NJPW Summer Struggle Results 8/17/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– Roppongi 3K have officially disbanded as a team following SHO’s actions on August 16. With Dick Togo and Gedo absent from tonight’s card, their scheduled match is ruled a double forfeit. Both teams end Super Jr. Tag League at zero points.

First Match: The Great O-Khan vs. Tomoaki Honma

Quick feeling out process. Khan with a waist lock takedown. Khan grapples around Honma. Khan applies a top wrist lock. Khan transitions into a double wrist lock. Honma puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Honma blocks a boot from Khan. Honma hammers down on the left knee of Khan. Honma goes for a Bodyslam, but Khan blocks it. Khan with clubbing blows to Honma’s back. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Khan. Honma kicks Khan in the gut. Honma bodyslams Khan. Khan avoids The Kokeshi HeadButt. Khan applies The Figure Four Head Lock. Honma reaches the bottom rope which forces the break. Khan kicks Honma out of the ring. Khan punches Honma in the back. Khan whips Honma into the steel barricade. Honma gets back in the ring at the count of twelve.

Khan toys around with Honma. Honma unloads three overhand chops. Khan answers with a forearm smash. Khan applies The Claw. Khan transitions into The Head & Arm Triangle Choke. Khan bodyslams Honma for a two count. Khan goes for another bodyslam, but Honma lands back on his feet. Honma kicks Khan in the gut. Honma ducks a clothesline from Khan. Honma drops Khan with The DDT. Honma run into Khan. Honma with a shoulder tackle. Honma unloads three knife edge chops. Honma sends Khan to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma with The Running Bulldog. Honma follows that with The Kokeshi HeadButt.

Honma with a blistering chop. Honma repeatedly stomps on Khan’s back. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Khan drops Honma with The Mongolian Chop. Khan with The Judo Throw for a two count. Honma denies The Pump Kick. Honma with Two HeadButts. Khan nails Honma with The Pump Kick. Honma denies The Eliminator. Honma with a short-arm lariat. Honma connects with Two Diving Kokeshi HeadButts for a two count. Khan has Honma perched on the top turnbuckle. Honma denies The SuperPlex. Khan rocks Honma with a forearm smash. Honma HeadButts Khan. Khan catches Honma in mid-air. Khan applies The Sheep Killer. Khan plants Honma with The Eliminator to pickup the victory.

Winner: The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Second Match: Toru Yano & Togi Makabe vs. Chase Owens & Jado

Owens attacks Yano before the bell rings. Owens repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Makabe with a forearm smash. Makabe hammers down on the back of Jado’s neck. Yano whips Owens into the steel barricade. Yano is trying to make Owens say, I QUIT ! Jado attacks Yano from behind. Jado is putting the boots to Yano. Jado rolls Yano back into the ring. Owens stomps on Yano’s back. Owens with a forearm smash. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad. Owens and Yano plays hop potato with two turnbuckle pads. Owens kicks Makabe in the face. Jado delivers a gut punch. Jado gives Yano a noogie. Owens with a fist drop. Jado with clubbing arm-ringers across the top strand. Jado flexes his muscles. Yano punches Owens in the back. Yano applies a wrist lock. Jado inadvertently starts ringing the left shoulder of Owens across the top strand. Yano shoves Owens into Jado. Yano plays to the crowd. Yano slaps Jado in the back. Jado starts arguing with Owens. That leads us to a quick shoving contest.

Owens and Jado hugs it out. Double Toe Kick. Owens knocks Makabe off the ring apron. Jado punches Yano in the back. Jado stomps on Yano’s chest. Owens with a closed fist punch. Owens starts choking Yano. Owens stomps on Yano’s back. Owens rolls Yano back into the ring. Owens goes into the lateral press for a two count. Owens is raining down haymakers. Owens tags in Jado. Jado taunts Makabe. Jado rams Yano’s face across the top strand. Jado with rapid fire haymakers. Jado shoves down the referee. Jado applies a rear chin lock. Jado with the lateral press for a two count. Yano continues to kick out of Jado’s pin attempts. Jado tags in Owens. Owens with a knife edge chop. Owens whips Yano into the exposed steel. Owens kicks Yano in the face. Owens tugs on Yano’s hair. Owens denies The Inverted Atomic Drop. Short-Arm Reversal by Yano. Yano pulls Owens down to the mat. Yano tags in Makabe. Makabe with two shoulder tackles. Makabe with two corner clotheslines. Makabe side steps Owens into Jado. Makabe transitions into a double corner mount. Bullet Club crumbles to the canvas. Makabe hits The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count.

