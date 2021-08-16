NJPW Summer Struggle Results 8/16/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

– As a result of their absence, Gedo and Dick Togo forfeit their Super Jr. Tag League match, and Master Wato and Ryusuke Taguchi receive an automatic two points.

First Match: Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato

Togi Makabe and Ryusuke Taguchi will start things off. Taguchi is playing mind games with Makabe. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Makabe applies a side headlock. Makabe whips Taguchi across the ring. Makabe drops Taguchi with a shoulder tackle. Taguchi answers with The Hip Attack. Taguchi knocks Honma off the ring apron. GBH regroups on the outside. Honma and Wato are tagged in. Wato repeatedly kicks the left hamstring of Honma. Wato drives his knee into the midsection of Honma. Wato whips Honma across the ring. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Honma. Wato with a backhand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato knocks Makabe off the apro. Wato repeatedly stomps on Honma’s back. Double Irish Whip. Double Drop Toe Hold. Double Basement Dropkick for a two count. Wato stomps on Honma’s chest. Wato goes for a Bodyslam, but Honma blocks it. Honma slaps Wato in the back. Wato with forearm shivers. Honma drops Wato with a shoulder tackle. Honma applies a front face lock. Makabe tags himself in.

Makabe kicks Wato in the gut. Makabe bodyslams Wato. Makabe punches Wato. Wato unloads three overhand chops. Makabe drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Makabe sends Wato face first into the red turnbuckle pad. Makabe tags in Honma. Honma kicks Wato in the gut. Honma with a knife edge chop for a two count. Honma applies the single leg crab. Wato grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Honma tags in Makabe. Following a snap mare takeover, Makabe applies a rear chin lock. Makabe rocks Wato with a forearm smash. Makabe hammers down on the back of Wato’s neck. Makabe tags in Honma. Honma toys around with Wato. Wato with forearm shivers. Honma answers with a blistering chop. Honma goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Wato blocks it. Wato applies a waist lock. Wato dodges the back elbow smash. Honma kicks Wato in the gut. Wato creates distance with The Leg Lariat. Wato tags in Taguchi.

Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi continues to dish out hip attacks. Honma applies a waist lock. Taguchi with three sharp elbow strikes. Taguchi with The Hip Attack. Taguchi mocks Honma. Misfired Kokeshi HeadButts. Honma avoids The Bomaye. Honma with a Leaping Kokeshi HeadButt. Honma tags in Makabe. Makabe with a shoulder tackle. Makabe with a corner clothesline. Makabe transitions into a corner mount. Taguchi denies The Northern Lights Suplex. Taguchi ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Taguchi with a Flying Hip Attack. Taguchi tags in Wato. Wato with a Running Enzuigiri. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Makabe denies The Recientemente.

Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Wato SuperKicks Makabe for a two count. Makabe dodges The Windmill Kick. Makabe applies a wait lock. Wato with three sharp elbow strikes. Wato with another Roundhouse Kick. Wato follows that with forearm shivers. Makabe clotheslines Wato for a two count. Makabe argues with the referee. Makabe hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with a double clothesline. GBH delivers The Double Lariat. Makabe with an Inside Out Lariat for a two count. Wato rolls Makabe over for a two count. Wato with an inside cradle for a two count. Wato with The Mid-Kick. Makabe responds with another Inside Out Lariat. Makabe bodyslams Wato. Makabe connects with The King Kong Knee Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: Togi Makabe & Tomoaki Honma via Pinfall

Second Match: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, Minoru Suzuki and Douki In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Yoshi Hashi and Taichi will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hashi backs Taichi into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. We get another clean break. Taichi tells Hashi to bring it. Taichi kicks Hashi in the gut. Taichi starts choking Hashi. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto kicks Sabre in the gut. War Drums to Sabre, Douki, and Suzuki. Hashi tags in Tenzan. Tenzan kicks the right knee of Suzuki. Tenzan with Two HeadButts. Suzuki delivers a gut punch. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Kojima attacks Suzuki from behind. Kojima unloads a series of knife edge chops. Machine Gun Chops. Suzuki wants more punishment. Kojima obliges. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Suzuki kicks Kojima in the face. Suzuki with forearm shivers. Tenzan attacks Suzuki from behind. Tenzan HeadButts Suzuki. Ten-Cozy gangs up on Suzuki. Double Toe Kick. Double Shoulder Tackle. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Tenzan with Two Mongolian Chops. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar.

