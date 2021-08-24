NJPW Summer Struggle Results 8/24/21

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

First Match: Ryohei Oiwa vs. Kosei Fujita

Chain grappling exchange. Test Of Strength. Standing Switch Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Oiwa with an arm-drag takeover. Oiwa applies an arm-bar. Fujita scores the ankle pick. Fujita grapevines the legs of Oiwa. Fujita applies a side headlock. Fujita with a side headlock takeover. Oiwa answers with the headscissors escape. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Fujita applies another side headlock. Fujita transitions into the cravate. Following a snap mare takeover, Fujita goes for a rear chin lock, but Oiwa counters with a hammerlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Oiwa with a side headlock takeover. Fujita applies the headscissors neck lock. Oiwa floats over into a side headlock. Fujita reverses the hold. Fujita applies The Anaconda Vice. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s chest.

Fujita with a double wrist lock takedown. Oiwa puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Fujita continues to stomp on Oiwa’s chest. Fujita hammers down on the left shoulder of Oiwa. Fujita applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Oiwa refuses to quit. Fujita repeatedly stomps on Oiwa’s back. Fujita with another double wrist lock takeover. Fujita applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Fujita toys around with Oiwa. Forearm Exchange. Oiwa scores the forearm knockdown. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on Fujita’s back. Oiwa with a back heel trip. Oiwa attacks the left hamstring of Fujita. Oiwa applies The Heel Hook. Fujita grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Oiwa repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Fujita. Oiwa applies the single leg crab. Oiwa is putting the boots to Fujita. Fujita dropkicks Oiwa. Fujita is fired up. Fujita whips Oiwa across the ring. Fujita with another dropkick for a two count. Fujita applies The Boston Crab. Fujita goes back to stomping on Oiwa’s chest. Fujita with a double leg takedown. Fujita applies another Boston Crab as time expired.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

Second Match: Satoshi Kojima & Master Wato vs. Tomoaki Honma & Tiger Mask

Satoshi Kojima and Tomoaki Honma will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Standing Switch Exchange. Kojima drop steps into a side headlock. Honma whips Kojima across the ring. Kojima drops Honma with a shoulder tackle. Kojima repeatedly stomps on Honma’s chest. Kojima is choking Honma with his boot. Kojima with a knife edge chop. Kojima with a straight right hand. Forearm/Haymaker Exchange. Kojima with a blistering chop. Honma reverses out of the irish whip from Kojima. Kojima kicks Honma in the face. Kojima denies The Hip Toss. Kojima with two liver shots. Honma answers with a forearm smash. Honma drops Kojima with a shoulder tackle. Wato and Tiger Mask are tagged in. Tiger Mask blocks The Roundhouse Kick. Hamstring Kick Exchange.

Tiger Mask with a forearm smash. Tiger Mask applies a side headlock. Wato whips Tiger Mask across the ring. Tiger Mask with a shoulder tackle. Wato leapfrogs over Tiger Mask. Wato drives his elbow into the midsection of Tiger Mask. Wato with a backhand. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Tiger Mask launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with an Apron Enzuigiri. Wato dives over Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask kicks out the legs of Wato. Tiger Mask repeatedly kicks Wato in the back for a two count. Tiger Mask with a knee drop. Tiger Mask tags in Honma. Honma stomps on Wato’s chest. Honma punches Wato in the back. Honma unloads three knife edge chops for a two count. Honma whips Wato across the ring. Honma scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Honma tags in Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with Four Mid-Kicks for a two count. Tiger Mask applies The Camel Clutch. Honma knocks Kojima off the ring apron. Wato puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Wato with forearm shivers. Tiger Mask slaps Wato in the face. Wato with a Leg Lariat. Wato tags in Kojima.

Kojima blasts Honma off the apron. Kojima kicks Tiger Mask in the gut. Machine Gun Chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Back Kick. Kojima blocks a boot from Tiger Mask. Tiger Mask with a Spinning Mule Kick. Tiger Mask tags in Honma. Honma is lighting up Kojima’s chest. Honma sends Kojima to the corner. Honma with a running elbow smash. Honma drops Kojima with The Running Bulldog. Honma hits The Kokeshi HeadButt. Forearm/Overhand Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Honma denies The Rolling Elbow. Honma drills Kojima with The BrainBuster. Tiger Mask sends Kojima to the corner. Tiger Mask with The Roundhouse Kick. Honma with a Diving Kokeshi HeadButt. Tiger Mask follows that with The Tiger Driver. Honma lands another Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Tiger Mask dumps Wato out of the ring. Kojima shrugs off a Lariat from Honma. Kojima kicks Honma in the gut. Kojima connects with The Koji Cutter for a two count. Wato wipes out Tiger Mask with The Slingshot Pescado. Kojima with The BrainBuster for a two count. Honma ducks a clothesline from Kojima. Honma HeadButts Kojima. Honma with a Running Lariat. Honma with The Diving Kokeshi HeadButt for a two count. Kojima negates The PileDriver. Wato with The Roundhouse Kick. Wato delivers The Dreamcast Kick. Kojima plants Honma with The Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Satoshi Kojima & Master Wato via Pinfall