Makabe rocks Owens with a forearm smash. Jado kicks Makabe in the back. Makabe punches Jado off the apron. Owens with The Pump Kick. Owens delivers The Jewel Heist. Owens unloads his combination offense. Owens ducks a clothesline from Makabe. Makabe drops Owens with The Western Lariat. Makabe tags in Yano. Owens drives his knee into the midsection of Yano. Yano side steps Owens into the exposed steel. Yano rolls Owens over for a two count. Owens pump kicks the left knee of Yano. Owens with The Pump Knee Strike. Owens tags in Jado. Double Irish Whip. Owens thrust kicks the midsection of Yano. Jado with a running knee lift. Running Lariat/Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Jado applies The CrossFace. Yano grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Jado grabs the kendo stick. Makabe stops Jado in his tracks. Makabe with a forearm smash. Owens answers with a gut punch. Double Irish Whip. Makabe with the double clothesline. Jado shoves the referee into Yano. Yano delivers the low blow. Yano rolls Jado over to pickup the victory. After the match, Owens viciously attacks Yano with the leather strap. Makabe storms into the ring to make the save.

Winner: Toru Yano & Togi Makabe via Pinfall

Third Match: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan and Satoshi Kojima vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, Minoru and Douki In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Yoshi Hashi and Douki will start things off. Douki kicks Hashi in the gut. Douki punches Hashi in the back. Douki stomps on Hashi’s back. Douki is choking Hashi with his boot. Douki tugs on Hashi’s hair. Gut Punch Exchange. Douki with a forearm smash. Hashi reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Douki with a Headscissors Takeover. Douki dropkicks Hashi. Douki with a Running Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki with a short-arm lariat. Douki ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Douki uppercuts Hashi. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto clears the ring. Goto kicks Taichi in the gut. War Drums to Taichi and Sabre. Hashi hammers down on the back of Douki’s neck. Hashi tags in Kojima. Douki rakes the eyes of Kojima. Kojima drops Douki with a shoulder tackle. Douki tags in Suzuki. Suzuki shoves Kojima. Overhand Chop Exchange. Kojima unloads two knife edge chops. Machine Gun Chops. Suzuki wants more punishment. Kojima obliges. Kojima blocks a boot from Suzuki. Kojima with a running forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Suzuki rises back on his feet. Suzuki kicks Kojima in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Kojima drops Suzuki with The Rolling Elbow. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Suzuki applies The Rope Assisted Arm-Bar.

All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Suzuki whips Kojima into the steel barricade. Taichi wraps a t-shirt around Hashi’s neck. Suzuki breaks a chair over Kojima’s back. The referee admonishes Suzuki. Taichi applies a front face lock against the barricade. Suzuki delivers multiple chair shots. Kojima gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen. Suzuki goes into the cover for a two count. Suzuki tags in Taichi. Taichi kicks Kojima in the ribs. Suzuki Gun attacks Kojima’s ankles behind the referee’s back. Sabre applies the cravate on Tenzan. Taichi starts choking Kojima. Triple Choke Hold. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre kicks Kojima in the gut. Sabre with two uppercuts. Kojima is displaying his fighting spirit. Sabre applies the cravate. Suzuki tags himself in. Suzuki and Sabre trade back and forth wrist locks. Suzuki kicks the right elbow of Kojima. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Suzuki goes for The Gotch Style PileDriver, but Tenzan gets in the way. Tenzan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Suzuki answers with a forearm smash. Second Overhand Chop Exchange. Kojima with forearm shivers. Suzuki ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Suzuki applies The Sleeper Hold. Kojima creates distance with The Koji Cutter.