All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Suzuki whips Tenzan into the steel barricade. Suzuki dumps a chair on Tenzan’s back. Suzuki applies a rear chin lock on the floor. Suzuki wraps the chair around Tenzan’s neck. Suzuki with an Uppercut/Forearm Combination. Suzuki drops Tenzan with The Big Boot. Suzuki slams Tenzan’s head on the right boot of Taichi. Suzuki tags in Taichi. Suzuki Gun is mauling Tenzan in the corner. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi starts choking Tenzan. Sabre tags himself in. Sabre applies the cravate. Sabre tags in Suzuki. Suzuki applies The Heel Hook. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Suzuki’s chest. Overhand Chop Exchange. Kojima kicks Suzuki in the gut. Kojima goes for The Koji Cutter, but Suzuki counters with The Sleeper Hold. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Suzuki. Tenzan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Suzuki kicks Tenzan in the face. Tenzan continues to headbutt the midsection of Suzuki. Suzuki with a forearm smash. Tenzan creates distance with The Mountain Bomb. Goto and Sabre are tagged in.

Sabre with a Running Boot. Goto drops Sabre with a shoulder tackle. Taichi kicks Goto in the gut. Taichi with the irish whip. Goto ducks a clothesline from Taichi. Goto with a corner clothesline to Sabre. Goto blocks a boot from Taichi. Goto clotheslines Taichi. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Sabre counters with the wrist lock takedown. Sabre stomps on the left elbow of Goto. Sabre works on his joint manipulation game. Goto with forearm shivers. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Goto answers with The Misdirection Lariat. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi unloads two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Sabre. Sabre applies The Cobra Twist. Kojima blocks a lariat from Taichi. Tacihi avoids The Lariat. Taichi delivers The Axe Bomber. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Sabre uppercuts Hashi. Suzuki Gun goes for The Zack Mephisto, but Goto gets in the way.

Goto kicks Taichi in the gut. Taichi side steps Goto into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Hashi SuperKicks Taichi. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Sabre avoids The Spinning Mule Kick. Sabre hits The PK. Sabre tags in Douki. Douki with a corner clothesline. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Douki. Hashi applies a waist lock. Douki with three sharp elbow strikes. Douki thrust kicks the midsection of Hashi. Douki drops Hashi with The DDT. Suzuki kicks Tenzan off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Douki with a running elbow smash. Suzuki with The Helluva Kick. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Tenzan. Suzuki applies The Helluva Kick. Combo Kick. Douki connects with The Day Break for a two count. Suzuki dumps Tenzan out of the ring. Douki goes for Suplex De Luna, but Hashi counters with a deep arm-drag. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Douki lands back on his feet. Douki rolls Hashi over for a two count. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. SuperKick/Ushigoroshi Combination. Chaos clears the ring. Chaos plants Douki with The GYW to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima via Pinfall

Third Match: Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano vs. Chase Owens & Jado

Bullet Club attacks Chaos before the bell rings. Owens is choking Yano with his boot. Jado dumps Okada out of the ring. Owens repeatedly stomps on Yano’s back. Jado rakes the eyes of Yano. Double Irish Whip. Yano holds onto the ropes. Yano ducks a clothesline from Owens. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Okada drops Jado with The Big Boot. Owens begs for mercy. Okada pump kicks the midsection of Owens. Okada punches Owens in the back. Okada with a forearm smash. Yano scores the elbow knockdown. Yano catapults Owens into a turnbuckle pad. Okada drops Owens with a NeckBreaker. Bullet Club and Chaos plays hop potato with the two turnbuckle pads. Chaos with stereo turnbuckle pad shots. Owens punches Yano. Yano with forearm shivers. Yano runs after Owens. Jado applies a waist lock. Yano decks Jado with a back elbow smash. Owens with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Owens knocks Okada off the ring apron. Jado whips Yano into the steel barricade. Owens attacks the midsection of Yano. Owens shoves down the referee.

