steps Desperado into the blue turnbuckle pad. Desperado launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Desperado hammers down on the left knee of Wato. Desperado scores a right jab. Wato hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Wato drops Desperado with The Mid-Kick for a two count.

Wato applies a wrist lock. Desperado denies The Recientemente. Desperado applies a waist lock. Wato with three sharp elbow strikes. Desperado with The SpineBuster. Desperado tags in Suzuki. Suzuki with four chops. Suzuki drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Suzuki. Wato with a Leg Lariat. Wato tags in Honma. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with a Running Bulldog. Suzuki avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Kanemaru kicks Taguchi off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Honma side steps Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Honma with a running shoulder block. Honma is lighting up Suzuki’s chest. Double Irish Whip. Wato with a running elbow smash. Taguchi with a Hip Attack. Honma follows that with The Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Honma goes for a Bodyslam, but Suzuki lands back on his feet. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Honma counters with a Back Body Drop. Third Forearm Exchange. HeadButt Exchange. Honma hooks the outside leg for a two count. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Honma. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki connects with The Gotch Style PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Second Match: Robbie Eagles, Tiger Mask, and Toru Yano vs. El Phantasmo, Taiji Ishimori, and Chase Owens In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Robbie Eagles and El Phantasmo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Phantasmo applies a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Strong lockup. Eagles applies a side headlock. Phantasmo whips Eagles across the ring. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Eagles lunges over Phantasmo. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Eagles goes for a Running Hurricanrana, but Phantasmo cartwheels back onto his feet. Eagles dodges The PK. Eagles rolls Phantasmo over for a two count. Phantasmo with a leg sweep for a one count. Eagles blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Phantasmo avoids Two Roundhouse Kicks. Double Dropkick. Double Kick Up. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Tiger Mask and Ishimori are tagged in. Ishimori kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Ishimori applies a side headlock. Ishimori starts pulling at Tiger’s mask. Ishimori is throwing haymakers at Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks. Ishimori applies The Full Nelson Lock. Phantasmo runs into the ring. Tiger Mask with a Back Body Drop. Tiger Mask with a Flipping Mule Kick. Tiger Mask tags in Eagles.

Double Leg Sweep. Tiger Mask and Eagles gangs up on Phantasmo. Double Hip Toss to Ishimori. Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Eagles unloads Two Mid-Kicks. Eagles with a forearm smash. Owens drives his knee into Eagles back. Owens slams Eagles head on the top rope. Ishimori drops Eagles with a NeckBreaker. Ishimori knocks Tiger Mask off the ring apron. Ishimori hammers down on the back of Eagles neck. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo with The Flying Back Rake for a two count. Back Rake Party. Ishimori punches Eagles. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori with a knee drop for a two count. Ishimori tags in Owens. Following a snap mare takeover, Owens dropkicks the back of Eagles neck for a two count. Overhand Chop/Palm Strike Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Short-Arm Reversal by Owens. Owens with a knee smash. Owens thrust kicks the midsection of Eagles. Owens with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Owens tags in Phantasmo.

Phantasmo stomps on the right foot of Eagles. Phantasmo with a forearm smash. Phantasmo talks smack to Eagles. Eagles with forearm shivers. Phantasmo shoves Eagles. Eagles blocks a boot from Phantasmo. Phantasmo denies The Turbo Backpack. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Eagles. Eagles denies The Spinning NeckBreaker. Eagles creates distance with The Spinning Heel Kick. Yano and Owens are tagged in. Owens ducks a clothesline from Yano. Owens rakes the eyes of Yano. Turnbuckle Pad Standoff. Yano with a double sledge. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Yano. Owens kicks Yano in the gut. Owens denies The Inverted Atomic Drop. Owens with an elbow smash. Yano pulls Owens down to the mat.