Goto and Taichi are tagged in. Shoulder Block Exchange. Goto avoids The Axe Bomber. Goto runs into Taichi. Second Shoulder Block Exchange. Goto finally drops Taichi with a shoulder tackle. Goto clotheslines Suzuki Gun off the apron. Goto with The Spinning Wheel Kick. Goto follows that with The Running Bulldog for a two count. Taichi denies The Ushigoroshi. Standing Switch Exchange. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi with two corner clotheslines. Goto denies The Back Drop Driver. Choke Hold Exchange. Taichi nails Goto with The Hook Kick. Taichi tags in Sabre. Sabre kicks Hashi off the apron. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Second Forearm Exchange. Sabre with three uppercuts. Sabre ducks a clothesline from Goto. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Sabre lands back on his feet. Hashi SuperKicks Sabre. Sabre denies The GYR. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Taichi kicks the right shoulder of Hashi. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Taichi side steps Hashi into the blue turnbuckle pad.

Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Goto hits The Ushigoroshi. Sabre responds with The PK. Goto with an Inside Out Lariat. Goto tags in Tenzan. Tenzan with two shoulder tackles. Tenzan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Tenzan repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s chest. Tenzan with Two HeadButts. Tenzan with a corner clothesline. Tenzan drills Sabre with The BrainBuster for a two count. Tenzan applies The Anaconda Vice. Suzuki breaks up the submission hold. Tenzan floors Suzuki with The Mongolian Chop. Ten Cozy gangs up on Sabre. Kojima with a running elbow smash. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Sabre. Mongolian Chop/Forearm Combination. Tenzan whips Sabre across the ring. Taichi negates The Ten Koji Cutter. Sabre applies The Guillotine Choke. Taichi kicks Tenzan in the face. Sabre uppercuts Taichi. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Tenzan denies The Zack Driver. Tenzan headbutts the midsection of Taichi. Sabre makes Tenzan tap out to The Octopus Stretch.

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, Minoru Suzuki and Douki via Submission

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: (6) Robbie Eagles & Tiger Mask vs. (4) Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato In A Match In The 2021 Super Jr Tag Team Tournament

Robbie Eagles and Master Wato will start things off. Wato kicks the left knee of Eagles. Test Of Strength. Eagles kicks the left knee of Wato. Standing Switch Exchange. Wato drop steps into a side headlock. Eagles backs Wato into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Eagles slaps Wato in the face. Hamstring Kick Exchange. Wato with The Mid-Kick. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Wato. Eagles drops down on the canvas. Eagles leapfrogs over Wato. Wato lunges over Eagles. Eagles goes for a Headscissors Takeover, but Wato cartwheels back onto his feet. Leg Sweep Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Tiger Mask and Ryusuke Taguchi are tagged in. Tiger Mask repeatedly kicks Taguchi in the ass. Tiger Mask whips Taguchi across the ring. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask continues kick the right tailbone of Taguchi. Tiger Mask kicks Wato in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Soccer Kick. Eagles and Tiger Mask gangs up on Wato. Double Hip Toss.

Eagles and Tiger Mask are taking Taguchi to the woodshed. Tiger Mask repeatedly stomps on Taguchi’s ass. Tiger Mask tags in Eagles. Eagles stomps on Taguchi’s chest. Eagles hooks the outside leg for a two count. Taguchi attacks the midsection of Eagles. Eagles drops Taguchi with a knife edge chop. Eagles chops the backside of Taguchi. Eagles stomps on Taguchi’s back. Eagles tags in Tiger Mask. The Ass Kicking Party continues. Tiger Mask tags in Eagles. Eagles mocks Taguchi. Eagles with a hip smash. Eagles unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Eagles sends Taguchi to the corner. Taguchi side steps Eagles into the turnbuckle pad. Taguchi creates distance with The Blue Thunder Bomb. Taguchi tags in Wato. Wato dives over Eagles. Wato knocks Tiger Mask off the ring apron. Eagles launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato with a SpringBoard European Uppercut. Wato follows that with Three Mid-Kicks. Forearm Exchange. Wato denies The Turbo Backpack. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato with a Crescent Kick. Wato drops Eagles with The Spinning Roundhouse Kick for a two count.