Owens whips Yano with the leather strap. Owens wraps the strap around Yano’s neck. Jado rolls Yano back into the ring. Owens rams his knee across Yano’s face. Owens tags in Jado. The Tongan Massage Parlor is open for business. Jado repeatedly stomps on the left hamstring of Yano. Jado drops his weight on the left knee of Yano. Jado tags in Owens. Owens thrust kicks the midsection of Yano. Owens whips Yano into the exposed steel for a two count. Owens hooks the outside leg for a two count. Owens hooks both legs for a two count. Owens toys around with Yano. Yano with forearm shivers. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Yano. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Owens side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Owens delivers his combination offense. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Owens down to the mat. Yano tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown.

Okada plays to the crowd. Okada shoves Jado off the apron. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Owens in the gut. Okada drops Owens with The DDT for a two count. Okada bodyslams Owens. Okada dives over Owens. Jado kicks Okada in the back. Owens nails Okada with The Pump Kick. Owens applies The Full Nelson Lock. Owens with a Spin Out Elbow Drop. Owens tags in Jado. Double Irish Whip. Owens thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. Jado with a running knee lift. Owens hits The Jewel Heist. Jado hooks the outside leg for a two count. Jado applies The CrossFace. Yano runs Owens into the steel barricade. Yano breaks up the submission hold. Owens rakes the eyes of Yano. Owens dumps Yano out of the ring. Jado grabs the kendo stick. Okada uppercuts Jado. Owens ducks a clothesline from Okada. Owens applies The Full Nelson Lock. Okada kicks Jado in the face. Okada decks Owens with a back elbow smash. Okada shoves Owens into Jado. Owens kicks Okada in the gut. Yano pulls Owens out of the ring. Yano sends Owens chest first into the barricade. Okada makes Jado tap out to The Money Clip.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada & Toru Yano via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (6) El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori vs. (6) Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask In A Match In The 2021 Super Jr Tag Team Tournament

El Phantasmo and Robbie Eagles will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Eagles drop steps into a side headlock. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Strong lockup. Eagles applies a side headlock. Phantasmo whips Eagles across the ring. Phantasmo drops down on the canvas. Eagles lunges over Phantasmo. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Eagles goes for a Hurricanrana, but Phantasmo cartwheels back on his feet. Eagles avoids The PK. Eagles rolls Phantasmo over for a one count. Phantasmo sweeps out the legs of Eagles. Phantasmo pops back on his feet. Phantasmo is playing mind games with Eagles. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Eagles denies the irish whip. Phantasmo rocks Eagles with a forearm smash. Short-Arm Reversal by Eagles. Eagles with The Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Eagles with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Eagles with a Spin Kick. Eagles pops back on his feet. Eagles slams Phantasmo’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Eagles tags in Tiger Mask.

Double Irish Whip. Double Soccer Kick. Chaos gangs up on Phantasmo. Double Mid-Kick. Double Hip Toss to Ishimori. Double Basement Dropkick. Bullet Club regroups on the outside. That leads us to a pier six brawl on the outside. Ishimori rakes the eyes of Eagles. Phantasmo blasts Tiger Mask with a knife edge chop. Phantasmo rakes the eyes of Tiger Mask. Ishimori whips Eagles into the steel barricade. Phantasmo is throwing haymakers at Tiger Mask. Phantasmo starts doing jumping jacks. Ishimori rolls Tiger Mask back into the ring. Phantasmo goes into the lateral press for a two count. Phantasmo applies a front face lock. Ishimori tags himself in. Ishimori with a flying back rake. Ishimori applies the cravate. Ishimori with clubbing shoulder blocks. Following a snap mare takeover, Ishimori with a grounding cravate. Ishimori goes into the cover for a two count. Ishimori argues with the referee. Ishimori slams Tiger Mask’s head on the left boot of Phantasmo. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo.