Yano tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with a Flying Crossbody Block. Ishimori kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Tiger Mask hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Phantasmo rakes the back of Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask sends Phantasmo crashing to the outside. Eagles with The Slingshot Pescado. Tiger Mask rolls under a clothesline from Owens. Tiger Mask with a Roundhouse Kick. Tiger Mask connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Ishimori runs interference. Owens with The SitOut Iconoclasm for a two count. Tiger Mask with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Tiger Mask follows that with a Spinning Back Kick. Owens kicks Tiger Mask in the face. Owens delivers The Jewel Heist for a two count. Owens nails Tiger Mask with The V-Trigger. Owens plants Tiger Mask with The Package PileDriver to pickup the victory. After the match, Owens attacks Yano with a leather strap.

Winner: Chase Owens, El Phantasmo, and Taiji Ishimori via Pinfall

Third Match: Roppongi 3K & Togi Makabe vs. EVIL, Gedo, and Dick Togo In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

SHO and Gedo will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sho backs Gedo into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Gedo applies a side headlock. Gedo with a side headlock takeover. Sho with heavy bodyshots. Gedo tugs on Sho’s hair. Gedo grabs a side headlock. Sho whips Gedo across the ring. Gedo runs into Sho. Sho drops Gedo with a shoulder tackle. Togo kicks Sho in the gut. Togo is throwing haymakers at Sho. Sho drops down on the canvas. Drop Toe Hold/Sliding Dropkick Combination. Double Dropkick to Gedo. R3K knocks EVIL off the ring apron. Sho repeatedly stomps on Gedo’s back. Sho is choking Gedo with his boot. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho hammers down on the left shoulder of Gedo. Gedo reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. EVIL pulls Sho out of the ring. EVIL drives Sho back first into the steel barricade. EVIL kicks Yoh in the gut. EVIL whips Yoh into a barricade. Togo punches Sho. EVIL rakes the eyes of Sho. EVIL shoves Sho into the barricade. The ring announcer goes down in the process. EVIL rolls Sho back into the ring.

Gedo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Gedo tags in Togo. Togo kicks Sho in the face. Togo stomps on Sho’s face. Togo punches Sho in the jaw. EVIL removes the blue turnbuckle pad. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL toys around with Sho. Sho with forearm shivers. EVIL whips Sho into the exposed steel. The referee admonishes EVIL. EVIL applies a wrist lock. Gedo tags himself in. Gedo hammers down on the left shoulder of Sho. Gedo applies a hammerlock. Togo drives his knee into the midsection of Yoh. Togo dumps Yoh out of the ring. Gedo tags in Togo. Togo stomps on Sho’s chest. Togo applies a hammerlock. Togo with an elbow smash. Togo kicks Sho in the face. Sho is pissed. Sho with forearm shivers. Togo answers with the greco roman eye poke. Togo stands on the back of Sho’s neck. Togo with another elbow smash. Yoh scores the elbow knockdown. Gedo tugs on Yoh’s hair. Gedo dumps Yoh out of the ring. Double Irish Whip. Sho creates distance with The Double Spear. Sho tags in Makabe.

Makabe knocks EVIL off the apron. Makabe with four corner clotheslines. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Gedo runs interference. Makabe rocks Gedo with a forearm smash. Makabe with a double corner mount. Makabe hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Makabe with a straight right hand. EVIL kicks Makabe in the back. Togo with a Spinning Leg Lariat. Togo tags in EVIL. EVIL whips Makabe into the exposed steel. EVIL stands on the back of Makabe’s head. Makabe whips EVIL into the exposed steel. Makabe drops EVIL with a Lariat. Makabe tags in Yoh. Yoh dropkicks EVIL. EVIL reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a flying forearm smash. Yoh pops back on his feet. Yoh with a leaping back elbow smash. Yoh with a NeckBreaker. Yoh follows that with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. EVIL denies The Direct Drive. EVIL rakes the eyes of Yoh. Stereo Jumping Knees. Backstabber/Single Leg Dropkick Combination. EVIL negates The 3K. EVIL hits The Fisherman’s Buster. Double Lariat. EVIL drops Makabe with a Running Lariat. Yoh SuperKicks EVIL. EVIL clotheslines Yoh for a two count. EVIL makes Yoh tap out to The Scorpion Death Lock.