Eagles avoids The Dreamcast Kick. Eagles with a single leg takedown. Wato kicks Eagles across the ring. Eagles unloads a flurry of kicks. Wato denies The Asai DDT. Wato with a forearm smash. Eagles blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Eagles drives his knee into the midsection of Wato. Eagles with another Mid-Kick. Wato responds with The Leg Lariat. Wato tags in Taguchi. Taguchi knocks Tiger Mask off the apron. Taguchi with Three Amigos for a two count. Taguchi blasts Tiger Mask off the apron. Double Irish Whip. Wato with a leaping back elbow smash. Taguchi with a Corner Hip Attack. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Hip Attack/Leg Sweep Combination for a two count. Taguchi applies The Ankle Lock. Wato dumps Tiger Mask out of the ring. Eagles drops Taguchi with The Asai DDT. Eagles tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Tiger Mask sends Taguchi to the corner. Taguchi with a SpringBoard Hip Attack. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Missile Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi with clubbing hip smashes. Tiger Mask avoids The Diving Hip Attack. Double Irish Whip. Tiger Mask launches Wato over the top rope. Eagles pulls Wato off the apron.

Tiger Mask with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Tiger Mask applies The Reverse Arm-Breaker. Taguchi puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Running Boot/Apron Enzuigiri Combination. Tiger Mask puts Taguchi on the top turnbuckle. Eagles kicks Wato off the apron. Eagles with a Flying Cannonball Senton through the ropes. Tiger Mask hits The Avalanche Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Tiger Mask goes for The Diving HeadButt, but Taguchi ducks out of the way. Taguchi drops Tiger Mask with The Bomaye for a two count. Tiger Mask backs Taguchi into the turnbuckle pad. Taguchi with The Flying Seated Senton for a two count. Taguchi hits The Dodon for a two count. Wato dumps Eagles out of the ring. Wato whips Eagles into the steel barricade. Taguchi goes for The Tiger Suplex, but Eagles counters with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wato with The SpringBoard Missile Dropkick. Wato lands The Tornillo. Taguchi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Tiger Mask denies The Dodon. Tiger Mask connects with The Tiger Driver for a two count. Tiger Mask denies The Ankle Lock. Taguchi avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Taguchi plants Tiger Mask with The Japanese Leg Clutch Hold to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato via Pinfall

Fifth Match: (8) El Phantasmo & Taiji Ishimori vs. (6) El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru In The Finals Of The 2021 Super Jr Tag Team Tournament

Suzuki Gun attacks Bullet Club before the bell rings. Desperado kicks Phantasmo in the gut. Phantasmo with forearm shivers. Desperado rakes the eyes of Phantasmo. Kanemaru rolls Ishimori back into the ring. Kanemaru with the irish whip. Ishimori side steps Kanemaru into the turnbuckle pad. Kanemaru rocks Ishimori with a forearm smash. Ishimori nails Kanemaru with The Pump Kick. Ishimori with two haymakers. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Ishimori. Desperado trips Ishimori from the outside. Kanemaru with a Sliding Dropkick. Desperado punches Ishimori. Kanemaru whips Ishimori into the steel barricade. Kanemaru with a Snap Vertical Suplex on the floor. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Ishimori gets back in the ring at the count of fourteen. Desperado with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Desperado stomps on Ishimori’s chest. Desperado with a forearm smash. Ishimori unloads a series of overhand chops. Kanemaru kicks the left hamstring of Ishimori. Suzuki Gun gangs up on Ishimori. Desperado knocks Phantasmo off the apron. Desperado stomps on Ishimori’s back. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru is putting the boots to Ishimori. Kanemaru applies the single leg crab. Ishimori grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kanemaru tags in Desperado.