Third Match: Toru Yano & Ryusuke Taguchi vs. Chase Owens & Jado

Yano attacks Owens before the bell rings. Yano repeatedly stomps on Owens chest. Yano is choking Owens with his boot. Yano immediately removes a turnbuckle pad. Yano whips Owens into the exposed steel. Yano attacks Owens with the red steel chair. Owens whips Yano into the steel barricade. Owens repeatedly stomps on Yano’s chest. Owens is choking Yano with his boot. Owens rolls Yano back into the ring. Owens applies a modified cravate. Jado is trying to makes Yano say, I Quit. Owens dumps Yano out of the ring. Owens attacks Yano with the leather strap. Jado is putting the boots to Yano even though he’s not the legal man in the match. Taguchi kicks Owens in the gut. Taguchi goes for The Hip Attack, but Owens counters with a leather strap shot. Owens with three knee drops. Owens tags in Jado.

Wish Bone Attack. Jado attacks the left knee of Yano. Jado applies a Leg Lock. Jado taunts Taguchi. Jado tags in Owens. Owens repeatedly drops his weight on the left leg of Yano. Owens applies a leg lock. Owens toys around with Yano. Owens whips Yano into the exposed steel. Owens talks smack to Yano. Owens rams his forearm across Yano’s face. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Owens. Owens side steps Yano into the exposed steel. Owens punches Yano. Yano pulls Owens down to the mat. Yano tags in Taguchi. Hip Attack Party. Taguchi with The SpringBoard Hip Attack for a two count. Taguchi plays to the crowd. Taguchi hits The Three Amigos for a two count. Taguchi goes for The Bomaye, but Owens rolls him over for a two count.

Taguchi kicks Owens in the gut. Owens reverses out of the irish whip from Taguchi. Owens avoids The SpringBoard Hip Attack. Owens with The Pump Knee Strike. Taguchi with a double leg takedown for a two count. Roll through display. Owens with another Pump Knee Strike. Owens goes for The Package PileDriver, but Yano gets in the way. Forearm Exchange. Owens delivers his combination offense. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano catapults Owens into the exposed steel. Yano throws the referee out of the ring. Yano pulls out handcuffs. Owens rakes the eyes of Yano. Owens ties Yano’s hands together. Yano delivers two low blows. Yano attacks Owens and Jado with the kendo stick which causes the disqualification.

Winner: Chase Owens & Jado via Disqualification

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Kazuchika Okada & Hiroyoshi Tenzan vs. Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan

Kazuchika Okada and Jeff Cobb will start things off. Okada drives his knee into the midsection of Cobb. Okada with clubbing blows to Cobb’s back. Okada with a forearm smash. Cobb goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Okada lands back on his feet. Okada continues to swing away at Cobb. Okada runs into Cobb. Cobb drops Okada with a shoulder tackle. Okada regroups on the outside. Tenzan and Khan are tagged in. Khan applies a waist lock. Khan backs Tenzan into the ropes. Khan slaps Tenzan in the back of the head. Khan kicks Tenzan in the gut. Mongolian Chop Exchange. Tenzan with a double sledge. Tenzan HeadButts Khan. Tenzan slams Khan’s head on the turnbuckle pad. Tenzan kicks Khan in the gut. Tenzan with another headbutt. Tenzan sends Khan to the corner. Tenzan levels Khan with The Body Avalanche. Khan denies The BrainBuster. Khan uppercuts Tenzan. Cobb knocks Okada off the ring apron. Khan starts choking Tenzan. Cobb stands on top of Okada’s chest. Khan dumps Tenzan out of the ring. Khan whips Tenzan into the steel barricade. Cobb clotheslines Tenzan behind the referee’s back. Cobb rolls Tenzan back into the ring. Khan applies a front face lock. Cobb tags himself in.