Winner: EVIL, Gedo, and Dick Togo via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Shingo Takagi vs. Yujiro Takahashi

Takahashi attacks Takagi before the bell rings. Takahashi with clubbing blows to Takagi’s back. Takahashi stomps on Takagi’s back. Takahashi with two knee lifts. Takahashi with forearm shivers. Takahashi blasts Takagi with a knife edge chop. Takahashi kicks Takagi in the gut. Takahashi whips Takagi across the ring. Takagi holds onto the ropes. Takagi kicks Takahashi in the face. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takahashi runs into Takagi. Takagi drops Takahashi with a shoulder tackle. Takagi kicks Takahashi in the back. Takagi slams Takahashi’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takagi with clubbing headbutts. Takagi is choking Takahashi with his boot. Takagi drives his knee into the midsection of Takahashi. Takagi bodyslams Takahashi. Takagi with two elbow drops. Takagi with a Senton Splash for a two count. Takagi follows that with clubbing elbow smashes. Takagi toys around with Takahashi. Takahashi can barely stand. Takahashi sends Takagi to the ring apron. Takagi slams Takahashi’s head on the top rope. Takagi plays to the crowd.

Takahashi starts biting Takagi’s fingers. Takahashi with a Helluva Kick into the barricade. Takahashi tosses Takagi around the ringside area. Takahashi hits The Reverse DDT on the floor. Takagi gets back in the ring at the count of fourteen. Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with two haymakers. Takahashi transitions into a ground and pound attack. Takahashi with The Sliding Boot for a one count. Takahashi bodyslams Takagi. Takahashi with a Leg Drop/Elbow Drop/Falling HeadButt Combination for a two count. Takahashi with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Takahashi pie faces Takagi. Takagi with forearm shivers. Takahashi answers with two knee lifts. Takahashi sends Takagi to the corner. Takagi denies The Helluva Kick. Misfired Suplexes. Takagi starts biting Takahashi’s fingers. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Takagi. Takagi with a short pumping bomber. Takagi with a running shoulder tackle. Takagi blocks a boot from Takahashi. Takagi with two corner clotheslines. Takagi with a Vertical Suplex for a two count.

Takahashi denies The Noshigami. Takagi whips Takahashi across the ring. Takahashi holds onto the ropes. Takahashi send Takagi face first into the canvas. Takahashi with another Sliding Boot. Takahashi hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Takagi denies The Olympic Slam. Forearm Exchange. Takahashi ducks a clothesline from Takagi. Takahashi with a Running Lariat. Takahashi drops Takagi with The Miami Shine for a two count. Takagi denies Pimp Juice. Takahashi SuperKicks Takagi. Standing Switch Exchange. Takagi sends Takahashi chest first into the turnbuckle pad. Takagi drops Takahashi with The Noshigami. Takagi with a Wheelbarrow Suplex. Takagi follows that with The Sliding Lariat for a two count.

Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi continues to bite on Takagi’s fingers. Takahashi shoves down the referee. Takahashi kicks Takagi in the gut. Takagi decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Takagi scores a right jab. Takagi delivers The Ryukon Lariat. Takahashi avoids The Pumping Bomber. Takahashi shoves Takagi into the referee. EVIL and Dick Togo gangs up on Takagi. Takahashi grabs the pimp stick. Takagi kicks Takahashi in the face. Double Irish Whip. Takagi with a double clothesline. Takahashi with a Running Boot. Takagi responds with The Pumping Bomber. Takagi connects with Last Of The Dragon for a two count. EVIL kicks the referee out of the ring. Takagi with combo forearms to EVIL. Takagi goes for Last Of The Dragon, but Togo counters with the low blow which causes the disqualification. After the match, EVIL nails Takagi with the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Winner: Shingo Takagi via Disqualification

Fifth Match: Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito, Sanada, and Bushi For The NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship

