NJPW Summer Struggle Results 8/26/20

Korakuen Hall

Tokyo, Japan

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi vs. Yuji Nagata, Yota Tsuji, and Yuya Uemura In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Nagata and The Young Lions ambushes Chaos before the bell rings. Nagata repeatedly stomps on Ishii’s chest. Uemura with forearm shivers. Stereo Dropkicks. Nagata delivers The Helluva Kick. Double Dropkick to Ishii. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Young Lions gangs up on Ishii. Uemura dropkicks Hashi off the ring apron. Tsuji stomps on Ishii’s back. Tsuji goes for a Bodyslam, but Ishii lands back on his feet. Forearm Exchange. Tsuji reverses out of the irish whip from Ishii. Tsuji with a flying forearm smash. Tsuji runs into Ishii. Ishii with a forearm shiver. Shoulder Block Exchange. Ishii drops Tsuji with a shoulder tackle. Ishii slams Tsuji’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Ishii tags in Hashi. Hashi clears the ring. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Hashi drops Tsuji with a knife edge chop. Hashi has Tsuji draped across the top rope. Hashi dropkicks Tsuji’s back for a two count. Hashi slams Tsuji’s head on the blue turnbuckle pad. Hashi tags in Goto.

Ishii kicks Tsuji from the ring apron. Goto repeatedly stomps on Tsuji’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Goto applies a rear chin lock. Tsuji with forearm shivers. Goto slaps Tsuji in the chest. Goto kicks Tsuji in the gut. Goto with a Corner Clothesline. Goto goes for The Saito Suplex, but Tsuji blocks it. Second Forearm Exchange. Goto blocks a lariat from Tsuji. Tsuji creates distance with a Vertical Suplex. Tsuji tags in Nagata. Nagata knocks Chaos off the ring apron. Nagata unloads Three Mid-Kicks. Nagata with the irish whip. Nagata with The Helluva Kick. Goto negates The Exploder Suplex. Third Forearm Exchange. Goto reverses out of the irish whip from Nagata. Nagata rolls under a clothesline from Goto. Nagata dropkicks the left knee of Goto. Nagata hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Nagata goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Goto lands back on his feet. Goto applies a waist lock. Nagata decks Goto with a back elbow smash. Goto drops Nagata with a Misdirection Lariat. Goto tags in Hashi. Double Boot into the midsection of Nagata. Double Irish Whip. Nagata drops Goto with The Big Boot. Nagata applies The Nagata Lock II. Ishii breaks the submission hold. Ishii repeatedly laps Nagata in the face. Nagata tags in Uemura.

Uemura knocks Ishii off the ring apron. Uemura with forearm shivers. Uemura with a running elbow smash. Uemura ducks a clothesline from Hashi. Uemura drops Hashi with a shoulder tackle. Uemura with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. Hashi negates The Boston Crab. Uemura stomps on the midsection of Hashi. Uemura goes for The Double OverHook Suplex, but Hashi blocks it. Hashi SuperKicks Uemura. Hashi goes for The Kumagoroshi, but Uemura lands back on his feet. Nagata with a Big Boot to Hashi. Goto clotheslines Nagata. Double Irish Whip. Uemura with a Double Dropkick. Tsuji with a Double Spear. Young Lions are double teaming Hashi. Uemura bodyslams Hashi. Tsuji with a SomerSault Senton. Uemura with a Leaping Elbow Drop. Tsuji follows that with a Flying Splash. Uemura applies The Boston Crab. Hashi crawls to the bottom rope to create separation. Hashi negates The Double OverHook Suplex. Uemura with a forearm smash. Hashi answers with a knife edge chop. Hashi ducks a clothesline from Uemura. Hashi with a Spinning Mule Kick. Hashi connects with The BunkerBuster for a two count. Hashi makes Uemura tap out to The Butterfly Lock.