Phantasmo with a flying back rake. Phantasmo with a stiff elbow smash. Tiger Mask kicks out of a cocky cover from Phantasmo. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Bullet Club gets Tiger Mask tied up in the tree of woe. Nether Regions Attack. Phantasmo punches Tiger Mask in the back. Phantasmo with a straight right hand. Phantasmo continues to rake the back of Tiger Mask. Double Irish Whip. Tiger Mask side steps Ishimori into the turnbuckle pad. Phantasmo drives his knee into the midsection of Tiger Mask. Phantasmo applies The Full Nelson Lock. Tiger Mask kicks Ishimori in the face. Tiger Mask with a Flipping Mule Kick. Ishimori drives his knee into the midsection of Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. Tiger Mask tags in Eagles. Eagles with a SpringBoard Double Missile Dropkick. Eagles unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Eagles with a Running Knee Strike. Ishimori kicks Eagles in he gut. Ishimori whips Eagles across the ring. Eagles holds onto the ropes. Eagles with another Satellite Arm-Drag. Eagles with a Leg Lariat. Eagles follows that with a ShotGun Meteora. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Phantasmo. Eagles with another ShotGun Meteora for a two count.

Phantasmo goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Eagles lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Eagles kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Eagles shoves Phantasmo into Ishimori. Eagles thrust kicks the left knee of Phantasmo. Eagles with a Sliding Elbow/Knee Combination for a two count. Eagles drags Phantasmo to the corner. Eagles goes for The 450 Splash, but Phantasmo ducks out of the way. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Phantasmo. Phantsmo blocks a boot from Eagles. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Eagles denies The Pump Kick. Eagles blocks a Lariat from Phantasmo. Roundhouse Kick Exchange. Eagles with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Eagles with a SpringBoard Dropkick to the left knee of Phantasmo. Phantasmo avoids The Ron Miller Special. Phantasmo rolls Eagles over for a two count. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Eagles with an odd pinning combination for a two count. Eagles with a Spinning Back Kick. Eagles follows that with The Asai DDT. Eagles goes for The Slice Bread, but Phantasmo counters with The Spinning NeckBreaker. Ishimori and Tiger Mask are tagged in. Ishimori kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Ishimori sends Tiger Mask to the corner. Ishimori with a Shotgun Meteora. Tiger Mask reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori.

Ishimori drops Tiger Mask with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Tiger Mask puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori bodyslams Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask has Ishimori perched on the top turnbuckle. Eagles kicks Phantasmo off the apron. Eagles with The Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Tiger Mask with an Avalanche Butterfly Suplex. Apron Enzuigiri/Running Boot Combination. Tiger Mask connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Tiger Mask applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Ishimori puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Ishimori hits The Cipher Utaki for a two count. Tiger Mask responds with The Tombstone PileDriver. Ishimori negates The Tiger Suplex. Eagles with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Phantasmo pulls Eagles out of the ring. Phatasnmo delivers Sudden Death. Ishimori goes into the cover for a two count. Phantasmo throws Eagles out of the ring. Ishimori makes Tiger Mask tap out to The Bone Lock.

Winner: El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori via Submission

Fifth Match: (0) Roppongi 3K vs. (4) El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A Match In The 2021 Super Jr Tag League

R3K attacks Suzuki Gun before the bell rings. Yoh applies a wrist lock. Yoh whips Desperado into the steel barricade. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho drops Kanemaru with a shoulder tackle. Sho applies a front face lock. Yoh tags himself in. Yoh kicks Kanemaru in the ass. Yoh with a forearm smash. Yoh sends Kanemaru to the corner. Yoh with a running elbow smash. Yoh with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Yoh tags in Sho. Double Irish Whip. Sho drops down on the canvas. Kanemaru holds onto the ropes. Desperado pulls Sho out of the ring. Desperado sends Sho back first into the steel barricade. Desperado bodyslams Sho on the floor. Desperado rolls Sho back into the ring. Kanemaru stomps on Sho’s back. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Desperado stomps on Sho’s chest. Desperado rams his boot across Sho’s face. Sho with forearm shivers. Desperado answers the greco roman eye poke. Desperado slams Sho’s head on the right boot of Kanemaru. Desperado tags in Kanemaru.