Bushi dropkicks Ishii before the bell rings. Bushi teases dive. Bushi with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Double Shoulder Tackle. Stereo Forearm Smashes from LIJ. Sanada with a drop toe hold. Bushi with a basement dropkick. Naito hammers down on the back of Goto’s neck. Meeting Of The Minds. Stereo Shoulder Tackles. Chaos knocks Bushi off the ring apron. Goto stomps on Naito’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Goto kicks Naito in the back for a one count. Goto stomps on Naito’s back. Goto slams Naito’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Goto tags in Hashi. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Hashi takes a swipe at Bushi. Hashi has Naito draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Naito for a two count. Hashi stomps on Naito’s chest. Hashi tags in Ishii. Ishii stomps on Naito’s back. Ishii unloads five knife edge chops. Naito with forearm shivers. Ishii is lighting up Naito’s chest. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Bushi kicks Ishii in the back. Ishii knocks Bushi off the apron. Naito kicks Ishii in the gut. Naito whips Ishii across the ring. Drop Toe Hold/Basement Dropkick Combination. Sanada clears the ring. Naito applies a rear chin lock. Naito grabs a side headlock. Bushi tags himself in.

Bushi with clubbing axe handle strikes. Bushi drops Ishii with a NeckBreaker for a one count. Bushi wraps his t-shirt around Ishii’s neck. Bushi stomps on Ishii’s back. Bushi tags in Sanada. Ishii is displaying his fighting spirit. Sanada kicks Ishii in the gut. LIJ is illegally mauling Ishii in the corner. Red Shoes admonishes Sanada. Sanada applies a front face lock. Sanada whips Ishii across the ring. Sanada scores the elbow knockdown. Sanada with The Standing MoonSault for a two count. Sanada tags in Naito. Naito fish hooks Ishii. Naito with a NeckBreaker onto the knee. Naito applies The Puma Blanca. Goto repeatedly stomps on Naito’s chest. Sanada dumps Goto out of the ring. Naito still has grasp of The Puma Blanca. Ishii puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Bushi tags himself in. Ishii chops Naito. Bushi punches Ishii in the back. Bushi toys around with Ishii. Ishii starts headbutting the midsection of Bushi. Bushi slaps Ishii in the face. Bushi with a double hand chop. Bushi with forearm shivers. Ishii explodes out of the corner with a running shoulder tackle. Ishii tags in Goto.

Goto knocks Naito off the apron. Bushi kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with a running shoulder tackle. Goto kicks Sanada in the gut. Goto goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada blocks it. Goto applies a waist lock. Sanada decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Goto side steps Sanada into Bushi. Goto with a corner clothesline. Goto pulls Sanada down to the mat. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Bushi denies The Ushigoroshi. Goto kicks Bushi in the gut. Bushi dropkicks Goto. Bushi tags in Naito. Naito stomps on Goto’s back. Naito with forearm shivers. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito repeatedly kicks Goto in the face. Naito blocks a boot from Goto. Naito hammers down on the left knee of Goto. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Goto scores the elbow knockdown. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi with a running shoulder tackle. Hashi scores a elbow knockdown of his own. Naito reverses out of the irish whip from Hashi. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Naito. Hashi drops Naito with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Naito denies The Bunker Buster. Hashi with a blistering chop. Naito answers with a high knee strike. Sanada side steps Hashi into the turnbuckle pad.

Hashi takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Naito with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Naito hits The Satellite DDT. Naito puts Hashi on the top turnbuckle. Hashi with the backdoor escape. Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Naito counters with a Hurricanrana. Hashi kicks Naito in the face. Hashi with a Running Hurricanrana. Chaos with two corner clotheslines. Goto kicks Naito in the gut. Head Hunter/Side Russian Leg Sweep Combination. Goto blasts Sanada off the apron. Hashi with The SitOut PowerBomb for a two count. Ishii dodges The Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii with a Release German Suplex. Hashi with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Hashi goes for The Kumagoroshi, but Naito counters with The DDT. Forearm Exchange. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Naito drops Hashi with The Esperanza. Hashi decks Naito with a back elbow smash. Naito with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Naito. Naito with a flying forearm smash. Hashi denies The Destino. Naito blocks The SuperKick. Naito with more clubbing elbow smashes. Naito goes for Valentia, but Hashi lands back on his feet. Hashi with a Snap Dragon Suplex. Hashi SuperKicks Naito. Hashi with a blistering chop. Hashi hits The Backstabber. Ishii and Sanada are tagged in.