Winner: Hirooki Goto, Tomohiro Ishii, and Yoshi Hashi via Submission

Second Match: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Master Wato vs. Zack Sabre Jr, Taichi, Douki, and Yoshinobu Kanemaru In A 8-Man Tag Team Match

Pre-Match Attack by Suzuki Gun. Kanemaru is putting the boots to Wato. Wato reverses out of the irish whip from Kanemaru. Kanemaru kicks Wato in the face. Wato with a Spinning Back Kick. Wato with a Mid-Kick. Wato sends Kanemaru to the corner. Kanemaru launches Wato over the top rope. Wato with a shoulder block. Wato with a forearm smash. Wato follows that with a SpringBoard European Uppercut for a two count. Wato slams Kanemaru’s head on the red turnbuckle pad. Wato with clubbing blows to Kanemaru’s back. Tenzan tags himself in. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Wato with a Mid-Kick. Tenzan with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Tenzan stomps on Kanemaru’s back. Tenzan HeadButts Kanemaru. Tenzan unloads Two Mongolian Chops. Kanemaru reverses out of the irish whip from Tenzan. Sabre kicks Tenzan in the back. Kanemaru dropkicks Tenzan. Suzuki Gun clears the ring.

Taichi wraps a cable chord around Ibushi’s neck. Kanemaru tags in Douki. Tenzan gets back in the ring at the count of ten. Douki stomps on Tenzan’s back. Following a snap mare takeover, Douki with a basement dropkick for a two count. Douki tags in Sabre. Sabre applies the cravate. Sabre with a cravate takedown. Sabre cranks on Tenzan’s neck. Sabre stands on Tenzan’s face. Sabre tags in Kanemaru. Sabre bends the left ankle of Tenzan. Kanemaru repeatedly stomps on the left knee of Tenzan. Kanemaru with a high elbow smash. Kanemaru tags in Taichi. Taichi rakes the eye of Tenzan. Taichi taunts The Golden Aces. Taichi applies an illegal choke right in front of the referee. Taichi with Two Mongolian Chops. Taichi continues to rake the eyes of Tenzan. Tenzan creates distance with The Mountain Bomb. Tenzan tags in Tanahashi.

Tanahashi with a Flying Forearm Smash. Tanahashi knocks Suzuki Gun off the ring apron. Tanahashi drops Taichi with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Tanahashi delivers a gut punch. Sabre charges into the ring. Ibushi kicks Sabre in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Tanahashi with a Leaping Elbow Drop. Ibushi follows that with The Standing MoonSault. Ibushi kicks Sabre out of the ring. Tanahashi bodyslams Taichi. Tanahashi with a SomerSault Senton for a two count. Tanahashi plays to the crowd. Taichi applies a waist lock. Tanahashi hammers down on the back of Taichi’s neck. Taichi side steps Tanahashi into the turnbuckle pad. Taichi with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Douki blasts Wato off the apron. Taichi tells Tanahashi to get up. Tanahashi dodges The Buzzaw Kick. Taichi kicks the left hamstring of Tanahashi.

Tanahashi dropkicks the left knee of Taichi. Sabre applies a Sleeper Hold. Sabre dumps Tanahashi out of the ring. Ibushi ducks a clothesline from Sabre. Ibushi with a Hurricanrana. Sabre trips Ibushi from the outside. Kanemaru sends Ibushi tumbling to the floor. Wato dropkicks Kanemaru. Wato lands The Tornillo. Taichi attacks Wato from behind. Douki with a Diving Senton Bomb. Douki rolls Tanahashi back into the ring. Taichi tags in Douki. Douki whips Tanahashi across the ring. Douki with a chop block. Douki dropkicks the back of Tanahashi’s head. Douki with a running lariat for a two count. Douki applies The Italian Stretch No. 32. Tenzan breaks up the submission hold. Taichi dumps Tenzan out of the ring. Sabre with a Running European Uppercut. Taichi with a Spinning Back Kick. Ibushi dodges The SuperKick. Ibushi with a Double Pele Kick. Tanahashi ducks a clothesline from Douki. Tanahashi connects with Twist and Shout. Golden Blade. Tanahashi plants Douki with The High Fly Flow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kota Ibushi, Hiroyoshi Tenzan, and Master Wato via Pinfall

Third Match: Satoshi Kojima vs. El Desperado In A No Finishers Match. The Winner Will Qualify For The KOPW Title Match At NJPW Summer Struggle In Jingu