Desperado knocks Yoh off the ring apron. Kanemaru applies The Boston Crab in the ropes. Red Shoes admonishes Kanemaru. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on Sho’s back. Kanemaru toys around with Sho. Sho with a forearm smash. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Sho. Sho clings onto the bottom rope to create separation. Assisted Boot Wash. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado talks smack to Sho. Desperado drives his knee into the midsection of Sho. Desperado goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Sho blocks it. Sho hammers down on the back of Desperado’s neck. Sho applies a waist lock. Desperado decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Sho with a running knee lift. Sho tags in Yoh. Yoh with two dropkicks. Desperado reverses out of the irish whip from Yoh. Yoh with a spinning elbow strike. Yoh pops back on his feet. Desperado launches Yoh over the top rope. Yoh rocks Desperado with a forearm smash. Kanemaru throws Yoh off the top turnbuckle. Desperado dumps Yoh out of the ring. Desperado whips Yoh into the steel barricade. Desperado repeatedly wraps the left leg of Yoh around the steel ring post.

Desperado bodyslams Yoh. Desperado drops his weight on the left knee of Yoh. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru hyperextends the left leg of Yoh for a two count. Kanemaru stomps on the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru whips Yoh across the ring. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru applies the single leg crab. Sho breaks up the submission hold. Sho with a forearm smash. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Sho. Kanemaru stomps on the left foot of Sho. Kanemaru with a Knee Crusher. Desperado delivers The Chop Block. Desperado sends Sho back first into the barricade. Kanemaru continues to work on the left knee of Yoh. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Yoh with forearm shivers. Desperado with a single leg takedown. Desperado drops his weight on the left knee of Yoh. Desperado applies The Indian Death Lock. Yoh unloads three overhand chops. Yoh grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado with a knee drop. Desperado tags in Kanemaru.

Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Yoh. Yoh with forearm shivers. Yoh whips Kanemaru across the ring. Yoh goes for a dropkick, but Kanemaru holds onto the ropes. Kanemaru continues to put the boots to Yoh. Yoh drops Kanemaru with The Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado stomps on Yoh’s back. Yoh reverses out of the irish whip from Desperado. Yoh dropkicks Desperado. Yoh tags in Sho. Sho with forearm shivers. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Sho. Sho dropkicks Desperado off the apron. Sho with a shoulder tackle. Sho blasts Kanemaru with The Mid-Kick for a two count. Sho applies The Kimura Lock. Kanemaru puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru tugs on Sho’s hair. Forearm/Knee Kick Exchange. Kanemaru with The Spinning DDT. Sho avoids Deep Impact. Sho kicks Kanemaru in the back. Sho with clubbing arm-ringers. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Sho refuses to quit. Kanemaru goes for The British Fall, but Sho counters with The Vertical Suplex. Kanemaru dropkicks Sho. Sho rises back on his feet. Sho Spears Kanemaru. Desperado and Yoh are tagged in.

Yoh dodges The Big Boot. Yoh with a forearm smash. Desperado kicks the left hamstring of Yoh. Yoh side steps Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Yoh delivers The Missile Dropkick. Yoh with two forearm smashes. Misfired Suplexes. Desperado kicks Yoh in the gut. Yoh hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Desperado runs Yoh into the turnbuckle pad. Desperado blocks a boot from Yoh. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Yoh. Desperado with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Desperado applies Numero Dos. Yoh grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Desperado repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Yoh. Yoh denies the irish whip. R3K with Stereo Jumping Knees. Sho knocks Kanemaru off the apron. Yoh starts favoring his left knee. Kanemaru runs interference. Kanemaru dumps Sho out of the ring. Knee Crusher/Running Dropkick Combination. Desperado goes back to Numero Dos. Sho refuses to help Yoh. Running Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Desperado connects with Guitarra de Angel for a two count. Desperado plants Yoh with Pinche Loco to pickup the victory. After the match, SHO plants Yoh with Shock Arrow. Roppongi 3K is no more.

Winner: El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Updated Standings In The 2021 Super Jr. Tag League

1.) El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori (4-0), 8 Points

2.) Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask (3-1), 6 Points

3.) El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru (3-1), 6 Points

4.) Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato (2-2), 4 Points

4.) Roppongi 3K (0-4), 0 Points

6.) Gedo & Dick Togo (0-4), 0 Points