Side Step Display. Ishii blocks a boot from Sanada. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada repeatedly kicks Ishii in the face. Ishii drops Sanada with a shoulder tackle. Sanada denies The Back Drop Driver. Sanada hammers down on the back of Ishii’s neck. Ishii sends Sanada to the corner. Sanada decks Ishii with a back elbow smash. Ishii goes for a German Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada dropkicks Ishii to the floor. Sanada with The Slingshot Pescado. Sanada plays to the crowd. Sanada rolls Ishii back into the ring. Sanada dives over Ishii. Goto applies The Sleeper Hold. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Goto. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Bushi with a running elbow smash. Sanada kicks Ishii in the face. Bushi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sanada follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Ishii denies The TKO. Dragon Sleeper Exchange. Sanada rolls into Skull End. Ishii avoids The Muto MoonSault. Hashi SuperKicks Sanada. Hashi knocks Naito off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Sanada with a double dropkick. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Goto with a forearm smash. Hashi with a Bunker Buster onto the knee.

Chaos clears the ring. Stereo Slingshot Pescado’s. Sanada ducks a clothesline from Ishii. Sanada applies Skull End. Ishii with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Ishii PowerBombs Sanada for a two count. Ishii with a Running Lariat for a two count. Goto dumps Naito out of the ring. Ishii goes for The Vertical Drop BrainBuster, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada with The Bridging O’Connor Roll for a two count. Sanada tags in Bushi. Bushi stomps on Ishii’s back. Bushi drops Ishii with The Spike DDT for a two count. Hashi attacks Bushi from behind. Bushi side steps Hashi into the turnbuckle pad. Bushi decks Hashi with a back elbow smash. Bushi kicks Ishii in the face. Running Bulldog/Dropkick Combination. Ishii denies The Swinging Fisherman’s NeckBreaker. Ishii with The Pounce. Naito wisely pulls Goto off the apron. Naito whips Ishii across the ring. Naito kicks Ishii in the gut. Sunset Flip/Basement Dropkick Combination. Double Irish Whip. Ishii takes a ride on The LIJ Train. Bushi hits The CodeBreaker for a two count. Goto denies MX. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Bushi lands back on his feet. Bushi kicks Goto in the gut. Goto with a Misdirection Lariat. Low Dropkick Exchange. Hashi with a basement dropkick to Naito.

Hashi with a blistering chop. Bushi ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Naito dropkicks the left knee of Hashi. Naito with clubbing elbow smashes. Ishii with The Back Drop Driver. Bushi delivers The Missile Dropkick. Ishii rises back on his feet. Bushi with an Arm-Breaker. Ishii responds with a Western Lariat. Second Forearm Exchange. Bushi with combo palm strikes. Ishii with Two HeadButts. Bushi avoids The Running Lariat. Bushi shoves Ishii towards Red Shoes. Ishii HeadButts Bushi. Ishii clotheslines Bushi for a two count. Bushi denies The Vertical Drop BrainBuster. LIJ with their Dropkick/Rolling Crucifix Combnation for a two count. Sanada applies Skull End. Ishii rocks Naito with a forearm smash. Sanada with a Spinning Back Kick. Naito hits The Destino. Bushi connects with The MX for a two count. Naito dumps Goto out of the ring. Bushi with The Terrible for a two count. Ishii avoids The MX. Bushi delivers The Rewind Kick to Goto. Bushi goes for The Canadian Destroyer, but Chaos counters with their SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Bushi negates The GYW. Naito decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Goto with an Inside Out Lariat. Goto clotheslines Sanada. Bushi denies The Ushigoroshi. Hashi SuperKicks Bushi. Chaos delivers The GYR. Ishii with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Ishii plants Bushi with The Vertical Drop BrainBuster to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Champions, Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, and Yoshi Hashi via Pinfall