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kojima backs Desperado into the ropes. Desperado turns Kojima over. The referee calls for a clean break. Desperado pats Kojima on the chest. Desperado kicks Kojima in the gut. Forearm Exchange. Desperado stomps on the left foot of Kojima. Desperado applies a side headlock. Kojima whips Desperado across the ring. Desperado runs into Kojima Shoulder Block Exchange. Kojima drops Desperado with a shoulder tackle. Kojima is putting the boots to Desperado. Kojima with two haymakers. Desperado uses the referee as a human shield. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Kojima. Desperado rolls Kojima out of the ring. Desperado send Kojima back first into the steel barricade. Desperado kicks the left knee of Kojima. Desperado slams Kojima’s head on the steel ring post. Kojima with a high elbow smash. Desperado answers with a gut punch. Desperado with a forearm smash. Desperado whips Kojima into the barricade. Kojima gets back in the ring at the count of seventeen.

Desperado stands on the left knee of Kojima. Desperado with a Seated Senton. Desperado is choking Kojima with his boot. Kojima with forearm shivers. Desperado kicks the left knee of Kojima. Desperado with a single leg takedown. Desperado continues to work on the left leg of Kojima. Desperado figure fours the legs of Kojima. Desperado applies The Butterfly Lock. Kojima grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kojima negates The Figure Four Leg Lock. Kojima side steps Desperado into the turnbuckle pad. Machine Gun Chops. Short-Arm Reversal by Desperado. Desperado kicks Kojima in the gut. Desperado with a straight right hand. Kojima ducks a clothesline from Desperado. Kojima hits The Koji Cutter. Kojima kicks Desperado in the gut. Kojima unloads three knife edge chops. Kojima with the irish whip. Kojima with a flying forearm smash. Kojima plays to the crowd. Desperado side steps Kojima into the turnbuckle pad. Desperado blocks a boot from Kojima. Desperado dropkicks the left knee of Kojima.

Desperado goes for a PumpHandle Slam, but Kojima blocks it. Kojima blocks a lariat from Desperado. Kojima kicks Desperado in the gut. Kojima drops Desperado with The DDT. Kojima stomps on Desperado’s chest. Kojima drills Desperado with The Apron DDT. Kojima rolls Desperado back into the ring. Kojima connects with The Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Kojima with forearm shivers. Desperado avoids The Rolling Elbow. Desperado Spears Kojima. Desperado with Guitarra de Angel. Desperado locks in Numero Dos. Kojima refuses to quit. Kojima launches Desperado over the top rope. Desperado with a shoulder block. Desperado tugs on Kojima’s hair. Kojima with Three Open Hand Chops. Kojima with an Avalanche Koji Cutter for a two count. Kojima removes his elbow pad. Desperado rolls Kojima over for a two count. Kojima with combo forearms. Kojima drops Desperado with The Rolling Elbow. Kojima with The BrainBuster for a two count. Kojima applies a HeadScissors Arm Lock. Desperado pulls down the referee. Desperado with a big haymaker. Desperado goes for Pinche Loco, but Kojima counters with a Back Body Drop. Desperado with Two Running Clotheslines. Kojima responds with The Lariat which causes the disqualification.

Winner: El Desperado via Disqualification

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Fourth Match: Bushi vs. Toru Yano In A Two Count-Out Pinfall Match. The Winner Will Qualify For The KOPW Title Match At NJPW Summer Struggle In Jingu

Did Yano bring any foreign objects to the ring? Bushi rolls Yano over for a one count. Yano ducks a clothesline from Bushi. Yano sprays hand sanitizer into Bushi’s eyes. Yano rolls Bushi over for a one count. The referee admonishes Yano. Yano with another quick rollup for a one count. Yano is playing mind games with Bushi. Yano slowly gets back in the ring. Bushi rolls Yano over for a one count. Bushi repeatedly stomps on Yano’s back. Yano rakes the eyes of Bushi. Bushi punches Yano in the back. Bushi kicks Yano in the gut. Yano reverses out of the irish whip from Bushi. Yano removes a turnbuckle pad.