Wish Bone Attack. Desperado stomps on the right knee of Ishimori. Desperado goes after Ishimori’s knees for a two count. Desperado applies a front face lock. Kanemaru tags himself in. Kanemaru kicks Ishimori in the gut. Kanemaru stomps on the right knee of Ishimori. Kanemaru with heavy bodyshots. Kanemaru rakes the eyes of Ishimori. Kanemaru whips Ishimori across the ring. Ishimori with a Handspring Roundhouse Kick. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo dives over Kanemaru. Phantasmo knocks Desperado off the apron. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Phantasmo with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a two count. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard MoonSault for a two count. Phantasmo lands The Suicide Dive. Phantasmo with The SpringBoard Swanton Bomb for a two count. Phantasmo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Phantasmo chops the left ear of Kanemaru. Phantasmo is choking Kanemaru with his boot. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Ishimori rakes the back of Kanemaru. Ishimori with two haymakers. Ishimori sends Kanemaru face first into the left boot of Phantasmo for a two count. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo.

Ishimori applies a front face lock. Phantasmo with a Flying Back Rake for a two count. Phantasmo with three elbow drops for a two count. Phantasmo grabs the left ear of Kanemaru. Phantasmo with an elbow smash. Phantasmo knocks Desperado off the apron. Phantasmo with The Delayed Vertical Suplex for a two count. Phantasmo tags in Ishimori. Double Irish Whip. Kanemaru holds onto the ropes. Kanemaru launches Phantasmo over the top rope. Kanemaru shoves Ishimori into Phantasmo. Kanemaru with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Phantasmo wisely pulls Desperado off the apron. Ishimori tags in Phantasmo. Phantasmo gets Kanemaru tied up in the tree of woe. Ishimori with a Sliding Kick. Nether Regions Attack. Phantasmo starts biting Kanemaru’s fingers. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Phantasmo. Phantasmo dives over Kanemaru. Phantasmo ducks a clothesline from Kanemaru. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Phantasmo. Kanemaru tags in Desperado. Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Desperado knocks Ishimori off the apron. Desperado with a running elbow smash. Desperado with The Misdirection Spear for a two count.

Desperado applies The Abdominal Stretch. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo with the greco roman eye poke. Desperado avoids The Leg Lariat. Desperado hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Phantasmo denies Guitarra de Angel. Phantasmo drives Desperado back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishimori tags himself in. Ishimori with a ShotGun Meteora. Ishimori with a SpringBoard Seated Senton for a two count. Ishimori follows that with clubbing elbow smashes. Ishimori applies a hammerlock. Ishimori with The Shoulder Breaker. Ishimori applies The YES! Lock. Desperado responds with Numero Dos. Ishimori with the sunset flip for a two count. Desperado kicks the right knee of Ishimori. Ishimori goes for a Handspring Back Elbow Smash, but Desperado counters with a Belly to Back Suplex. Desperado tags in Kanemaru. Kanemaru with The Helluva Kick. Ishimori answers with the greco roman eye poke. Ishimori whips Kanemaru across the ring. Ishimori denies The Spinning DDT. Ishimori with a forearm smash. Kanemaru dropkicks the left knee of Ishimori. Kanemaru with a Knee Crusher. Kanemaru delivers the chop block. Kanemaru applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Phantasmo lands The Thunder Kiss 86.

Flying Knee Strike/Spinning NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Assisted CodeBreaker. Phantasmo goes for The MoonSault, but Kanemaru ducks out of the way. Desperado with a Belly to Back Suplex. Kanemaru with a jackknife hold for a two count. Running Dropkick/Belly to Back Suplex Combination. Kanemaru bodyslams Ishimori. Kanemaru lands The MoonSault for a two count. Second Forearm Exchange. Phantasmo kicks Kanemaru in the face. Phantasmo decks Desperado with a back elbow smash. Phantasmo with a Spinning Back Kick. Third Forearm Exchange. Desperado ducks a clothesline from Phantasmo. Desperado goes for Guitarra de Angel, but Phantasmo lands back on his feet. Phantasmo rakes the back of Eagles. Phantasmo goes for CR II, but Desperado counters with The Loco Mono. Phantasmo stomps on the left foot of Desperado. Phantasmo delivers Sudden Death. Phantasmo tells Ishimori to make the cover, but Desperado is not the legal man. Phantasmo argues with Red Shoes. Kanemaru delivers the low blow. Kanemaru shoves Ishimori into Phantasmo. Kanemaru connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory.

Winners Of The 2021 Super Jr. Tag League, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 270 of The Hoots Podcast