Cobb with Three HeadButts. Cobb rakes the eyes of Tenzan. Cobb repeatedly drives his knee into Tenzan’s back. Cobb slings Tenzan across the ring for a two count. Cobb taunts Okada. Cobb is choking Tenzan with his knee. Khan attacks Tenzan behind the referee’s back. Second Mongolian Chop Exchange. Cobb drives Tenzan back first into the blue turnbuckle pad. Cobb tags in Khan. Khan knocks Okada off the apron. Khan talks smack to Tenzan. Khan unloads Three Mongolian Chops. Khan kicks Tenzan in the chest. Khan punches Tenzan in the back. Tenzan with a Spinning Heel Kick. Tenzan tags in Okada. Okada with forearm shivers. Tenzan reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada blasts Cobb off the apron. Okada sends Khan to the corner. Okada with a leaping back elbow smash. Okada kicks Khan in the gut. Okada drops Khan with The DDT for a two count. Okada applies The Money Clip. Double Irish Whip. Okada kicks Cobb in the chest. Okada ducks a clothesline from Khan. Okada shoves Khan into Cobb. Okada kicks Khan in the gut. Okada with a NeckBreaker. Okada pops back on his feet. Khan denies The Reverse NeckBreaker. Misfired Boots. Khan sends Okada face first into the canvas. Khan with The GutWrench Suplex. Khan tags in Cobb.

Cobb repeatedly runs Okada into the turnbuckle pads. Cobb with a Running Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Cobb mocks Okada. Okada denies The Rain Maker. Okada with clubbing blows to Cobb’s back. Okada denies The Spin Cycle. Okada uppercuts Cobb. Cobb punches Okada in the back. Okada hits The Flapjack. Okada tags in Tenzan. Tenzan runs into Cobb. Shoulder Block Exchange. Tenzan ducks a clothesline from Cobb. Tenzan drops Cobb with a shoulder tackle. Tenzan fires off another round of Mongolian Chops. Tenzan HeadButts Cobb. Tenzan with the irish whip. Tenzan with the corner clothesline. Cobb denies The BrainBuster. Cobb punches Tenzan in the back. Tenzan connects with The Mountain Bomb for a two count. Okada kicks Khan off the apron. Tenzan applies The Anaconda Vice. Khan breaks up the submission hold. Khan applies The Claw. Khan with a corner clothesline. Pump Kick/SuperKick Combination for a two count. Okada dumps Khan out of the ring. Okada goes after Cobb. Cobb nails Okada with The TombStone PileDriver. Tenzan responds with Three Mongolian Chops. Khan runs interference. Khan with The Pump Kick. Cobb delivers The Spin Cycle. Cobb plants Tenzan with Tour Of The Islands to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jeff Cobb & The Great O-Khan via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Robbie Eagles vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, and Douki In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Hirooki Goto and Zack Sabre Jr will start things off. Test Of Strength. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Wrist Lock Exchange. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Sabre applies The Full Nelson Lock. Sabre transitions into the cravate. Sabre backs Goto into the ropes. Red Shoes calls for a clean break. Sabre applies a front face lock. Goto backs Sabre into the ropes. Goto pats Sabre on the chest. Sabre applies a side headlock. Goto whips Sabre across the ring. Goto goes for The Hip Toss, but Sabre blocks it. Cobra Twist Exchange. Sabre walks Goto into the ropes. Sabre uppercuts Goto. Double Shoulder Tackle. Assisted Hip Toss. Goto kicks Douki in the gut. Warm Drums to Douki and Taichi. Goto kicks Sabre in the chest. Goto hammers down on the back of Sabre’s neck. Goto is choking Sabre with his boot. Goto repeatedly stomps on Sabre’s chest. Chaos is mauling Sabre in the corner. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi hammers down on the back of Sabre’s neck. Chop/Uppercut Exchange. Hashi starts choking Sabre with his boot. Hashi knocks Taichi off the ring apron. Hashi tags in Eagles.

Eagles with a gut punch. Eagles stomps on Sabre’s chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Eagles with The PK for a two count. Eagles tags in Goto. Goto punches Sabre in the back. Goto with Three Mid-Kicks. Goto sends Sabre to the corner. Goto with a corner clothesline. Sabre denies The Running Bulldog. Sabre cranks on Goto’s neck. All hell starts breaking loose in Korakuen Hall. Taichi repeatedly whips Goto into the steel barricades. Sabre with clubbing uppercuts to Hashi. Douki chokes Eagles with the steel pipe. Taichi wraps a t-shirt around Goto’s neck. Goto gets back in the ring at the count of nineteen. Sabre applies the cravate. Taichi tags himself in. Taichi kicks Goto in the gut. Taichi repeatedly stomps on Goto’s chest. Triple Choke Party. Suzuki Gun abuses Red Shoes five count. Taichi tags in Douki. Double Boot Choke. Following a snap mare takeover, Douki with a running dropkick for a two count. Douki tags in Sabre.