Yano side steps Bushi into the exposed steel. Yano connects with the schoolboy rollup for a one count. Bushi regroups on the outside. Yano with a running axe handle strike. Yano rolls Bushi back into the ring. Yano with a series of lateral presses. Bushi whips Yano into the exposed steel. Bushi with an inside cradle for a one count. Yano with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Yano pulls out tape. Bushi kicks Yano into the steel barricade. Bushi lands The Suicide Dive. Bushi ties Yano’s leg together with tape. Bushi stomps on Yano’s chest. Bushi rolls Yano back into the ring. Bushi with a low dropkick. Bushi goes for The La Magistral, but Yano rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Toru Yano via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Sanada vs. SHO In A Submission Match. The Winner Will Qualify For The KOPW Title Match At NJPW Summer Struggle In Jingu

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Chain grappling exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Sho grapples around Sanada. Sanada applies a side headlock. Sanada with a side headlock takeover. Sho with a waist lock go-behind. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Sho has the leverage advantage. Sanada with a monkey flip. Sho goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Sanada decks Sho with a back elbow smash. Sho with a Hip Toss. Cross-Arm-Breaker Exchange. Sanada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sanada regroups on the outside. Test Of Strength. Sho applies a top wrist lock. Sho transitions into an arm-bar. Sanada with a deep arm-drag. Sho bars the left shoulder of Sanada. Sanada answers with the headscissors escape. Sanada with a side headlock takeover. Sho applies a HeadScissors Neck Lock. Sho slips out of The Bow and Arrow Stretch. Sanada drops Sho with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Sanada launches Sho over the top rope. Sho with an arm-ringer on the top rope. Sho applies a standing arm-bar. Sho with a back heel trip. Sho applies a deep hammerlock. Sho dumps Sanada shoulder first on the blue turnbuckle pad. Sanada scores the elbow knockdown. Sanada goes for The Standing MoonSault, but Sho counters with The Kimura Lock. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sanada with a Desperation Slam. Forearm Exchange. Sanada dropkicks the left knee of Sho. Sanada with a SlingShot Pescado. Sanada rolls Sho back into the ring. Sanada dives over Sho. Sho side steps Sanada into the turnbuckle pad. Sho applies a waist lock. Sanada with three sharp elbow strikes. Sho ducks a clothesline from Sanada. Sho goes for a Spear, but Sanada counters with a front face lock. Sho with a Vertical Suplex. Sho applies a wrist lock. Sho with combo-kicks. Sho goes for The SuperKick, but Sanada counters with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip. Sanada dropkicks the right knee of Sho. Sanada with another dropkick. Sanada follows that with a SpringBoard MoonSault.

Sanada goes for a Figure Four Leg Lock, but Sho counters with a Kimura Lock. Sanada puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Sho with Three Arm-Ringers. Sho kicks the left shoulder of Sanada. Sho with a running dropkick. Sanada with a running elbow smash. Sho answers with a running clothesline. Standing Switch Exchange. Sho goes for a German Suplex, but Sanada lands back on his feet. Sanada blocks a boot from Sho. Sanada goes for a Hurricanrana, but Sho counters with a PowerBomb. Sho hits The PowerBreaker. Sanada negates Shock Arrow. Sanada sends Sho face first into the canvas. Sanada goes for The Muto MoonSault, but Sho gets his knees up in the air. Second Forearm Exchange. Sho with a Jumping Knee Strike. Sanada dropkicks the right knee of Sho. Sanada goes for an uppercut, but Sho counters with The Package PileDriver. Sho with Two German Suplex’s. Sho applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Sho transitions into a Triangle Choke. Sanada goes for a PowerBomb, but Sho lands back on his feet. Sanada connects with The Muto MoonSault. Sanada makes Sho tap out to The Figure Four Leg Lock.

Winner: Sanada via Submission

Sixth Match: Kazuchika Okada vs. Yujiro Takahashi, Gedo, and Jado In A Three On One Handicap Match. The Winner Will Qualify For The KOPW Title Match At NJPW Summer Struggle In Jingu

Okada and Takahashi will start things off. Jado immediately runs interference. Takahashi attacks Okada from behind. Takahashi kicks Okada in the gut. Takahashi whips Okada across the ring. Okada holds onto the ropes. Okada kicks Takahashi in the face. Okada dumps Takahashi back first on the canvas. Okada with a SlingShot Senton. Gedo breaks up the pinning opportunity. Okada drops Takahashi with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Okada applies a rear chin lock. Takahashi bites the left thumb of Okada. Okada with The Big Boot. Following a snap mare takeover, Okada nearly gets hit with a kendo stick. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Okada. Gedo whips Okada with a leather belt. Jado with a knife edge chop. Jado whips Okada into the steel barricade. Gedo continues to whip Okada with the leather belt. Red Shoes admonishes Gedo. Jado rolls Okada back into the ring. Red Shoes nullifies the pin attempt.

Following a snap mare takeover, Takahashi with a Sliding Boot for a two count. Takahashi slams Okada’s head on the right boot of Jado. Takahashi tags in Jado. Jado rams Okada’s face across the top strand. Jado with clubbing haymakers. Jado punches Okada in the back. Jado tags in Gedo. Gedo rakes the eyes of Okada. Gedo whips Okada into the exposed steel. Gedo talks smack to Okada. Gedo tags in Takahashi. Takahashi slaps Okada in the face. Okada with forearm shivers. Takahashi rakes the eyes of Okada. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick for a two count. Takahashi slams Okada’s head on the exposed steel. Takahashi tags in Jado. Double Irish Whip. Takahashi thrust kicks the midsection of Okada. Jado with a running knee lift. Double Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Jado tags in Gedo. Gedo toys around with Okada. Okada with a forearm smash. Gedo rakes the eyes of Okada. Gedo with a JawBreaker. Okada denies The SuperKick. Okada drops Gedo with The Big Boot. Gedo tags in Jado.

Okada ducks a clothesline from Jado. Okada with forearm shivers. Jado reverses out of the irish whip from Okada. Okada scores the elbow knockdown. Okada knocks Takahashi off the ring apron. Okada with a Flying Back Elbow Smash. Okada kicks Jado in the gut. Okada hits The DDT for a two count. Okada applies The Cobra Clutch. Gedo runs interference. Double Irish Whip. Okada launches Gedo over the top rope. Takahashi inadvertently blasts Gedo off the apron. Okada with The Reverse NeckBreaker. Forearm Exchange. Okada goes for The TombStone PileDriver, but Takahashi lands back on his feet. Takahashi applies a waist lock. Okada decks Takahashi with a back elbow smash. Jado nails Okada with The Kendo Stick. Takahashi clotheslines Okada for a two count. Okada negates The Miami Shine. Takahashi with a forearm smash. Okada kicks Takahashi in the face. Okada with an arm-drag takeover.

Okada lays out Gedo and Jado. Okada applies The Cobra Clutch. Okada with forearm shivers to Gedo. Okada uppercuts Gedo. Takahashi connects with The Miami Shine for a two count. Takahashi tags in Jado. Takahashi sends Okada to the corner. Gedo with a running elbow smash. Takahashi with The Helluva Kick. Jado follows that with a corner clothesline. Bullet Club delivers The Super PowerBomb for a two count. Gedo argues with Red Shoes. Jado with a Running Lariat for a two count. Jado tags in Gedo. Bullet Club gangs up on Okada. Takahashi bodyslams Okado. Gedo lands The Super Fly Splash for a two count. Red Shoes is distracted by Takahashi. Gedo puts on brass knuckles. Okada uppercuts Gedo. Okada with a ShotGun Dropkick to Jado. Takahashi kicks Okada in the gut. Okada reverses out of the irish whip from Takahashi. Okada dropkicks Takahashi. Gedo with an eye poke. Okada ducks a clothesline from Gedo. Okada lands The SomerSault Plancha. Okada with a shoulder block to Gedo. Gedo kicks Okada in the gut. Gedo connects with The Gedo Clutch for a two count. Gedo goes for The SuperKick, but Okada counters with The TombStone PileDriver. Okada makes Gedo tap out to The Cobra Clutch.

Winner: Kazuchika Okada via Submission

Checkout Episode 219 of The Hoots Podcast