Goto unloads three over hand chops. Sabre with a single leg takedown. Sabre drops his weight on the left leg of Goto. Sabre goes back to the cravate. Hashi with forearm shivers. Hashi with a knife edge chop. Sabre applies The Kimura Lock. Sabre brings Goto to the corner. Sabre grapevines the legs of Goto. Sabre tags in Taichi. Taichi taunts Eagles. Taichi with the greco roman choke hold. Taichi kicks Goto in the face. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto denies The Chokeslam. Following a snap mare takeover, Taichi kicks Goto in the back. Goto slaps Taichi in the chest. Goto with forearm shivers. Goto blocks a boot from Taichi. Goto clotheslines Taichi. Goto tags in Hashi. Hashi with two knife edge chops. Hashi thrust kicks the midsection of Taichi. Taichi denies The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Hashi avoids The Axe Bomber. Hashi delivers The Head Hunter. Hashi chops Sabre. Hashi knocks Douki off the apron. Hashi with a running chop. Hashi has Taichi draped across the top strand. Hashi dropkicks the back of Taichi. Hashi with a basement dropkick for a two count.

Hashi goes for a PowerBomb, but Taichi blocks it. Hashi rocks Taichi with a forearm smash. Hashi applies a waist lock. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi with two corner clotheslines. Hashi denies The Dangerous Back Drop Driver. Taichi applies The Stretch Plum. Eagles with forearm shivers. Taichi dumps Eagles out of the ring. Hashi blocks The Buzzsaw Kick. Hashi with a forearm smash. Taichi kicks Hashi in the face. Hashi delivers his combination offense. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Hashi shrugs off The Axe Bomber. Hashi with a short-arm lariat. Hashi with a Running Lariat. Sabre kicks Hashi in the face. Sabre with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Goto clotheslines Sabre. Taichi side steps Goto into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Taichi drops Hashi with The Axe Bomber. Eagles and Douki are tagged in. Eagles ducks a clothesline from Douki. Eagles dropkicks the left knee of Douki. Eagles with Three Mid-Kicks. Eagles with a Running Meteora. Douki kicks Eagles in the face. Eagles sweeps out the legs of Douki. Eagles hits The ShotGun Meteora for a two count.

Douki denies Turbo Backpack. Douki kicks Eagles in the gut. Eagles reverses out of the irish whip from Douki. Douki launches Eagles over the top rope. Eagles wit a straight right hand. Eagles with The SpringBoard Dropkick to the left knee of Douki. Eagles applies The Ron Miller Special. Sabre with clubbing mid-kicks. Eagles SuperKicks Sabre. Eagles kicks Taichi off the apron. Eagles hits Turbo Backpack for a two count. Eagles with a Running Boot. Eagles goes for The 450 Splash, but Douki gets his knees up in the air. Douki with The Swinging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Douki goes for Suplex de Luna, but Eagles rolls him over for a two count. Eagles thrust kicks the midsection of Douki. Douki denies The Asai DDT. Standing Switch Exchange. Eagles decks Douki with a back elbow smash. Douki with an Inside Out Lariat. Douki knocks Hashi off the apron. Douki connects with Suplex de Luna for a two count.

Hashi whips Douki across the ring. Douki with a Running Headscissors Takeover. Douki lands The Asai MoonSault. Douki dives over Eagles. Eagles tags in Goto. Douki drives his knee into the midsection of Goto. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki ducks a clothesline from Goto. Douki with a short-arm lariat. Douki dropkicks Goto. Douki sends Goto to the corner. Suzuki Gun with two corner clotheslines. Sabre uppercuts Goto. Douki with The SpringBoard Double Foot Stomp for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Taichi with The Buzzsaw Kick. Goto refuses to quit. Goto catches Douki in mid-air. Goto goes for The Ushigoroshi, but Douki lands back on his feet. Taichi kicks Goto in the face. Sabre with an Overhead Wrist Kick. Taichi with The Hook Kick. Douki follows that with The Day Break for a two count. Goto negates Suplex de Luna. Goto with The Ushigoroshi for a one count. Douki with a Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Douki uppercuts Goto. Douki with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Goto responds with The GTW. Goto plants Douki with The GTR to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Yoshi Hashi, and Robbie Eagles via Pinfall

